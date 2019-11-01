NSE tasks stakeholders on data

Revelations by the hierarchy of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) show that exporters are not pushing enough to get the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N500 billion export stimulation funds for their businesses as the intervention fund is sitting idly in NEXIM’s coffers. Taiwo Hassan reports

D

ata from the Office of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it all that the contribution of non-oil export sector to the country’s gross domestic product has been meagre and nothing to write home about since 2015.

The NBS in its report revealed that the year-on-year decline in non-oil export contribution to the GDP indicates that there is sluggishness in the economy, and that there is an urgent need for deliberate actions that will promote non-oil export as panacea towards a resurgent economy.

Non-oil export since 2015 has been declining, indicating that government is not doing enough in the aspect of improving that aspect of the economy.

NBS report shows that the contribution of non-oil exports to total export in 2015 was 12.1 per cent, falling to 4.0 per cent in 2016, 4.6 per cent in 2017 and 2.70 per cent in 2018.

However, the starting point to increasing non-oil export is improving the productive capacity in the real sector, particularly the manufacturing sector.

One of the banes hindering effective non-oil export has been the issue of funding, which exporters have said is the missing link in their export businesses.

In order to right the wrong, the CBN around 2017 voted about N500 billion export stimulation funds for exporters willing to galvanise their activities.

The apex bank’s N500 billion intervention funds was put in care of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank to manage on behalf of the CBN at a single digit interest rate.

Since then, there have been varied complaints over the fund said to be idling away in the vault.

NEXIM’s position

Speaking on the intervention fund in Lagos recently, the bank’s Executive Director, Business Development, Stella Okoteteh, explained that it was not true that the management of NEXIM bank was reluctant in disbursing the fund to genuine exporters or sitting on the fund.

She said the onus is rather on exporters to come forward and apply for the fund on the bank’s online platform and get the payment.

Okoteteh rubbished the insinuation being peddled in the media that the bank had placed stringent conditions for accessing the export facility.

According to her, the conditions for applying for the intervention fund are easy and direct.

She charged genuine exporters to come forward for the loan rather than complaining since the money is meant for them to boost their export businesses.

Her words: “We have been able to support manufacturers across the six geo-political zones of the country, in purchasing equipment, working capital and discounting some of their pre-shipment and post shipment invoices. The bank is well-positioned to actually avail over N500 billion export stimulation funds to exporters.

“This is a CBN intervention fund we are currently managing, and the funds are sitting there. We are getting applications for it and I want to appeal to you (exporters) that NEXIM bank is awake and we are waiting for you to come forward to access this export facility to boost your businesses. I know opportunities all have shelf life but presently we have more than enough funds to support our export business in Nigeria and what we want is for us to clean up our books and come up with bankable businesses that the bank can work with. I can assure you that our turnaround time is less than 60 or 90 days and you get the facility. For trade finance facility, we have a less than 30 working days turnaround and it is working and we have quite a few beneficiaries that have actually drawn down from our facilities.”

Terms and conditions

However, a visit to NEXIM’s website under its fees and processing timelines section showed that for any prospective exporter to access the N500 billion export facility, some conditions are expected to be met,

Apart from the processing fees, upon submission of an application, the client pays a N50,000.00 non-refundable application fee, cost of facility. The bank’s financing schemes are availed either directly to beneficiary clients or as inter-bank facilities.

Also below are the banks indicative fee structure, based on risk based pricing in respect of the products and services.

Interbank facilities, re-discounting & refinancing facility (RRF), three per cent to participating banks (PBs), which are allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum; subject to an “all-in’’ rate of a maximum of six per cent, export stimulation fund (ESF); three per cent per annum to PBs with the banks allowed a maximum all in interest rate of 7.5 per cent for short term facility and a maximum all-in interest of nine per cent for medium to long term facility, stocking facility; This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent per annum to the PBs allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum, direct lending facility: This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent to 17 per cent interest rate per annum and a maximum of one per cent as up front management fee.

Mass rejections of applicants

Commenting so far on the issue, members of the organised private sector said many applicants, who applied for the facility, were yet to access the funds over stringent conditions by NEXIM, and that this is adversely affecting the country’s non-oil export sector.

The private sector noted that many exporters that applied for the funds after the completion of their application forms were facing difficulties in accessing the loan from NEXIM. They are complaining that the terms and conditions for the credit facility as listed by NEXIM bank were stalling the prompt release of the funds to them.

An exporter and member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group, Babafemi Osinubi, told this newspaper that his members were worried with the state of the fund, saying that it remains unclear as the conditions were too stringent for businesses to thrive in the country’s export market.

He said: “It is not by reading it on the pages of newspapers that NEXIM said that they have N500 billion for Nigerian exporters, how is the money going to be accessed and what are the conditions getting it promptly? What we need now is the platform when you go online, fill the document and submit it without interface with any of the NEXIM staff and you get it out rightly.”

Last line

Following the NEXIM’s update on the export facility, there is an urgent need for both parties to sort out their differences for the sake of the country’s non- oil export as the continued impasse could stall Federal Government’s N5 trillion target expected from the non-oil export market.

Like this: Like Loading...