NUJ President decries harassment of journalists, says enhanced salary bill underway
President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has decried the incessant attacks, harassment, intimidation and clampdown on journalists and urged authorities to ensure protection and safety of newsmen.
Isiguzo made the remark while speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the International Day to End Impunity of Crimes Against Journalists on the sideline of the National Executive Council NEC meeting of the union on Sunday in Lokoja.
He said journalists played critical roles in nation building but unfortunately they had been consistently singled out for all forms of attacks, harassment, intimidation and clampdown.
“The Amnesty International came up with a report recently in which it said that about 19 journalists had either been arrested or dumped in prison in the last 10 months.
“That is a development that is very very unfortunate, sad and unacceptable. And we will use the opportunity of this 2019 celebration to also draw government attention to the fact that Journalists must be protected,” he said.
The president said that journalists had strived to keep the nation together playing their unique role saying, “The reason the nation is still united today is because of the unique role of the media”.
“If the media had taken a very divisive role, the nation would have been reduced to tatters. We are part and parcel of the corporate entity called Nigeria and we play our unique role.
“So, the government and those in authority must appreciate this fact that we must not be singled out for dehumanisation, for incessant attacks, we must be part and parcel of the corporate entity.
“We are stakeholders just like the security operatives, the political actors the political leaders. All of us are partners in progress and we must be seen as such,” he said.
On welfare of journalists, the president said the National Secretariat of the union took the welfare of members very seriously adding that it was actually the mantra of his leadership as, “There is no unionism without welfare. If any of such exists, then it is not in union.
“Why people come together and collate into a body or an association is so that their common interests will protected. That is the primary duty or the primary reason why you form unions.
“So, it’s such that we will not joke with. We are taking up the issue of non-payment of salaries, we are taking up the issue of late payment of salaries, we are taking up the issue of enhanced Media package for journalists.
“Because we know that these people play unique role in the system. And we also appreciate the occupational hazards we face every other day and if we are playing these roles, even in a very tight environment, we should also be specially remunerated.
“Very soon we are going to be sponsoring a bill through some members of the National assembly on the need to have an enhanced salary package for the media. That is in the works and I believe before long the details will be made open,” Isuguzo said.
Police arrest 60-year-old, 3 others for raping 9-year-old
A 60-year-old retired teacher and three others have been arrested by the Police for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 9-year-old girl in Niger State.
The suspect, Usman Ibrahim, 60, told our Correspondent that he has also slept with the victim’s elder sister who was his regular girlfriend.
Others involved in the unlawful sexual intercourse are Zakari Aliyu, 25, Mustapha Isah, 17, and 16-year-old Imurana Aliyu, who was the caught in the act by the victim’s mother.
Upon interrogation, Usman, who is married with three children and five grandchildren, said the last time he slept with the victim, he gave her N20.
The other suspects, who also confessed to having slept with the minor on different occasions, said they gave her either N20 or N50.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar said officers from the Paiko Division arrested four suspects after one Yakubu Ibrahim reported that he noticed some abnormalities in the movement of his daughter (name withheld).
The victim’s father on Saturday, October 26 at about 7am had reported the case at the Paiko Division.
‘Chip Whip’: FRSC denies production, issuance of illegal number plate in Kano
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Command has vehemently denied issuing the wrongly spelt “Chip Whip” number plate of the state House of Assembly Chief Whip member.
The very embarrassing number plate had been making the rounds on social media since last week.
But in its very first official reaction, the Command said: “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of “CHIP WHIP” instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.
“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC Number Plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.”
In a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC added: “We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.
“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.”
He added that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.
Gunmen kill Radio Nigeria staff, one other in Benue -Police
The Benue Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of Mr Patrick Kumbul, Head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the victims were killed on Saturday night.
Anene said the victims who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi were already deposited at the mortuary while the Police have commenced full investigation into matter.
The General Manager (GM) of the Radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, told NAN that he was within the vicinity of the crime and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.
“It is true, I was within the vicinity, five meters away where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighbourhood but we didn’t know the time he left.
“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the Police but they didn’t come 30 minutes after and had no option but to take him to the mortuary.
“We understand that the gunmen who dressed like SARS were about six in number and were on motorcycles.
“They actually came for engineer. After killing him they wanted to go so one of his neighbour wanted to know the identity of any of them but they turned back and killed him too,” he said.
Nyagba further called for full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.
Police arrest fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa
The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an alleged fake medical doctor in Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South local government area.
The command spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola.
Nguroje said that the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu, was arrested and remanded under prison custody.
He said Adamu was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients.
”The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was apprehended on October 24, 2019 following intelligence report.
”According to first intelligence report, Adamu is a Patient Medicine operator but suddenly turned a three bedroom house to a clinic and began admitting patients.
”The suspect is already charged to court while investigation continues,” Nguroje said.
According to the PPRO, the command have shutdown the illegal facility.
He said the command was liaising with the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and the state government for further investigation.
Nguroje called on members of the public to give maximum cooperation by reporting any suspicious activity to the police or nearest security outpost for prompt action.
NAN recalls that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri recently expressed concern over the proliferation of quack medical doctors and illegal hospitals in the state.
Fintiri said that the activities of fake medical doctors in the state was an issue of grave concern and directed the state ministry of health and other relevant stakeholders to fight the menace
Oyo community petitions FG, NASS over new transformers
Residents of Oke-Omi community in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, under the aegis of Oke-Omi Community Development Association, have petitioned the National Assembly, Minister of Power, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Electrification Management Services Agency (NEMSA) over the refusal by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), to energise the new 500KVA/33/0415 transformers donated to them. The new transformers were donated by the patron of the community and Chairman, Fol-Hope Limited, Chief Emmanuel Folorunsho Ogunnaike.
The community in a letter signed by their lawyer, Tunji Ogunrinde, addressed to the aforementioned authorities, a copy of which was made available to the journalists in Ibadan, noted with disdain the attitude of IBEDC officials which it said was targeted at frustrating the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive of the donor.
The community disclosed in its letter that after the installation of the transformers around second week of April, some officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), were invited for the inspection of the project and they certified the installation.
The letter further stated that after numerous fruitless visits and written letters dated April 4, and April 30, by the donor and members of the community to get IBEDC to energise the transformers, of which were not replied, officials of the company told them that an approval from the Nigerian Electrification
Benue: We’re preparing for IDPs to return home –SEMA boss
The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Emmanuel Shior, yesterday reaffirmed the determination of the state government to secure a peaceful environment to enable the IDPs return to their villages. Shior stated this while playing host to the national leadership of Community of Tiv Students (CTS) led by their President, Comrade Nathaniel Azera, in his office in Makurdi.
The Executive Secretary said the government is making preparations where farm implement and herbicides would be provided for the IDPs with some of them already undergoing training to acquire skills in the areas like tailoring and soap making to enable them survive on their own when they return home.
He said the government is collaborating with the federal government to ensure that part of the money earmarked for the rebuilding of areas affected by herders-farmers crisis is released to enable the re-settlement of the displaced victims. Shior expressed regret about the unfortunate incident of flooding in the state but assured that the agency is taking a holistic assessment of the damage with a view to bringing succour to the affected persons. Also speaking, Azera said their visit to the Executive Secretary was to identify with him and commend him for the good humanitarian work he has been doing to ensure that the vulnerable persons in the state especially those in the IDP camps live a better life.
Insurgency: Army inaugurates 2 courts to try ‘coward’ soldiers
In order to enforce discipline within its base, the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole has inaugurated two special Court Martial to try six officers and 14 others, who were found wanting in discharging their duties. Inaugurating the courts at the Maimakari Cantonment yesterday, the Commander of the operation, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, said: “It’s worrisome to observe the increasing cases of negligence, lackadaisical and cowardly activities of many of our personnel during Boko Haram terrorists’ offensive actions across the theatre today.
“These unprofessional and disgraceful habits have led to the death of many of our gallant colleagues and these attitudes must not be allowed to continue, if we must retain our national prude. “The reason for the two courts martial was to fast track the trial of the accused, as justice delayed is justice denied.
“Breaches of military discipline must be dealt with speedily and frequently punished more severely than would be the case if a civilian is engaged in such a conduct. “Be that as it may, the military has its code of service discipline to allow it meet its peculiar disciplinary needs, therefore, recourse to the ordinary criminal court would as a general rule, but inadequate to serve the disciplin-ary needs of the military.
“As we all know, the court martial trial is a regimental and judicial exercise that may review, reduce or remove the right and privileges of any convicted service personnel. It is unique to the military and a tributary of criminal trial that flows in the sea of Nigerian criminal justice system.” He, therefore, stressed that conduct of military trials under Armed Forces is to allow the Armed Forces to deal with matters that affect directly the discipline, efficiency, morale of the military. “To maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be in a position to enforce internal discipline effectively and efficiently,” Adeniyi said.
Lagos govt to shut Alaba Rago market over dirty environment
The Lagos State Government is set to shut down the popular Alaba Rago International Market along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway following reports of crimes, different vices and dirty environment. The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, confirmed this on Wednesday, while reacting to the condition of the market. The Iba Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) also said a developmental plan had been put in place as parts of the efforts to curb criminal activities in the market.
It was learnt that for quite some time now, there have been reports of criminals hiding inside the Lagos market to commit crimes and evade arrest from the police and other security agencies. A source at the Iba LCDA, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking on the state of the market, said: “For quite some time now, there have been reports of crimes in the market.”
The source added that “the council received reports of hoodlums coming out of the market to attack and rob innocent citizens, even in broad daylight. “The market is a big place with traders not only from all parts of Nigeria but also from neighbouring African countries.” He also pointed to reports of traders preventing security operatives from arresting criminals at the market. “We have made the necessary reports to the police, army and other security agency,” he said.
The council, just recently was worried by the state of the dirty condition of the market. A large part of the market is dirty and there are fears of outbreak of epidermis in the place. Bello said: “It will be cleared and overhauled when the ongoing road construction is completed.”
75 shops razed as fire guts Borno GSM village
Seventy-five shops and property worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire incident which razed Maiduguri GSM market, around Post Office area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The market popularly known as Kasuwan Jagwal went up in flames. An eyewitness, Garba Bulama, said: “The fire which started about 8pm on Thursday night resulted in the destruction of 75 shops within the markets. “When the fire was burning we rushed to the scene and many people and personnel of the fire service were trying to put off the fire. We cannot exactly say the extent of the damages but 75 shops were burnt to ashes.”
However, the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, who is in Saudi Arabia, has directed his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, to assemble the Commissioners for Commerce, Home Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation to immediately assess the impact of Thursday night’s fire incident at the GSM market in Maiduguri and report to him today.
The governor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau, said Zulum had since last night made contacts with relevant government officials to keep track of efforts at containing the fires. Zulum, who was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, Gusau noted, shares the pains of those whose means of livelihoods and assets were destroyed in the fire. Gusau said the Chief of Staff and the commissioners directed by the governor, had already visited the scene of the incident with a view to assessing the level of damage, report back to the governor with a view to ascertaining the cause of the fire incident and make recommendation to the government for actions deemed necessary.
Many feared trapped as building collapses in Lagos
A two-storey building has collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.
The building under construction along Glover road caved in on Friday evening.
According to reports, several people are still trapped in the rubble of the building while efforts by other workers on-site to save those trapped are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyintolu, in a swift reaction, said: “A building collapsed in the afternoon at 4.10 pm today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Glover Court Ikoyi. It is a two-storey building under construction.
“LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.
“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.”
