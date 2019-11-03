Energy
Oil trader Vitol pulls out of $1.5bn deal to buy Nigerian oil fields
Oil trader Vitol [VITOLV.UL] has quit a consortium that was set to buy a stake in two Nigerian oil fields from Brazil’s Petrobras (PETR4.SA), its former partner said on Friday.
Africa Oil (AOI.TO) said it would conclude the $1.5 billion purchase alone after Vitol and Delonex Energy pulled out of the deal to buy half of Petrobras Oil and Gas, known as Petrobras Africa, from the Brazilian company.
“We remain committed to completing this acquisition and look forward to working with Petrobras and all stakeholders to accomplish that goal,” Keith Hill, chief executive of Vancouver-based Africa Oil, said in a statement.
Africa Oil said the deal will go ahead under the previously agreed terms. It has agreed a $250 million loan facility with BTG Pactual and will fund the rest with available cash, reports Reuters.
BTG, Brazil’s largest independent investment bank, owns the other 50% stake in Petrobras Africa, whose core assets are stakes in offshore fields that produce Nigerian oil grades Agbami, Egina and Akpo.
Vitol did not issue a statement on the withdrawal.
A source close to Vitol said the deal was taking too long to close, including the wait for necessary clearances from Brazilian and Nigerian officials.
Two sources close to the deal also said Vitol soured on it in part because it would not have got physical oil cargoes from it. “At the end of the day, it was a non-core business for Vitol, so they walked away,” one source said.
The sale is part of a Petrobras effort to offload $21 billion in assets amid heavy debts and a corruption scandal.
The Petrobras Africa assets include an 8% interest in OML 127, which includes Agbami, and 16% interest in OML 130, which contains Akpo and Egina. A Chevron (CVX.N) affiliate operates OML 127, while Total (TOTF.PA) affiliates operate OML 130.
Akpo produces 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate, while Egina, which started last year, will produce roughly 200,000 bpd. Agbami, with 240,000 bpd of light, sweet crude, is the most prized part of the asset.
David Round, E&P analyst with BMO Capital Markets, said despite Vitol’s exit, it remains an attractive deal.
“Africa Oil’s decision to become sole acquirer (and ability to fund) illustrates the impressive level of cash generation from the assets, although we expect the market to remain cautious as completion is still pending after 12 months,” Round said.
Energy
S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm
Saudi Arabia formally started its long-anticipated initial public offering of its state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday, which will see a sliver of the firm offered on a local stock exchange in hopes of raising billions of dollars for the kingdom.
An announcement from the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority serves as a starting gun for an IPO promised by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2016.
Initial plans call for the firm’s shares to be traded on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange, then to later put other shares on a foreign exchange, reports The Associated Press.
Prince Mohammed hopes for a very-optimistic $2 trillion valuation for Aramco, which produces 10 million barrels of crude oil a day and provides some 10% of global demand. That would raise the $100 billion he needs for his ambitious redevelopment plans for a Saudi Arabia hoping for new jobs, as unemployment stands at over 10%.
However, economic worries, the trade war between China and the U.S. and increased crude oil production by the U.S. has depressed energy prices. A September 14 attack on the heart of Aramco already spooked some investors, with one ratings company already downgrading the oil giant.
The announcement by the Capital Market Authority offered no timeline for the IPO.
“The Capital Market Authority board has issued its resolution approving the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. application for the registration and offering of part of its shares,” the authority said in its statement. “The company’s prospectus will be published prior to the start of the subscription period.”
The Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya reported last week, citing anonymous sources, that pricing for the stock will begin November 17. A final price for the stock will be set December 4, with shares then beginning to be traded on the Tadawul on December 11, the channel reported. The channel is believed to have close links to the kingdom’s Al Saud royal family.
Energy
Report: Saudi Crown Prince approves kick-off of Aramco IPO on Sunday
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday agreed that the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco will be announced on Sunday, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The world’s top oil company will announce its intention to float (ITF) on November 3, the sources said.
“The crown prince finally gave the green light,” one source said.
Aramco declined to comment.
Saudi Aramco officials and advisers have held last-minute meetings with investors over the past few days in an attempt to achieve as close to a $2 trillion valuation as possible ahead of an expected listing launch on Sunday, according to sources.
The final meeting by the Saudi government on Friday evening was to decide whether to go ahead with the listing.
To achieve $2 trillion, in the largest IPO in history, Riyadh needs the initial listing of a 1%-2% stake on the Saudi stock market to raise at least $20 billion-$40 billion.
The listing is the centerpiece of the crown prince’s plan to shake up the Saudi economy and diversify away from oil. But there have been various delays since it was first announced in 2016.
Prince Mohammed wants to eventually list a total of 5% of the company. An international sale is expected to follow the domestic IPO.
Energy
Oil falls on weak Chinese industrial data
Oil prices fell on Monday after strong gains last week as data released in China reinforced signs that its economy is slowing, although progress in China-U.S. trade talks has supported prices.
Brent crude was down 32 cents or 0.5 per cent at 61.70 dollars a barrel by 0933 GMT, having gained more than 4 per cent last week — its best weekly gain since September 20.
West Texas Intermediate crude was down 33 cents or 0.6 per cent at 56.33 dollars a barrel after rising more than 5 per cent last week — the biggest weekly increase since September 20, reports Reuters.
Profits at Chinese industrial companies fell for the second straight month in September as producer prices continued their slide, highlighting the impact of a slowing economy and protracted U.S. trade war on corporate balance sheets.
Still, traders were optimistic after the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that the two countries were “close to finalizing” some parts of a trade agreement.
“Looking further ahead, if trade talks continue to progress and we see full agreement to phase one of the deal, this should help to improve sentiment further,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said.
U.S. energy companies reduced the number of oil rigs operating this week, leading to a record 11-month decline as producers follow through on plans to cut spending on new drilling.
Russia’s energy ministry said that OPEC and its oil-exporting allies, known as OPEC+, would factor in the slowdown of U.S. oil output growth when they meet to discuss their output agreement in December.
However, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said it was premature to talk about deeper production cuts.
OPEC+ has since January implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd to support the market. The pact runs to March 2020 and the producers meet to review policy on December 5-6.
“We are of the view that an extension of current cuts is path of least resistance for the producer group, while deeper cuts will be far more difficult to agree on,” Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London said.
Elsewhere, a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that Exxon Mobil or another U.S. oil company could operate Syrian oil fields drew rebukes from legal and energy experts.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to October 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
Energy
Oil drops after three-day rally amid economic growth concerns
Oil prices declined on Friday after three straight days of gains, as gloomy economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $61.31 by 0318 GMT. Having risen nearly 1% on Thursday, the global benchmark was still set for a weekly gain of more than 3%.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was down 35 cents, or 0.6%, at $55.88. The U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% in the previous session and was on track for a weekly gain of 4%, reports Reuters.
The strong weekly rise was underpinned by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories of crude and optimism about more efforts to support prices by OPEC and its allies.
Yet, concerns over weakening economic growth remained the fundamental driver for prices.
“Slowing global activity will see demand drop, so the reality is that oil rallies will be limited,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “It won’t take much too pull the rug out from under oil’s feet.”
Economists in a Reuters poll said a steeper decline in global economic growth remains more likely than a synchronised recovery, even as multiple central banks dole out rounds of monetary easing.
Another Reuters poll of economists found the recent truce in the U.S.-China trade war is not an economic turning point and has done nothing to reduce the risk that the United States could slip into recession in the next two years.
“The recent slowdown in U.S. data has resurrected talk of U.S. growth ‘catching down’ to the rest of the world,” said RBC Capital Markets in a note to clients.
There was also more bad news for European powerhouse Germany, with a survey showing employment in the nation’s private sector fell for the first time in six years in October, suggesting that a third-quarter slowdown could stretch into the closing months of the year.
Thursday’s oil price rally was driven by data showing U.S. inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels last week, shattering analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.
Adding further support to prices, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) officials said extended supply curbs are an option to offset the weaker demand outlook in 2020.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, wants to focus first on boosting adherence to the group’s production-reduction pact with Russia and other non-members, an alliance known as OPEC+, before committing to more cuts, sources told Reuters.
Business
Ikeja Electric: Why we commissioned franchise centres
Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) at the weekend declared that it commissioned franchise centres at six major towns under its coverage area for spot on resolution of growing complaints from customers.
“The areas are Olowora, Ikosi, Arepo, Bariga, Ketu and Ogudu, and the centres are commissioned there as part of strategy to extend its customer footprint and provide ease of access to services,” the company said in a statement at the weekend
“The Ikeja Electric Franchise project, a business strategy aimed at facilitating improved engagements and customer experience for spot on resolution of complaints, in partnership with its corporate partners will take-off at six (6) different locations within the Shomolu Business Unit network,” the company added.
In addition, the project, IE continued, would further be extended across the company’s network coverage area, and will also assist in creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.
It quoted its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Folake Soetan, as saying that the new move had advantages of the franchising strategy. IE maintained that the commissioned franchises would increase the Ikeja Electric brand visibility and also cater to the increasing customer base across the business unit as well as serve as data gathering centers for its customers.
“Ikeja Electric will work closely with the franchisees to ensure the standards set by the company to provide excellent customer service and satisfaction is maintained by the franchisees” Soetan was quoted by the statement to have maintained.
“Soetan also noted that the strategy is a veritable model for creating employment opportunities in line with the company’s support for nation building, which ultimately translates to economic prosperity,” the statement read.
“We are also passionately positioning the company in providing corporate support to fulfil the government’s aspiration towards creating employment opportunities and this we believe is in line with our social responsibilities as a corporate entity,”the IE boss was said to have explained.
The deployment of the franchise connect touch points is phased, beginning with Shomolu Business Unit and to be replicated across the other business units.
The centres are positioned to provide customer services accessible to Ikeja Electric customers and also generate employment opportunities.
Business
Tanker drivers: Our fears, concerns on planned toll gates
Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) at the weekend expressed fears and concerns over plan by Federal Government to reintroduce toll gates on major interstate roads across the country.
Lagos State Chairman of PTD branch of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph, tasked government to block corruption that led it to scrap the toll gates during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Korodo, who stated that there was nothing wrong in the plan to reintroduce toll gates, expressed concerns over the state of roads government plans to mount toll gates on.
“I believe that they will not mount toll gates on bad roads,” he said, noting that “government should reinvest funds from the ventures on roads.”
The union, which Korodo is a chieftain, has not taken an official position “but as an investor, who has investments in haulage business,” he said, “I think this move is a welcome development provided the government blocks the loopholes of corruption and reinvest the money realised on the roads.
“We all know that every government in advanced countries of the world has toll gates. We did have this same toll gate before but it was scrapped because of corruption.
“Let us be assured that this will not happen again with this new efforts and I believe everyone including all motorists should support the government provided this will ensure better road infrastructure in the country.”
Stating that his belief that the government would not turn around and mount toll gates on bad roads, Korodo said: “They should also provide lay backs as well as resting infratsructure on the road for our members and all other motorists who usually embark on long journey.”
Business
Oil benchmark: Hurdles ahead of N10.729trn budget
By jerking up next year budget to N10.729 trillion, the National Assembly has, together with the executive arm of government, created serious impediments and pressure for oil and its benchmark. Adeola Yusuf reports
All things being equal, Nigeria has set out to produce not less than 2.18 million barrels of crude oil daily in the entire 365 days of 2020. The country also expects that the product will not sell below $57 per barrel. All these are contained in a document from the National Assembly, a legislative arm that felt that the over N9 trillion budget earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2020 was not enough. The budget, to the legislators deserved to be jerked up, which is exactly what it did.
The deal
The legislature on Thursday, October 3, 2019, increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to N10.729 trillion ($35 billion) based on expectations of higher oil prices.
The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel. That pushed the budget up to N10.002 trillion.
The background
The finance minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.
The framework passed on Thursday also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd). While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.
From executive with love
The document is a plan Nigeria uses to prepare its annual budget. The finance minister submits the framework to the legislature, which must then approve it.
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present a final budget proposal to the legislature today, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
A blast from the past
At the moment, the lawmakers are in cold war with certain ministries, department, agencies and parastatls on what they called “discriminatory implementation of capital projects accommodated in the 2019 budget.” This is threatening the current cordial relationship between the Senate and the Presidency.
Many MDAs, which were alleged to implement past and present capital projects selectively, have already been marked for thorough parliamentary reprimand during the processing of the 2020 budget, which will begin after the official presentation of the budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, today.
The Senate leadership, it was learnt, had quietly charged all its standing committees that have oversight responsibilities on the MDAs to ensure that before going into the details of the 2020 budget proposals of MDAs, a comprehensive investigation of the performance of their 2019 budget should be conducted. A total of N2.094 trillion was appropriated for capital projects in the current 2019 budget.
The impediments, bickering
For Nigeria to realise this target, it must unfailingly, on a daily basis, be producing 1.8 million barrels and the oil must sell at $57per barrel or above that benchmark.
Unfortunately for Nigeria, it cannot solely determine oil price. The stability enjoyed by the country in production is also determined by the relative peace in Niger Delta.
Aside this, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also helps in determining what volume of crude is profitable to produce and sell to the global market.
The inability of the country to determine all these, rolled into one, will put it under intense pressure on the increase of the revenue for the budget to N10.729 trillion.
The 8th National Assembly, it must also be emphasised, had running battles with the executive arm over the latter’s failure to comply with provisions of the Appropriation Acts with regard to capital projects.
But Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, since his election on June 11, 2019, has continued to insist that the 9th National Assembly would do everything possible to fully cooperate with the executive arm of government so as to achieve the “next level” agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Some senators are bitter that some MDAs hid behind the desire of the leadership of the National Assembly to engage in selective implementation of capital projects.
Arising from a “gentleman agreement” reached between the executive and the National Assembly since the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004, the sum of N100 billion had always been set aside for constituency projects or zonal intervention projects.
A principal officer in the Senate from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who pleaded anonymity, was quoted to have explained the alleged true meaning of the gentleman agreement in constituency projects.
“Lawmakers don’t collect these funds. The money is not meant for us, but for the projects that we identify in the interest of our people.
“We select from a list of available options usually presented by the executives. It is the same executive that determines the contractors to execute the project. All we do is monitor the projects in our various constituencies,” a report by the Guardian showed.
A promise of collaboration
Promising to accelerate work on the 2020 budget proposal expected to be presented to a joint session of NASS today, lawmakers, however, hinted that things would not be smooth for heads of MDAs found guilty of such discriminatory execution of constituency projects.
“Look, there is no way we can keep working and passing budgets annually, but having issues of poor implementation. It is particularly worrisome when the money is there and some projects are deliberately ignored in the process of execution. This should not be allowed to continue,” another legislator was quoted to have said.
Confirming the Senate’s resolve on the issue, its spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, stated that the Senate had resolved to do everything within the law to compel MDAs to turn up and answer questions on budget implementation.
“We are resolute about that; once the president lays that budget before us, all MDAs must suspend whatever they may be doing to come and defend their budgets. I don’t think any MDAs will dare make that mistake of delaying their budget defense,” he said.
The event, starting point
President Buhari would be presenting the 2020 appropriations bill to the National Assembly today, and as a tradition, the president would be addressing a joint sitting of both Senate and House of Assembly.
Senate spokesman, Adeyeye, who said this while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 3, 2019, maintained that MDAs should be ready to defend their individual budget.
Earlier, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance had passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Paper, a week after it was submitted to the Legislature by the Executive arm.
Adeyeye expressed optimism that the 2020 appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before Christmas break.
The Senate president had assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would work to ensure that the country returns to the January-December budget circle.
Last line
Government is aware of impediments to its budget, and its ability or inability to address these impediments will greatly determine the success or failure of the budget.
The whole process of increasing the budget to N10.729 trillion will amount to building castle in the air if, at the end of the day, the country is not able to produce 2.18 million barrels daily and the commodity is not able to sell at $57 per barrel in 2020.
Business
Snag as global oil industry’s job losses hit 500,000
The global oil industry job loss has hit 500,000 in two years, heightening fears of further job cuts among staff of oil firms in Nigeria.
This half a million jobs were, according to Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, lost in the global oil and gas industry from 2014 to 2016.
Quoting a consulting firm, Graves & Co, the OPEC chief revealed that the challenges facing the industry were “inherently complex,” adding that no single stakeholder possesses all of the answers or knows all of the questions.
The huge loss, he said, was a result of the downturn, which befell the industry between 2014 and 2016, leading to the crash in oil prices.
He called for cooperation among stakeholders.
“I have spoken at length about this friendship between OPEC and Russia because I believe it is the answer to the question posed in the title of this session – how to avoid instability and ensure a balance of interests,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria oil industry, which had its share of the job loss, is still enveloped with apprehension.
Checks by New Telegraph showed the fear cuts across staff of both local and foreign firms operating in the country.
This came as the Federal Government said that it would consider further cut of OPEC oil quota as reference Basket price fell by 80 per cent.
The collapse in commodity prices pushed many developing countries like Nigeria to the verge of recession.
“Our industry was in dire straits,” Barkindo said.
The 2014 and 2016 downturn had pushed the oil market went into sharp disequilibrium after world supply surge of 5.5 million barrels per day significantly overtook the oil demand increase of 4.1 million barrels per day.
By July 2016, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), commercial stock overhang had reached a record high of about 403mb over the five-year industry average.
As a result, the OPEC Reference Basket price fell by an extraordinary 80 per cent between June 2014 and January 2016.
Nearly one trillion dollars in investments were either frozen or discontinued, and a record number of companies in the industry filed for bankruptcy.
“Russia and OPEC knew that in the face of this crisis, action must be taken. Hence, the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ was signed on December 10, 2016.
This action reversed the downturn and contributed to an improvement in the health of the global economy in 2017 and 2018.”
“Together, we embarked on a remarkable journey over the last three years; one which has served the interests of producers, consumers and the global economy. We decided to further build on this cooperation through the ‘Charter of Cooperation,’ which was endorsed at the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on July 2, 2019,” he added.
The Charter is a platform to facilitate dialogue among the 24 participating countries, aiming to promote oil market stability, cooperation in technology and other areas, for the benefit of oil producers, consumers, investors and the global economy.
It is a means of enabling the long-term use of oil as a key component in the evolving global energy mix, as well as improving the environmental and efficiency credentials of oil. The ‘Charter’ is geared to promote strategies and technologies to advance the global oil industry.
Arts & Entertainments
Foremost broadcaster, Olasope, dies at 82
Foremost African Broadcaster, Chief Kunle Olasope, is dead. He passed on yesterday, Sunday, at the age of 82.
Olasope was the first to cast the news on any African television in 1959 from the lawns of Government House, Agodi Ibadan on the first television station in Africa – WNTV/WNBS after the Premier of the Old Western State, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had declared it open.
He moved to join Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Abeokuta in 1976 where he mentored and developed many young broadcasters in various aspects of presentation including this reporter.
He joined the Radio Organisations of Nigeria, (RON) led by Ishola Folorunsho and Earnest Okonkwo to cover the National Sports Festival tagged ‘Oluyole 79’.
Olasope was a veteran presenter of EVERGREEN MUSIC where he featured his favourite Roy Chicago.
Although his daughter, Jumoke announced the passing away of her father but Efon Alaye his birth place is in greet mourning.
Former President, Ibrahim Babangida, who honoured him with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), had bankrolled Olasope’s health bills when he had challenges.
Olasope is one of the veterans expected at the Diamond celebration of television in Africa expected to take off in Ibadan on Tuesday.
Energy
Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.
Weak U.S. services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s U.S.-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in U.S. shale output and drilling activity could lend some support, reports Reuters.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in U.S. shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
