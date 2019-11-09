Features
One Chance thieves who robbed us had PoS machine –Victim
In Lagos, carpooling is now a very common mode of transportation, especially for people who do whitecollar jobs. Many people rely on ridesharing (as it is also called) as their preferred option when commuting within the metropolis. They join car owners who are going towards their place of work in the morning at a fare and at the close of work, they do same to get back home.
This mode of transportation which is also very common in the Nation’s capital, Abuja, usually comes at relatively cheaper fare when compared to public buses (also called Danfo), they are more comfortable, and it gets them to their destinations much faster.
“I would rather go in private cars because they are usually more comfortable than buses. Sometimes, you are lucky and find a car has a functional AC and it doesn’t change the price of the fare. Since I started working in Lagos, I’d have taken between 40 to 50 trips with private car owners and it has been very peaceful. There are times when I make friends with other passengers and we become good friends afterwards,” said Ose.
However, it is not always a tale of peace and tranquility when engaging in ride sharing. As with public transportation, commuting in private cars also comes with great danger. Criminallyminded people have exploited carpooling to carry out heinous crimes.
There have been cases where unsuspecting riders and drivers have been dispossessed of their belongings by people who pose as drivers. Like every other weekday, Mr. Samuel Adegoke had set out of his house in the Egbeda area of Lagos on a Wednesday about 5:30am to get to his office at Lekki. It wasn’t dawn yet but Adegoke prefers to leave home very early in order to beat the traffic in the city.
He had always preferred to share rides with car owners whenever he was going to work or returning home. According to him, it comes cheaper, and he gets to work earlier too. On the said day, he took a Toyota Sienna Bus from Egbeda to Victoria Island for an agreed fare of N200.
The same trip would have cost at least N300 if he were to board a Danfo. He needed to save money and he also had to get to work early and boarding a Danfo wouldn’t have helped him achieve that. On the bus were four other ‘passengers’ who were corporately dressed as though they were also heading to their respective places of work – but they were a gang of robbers. The air-condition of the vehicle, he recalled, was chilling and the windows – all tinted – were wound up.
There was nothing to suspect because it wasn’t his first time. According to him, he had barely finished his three-minute prayer in the car when the trouble started.
“All of them were fresh and clean. They wore shirts and tie. Some even had bags with them. You wouldn’t have known that they were robbers. They all looked like passengers that were also heading to their offices,” he said. “I was sitting in the middle of two guys. We hadn’t even covered up to a kilometer when one of them demanded my bag. I was confused.
I didn’t know what was going on. Then another person asked, ‘Where’s your wallet!” I was determined to fight through, but they subdued me. The two guys beside me pinned my hand down.
Before I knew was going on, they pulled out guns. That was when I knew that they meant business. They beat the hell out of me, and the vehicle was still in motion,” he added. As he recounted his ordeal, it was a tale of horror. He was putting on a very dark pair of glasses. His eyes were black and battered in a very bad shape.
“Be very careful when you need to enter a private car. Some of them are One Chance. If the glass is tinted, please don’t enter,” he cautioned this reporter. Adegoke’s experience was terrifying. He lost his laptop, phones, wedding and other valuables to the attack. “Those guys had no compassion in them. They kept hitting me with the butt of their guns on every part of my body.
The only thing I was saying was ‘Please don’t kill me.’ They had a POS Machine with them and cleaned out everything I had in my all my accounts; everything I’ve laboured for.
They had a field day on me,” he lamented. At the time the ‘passengers’ were done with him and wanted to release him, they rubbed Aboniki Balm in his eyes and dumped him at the road side. Save for providence, Mr. Adegoke would have lost his sight or his life; or both. He didn’t get to work on the said day and couldn’t go until after a week. He sought immediate help from an optician who helped save his sight. The passengers are not the only ones exposed to the dangers of carpooling.
Car owners are also at risk of picking up criminals who pose as passengers. Saturday Telegraph gathered that there are passengers who board private cars and go away with the driver’s phones or other valuables when alighting from the vehicle.
It was also learnt that motorists use their vehicle for commercial purposes in order to augment the fuel cost for the daily trips. A motorist who spoke to our correspondent and identified himself as Adetokunbo Fatokun Ishola disclosed that he had been in the business for nearly 15 years.
“My office is at Anthony but most times, I go to the Island for field work. So, I pick people who are going towards my direction for a cheap fare. I usually use the money I make to buy fuel, airtime and pay at the toll gate,” the Electrical Engineer who drives a Ford Ranger said. In his 15 years of carpooling, Ishola has never experienced any bad incident. According to him, he is always very vigilant and tries to assess the prospective passenger before pulling over for them.
“I look at people and how they are dressed before I can decide to stop. If they look suspicious, I won’t stop. There are passengers who even forget their phones or other belongings in my car and I return same to them,” he added.
In Nigeria, it is illegal for vehicles registered as private cars to be used for commercial purposes without obtaining the necessary documents, our correspondent gathered. According to a traffic official who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, motorists are to obtain Hackney Permits before their vehicles can be used to pick passengers. He said: “Private cars are now competing with public buses and people prefer to board them because of the comfort.
However, many commuters are oblivious of the risks that come with it.
The commercial buses have Hackney Permits before they can operate on the roads but most of these private cars that you see here don’t have. How many of them can we apprehend?” Speaking further, the government official added: “Whenever there is a security incident in a public bus, we can easily trace them, but it may not be so easy with private cars, just because of the lack of Hackney Permit. It is not even enough to have a Hackney Permit; it must be displayed on your windscreen.
If you don’t have a Permit, the fine is N30,000. If you have but you don’t display it, the fine is also the same.
Features
IRT arrests General Overseer, hospital owner for removing babies from mothers’ wombs to sell
GO takes prostitute to hospital for abortion
Policemen attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have smashed a syndicate which specialised in removing babies from their mothers’ wombs before maturity in order to sell them. Police are working on the theory that the syndicate, which is located in Delta State, is running a baby factory and an illegal orphanage. Some of those arrested in connection with the crime are; the General Overseer of Liberation Ministry, Pastor Sunday Chinedu, Madam Isioma Uko, the Chief Medical Director and owner of Ndu Hospital and mortuary in Delta State, Mr Adagbo Samuel aka Baba. Others are Vera Emenike aka Vivian, Monday Joy, Faith Yusuf Desmond and Friday, a panel beater.
The syndicate was busted after IRT operatives, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, received information on the illegal activities going in the hospital and embarked on surveillance that ran into weeks. When the policemen were sure that their information was correct, they stormed the hospital. The police said that Samuel specialised in carrying out surgeries on young girls once their pregnancies were six months old. When police stormed his hospital, they found two dead bodies in his dirty mortuary. One of the corpses was that of a pregnant young girl. Incidentally, Samuel is not a trained medical doctor, but has doctors and nurses working for him. They do whatever he orders them to do.
Police said: “The syndicate is using the hospital to engage in human trafficking and operation of illegal orphanage, otherwise known as baby factory. Police received information that Samuel has a criminal syndicate within and outside Agbor.
The Syndicate gets girls, mostly underage and pregnant. The girls would then be lured to the hospital, which has been turned into an illegal orphanage. “Samuel would reach an agreement with the girls. One of the agreements is that he would take extremely good care of them during the period of their pregnancies. After they give birth, he pays them N200, 000 and takes possession of their babies. Investigation has revealed that Samuel has a home at Ayangba in Kogi State, where he transports the children to for sale.
When police stormed the hospital, they discovered that Samuel had two bodies lying in the morgue, while all efforts made to trace families of the bodies had been futile. “The syndicate harvests babies when their young mothers are just six months gone.
Once the babies are brought out, they are put in incubators and then sold when they are nine months old. Samuel claimed that the babies were removed untimely from their mothers’ womb because the young mothers didn’t want people to know they were pregnant.”
One of the victims, who police said the syndicate harvested her baby, is Monday Joy. But Samuel explained that Joy was brought to him by a woman called Favour. Joy later told him that she was six months pregnant. Samuel said that Joy gave birth to a male child, who died after some hours. She would later return to Samuel’s hospital after she got pregnant the second time. Samuel said: “The second child, a baby girl, survived and was sold to a woman. I don’t know the woman’s whereabouts.
I never knew it was a criminal offence to sell children.” Samuel also recalled that there was a time Friday the panel beater once brought a politician identified simply as Honourable Francis, to him. The politician came with a pregnant lady, later identified as Favour. The girl later delivered a baby girl, but the new mother allegedly asked Samuel to sell the baby for her. The baby was sold for N300, 000.
Samuel recounted: “Immediately I collected the money from Francis, I gave it to Favour. She shared it into two. She took N150, 000, while she gave me N100, 000. That same day, Honourable Francis bought another six-month-old baby.
I can take police to Friday, who brought the politician. It is only through Friday that we can get to Honourable Francis. On that day, Francis, Friday came with one Igbo woman called Vivian Emenike. She’s also called Susana.
No, I’m not a medical doctor, but I am the proprietor of the clinic and maternity home. When I could no longer pay doctors and nurse, I suspended them and the patients. No, I am not a mortician. Mr Akpan is my mortician.” One of the suspects, Friday, explained how he got involved with the syndicate.
His words: “About 15 years ago, things were very tough for me and my wife was pregnant. When she went into labour, I took her to the general hospital at Agbor. My wife gave birth to a baby girl. I later told my wife that the baby died.
“Immediately we were discharged, I took the baby to Samuel and sold her for N30, 000. I didn’t know that selling my child was a crime. In 2018, Madam Vivian Emenike came to my shop to ask how she could get a baby, either boy or girl. I took her to Samuel, who sold a baby to her. I don’t know how the baby was sold and no money was given to me.” Another suspect, Isioma Uko, said: “Police arrested me for selling a child. I went to Doctor Samuel with one of my friends. We went there to adopt a baby.
We bought the baby for N600, 000. I bought two; one was sold for N600, 000 and the other for N730, 000. My friend took one, while a nurse took the second one. But I was the one who took them there. Out of the N730, 000, I took N20, 000, while out of the N600, 000 I was given N10, 000, making it a total of N30, 000. I went into this business because I wanted to help Vivian, who was childless and needed a baby.” Responding, Vivian said: “A woman, Onyeka Okon, introduced me to Samuel.
She called Baba on the telephone and then he asked her to give the phone to me; he directed me to his house. When I got there, I asked him if he does abortion, he said yes. He asked me if I was ready to take a baby, but I told him that whatever we discussed, I would go and talk to the people who wanted to buy the baby.
“We agreed on a price and then I went to bring the lady who wanted to buy the baby. I gave the money to Baba and he handed over the baby to me. I gave the baby to the woman and we left. Some minutes after we left, the woman called, asking if the transaction was genuine, I replied yes. She said that she didn’t want a situation where there would be trouble in the future.” The General Overseer of Liberation Ministry, Sunday Chinedu, also has his own story to tell.
He said: “Police arrested me because I did business with Samuel, who we call Baba. The business involved buying of babies. I brought a girl from Edo State to Samuel. The girl is a prostitute, who got pregnant and wanted to get rid of it. The pregnancy was six months gone when she came to my church to ask if I knew where abortion could be carried out. I got to know her during my commercial motorcycling days.”
The pastor continued: “While she was talking to me and crying, a woman walked into my church. She asked why the girl was crying and I explained. She told me she would give me a man’s number, that the man was a doctor. I collected the man’s number, called him, and he directed me to his place.
When we got there, he gave her two options; either to abort the foetus or sell the baby after birth. The lady chose the second option. When the lady gave birth, the doctor called and showed me N300, 000. He took N50, 000, which he said was his share and then gave me N30, 000, while the rest of the money was given to the lady.
“Three months later, the lady brought her friend to Baba for the same solution. Yes, I’m a pastor of Liberation Ministry and I am the General Overseer.”
Features
I jumped into fire to salvage my N25m goods –Victim
Balogun Market on Lagos Island, known for its wide selection of colorful Nigerian and imported fabrics and school bags, was on fire on Tuesday. It was speculated that the inferno was sparked by an electrical fault. People were said to be on the roof of the burning building at the time as firefighters battled the flames with little success. ISIOMA MADIKE and OLAMIDE SOLANA, who were at the scene a day after, captured the agonies of victims, who lost hundreds of millions to the unfortunate
Tuesday, November 5, was a day many, especially traders who lost all they had laboured for for years, won’t forget in a hurry. Balogun Market on Lagos Island, known for its wide selection of colourful Nigerian and imported fabrics and school bags, was on fire on that day. According to eyewitnesses, the inferno was sparked by an electrical fault on Brasas Plaza on its fifth floor. Incidentally, people were on the roof of the burning building at the time as firefighters battled the flames with little success. Yet, the traders were thankful to God that human losses were minimal.
Our correspents, who were at the scene of the incident a day after, captured the agonies of some of the victims, who lost hundreds of millions to the unfortunate inferno. Many of them were inconsolable as they count their losses. One of such people is Peter Chima, who had a huge stock of school bags before the incident.
The 36-year-old from Anambra State lost over N25 million worth of goods. He had received a trailer load of his merchandises a day before the incident. Chima had also taken a loan from one of the new generation banks, which he used as a bait to enable him to take more goods from his suppliers. This arrangement, according to him, was facilitated by his former boss, who he said, had a robust relationship with the suppliers he had done business with for years.
He lost not only his live savings but the loan as well as the overstock taken on trust from his suppliers. Chima and some of his friends were at the fifth floor when they heard a bang at the fourth floor. When they looked down, they noticed that a huge chunk of the wall had pulled in allowing the fire to pierce through the third floor. The building was a six-floor complex.
They were trying to salvage all they could as they were throwing down the bags to no one in particular. At that time there was huge smoke that was already choking them to the point of suffocating. Their efforts were too little, too late.
Chima said: “The fire started from the building next to ours. Initially, we didn’t realise the intensity of the inferno until people started yelling at us to rush down for our safety. Most of us were on the fifth floor where we had our warehouses. But as others hurried down, the thought of losing everything I had laboured for if the fire got to where we were crossed my mind and I became confused.
“In that confusion, I begged one of my friends and a Mallam with us at the time to help me to see what we could salvage from my warehouse. But, when we noticed that the fire had entered into the building we were from both the ground and third floor, my friend and Mallam left me and found a way to escape before it engulfed the entire building. “I was left alone as I was determined to save my goods. When the fire got to the fourth floor the shout of ‘leave your goods and save your live’ became louder.
At that point I had to jump from the top of the building where I was but unfortunately I slammed my head against the wall on the second floor and managed to roll down.
“The injury was so severe that I passed out only to be resurrected from the nearby health centre I was rushed to after some hours. The Lagos State fire service officials on ground tried but their efforts came a bit late. However, death would have been a better option, as I do not know how to approach my bankers and suppliers? I’m finished; I need help urgently.”
Like Chima, his boss, who he was an apprentice to, Sylvester, is also said to have lost over N45 million worth of goods to the fire. His wife, who reluctantly spoke with one of our reporters, identified herself simply as Amarachi, from Anambra State. She told our reporter that theirs was a family business she ran with her husband
She said: “We have been here for years selling school bags. We supply others as well as retail to our numerous customers here in Balogun and from outside the state. The incident that just happened was terrible that I don’t even know where or how to tell this sordid story. It’s a total wreck on us and it will only take His grace to find our feet again. “We were not on ground at the time but when our sales boys called on the telephone to alert us, they said the fire was in our neighbour’s building and had not got to ours. They assured us that everything was okay as the fire might not eventually escalate to engulf other buildings. As we were contemplating on what to do, the second call came and we could hear people crying at the background.
“As they were stammering to let us know what had just happened, a neighbour’s call came through breaking the news we were not prepared to hear. He simply said: ‘Madam, tell Oga that his goods are gone; your warehouse has been burnt down’. “Immediately, my husband collapsed. But for the quick intervention of those around, the story would have been different. Since the unfortunate incident, he has not summoned the courage to come to see things for himself. As you can see, those rubbles there (pointing to the huge debris), are our goods and those of others. We had goods on the third and fourth floor with our large warehouse on the fifth floor. Ours was a monumenta loss.” However, Chima and Amarachi, were not the only ones agonising.
Former chairman, Bag Sellers Association of Nigeria, Balogun Market branch, Ignatius Akunedoziobi, also had his shop on the burnt building. Like the two traders above, Akunedoziobi claimed to have lost goods worth N15 million in the inferno.
“The estimate of what I lost here can be put at N15 million, it could be more. Until we take stock of everything I may not be able to give the exact worth of what we lost here. It’s massive. Some of us had just been advanced loan facilities to restock for Christmas, which is our usual practice here. We had hoped, like we are used to, to liquidate those loans after the coming yuletide. The estimate of our total loss here runs into several millions, some of us may never recover from this shock.
“But, our greatest fear now, is for the government not to contemplate taking over the burnt buildings as being speculated. The governor was here but we don’t know his thinking for now. We have both Igbos and Yorubas selling different kinds of wares in this market.
Our plea now is for the government to come to our aid to ameliorate our sufferings; we can’t bear it all alone,” he said with tears rolling down his cheeks. Another trader, who gave his name as Onwan Uche, from Enugu State, equally lost about N10 million worth of his merchandise. A container full of wares offloaded into his warehouse three days before the fire incident. He occupied two big shops in the second floor in the building and sold school bags as well.
His loss was minimal because he was able to salvage some of his imports with the help of some Good Samaritans. His greatest regret was the loss of a Mobile Police officer, who was helping to make sure no one was hurt.
“He died trying to protect us from dying. I have not been able to sleep since the incident as the trauma and thought of death continue to create fear in me,” Uche said. Motunrayo Adeneye, who lost her three shops filled with fabrics, told Saturday Telegraph that the fire incident might not be ordinary as, according to her, it has become one incident too many.
This is not the first time we are experiencing fire outbreak here, she said. “It happened in 2007 and 2018. It is so painful that this vicinity is always going up in flames. “I sell clothes and drinks as well. Everything I had laboured for, for so many years was gone just within a twinkle of an eye. The only way I think the government can help us is by reconstructing the place. A friend of mine, who also sells clothes, Mrs Ademola, received her stock two days ago (Monday).
Please tell the governor and others who matter in his government to come to our aid as we can’t bear this alone. If nothing is done urgently to help us, many might die by suicide soon. Another shop owner in the burnt building, Folasayo Adebanjo, was asleep when the fire started.
“But for God I would have been dead by now as I was deep at sleep at the time the commotion started. When my friends came to drag me out of the building I didn’t realise the enormity of what was happening. I thank God it’s only my wares that I lost; with my life, I can struggle to regain my balance by God’s grace. It’s painful but what can we do? It has happened; we just have to move on from here and not allow the incident to weigh us down. The struggle continues,” Adebanjo said.
Odunayo Adedoyin, who believed the incident to be spiritual, said it should be regarded as a temporary setback. “We shall rise again as far as our God lives.
My greatest happiness is that our Igbo friends in this plaza have taught us the rudiments of struggle; they never give up and we have taken a cue from them. “The building over here (pointing to the Great Nigeria House) got burnt last year and had been abandoned till now. This plaza first got burnt two months ago but was reconstructed. I won’t be surprised if this is reconstructed also.
My only worry is that this misfortune always happens between November and December,” he said. At the scene of the fire incident on Wednesday, emergency responders were still battling to extinguish the fire as Lagos State fire officials were seen with heavy trucks trying to clear the rubble. It was gathered that the section of the razed building that collapsed killed a Mobile Policeman.
Counting her loss, Adedoyin said the structure had been similarly gutted in the past, adding that the cause of the recent inferno was speculated to have started from a faulty generator on the third floor. “I don’t know exactly how the fire started, but some our colleagues are pointing to a faulty generator on the third floor.
How true I can’t say for now. It started around 9am and the Lagos State Fire Service, Union Bank’s firefighters and other agencies rushed in trying to extinguish it but they were not successful. One of the buildings burnt and collapsed while the second was also heavily damaged. There is fear now that it might also go down. Two years ago, the same thing happened.”
Shop owners, who were around the vicinity, were seen mobilising sympathisers to assist with the evacuation of a few unburnt goods. One of them, who craved anonymity, said that hoodlums took advantage of the inferno to loot the goods belonging to traders affected by the incident. He however, pleaded that the state government should develop a more civilised way to respond to fire emergencies faster.
“When the fire started, there was no response from the fire service; we want the government to develop a quick way of extinguishing fire. We have lost a lot as a result of this incident. Some of our goods that were salvaged were eventually stolen by hoodlums,” he said. While the fire raged, some residents, according to eyewitnesses, could be seen throwing belongings from windows, while others tried to put out the fire with small buckets of water. Firefighters also tried to contain the flames with a fire truck spraying water onto the fire. Balogun is a busy market that spans over many blocks in Nigeria’s largest city.
It is one of the country’s largest markets for colourful Nigerian fabrics and other wares. In March, at least 20 people, mostly school children, died in a similar mishap on a Lagos Island neighbourhood when a building containing a school, shops, and apartments suddenly collapsed.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while on a visit to the scene of the incident on Wednesday, promised that the state government would support traders whose means of livelihood were destroyed in the incident. Although there was minimal human casualty in the fire incident, scores of clothing shops in the building were burnt down and traders lost goods worth millions of naira. Besides, he said, the government would be conducting integrity test on all buildings in the Central Business District on the Lagos Island, adding that his administration would re-visit the regeneration master plan already designed by previous administrations. He urged all families that own properties on the Lagos Island to support the move.
Also speaking on the fire incident, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, sympathised with traders and shop owners at the popular Balogun Market, over the fire outbreak that occurred a few day ago.
The Speaker said the fire incident, which affected two-storey buildings at No. 43 and 45 Martins Street, in the market where properties worth millions of naira were lost, were unfortunate. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said it was painful that traders and shop owners, who were carrying out their lawful businesses, would wake up only to face such an incident. He called on relevant authorities to take measures that would forestall a recurrence of such an incident.
Features
Okorocha’s govt destroyed rice production in Imo –Ohia
Dr. Uche Ohia is a lawyer, writer, historian and a prominent commercial farmer in the Ideato North rice belt area of Imo state. In this interview with STEVE UZOECHI in Owerri, he laments a decade of losses by farmers in Imo state. He holds back nothing as he conveys the true state of rice farming and agriculture in the state. Excerpts:
What are your views on farming?
There is no enterprise more ennobling than farming and agriculture in its full bloom. I love the peculiar kind of challenge and fulfillment farming brings with it – the task of ground breaking; the hope and expectations of seed time and of course, the joy of harvest – needless to mention the fact that farmers contribute to the food security of our immediate community and country. The values and principles that guide farming could make a man. To say the least, I love what I do.
What is the state of farming in Imo state?
There is no better way to say this, but there was almost no agriculture in Imo state for nearly one decade. The Okorocha Administration practically turned its back on farmers in Imo State generally and rice farmers particularly. First, there was no agricultural policy. There was no direction. Like everything else associated with that administration, it was the whims and caprices of the Chief Executive that determined what was said or done. Farmers made no input.
But there was a Ministry of Agriculture in Imo under Okorocha…?
(Cuts in) Yes there was but the questions are: what was their priorities and focus? Were they keen on increasing productivity in agricultural produce or in enhancing the capacity of the farmer?
Under the circumstance whatever the administration tried to do or pretended to do in agriculture was salutary and aimed at playing to the gallery. A government that failed to pay any counterpart fund – not to the Bank of Industry, not to the Bank of Agriculture, not to any international development agency – how can such a government make any positive impact on agriculture? How could it positively affect the life of farmers or boost productivity?
Clearly, because they could not control any of the available funding for agriculture or determine who gets what and how, they declined from fulfilling the obligations of the state government to banks and development agencies that assist farmers thus leaving Imo farmers in the lurch.
What about the stories of fertilizer subsidy and ‘Imo Rice’?
“The stories of fertilizer subsidy and the so-called ‘Imo rice’ were clearly farcical. Shamelessly, that administration imported rice from outside Imo state and subjected Imo State to public ridicule by naming their imported stuff ‘Imo Rice’ in a state that has been producing rice on a commercial scale for over 100 years.
Yes, fertilizer subsidy was a farce. The last administration cared nothing and was evidently not interested in supporting any form of farming or agricultural enterprise. Those of us that are commercial farmers that persevered lost a fortune. All Okorocha was interested in was land to acquire for his own personal interests and development, no more no less. To say the least, the Okorocha administration was a disaster as far as agriculture was concerned.
What about rice farming, with all the emphasis on local production?
The tale of rice farmers in Imo state between 2011 and May 2019 was a tale of woes. The Rochas Okorocha administration practically killed rice farming. More than 90% of rice farming land in the rice belt of Imo State spread across Ideato North, Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano are now locked up meaning that they have been taken over by bush. And this is largely due to the eight years of inactivity under the last administration.
What is the implication for your people in Ideato North?
The immediate implication is that over 100,000 hectares of natural swamp rice land is locked in, and in disuse in Arondizuogu, Ideato North council area alone, with heavy overgrowths. As it stands presently, we require heavy earth moving equipment to be able to clear the farmlands at this stage.
And the story may be same with Ihitte-Uboma and Ehime Mbano rice belts?
It could be worse, maybe. Ihitte Uboma used to be a major source of rice paddies. They were abandoned and did not have one single rice mill for a long time. And that is a major rice producing territory with ample rice lands. In fact, as I speak to you, Imo State does not have one single modern rice processing facility – not in Ihitte Uboma, not in Arondizuogu and definitely not in Ehime Mbano.
The mills we use to process rice in Imo state can only be seen in museums in Europe and Asia. It is that bad.
What are your expectations from the new government?
We are looking forward to an interface between farmers and government so that we can make our own inputs which, coming from those practically involved in the field in various agricultural value chains, will enable the state government to integrate theory and practice in its policy formulation and implementation.
In any country that has made a success of agriculture, one underlying factor is government subvention. Government must support farmers to enhance productivity so that food security can be achieved. Imo farmers are lagging behind in several indices because the agricultural revolution which the Federal Government has been fuelling and funding is yet to take place in Imo State. The present administration seems to appear committed to making it happen.
In clear terms, what do Imo farmers need?
We need agricultural subsidies: we need improved seedlings, we need fertilizers, we need farming equipment, we need herbicides, we need processing equipment, we need working capital, we need government assistance in marketing our products, we need access roads to our farms. Above all, we need water – water to drink and water for all-year-round farming.
In the entire rice producing belt in Arondizuogu, in Ideato North council area, there is not one borehole. There is not one irrigation system.
Can you imagine that we crop rice only once a year in Imo State? How do we crop rice three times a year without water, without irrigation, without any device for ensuring all year round water supply to our farms?
We expect much from the Ihedioha administration but first we need government to come and help us to unlock our farms overtaken by bushes and bulrushes.
To think that we could not receive common agro-extension services from the previous administration is an indication of what the Imo farmer went through under the Okorocha administration.
What about the ADP which handled extension services?
Imo ADP used to be our partner in progress but a mere visit to ADP in the last dispensation would leave anyone in no doubt about how handicapped they had become.
The place looked desolate and it was obvious that they were underfunded. They were practically grounded. I never saw one extension officer for all those years
No extension officer for eight years?
That’s right! It was only at the recent unveiling of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s Agricultural Roadmap that I saw a semblance of the ADP of old with extension officers and engineers milling around and answering questions.
Parting words
The present administration has done well by unveiling a roadmap for agriculture. At least, now there is a draft policy, there is an articulated direction. We can see where the government is going. Even though farmers are yet to make an input into the document, we are satisfied that at least; government for the first time in a long time has farmers and citizens involved in agribusiness in its radar. It’s a good place to start.
Unlike the previous governor, who because he could not control any of the available funding for agriculture or determine who gets what and how, he declined from fulfilling the obligations of the state government to banks and development agencies that assist farmers thus leaving Imo farmers in the lurch.
Features
Leadership tussle: Monarch, PG deny receiving N1m bribe
The leadership tussle over Amiyi Community , Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State , got messier Thursday, with allegations and counter allegations over an alleged N1 million bribe given to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs and Town Unions, Vera Okonkwo, in order to swing the election in favour of a candidate.
A factional President – General of the community, Comrade Chike Ugboma had alleged that the Traditional Ruler and the current President – General of the community offered the said bribe to be returned as president.
According to a release signed by the Traditional Ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mbanefo and the President General – Prince Nwanze Afubera, the duo said: “It is also a blatant falsehood that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Town Union demanded and collected bribe of One Million Naira from Prince Afubera Nwanze Emmaunel for the said election. That publication is simply to blackmail this innocent, impeccable, honest and God fearing woman of high repute.
“Amiyi Community is peaceful as people go about their normal businesses. The people of Amiyi are very happy with the present executive committee that has put smiles on their faces.
“ I Prince Afubera Nwanze Emmanuel, the incumbent President – General of Amiyi Town Union bluntly denied the false allegation made against my person of giving the sum of One Million Naira as an inducement to the Special Adviser to Governor on Chieftaincy and Town Unions (Barr Mrs. Veraqueen Okonkwo) for Amiyi Town Union election monitored by her office.
“The allegation of Mr. Chike Ugboma against Mrs. Veraqueen Okonkwo) and me is false, malicious, baseless and meant to tarnish our image.”
Afubera noted further: “I am resident in my community and an honest farmer, so people who spent all their lives in the city without knowing what happens in our community should stop creating crisis where there is none.
“The Election of June 24, 2019, was the most credible and freest election ever conducted in Amiyi. On that day, Amiyi people trooped out en mass and voted for the workaholic President- General and his executives for the various laudable projects they have executed. Namely: Building of Amiyi Town Hall, New Ultra Modern Market with thirty open shops, Forty Two lock up shops with toilets and borehole with two overhead Tanks”.
“The Amiyi Town Election was conducted on the 24 June, 2019 at Amiyi Town hall and not on 29 June at Amiyi Primary School.
There is only one Town Union Executive led by Prince Nwanze Afubera Emmanuel. There is no parallel Town Union Government in Amiyi. My Community is intact and peaceful. There is no division among the youths. There are equally no plans to set the Community ablaze,” he averred.
Features
Onitsha inferno:Traders recount huge losses
Barely three days after the first tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday more dead bodies are still being discovered at the Ochanja Market Plaza. Some of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition while others found in some lock up shops are already decomposing. With the recent discovery the death toll has now risen to over 25 people.
Traders in the market say the number of shops burnt at the market is over 800 while six buildings had already collapsed. But the police said only three people have died so far. The Police Public Relation Officer Anambra State, SP Harunna Mohammed, stated this in a press release in Awka, the state capital. Those mostly affected are the traders along Iweka Road and Zik Avenue. Others include the electronics section, plastic, rubbers, cosmetics, household utensils and general goods sections.
Narrating their experience one of the victims, Mr. Fabian Onah, said the fire came through the drainage channel at the Ochanja round about. According to him they were sitting in the front of their shops when suddenly the explosion occurred with a bang at one of the openings in front of their shop and immediately spread like a wide fire. Onah said: “I didn’t bring out a pin. I didn’t know what to do because I was confused and helpless. I quickly jumped over to the main road and was watching my shop and others as they went up in flames.
I didn’t believe what was happening until the fire subsided. I couldn’t even collect the N1.5m cash I had and all was burnt to ashes. The goods in my shop were over 1.6m. In fact, as it is now, I am finished. Another victim, Mr Emmanuel Abonyi Nwadiogo, a post graduate alumnus of the Nnamdi AZikiwe University who was the first victim of the disaster at Upper Iweka had his warehouse completely razed down. Mr. Nwadiogo who was flanked by sympathisers at the time Saturday Telegraph visited Upper Iweka said he lost about 12m worth of good and cash.
“I narrowly escaped death by the whiskers. I was inside the warehouse after my children had displayed wears when suddenly my boys started shouting and immediately I came out. I saw a thick black smoke as the tanker crashed. I didn’t know that the gas had caught fire and was flowing through the drainage channel which was covered with slabs and wood.
“Immediately the fire spread to my shop, it caught up with my wears and spread everywhere. And I took to my heels with my children with me. I thank God no life was lost otherwise it could have been a different story. Mr. Ezugwu Donatus said that his was shop no 7 along the line A1 and he lost N1.7m cash and N2m worth of goods. According to him he deals on electronics including TV, wrist watches, Jewellery among others. Another victim Mr. Nnamani Jude said he stayed at shop No 5 and was inside the packing store when he suddenly saw people scampering for safety. He said as he was running out, the thick black smoke covered the entire place and when he eventually found his way from the crowd, his shops was already reduced to ashes.
“All the money I wanted to use to stock goods for the Christmas season was gone, all my goods gone. I have lost all I have laboured for in life. I lost cash and goods worth N9m. For Mr. Agbo Remijus, another wrist watch dealer said he lost cash of N1.8m and over N2m worth of goods.
The 58-year-old man said the fire incident had sent him packing because he has no other means of livelihood. He said: “My children are all in school and I don’t do any other thing except this. I don’t have any other hope anywhere except by God’s miracle. Where will I start now at this age? I don’t know! I don’t know!
This is the first time in my life I’m seeing this type of fire outbreak, no fire service, no help;everybody was running for his or her dear life.” Other victims include Joseph, Agbo, Nzube and Chinedu who said they lost N12m, N2.7m and N2.8m respectively.
They recounted their experience during the incident, pointing out that they did not recover anything except that they are alive. On their part, Mr. Osita Ogudu, Emeka Anosike, Onyeabo Onyeanwusi stated at the scene of the incident that they were taken unawares and could not do anything.
They echoes: “We were helpless as we scampered for our lives. Nobody was near the flame of the fire as it increased in geometric proportion, minute by minute. Some people who were trapped at the plaza could not be rescued and most of them died there. Governor Willie Obiano is the only hope we have to assist us start life afresh no matter how small.” Following the incident, Ochanja market, which is the second largest market in the commercial city of Onitsha has been shut down for now.
One of the affected traders, Chief Godswell Anyanwu, former chief security officer, of the market also recounted how he lost over N12m worth of goods. Chief Anyanwu who deals on electronics noted with regret that it is painful that no fire fighting vehicles were seen from 1pm in the afternoon when the incident happened till 9pm in the night. He also said that the state government had provided fire fighting vehicles to markets in the commercial city and none was seen throughout the period the fire lasted. According to him it was the private water tanker drivers that helped to provide some assistance that reduced the spread of the fire.
He appealed to the state governor Chief Obiano to come to their aid. However, the chairman of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, denied that the market was shut, instead he said the market was open and business was going on as usual.
He however condemned the attitude of some miscreants who throw stones and pebbles at government officials and agents when such incidents happen in the commercial city, pointing out that it is not the real traders but criminals among them who does that. When our reporter visited the market, traders affected by the inferno were seen clearing the derbies while sympathisers who thronged the market were seen along Iweka Road, Ziks Avenue and Ozomagala Street.
Features
CLIMATE CHANGE: THE MESS OF A MEGA CIT Y
Climate change, it seems, is gradually but steadily bringing tears and sorrow to many in Nigeria. The steady rainfall being witnessed nowadays sweeps chaos and confusion into homes, which often times, exacerbates the poor drainage system. The fear, according to this report by ISIOMA MADIKE, is that the coming years might be worse
Climate change effects such as increased rainfall intensity, storm surges, and flooding effects are beginning to take its toll in the country, especially Nigeria’s economic capital, Lagos. The impact is no longer as distant as most people think.
Though a global phenomenon that largely impacts urban life, rising temperatures, according to experts, has already started causing sea levels to rise, erratic rainfalls, increasing the number of extreme weather events such as floods, storms, and will in no time increases the spread of tropical diseases.
The first factor aggravating flooding is climate change, which has shown to contribute to more extreme storms and rainfall. Lagos State is a typical example in this instance. Rainy season, which ought to have ended, is back again in full force, and as always, it is bad news for most residents in Nigeria’s mega city.
Worries increase not only for inhabitants but also for visitors to Lagos who take a drive around this “Centre of Excellence” when it rains. With the rains, many parts of Lagos are back to a familiar path. Residents had to roll up trousers to walk on the streets to avoid being smeared, and motorists had to wade through waterlogged roads.
The people are recounting the sad experiences of the past and are afraid of what the next weeks and months have in stock for them. At junctions of feeder streets in most parts of the sprawling city are heaps of used water sachets and debris percolated by shallow floods that found inadequate avenue of normal flows blocking the canals and waterways. Some are overgrown with weeds; others filled with refuse heaps. Ketu and Mile 12 axis are most hit in recent times.
They are densely populated “ghettos,” made up of people from different parts of the country. In virtually every open space in and around these “jungles,” heaps of faeces literally jostle for space with human beings. From the homes, faeces wrapped up in newspapers are launched from windows, scattering into a spatter mess.
It piles the streets as though they are articles of ornament. Yet, no one seems to bother about it. The roads, apart from being riddled with huge potholes and gullies, have been narrowed to single lanes due to the mammoth refuse congealed by rain water whose passage is inhibited by blocked drains.
Whenever it rains, the flood sweeps the refuse to the middle of the road, making movement of any kind difficult. Mile 12 in particular, is actually a reflection of the sorry state of most parts of Lagos – a state which appears to have lost its excellence to putrefaction, filth and flood. Ojuelegba, a bustling centre of commercial activities and bus terminal, is also a pathetic site to behold in this season. So is Ojota-Maryland- Ikorodu Road axis, which often turns to a mini-swimming pool each time it rains.
Flooding here is so severe that houses and vehicles get submerged in it, resulting in a long stretch of traffic on both sides of Ikorodu Road, a major gateway to the city. Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ijeshatedo, and FESTAC Town are equally floodprone.
The Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is already a nightmare at present as motorists spend hours to navigate its difficult terrain. It is still a puzzle that a major epidemic has not broken out in this environ, given the mountains of refuse that dot the landscape. The rains have, however, compounded the situation as motorists and pedestrians now wade through the ocean-like streets. Allen Avenue, one of the major commercial centres, which is also close to Alausa, the seat of the state government, is fast losing its glamour too. The flood at the Alade Market end of the road makes the road impassable for cars and pedestrians.
They are, most times, forced to make a detour or fold up their dresses before they can ‘swim’ through the place. The same scenario plays out in Ikeja Roundabout and Oba Akran Avenue. On Agege Motor Road, the situation is also terrible.
Though, a federal road, the state government has taken it upon itself to repair it. But, just as those handling the road are busy working on it, heaps of refuse jostle for space at the other side of the highway. “The situation is pathetic,” says Idayat Balogun, a nurse in one of the private hospitals in the metropolis. According to her, the situation deteriorated when most of the local government areas decided to turn sites meant for refuse dump to shopping malls. “Now, there is no place for the people to dump their refuse,” she added.
Residents of Ejigbo, Bariga, Shomolu, Idimu, Ogba and the slums of Ijora Badiya are also counting their losses as flood and refuse have taken over major roads in the areas. Even the highbrow Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki are not spared by the flood. Most of the streets in the business district – Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola, Idowu Taylor and many others – are usually flooded, resulting in cessation of business activities due to grinding logjam when it rains.
Dolphin, a sprawling estate for business and residential purposes, appears to be the worst hit in Ikoyi. Obalende, the popular bus terminal on Lagos Island, and all the nearby streets such as Lewis, Igbosere and Hawley are frequently flooded also.
This makes it difficult for workers to leave Lagos for the mainland after the close of work. Tales of flooded houses, loss of property, several hours of traffic jam and streets completely taken over by garbage are now common. Indeed, for Lagos residents, living in this former federal capital are now a harrowing experience.
Recently, Osejindu Mordi, an interior decorator who works in Ogba, Ikeja, spent three hours between Lagos State Secretariat and Ketu, a journey that usually takes 30 minutes. He eventually got to his house in Ikorodu at 3am. Tosin, who works with one of the new generation banks on the Island, was perhaps, lucky. On the same day, Ogor Anugor, a sales girl in Tejusho Market, had to trek from Palmgrove to Maryland after spending about four hours in the traffic jam at Fadeyi. Her destination was Ishawo within the Ikorodu axis.
However, after each downpour, Lagos, the country’s commercial capital with the slogans “Centre of Excellence” and “City of Aquatic Splendour” turns into a centre of confusion and chaos. However, Lagos is not an isolated case in this regard. For nearly four weeks now, the persistent flood has sacked residents of Denro-Isashi Road, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.
Their homes have literarily become swimming pools with commuting becoming a harrowing experience on a daily basis. With the road already submerged by the flood from the river in the area, residents are at the mercy of daring scavengers and other jobless boys, who make brisk business ferrying residents on their backs across the massively flooded portion of the road.
Daily, hundreds of commuters who live in the Ogun State border and work in Lagos, usually get stranded for many hours, looking for means to cross the flooded road following the collapse of the wooden bridge temporarily constructed by residents. They are typically left with two options: to be ferried by group of young Hausa cart pushers, who carry them across or be shipped through the flooded road by a group of young boys, who use a damaged refrigerator as canoe.
But Lagos and Ogun states have not been alone on this in recent times. Suleja, a town near the capital city, Abuja, equally suffers its own flooding challenge, especially since the last quarter of the year. Heavy rains have reportedly washed houses away and caused others to collapse, while trapping occupants. The seriousness of the flooding has been attributed to a combination of two events: very heavy local rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam in nearby Cameroon. Although the degree and seriousness of flooding in Nigeria fluctuates, it remains a recurring phenomenon in most parts of the country.
The first factor aggravating flooding is climate change, which has shown to contribute to more extreme storms and rainfall. Another factor contributing to flooding in cities is that Nigeria has experienced rapid urban growth and planning is poor.
Rainfall patterns in Nigeria suggest that rainstorms are getting more intense. Many parts of the country are presently suffering these effects. From what is happening, experts are suggesting that Nigeria needs to take measures to cope with climatic changes. This, according to them, will require both local and international interventions, and could include early warning and rapid response systems, flood data gathering and modelling, proper urban and spatial planning, flood emergency preparedness and political will.
The country, they said, can learn from others. For example, in Mumbai, India, various measures have been implemented to reduce the impact of flooding. These have included an emergency control centre, automated weather stations, and removal of solid waste from storm water drains as well as the development of emergency response mechanisms.
Nigeria, they added, must invest in these measures, and sustain them. As many are aware, the immediate impacts of flooding include loss of human life, damage to property, destruction of crops, loss of livestock, and deterioration of health conditions owing to waterborne diseases.
As communication links and infrastructure such as power plants, roads and bridges are damaged and disrupted, some economic activities may come to a standstill, and people are forced to leave their homes and normal life is disrupted. Similarly, disruption to industry can lead to loss of livelihoods.
Damage to infrastructure also causes longterm impacts, such as disruptions to supplies of clean water, wastewater treatment, electricity, transport, communication, education and health care. Loss of livelihoods, reduction in purchasing power and loss of land value in the floodplains can leave communities economically vulnerable. Floods can also traumatise victims and their families for long periods of time. The loss of loved ones has deep impacts, especially on children.
Displacement from one’s home, loss of property and disruption to business and social affairs can cause continuing stress, according to medical experts.For some people the psychological impacts can be long lasting. The term “climate change” is often used to refer specifically to anthropogenic climate change (also known as global warming). Anthropogenic climate change is caused by human activity, as opposed to changes in climate that may have resulted as part of Earth’s natural processes.
Global warming is projected to have a number of effects on the oceans. Ongoing effects include rising sea levels due to thermal expansion and melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and warming of the ocean surface, leading to increased temperature stratification. It melts the ice and describes changes in the state of the atmosphere over time scales ranging from decades to millions of years. These changes can be caused by processes inside the Earth, forces from outside, for instance, variations in sunlight intensity or, more recently, human activities.
This change is an adverse environmental phenomenon that is causing enormous concern all over the world. Nigeria is recognized as being vulnerable to climate change. If left unchecked will cause adverse effects on livelihoods in the country, such as crop production, livestock production, fisheries, forestry and post-harvest activities, because the rainfall regimes and patterns have been altered.
Floods which devastate farmlands would occur, increase in temperature and humidity which increases pest and disease would also occur and other natural disasters like ocean and storm surges, which will not only damage Nigerians’ livelihood but also cause harm to life and property. Lagos State government appears to be responded to this challenge though by drawing up model city plans over the last 10 years for a number of areas including, Badagry, Apapa, Lekki, Agege/Ifako-Ijaiye among others, which seeks to transform the entire state to a sprawling garden city metropolis.
However, the response may be complicated, in the sense that they could address the increasing volume of rain water brought about by the more intensive storms expected across the state, but may not address the other impacts climate change is expected to bring to the city such as tidal surges, water logging of soil, rising sea levels, sinking, erosion, salinity of the water table, and diseases that would spread in a saturated environment. Not long ago, the Nigerian meteorological agency (NIMET), warned that there would be a high prevalence of climate induced diseases such as malaria, cerebrospinal meningitis, and respiratory diseases in many parts of Nigeria. Most coastal cities are susceptible to flood from rising sea levels and erratic rainfalls, which Lagos is not exempted.
It was predicted since 2008, that 3.2 million Lagosians may be exposed to flooding from climate change as a result of rising sea levels, increasing storm intensities and land subsidence, making it the 15th most vulnerable city in the world in terms of all 136 million population of the world port cities.
This figures worsened six years later in 2014, and Lagos became the 10th most vulnerable city in the world, and it’s still getting worse. Climate change is principally a major problem caused by the increase of human activities or what expects call human mismanagement of the earth leading to several direct and indirect impacts on health. These have widerange harmful effects including increase in heat-related mortality, dehydration, spread of infectious diseases, malnutrition and damage to public health infrastructure among others.
Features
Madona Varsity crisis deepens, as litigant blames management for mother’s death
T
he lingering crisis in Madonna University Okija, Anambra State, has deepened following the refusal of the management of the institution to accept the peace overtures extended to it by the seven accused students and lecturer for the matter to be resolved.
It would be recalled that six students of the university were arrested and detained for seven months for allegedly criticizing the management of the university on social media.
They were later granted bail by a court but their results and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilization letters are still in the custody of the institution.
According to the letter signed by Prince Ezeimo, Blackson Nwokoma and Nnamdi Harmelson, it said
“Sequel to the meeting we had with Very Rev. Dr. Ralph Madu, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Madonna University and Rector of Saviour House of Formation Fr. (Dr.) Oliver Udaya on the 24th Day of September, 2019 at Assumpta Cathedral Owerri, we the accused persons of a case before the Federal High Court, Awka with suit number FHC/C/03/2019, have earnestly decided to give peace a chance.
“We hereby agree with the management of the University to consider withdrawing this matter from court for us to settle on the round table of dialogue which must first of all include the provision of the seized results and the mobilization of our brothers to NYSC.”
But the university management did not accept the peace offer which it claimed should be unconditional. This led the matter to continue in court.
When contacted the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution Rev. (Dr.) Ralph Madu, said that he was not permitted to speak to press on the matter as according to him it is still in court.
But one of the accused, Prince Tony Ezeimo told Sunday Telegraph that the management refused to accept the peace offer adding that it has refused to comply with the agreement reached in Owerri recently.
“They do not want peace even when we all agreed to resolve the matter and one wonders the type of Christianity we are practicing even when the students were unlawfully arrested and detained.
However, the matter was stalled last week with the absence of the Presiding judge, Justice Babatunde Quadir, when it came up for hearing.
According to Ezeimo, “We were here at exactly 8:00 this morning but they told us that the judge did not come to court today.”
Ezeimo noted that they had come to prove their innocence before the court adding that since the management has refused to comply with the peace agreement it is left for the court to discharge its duties.
Speaking with journalists, the counsel to the defendants (students) said the court officials gave them December 3, 2019 as the next adjourned date.
Reacting, one of the parents, Christopher Onyejekwe said the situation was frustrating.
He urged the Catholic Church to prevail on the founder of the university, Rev Fr. Emmanuel Ede to stop punishing the students unnecessarily.
One of the students, Blackson Owhouda, said his pain was that his mother died of heart attack when she heard he was in prison because of the case.
He added: “I was told she was buried in June while I was still in prison. It was really not easy for me, especially when my father was blaming me for my mother’s death. I’m going through a lot of trauma. I didn’t commit any offence.
“It was in the prison that I came to know the students detained with me on this matter because I was not relating with them much while we were in school.”
It would be recalled that parents and relatives who have their children at the University had earlier handed down a warning that they will not take kindly to the manner students are being treated by the management of the school adding that they will not fail to withdraw the children from the school.
Currently uneasy calm still pervades the institution as a section of the affected parents have reiterated their resolve to take action if the management refuses to comply with the peace agreement.
Features
I’ve enjoyed my 45 years in Nigeria, says 71-year-old Jamaican
At 71, one would have expected her to retire or taking care of her grandchildren. That is not case with the septuagenarian, who has decided to serve her fellow compatriots providing leadership for the Niger Wives Association, Lagos Chapter. Welcome to the world of Lorna Opanubi, a trained and registered nurse.
Niger Wives Association is the umbrella body under which citizens of other countries who are married to Nigerians are living with their spouses in Nigeria.
For the Jamaican-born Opanubi, the journey to becoming the president of the 120-member association began in 1979, when she arrived her adopted country with her heartthrob and since then she has been not only an active member but an ambassador spreading the gospel of the body to others.
The mantle of leadership fell on her in February 2018. She will complete her duties in February next year.
Opanubi, who qualified as a nurse in 1970 in England, came to Nigeria with high expectations to practice what she had passion for. However, she had a culture shock as the system did not allow her to put into practice what she was used to doing.
“Over there you administer injections with disposable syringes and needles. I came here and discovered that people were still sterilizing needles by boiling them in hot water and the water was often not clean.”
She was not done in her frank assessment of what she met on ground: “The standard of nursing was very very low, not very hygienic and that discouraged me; that was the main reason I left the government health work. Because, I wasn’t happy doing what I was trained to do.
“If the health system here were of same standard in England where I got my training, I would have spent more years practicing nursing. When you are not happy doing what you are doing, deriving no pleasure from it, why are you doing something that at the end of the day you are not happy with it.”
This was all she needed to change her job after a spell in government facility in Apapa. She went to practice with a private clinic, where she had some level of control.
“When I arrived Nigeria in 1973 with my husband, Oladipo, it was not difficult for me to get a job with the Lagos State Health Centre, Apapa. But I spent just two years, before I left to work in a private clinic. What I did was to treat injuries and minor injuries; it was a little better, because I was in control. I made some changes and I was able to practice the way I liked.
“But when I was in government you make do with whatever they gave you. You had no say, when you meet them to complain they would tell you that is what they supplied to us, we don’t have any more.”
Rather than staying too long for the career that she seems to have passion, she opted for another hobby, cooking.
“I decided to quit the profession to set up my hobby, catering business and catering school,” she said.
According to her: “The purpose of establishing Niger Wives, was not only to foster better relationships among us by holding meetings monthly, so that we could be there for one another, but we also we try to support the less privileged in various communities.”
When asked of the challenges of securing the required residents’ permit, she said: “That was a big challenge; we had great challenges before with residents’ permits. One of the foreign wives, whose husband is late now, Lawyer Achimo, he was the one writing on our behalf, on how the government will help us, so that all the challenges of travelling out and coming back, we are not being delayed at the airport.
“What the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), told us at the Airport was that we have not gotten a re-entry visa.
“We were treated like people coming to Nigeria on contract work, and yet we were married to Nigerians. Eventually, a group of us went ahead and met the then president, Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo and we explained our challenges to him.”
The Minister of Interior was aware of their travails
“But when you are not getting result you have to go ahead, that is Nigeria for you, sometimes you have to start from the top. It is who you know that matters and he (Obasanjo) granted us our request. We thank God for that.
“Things have improved now, many of us have now gotten Nigerian passports, and that is a big help, so when you are coming in, you can present your Nigerian passport to the Immigration and it becomes easy.”
According to her, ironically, the presence of their Nigerian husbands did not help the situation.
“Our husbands too have challenges, as I said before, it was one of them (the late lawyer), who decided to take it upon himself and it was not easy for our husbands either; even though, they are Nigerians and that is why, they decided to challenge the government and stayed in Nigeria in order to make things easy for us, but things are much better now.”
Opanubi could not give statistics of the number of foreign wives registered at state level; it still posed big challenge that some of the members are not registered.
“The new foreign wives just coming to Nigeria may not know that Niger Wives exists as a body.
“Sometimes, we might know of a friend, her husband family member or some friends who are married to Niger Wives. When we are not aware, the only thing we can do is to encourage other Niger Wives that as soon as they hear of other Niger Wives, they should invite them to the meeting, so that they can be enlightened on the things they should do or not to do as Niger Wives,” she explained.
So how does a foreign wife locate the association?
She answers: “We have so many Niger Wives across the country, for example, If I attend a party and I see a beautiful woman sitting down and I know that she is a foreigner, not that she is fair or dark, but when you say Niger wives, it could be African as well, not only European or American. Once you see one, you introduce yourself, you will ask, are you a member of Niger Wives, do you attend a meeting? We have a Niger Wives Association. This is the time we meet and we would like you to attend the meeting and we invite them. That is how we spread the news.
“We meet monthly, and at the meeting, we discuss issues, we have the opportunity to discuss and share difficulties that we might be experiencing. When you share, it helps one another, we discuss immigration and that is helpful to every one of us.”
Niger Wives execute their projects for the communities by raising funds through membership dues and other levies.
“We do pay an annual membership fees, though, the fee changes, we don’t rely on that because that is for the running of the association, but we do other fund raising events for these various charity projects to support.
“Also, we belong to a group, Small World. They do have an annual event for women societies in all over the world by which we put on shows to all the various countries that were in attendance.
“We relied on gate fees and advertisement at the end of it, the money is shared amongst the countries that participated. Whatever was given to us from that project, we donate it to whichever community we want to support.
“For example, we run a Braille Centre for the blind; we print books and donate to other schools for the blind across the country, and other equipment. We also give mathematics’ kits, we import kits from other countries and present to the blind kids.”
When asked on their members who are widows if the love of their demised husbands were sustained by the families, she said: “Oh yes, we’ve heard cases like that. You know in any part of the world, such things exist. You could marry a man from the same country with you and it might happen, it is not because you are married to a foreigner.
“What we do, when we hear such things we step in, we try and sometimes it does work and sometimes it does not. Sometimes, some of them decide to leave the marriage and go back to their countries. We also have foreign widows group too, that support one another.
“We have several cases where families will come and take away all the properties their husbands left behind. We’ve tried our best, you know it is not easy to get involved with family matters too much, we have to be careful as well.
“But we try our best to see if we can talk to the family to see how they could help them a bit more rather than just abandoning them. But whereby they have made up their minds, there is nothing we can do.
“Sometimes the reason for the action is that their wives were not good to them, when their husbands were alive. The wives were not nice to them, probably, she did not show love to the rest of the family members. She might just love the husband and did not care about the rest of the members of the family. When we pressed further, they will say, she did not know us, when our brother was alive.”
However, Lorna remains grateful to God for the situation in her own husband’s family.
“My husband’s family, we get along easily. They are lovely. Oh my mother-in-law, she is late, she was a beautiful woman and so were my sister and brother in-laws.”
On what gave her boldness to want to marry a foreigner, she said: “I think it was love; that I want to be with this man. And I will go with him anywhere and I came back with him in 1973. Well, I saw this very handsome man.
“He was in Birmingham (UK), his appearances, his dressing, and his looks, were irresistible. In addition, he is very nice, very handsome and loving. I just saw him and our eyes met and we said, ‘oh yes, I would like to associate with you’.
“One thing led to the other and the rest is history, as they say.”
How about the terrible things you heard about Nigeria “Yes I did hear terrible things about Nigeria, but some were true and some false, my husband promised that if what I heard about happened, well, it will not happen to us.”
However, it was not all smooth sailing, as her Jamaican parents almost discouraged her.
“Some of us our parents would not have agreed towards marrying Nigerians because they had heard bad news about their children going abroad and once they did, they did not hear from them due to the poor nature of telecommunications then.
“I remembered when I first came, I couldn’t call my family at home because the network was so bad, that was in 1972, you know there was no mobile phones then. If you go to NITEL, you will spend a lot of money and in the end, you will just manage to say ‘hello’ before the connection will break. Those were the fears of our families that how they would communicate with us once we get to Nigeria.
“But now, I visit my home even my children. That is the mistake some of the Niger Wives make that is when they find themselves comfortable they forget their families. They get carried away with wealth and forget their families.”
Lorna said that she can speak Yoruba.
“I can speak Yoruba language that is good enough to take me out of a difficult situations, the only major difference is marriage. I had a first-hand experience when my husband was getting married to me. He is from Ikenne in Ogun State. There were so many steps – there is the introduction, engagement and the wedding day.
But this not the way back in my country, if you meet your husband, he proposes to you and you accept or not you take your wife to the family and introduce her to the family and you go ahead and plan the wedding day.”
On what she misses about Jamaica
“I miss the sea mainly because when we talk about the food, we have more of the same food, and how you prepare it that makes a difference. For example, garri, we have cassava but we use it to make bread so the processing of the food produce here differs.”
She was asked that the Jamaicans were one of the countries that their ancestors were taken away from Africa as a result of the slave trade, she said: “You are an African no matter where you come from. We are back in Africa, we the black ones we are back in Africa, there is a resemblance of what my forefather did is what is practiced here.
“I am enjoying Nigeria; I have been here for over 45 years. I have mixed parentage, my grandmother is mixed, so we have a big melting pot, we speak English but we have a pidgin language called Patua.”
Features
Police accuse man, sister-in-law of defrauding Chinese of N30.6m
Operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested Mr. Adamu Garuba, aka Honourable Ibrahim, for allegedly defrauding a Chinese national of the sum of N30.6million. The IRT Unit, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, alleged that Garuba, working with his sister-in-law Rita Waziri and others still at large, specialised in defrauding contractors, interested in road construction contracts from the Kaduna State Government.
The suspects were arrested after they defrauded a Chinese Engineer, identified simply as Su of the sum of N30.6million under the guise of assisting him to land a road construction contract from the Kaduna State Government. Su, residing at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was approached in July 2018 by one Mayowa, a member of the syndicate, now in jail over a separate fraud case.
Mayowa intimated Su that the Kaduna State Government was searching for contractors to rehabilitate a 14 Kilometre Road at the Kagoro area of the state. Mayowa, in his bid to convince Su that the contract was genuine, brought in Garuba, who he presented as Honourable Ibrahim, a serving member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who is also the Chairman of Budget and Planning Committee of the House. Playing his part smartly, Garuba informed Su that he would have to register his company with the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority. He told him that the process of the registration was N1.6m.
The Police said: “After Su paid the N1.6million, Mayowa and Garuba invited him to the Kaduna State Government Secretariat, Kaduna State. They took him to a makeshift office, which proudly displayed pictures of members of the syndicate.
The pictures identified them as representatives of the Kaduna State Government. Rita Waziri, whose picture was also on the wall, played the role of the Commissioner of Works and Housing. Another member, identified as Captain, currently at large, presented himself as Commissioner of Finance.
The sum of N28million was taken from Su after negotiation of the contract. A fake contract awarding letter was issued to Su, but a few months after the letter was issue, he became suspicious of the deal. He contacted Garuba, complaining and demanding a refund of his money. Garuba lured Su to Kaduna State, where he was kidnapped and a ransom of N2million collected from him before he was released.”
Su reported his kidnap and the fraudulent activities of Garuba and his syndicate to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. The IG instructed Kyari and his Unit to investigate the case. After weeks of investigations, the Unit smashed the syndicate. In the course of investigation, it was discovered that Rita is the sister-in-law of Garuba.
Rita was first arrested and then led IRT operatives to arrest Garuba. After the downfall of the syndicate, Garuba confessed to have received the sum of N15million as his share from the deal. According to him, he used the money to build a house around a choice area in Kaduna State. He also admitted to have given Rita N200, 000. Garuba 51, married with four children, said: “I went into fraud seven years ago.
It was late Otunba Obanla from Lagos State, who introduced me to the business. I met Otunba in a hotel at Kaduna State, where he was drinking. We became friends. He taught me how to defraud people looking for contracts. My first job was in 2013. I defrauded Alhaji Sani of the sum of N200, 000. I took the money from Sani under the guise of helping him to process the registration of his company at the Kaduna State Tenders Board, where he intended to procure road contracts.” Garuba further said: “I also defrauded Alhaji Tijani of the sum of N400, 000 in 2015.
Tijani also wanted to procure contract from the Kaduna State Government. I defrauded a Lebanese of the sum of N7million. However, I was not the only person that executed the job. I got N1.5million as my share from the deal.
I was arrested later by policemen from the Kaduna State Police Command. After my release, policemen from the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Adeniji Adele, in Lagos State, came to re-arrest me. They made me to repay the money I got from the deal to the Lebanese man. “In July 2018, Mayowa brought the Chinese man’s job. Mayowa told us that the Chinese man needed a road construction contract. We collected N1.5million from the man for the registration of his company, and then we took him to Kaduna State Government House.
We used the reception of an office to execute the job. We were four that did the job. Rita, who is my elder brother’s wife acted as the Commissioner of Works and Mayowa enlarged Rita’s picture, which he hung beside that of the Kaduna State Governor and President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. This made the venue of the operation to look like an office of the Kaduna State Government. There was one Captain that Mayowa brought into the game.
The Captain played the role of the Commissioner of Finance, Kaduna State. I acted as the Honourable member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.” Garuba said that he and other members of the syndicate told the Chinese man that the governor wanted him to rehabilitate a 14 kilometre road at Kagoro area of Southern Kaduna. The Chinese was also told that he would first have to construct a seven kilometre road, which will gulp N2billion.
“We told him that we would get five per cent of the total cost as our share immediately he is mobilised for the contract. We also showed him contracts’ agreements between his company and the Kaduna State Government.
The man paid us the sum of N28million. He stopped paying when he realised that he has been defrauded,” recalled Garuba. He added: “I got N15million as my share because I was the person that organised the office that was used for the job. Mayowa got N13million because he had other people, including the Captain to settle. I was the person that settled Rita. I gave her N200, 000. I used the rest of my money to develop some of my landed property in GRA Kaduna State. I also built a three bedroom flat in the same GRA. I want to quit this business and I am ready to sell all my houses so that I will raise money to refund the Chinese man. I feel very ashamed of myself, especially now that I have a grandson. I don’t want him to know that his grandfather is a fraudster.”
Rita claimed that she was tricked into the crime. She insisted that her brother-in-law didn’t tell her that what they were doing was a criminal act. Rita, a trader, said: “I have never done this before. It was my brother in-law that got me involved in this business. My brother in-law is the younger brother to my husband. He was the person that took me to where I snapped the picture at Banawa Shopping Complex in Kaduna State. That was also where they enlarged the photo that was used at the office.
I introduced myself as the Commissioner of Works. After we exchanged pleasantries, I told them that I wouldn’t be staying, that I was leaving for another meeting. I left in Garuba’s car and headed straight to my house. Later that day, Garuba came and gave me N200, 000. He didn’t tell me that the money was for the assistance I rendered to him that day. I thought the money was just a gift. I didn’t know that the Chinese man was defrauded of the sum of N30.6million.”
Features
Victims of Kaduna institution tell stories of terror
When Jibril had tried to escape as a boy from an institution in Nigeria that called itself a place of Islamic teachings, he said he was hung up by his arms until bones in his shoulders broke.
Another teenager, one of about 400 men and boys freed in Thursday’s police raid, said boys were often kept in chains and those caught stealing food were whipped until they bled.
“They used car engine belts and electrical cables to flog us,” 15-year-old Suleiman told Reuters, staring at the floor. “Teachers used to sexually harass us … They tried to loosen my pants once but I fought them off and was beaten.”
Horror stories are emerging about life in a two-storey house in Nigeria’s northern city of Kaduna as the authorities try to find families of the victims who often spent years at the site.
Police arrested seven adults in the raid on the building, which had a sign in Arabic at the entrance declaring itself “House of Imam Ahmad Bin Hanbal for the Application of Islamic Teachings”.
Some parents paid fees, believing it was an Islamic school. Some described it as a good institution and dismissed talk of abuse. Others saw it as a correctional facility. Police and regional officials said it was not registered as either.
Despite mixed accounts about its role, the abuse reported by victims has thrown a spotlight on Nigeria’s struggle to provide enough school places for its rapidly expanding population, leaving a gap for unregulated institutions that poor parents sometimes turn to.
The West African nation’s population will swell from 190 million to 400 million by 2050, according to U.N. figures. Primary education is officially free but about 10.5 million Nigerian children aged five to 14 are not in school.
“Nigeria is facing a demographic tidal wave,” said Matthew Page, an associate fellow with the Africa Programme at Britain’s Royal Institute of International Affairs.
“The long-term viability of the Nigerian economy – and the state itself – hinges on the government, religious, and traditional institutions developing a plan to address this challenge before it becomes impossible to remedy,” he said.
Prior to Thursday’s police raid, those who made it out of the Kaduna institution were sometimes returned by families. Some parents said they needed to discipline wayward children and others said they were too poor to look after all their kids.
Kaduna state government said there were at least 77 boys under 18 years old held there. The youngest was five.
Reuters spoke with seven victims and five parents of those who had been inside, withholding their full names to protect their privacy.
SHACKLED
All the victims said beatings were regular and said children and men were frequently shackled. Days were dark, long and hungry: food was only served at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Suleiman’s elder brother sent him to the institution five months ago for skipping school. He was signed up to board while he studied Arabic and Islam’s holy book, the Quran.
“They beat us everywhere in the house, even in the mosque. If you asked to speak with your family, they would shackle you,” said the 15-year-old, who showed sores, scabs and scars on back.
When Suleiman and three friends were caught trying to steal some garri – a staple food made from cassava shavings – they were stripped and whipped, he said.
“When the police raided the school the whole place was in pandemonium, we were so happy,” he said. “What I want now is to return home. I’ll be a good boy.”Jibril, now 17 and who was hung up for trying to escape when he was 10, said boys faced a stark choice: submit to regular sexual assault or be beaten. Jibril chose beatings.
“The teachers and prefects raped boys. Those who were sexually molested were enticed with canned fish. Those of us who refused were caned,” he said, blaming a scar beside his left eye on a caning. “They used planks of wood to beat us.”
He now struggles to raise his arms since his punishment for trying to escape. He was sent home for six months after that incident. His family returned him when he had healed.
Jibril and Suleiman are now in a safehouse on the edge of Kaduna while the authorities try to find their relatives. Their temporary home is filled with laughter as boys and teenagers, up to 17 years old, play together. Those adults who were freed are staying in a neighboring building.
At the Kaduna institution, relatives were not allowed to see boys for three months after admission and had limited visiting rights after that, parents and children said. Punishment was swift for those who talked of any abuse, boys said.
“If anyone tried to tell their family, they would be hung up from a wall or put in chains,” said 14-year-old Umar, whose grandfather sent him to the facility two years ago for skipping school.
SEXUAL ABUSE
About 40 police officers finally raided the building, acting on a complaint by an uncle who was denied access to his nephews.
Police said they found several boys and men in chains. Reuters filmed victims in chains on Thursday after the raid. Some boys said they were shackled to broken power generators, which they dragged around, including to bed or the bathroom.
Police said they expected to charge seven people, who they said ran the institution, over physical and sexual abuse allegations. Those arrested could not be reached for comment.
The building lies in Rigasa, a rundown Muslim district of Kaduna, a city that, like Nigeria, is evenly split between Muslims and Christians.
Reuters journalists who visited the labyrinthine building saw wheels and generators attached to metal chains. Floors were strewn with litter and stained sponge mattresses. Flies swarmed.
Children begged in the traffic on the streets outside.
Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria. Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a local organization, estimates about 10 million children attend Islamic schools in the north.
President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim, has sought to encourage school attendance, with programs that include one offering free school meals that the government says reaches 9.8 million children in 32 of Nigeria’s 36 states.
But Nigeria, an oil producing state whose finances by the government’s admission have been drained by corruption, only spends 0.5% of gross domestic product on health and 1.7% on education, among the lowest worldwide, the International Monetary Fund said.
With few options, some parents defended the Kaduna institution, which charged fees of N35,000 ($114) a term.
“There is no problem in this school,” said a woman who only gave her name as Zainab, wearing a Muslim veil and speaking outside the locked gates. She said she had seven children at the institution where she cooked meals and had not seen any abuse.
Ahmed Balrabe, a tailor who lives next to the site, said two of his children attended the school and he had never encountered any abuse. “It was good for them, they became calm,” he said. “They showed them how to read the Quran. I liked it.”
*Courtesy: Reuters
Trending
-
Features18 hours ago
I jumped into fire to salvage my N25m goods –Victim
-
Politics4 hours ago
Appeal Court declares Akpabio winner of senatorial election
-
Sports18 hours ago
FIFA U-17 World Cup fallout: Oparaku bombs Manu Garba
-
Politics20 hours ago
Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Ituen predicts tough race for PDP, Melaye
-
Features18 hours ago
IRT arrests General Overseer, hospital owner for removing babies from mothers’ wombs to sell
-
News18 hours ago
Buhari can’t rule from anywhere –Lawyers
-
Sports18 hours ago
Eaglets get nothing as NFF dispatches players
-
Show Biz19 hours ago
Cropped palazzo, incredibly classy