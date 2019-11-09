News
Oshiomhole lied on Bayelsa airport, says Dickson
The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has debunked the claim by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that the Bayelsa International Airport was flooded and was built at a cost of over N100 billion.
The governor said this while speaking with journalists during an inspection tour of the new airport, that the project was built at a cost of less than N70 billion by one of the best Engineering and Construction firms in the country, Dantata and Sawoe. He said the sand filling of the massive airport project was undertaken by another highly reputable firm, West Minister Dredging International, which delivered after sustained work for over a year.
The governor described the Bayelsa International Airport, which has a 3.5 kilometres runway and equipped with some of the best navigational equipment and other facilities in the aviation sector, as among the best in the country.
Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s election
The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Saturday dismissed an appeal filed by the Labour Party challenging the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.
According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the appeal court, in a unanimous decision, held that the appeal lodged by Labour Party lacked merit.
The Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Mr Ifagbemi Awamaridi, had appealed the judgment of Election Petition Tribunal delivered on September 23, 2019, insisting that Governor Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election held in March 2019 and that the governor did not win the election.
Respondents were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner, the Returning Officer for the Lagos State Governorship Election, the State’s Commissioner of Police and the Nigerian Army.
Justice Hannatu Sankey, who read the lead judgement of the five-man panel of Justices of Appeal Court, specifically affirmed the decisions reached by the tribunal.
According to the Court, the appellant (Labour Party) failed to produce any oral or documentary evidence through witnesses and other channels to establish the fact that Governor Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election and did not win the governorship election.
The Court further ruled that the petitioner went on a “Columbian Journey of making assertions with nothing to back it up,” and thereby dismissed the appeal in its entirety.
Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens
Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation.
The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their absence, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government takes a hard line against a restive labor force, reports Reuters.
Other public workers say they cannot go to work because they have no money. Police on Wednesday blocked a handful of public sector workers from marching to government offices with a petition demanding better pay.
Junior and middle level doctors from state hospitals have been on strike since September 3. They want their pay indexed to the U.S. dollar to stop their earnings being eroded by triple-digit inflation.
The doctors defied a court ruling last month that their action was illegal and they should return to work. Patients are being turned away from hospitals because there are no doctors to treat them.
The Health Service Board said in a statement it had conducted hearings for 213 doctors and 211 were found guilty of being absent from work without proper cause. Only two doctors attended the hearings.
The board plans to call in 516 of the government’s 1,601 doctors for disciplinary hearings.
Tawanda Zvakada, spokesman for Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, said he could not immediately comment.
The association has previously accused the government of intimidation.
The government said last month it had doubled doctors’ salaries. They said that was inadequate, as it would only increase their monthly salary to about 2,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($130).
Zimbabweans are bearing the brunt of the worst economic crisis in a decade, with shortages of foreign currency, fuel, power and medicines.
The crisis has been worsened by a drought that has left more than half of the population in need of food aid and forced the government to scramble for scarce dollars to import grain.
Mnangagwa has asked for patience while his government tries to fix the economy. But hope has dimmed that he can end years of economic troubles that were a hallmark of the rule of the late Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in an army coup two years ago.
Indian top court gives disputed religious site to Hindus
India’s Supreme Court has awarded Hindus control of a disputed religious site in the town of Ayodhya for the construction of a temple, in a landmark verdict announced amid heightened security across the country.
Muslims will be given five acres of land at an alternative site in Ayodhya, in northern Uttar Pradesh state, the top court ruled on Saturday.
In a unanimous decision over the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, the five-judge bench asked the government to set up a trust that will construct a temple for Hindu deity Ram, reports al-Jazeera.
“The judgement is not satisfactory but we respect it. We will have discussions and then decide further course of action,” Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer, was quoted as saying by NDTV news channel.
Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, termed the verdict “controversial”.
“The judges tried their best to have a kind of a balance but ultimately it’s the mystery of the faith over rule of law, because they [judges] said that we can’t be doing anything about the Hindu belief and if they believe that Ram was born here … we have to accept it,” he said.
“Belief is good for the purposes of religion, but can it become a basis to resolve property disputes?”
Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra, reporting from New Delhi, said a board of trustees [appointed by the government] would be formed in three months to essentially decide how to go about the construction of the temple.
She added that the alternative site for Muslims would be decided by the central government or the state government.
“Muslim intellectuals had already offered this when the mediations took place early this year as a possible solution to have broader peace between the two communities,” Vohra said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed hailed the verdict, saying it had “amicably” ended the decades-old dispute.
“The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” Modi tweeted.
Hardliners among India’s majority Hindus, including supporters of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), believe that Lord Ram, the warrior god, was born at the site where the Babri mosque existed. They say that the first Mughal emperor Babur built Babri Mosque on top of a temple at the site.
Muslims said they prayed at the mosque for generations until 1949, when Hindu activists placed idols of Ram.
The 460-year-old mosque was demolished in 1992 by Hindu mobs triggering nationwide religious violence that left about 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.
Appeals for calm
The top court on Saturday said a structure existed under the Babri Mosque, which was not built on vacant land.
A 2010 lower court ruling had divided the disputed 2.77 acres (1.12 hectares) into three equal parts, with two-thirds going to the Hindu community and one-third to Muslims. That order was challenged by both sides.
The five-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, opted to hand over the site to one of the Hindu groups that had staked claim to it.
After Saturday’s verdict, Modi called for calm and police went on alert, with thousands of extra personnel deployed and schools closed in and around Ayodhya, the centre of the bitter dispute, and elsewhere.
In some towns, internet services were also suspended to stop the spread of rumours.
Muslim organisations have appealed for calm to prevent communal flare-ups.
The BJP has campaigned for years for a temple to be built at Ayodhya, and a verdict clearing the way for that would be a major victory for the 69-year-old Modi, just months into his second term.
The verdict, it is hoped, will put an end to an angry and at times arcane legal wrangle that British colonial rulers and even the Dalai Lama tried to mediate.
Brazil: Ex-President Lula walks free from jail
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been freed after more than 18 months in prison.
The left-wing former leader, known as Lula, was greeted with rapturous applause from crowds of supporters as he walked out of the jail on Friday.
He was held in a prison in the city of Curitiba on corruption charges, reports the BBC.
A judge ordered his release after a Supreme Court ruling that defendants should only be imprisoned if they have exhausted their appeal options.
Lula is one of several thousand convicts who could benefit from the ruling.
The 74-year-old ex-president, who led Brazil between 2003 and 2010, is seen as a leftist icon in the country. As he left the prison, he pumped his fist in the air as a victory sign.
“I didn’t think that today I could be here talking to men and women that during 580 days shouted good morning, good afternoon or goodnight, no matter if it was raining or 40 degrees [Celsius],” he told the crowds.
He also promised to prove his innocence, before hitting out at the “rotten side of the judicial system”, which he accused of “working to criminalise the left”.
Lula was favourite to win last year’s presidential election but was imprisoned after being implicated in a major corruption scandal. The race was won instead by far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Criticising Bolsonaro’s economic policies, Lula vowed to keep fighting for impoverished Brazilians.
“People are hungrier, they have no jobs, people work for Uber or delivering pizzas on a bike,” he added, specifically criticising insecure work and the gig economy.
Lula will be barred from standing for office because of his criminal record.
He has consistently denied all the accusations against him and claims they are politically motivated.
Justices voted to reinterpret the country’s penal code in a decision issued on Thursday.
It overturns a three-year-old rule which mandated immediate prison time for convicted criminals after they lost their first appeal.
Brazil’s corruption scandal, known as Operation Car Wash, initially centred on the state-run oil company Petrobras, but subsequently billions of dollars of bribes were uncovered – and dozens of high-profile business leaders and politicians were jailed.
The mandatory imprisonment rule was seen as helping prosecutors secure convictions and unravel the scandal by encouraging suspects to negotiate plea deals.
But critics claimed it violated Brazil’s constitution, which states that no one can be deprived of their liberty without due process of law.
Lula was jailed in 2018 after being sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, later reduced to eight years and 10 months, for receiving a beachside apartment from an engineering company implicated in the Car Wash investigation.
Earlier this year, he was sentenced to another 12 years after being found guilty of accepting bribes in the form of renovation work at a country house from construction companies.
Buhari can’t rule from anywhere –Lawyers
Lawyers yesterday carpeted the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that governing the country from abroad is an abuse of the nation’s sovereignty. They also argued that it was wrong for the President to take vital decisions that had to do with Nigeria, outside the country.
The lawyers, who spoke against the backdrop of a statement credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who opined that the “president can work from anywhere”.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had travelled to London, the United Kingdom on Tuesday to meet with Buhari, for the purpose of assenting to a bill, an action that generated public outcry, prompting the chairman of the ruling party to make the statement.
Reacting, a Professor of Law, Ernest Ojukwu (SAN), said the president was vested with a variety of duties and powers, which were restricted to the geographical location called Nigeria, noting that aside negotiating treaties with foreign governments, these obligations include signing into law or vetoing legislation passed by the National Assembly, appointing highranking members of the executive like ministers and all judges of the federal judiciary, and serving as commander in chief of the armed forces.
“These powers are exercised under the sovereign entity of Nigeria.
The principle of sovereignty envisages that the powers of the President can only be exercised within the territorial limits of the country. “There are however certain acts that may still be intrinsically tied to the exercise of the country’s sovereignty and such acts may undermine our sovereignty and expose the country to foreign interference if done outside the territory of Nigeria. Example is signing a bill into law on a foreign land. “That is a fundamen- tal exercise of the right of a nation to its sovereignty. It should not be allowed.
I think the courts may declare such bill invalid despite the fact that there is no express provision against such act in our constitution” In his own reaction, another lawyer and human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, also said the action of the president was unconstitutional and illegal. Faulting the act, the lawyer said it was pertinent to reproduce Section 145 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which will subsequently be referred to as ‘the Constitution’, cited by him in aid of his defence.
“Section 145 (1) states that: ‘Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation or is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, he shall transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to that effect, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, the Vice- President shall perform the functions of the President as
Acting President. “(2): In the event that the President is unable or fails to transmit the written declaration mentioned in subsection (1) of this section within 21 days, the National Assembly shall, by a resolution made by a simple majority of the vote of each House of the National Assembly, mandate the Vice- President to perform the functions of the office of the President as Acting President until the President transmits a letter to the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives that he is now available to resume his functions as President. “The literal, grammatical and commonsensical reading of Section 145 (1) and (2) supra evinces the true purport of the said provisions and does not leave any room for ambiguity or debate as to the actual intention of the framers of the constitution.
The law is trite that the constitution is a living document and must be given a liberal interpretation to fulfil the intention of its framers. “President Buhari does not have the discretion or prerogative to embark or proceed on vacation outside the mandato ry constitutional framework of Section 145 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.
“As shown earlier, ’whenever’ in this context implies that every or any time the President is proceeding on vacation he must transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to that effect.
“There is no legal or moral justification for the President to commit such grave constitutional infraction even for one day. A grave violation of the Constitution amounts to gross misconduct which is an impeachable offense under Section 143 of the Constitution.
“To say that Nigeria should remain for days without a president or an acting president is to say the least reprehensible. It becomes grossly offensive for the president’s spokesperson to go further to claim ridiculously that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can exercise his presidential authority from anywhere.
“The Nigerian Constitution does not have extraterritorial application. The President of Nigeria cannot exercise presidential powers from anywhere. “To put it in perspective, two examples will suffice: First, President Buhari cannot exercise his authority under Section 58 (1) of the Constitution to assent to Bills passed by the National Assembly in the United Kingdom. He also cannot exercise his authority under Section 148 (2) of the Constitution to preside over the regular (weekly) Federal Executive Council meeting from the United Kingdom, or anywhere outside the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. In the same vein, a law teacher, Dr. Jonas Ekpo submitted that it was wrong for the Chief of Staff to have embarked on an illegal trip with tax payers’ money.
“It is illegal by all know laws and reasoning for a President to sign a bill outside the country. It therefore follows that the Chief of Staff to the President is wrong to have taken the bill to UK, using tax payers’ money. There is no amount of explanation that can justify that act, as something cannot be built on nothing.”
OML 119: NNPC probes oil bloc bids
Sequel to the disqualification of four companies bidding for the financing and redevelopment of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 119, a twin offshore block made up of Okono and Okpoho fields located approximately 50 kilometres offshore south-eastern Niger Delta, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has begun probing all the tendered bids in order to ensure probity and accountability as well as ward off sharp practices within the system.
This has however led to fears and uncertainties among the firms jostling for the oil deal as many of them have become jittery, not sure of the fate that will befall them, after four of the bidding firms suffered ‘technical’ disqualifications.
Checks by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the remaining 10 companies, out of the 14 bidding firms became jittery after the four disqualified companies were announced to be technically deficient in their proposals. This is because the leadership of the NNPC is insisting that only qualified firms would be announced as winners and that no amount of lobbying and underhand tactics would give undue advantage to unfit companies over and above the competent firms.
The ill-fated bids submitted by the four companies during an open bid round penultimate Friday, could not fly after a preliminary screening showed that the firms could not meet up with the financial requirement for the funding agreements. The OML 119 is operated by the upstream subsidiary of the corporation, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC).
According to a highly placed source within the oil giant, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had recently notified the failed firms of their deficiency while opening bids from the 14 companies for the financing and redevelopment of the OML 119.
“As we speak, four of the 14 bids cannot fly because, even from the preliminary screening, they have been technically knocked out for their inability to meet up with the financial requirements for the financing deal”, a source close to the deal told Saturday Telegraph.
Noting that the development have sent jitters down the spines of the other 10 bidders, the source maintained that the NNPC “conducted an open bid because of its resolve to ensure that only those who are genuinely qualified are al- lowed to secure the deals.”
Noting that OML 119 is a very critical project for the corporation, the source maintained that the scrutiny is in line with international best practices, which will help the NNPC determine the company that is best suited for the job. “The probe of the bids will not only reveal any sharp practise that might have been buried in the contract proposals, it will also give the NNPC a further assurance that the oil deal is being handled by qualified firms.
“The GMD and his leadership team are very serious about this matter. No company that is not qualified would be announced. That era has passed. It won’t happen for an unfit coy to carry out the project. I can assure you that only qualified bids would be announced as winners”, he said.
Speaking at the public opening of bids for the Funding and Technical Services Entity (FTSE) which held penultimate Friday in Abuja, the GMD had also confirmed that OML 119 was one of the corporation’s critical projects.
Obaseki: Women major pillar, contributors to Edo’s devt
…as Alaghodaro 2019 kicks off with women summit
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the contribution of women to achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years. He explained that they were solid pillars behind reforms in basic education, healthcare, housing, child protection, and the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.
The governor said this at the Edo Women Summit, which is part of activities lined up for the five-day Alaghodaro 2019 Summit, which commenced yesterday and spanning November 12, in different locations across Benin, the Edo State capital. The women summit was organised to celebrate good governance and the role of women in transforming the state.
The Alaghodaro 2019 summit, held to celebrate the third-year anniversary of the Governor Obaseki-led government in the state, kicked off with Jumat Prayers.
The governor explained that most of the successes recorded by his administration are as a result of the doggedness of the women in his cabinet. “The areas we have made the most improvements are headed by women. These areas include basic education, housing, healthcare, child right laws, reducing the incidence of human trafficking and irregular migration.
Others are the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and Edo Production Centre, among others,” the governor stressed. He assured the people that with the reforms and their impact on society, the state is getting rid of thuggery and other manifestations of violence as children are now better prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.
On her part, Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said the Edo Women Summit was organised to celebrate good governance, and women emancipation and empowerment by the Governor Obaseki-led administration.
She said: “We are here to celebrate good governance and appreciate the governor and his deputy for celebrating and projecting women in the state. Edo has produced one of the best performing governments in the country going by its support for women initiatives.”
Obaseki added that the governor has agreed to continue to appoint more women into his government, adding, “last year, the governor appointed women as special assistants on gender. He has also promised to appoint senior special assistants on gender across the 18 local councils before the end of the year.”
In her remarks, Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs. Maria Edeko, said Alaghodaro 2019 was unique as it affords residents in the state the opportunity to celebrate the people-centric initiatives of the governor, adding: “The governor has re-enacted the purpose of governance which is for the common good of the people.”
The Organising Secretary, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, described the developmental strides of governor Obaseki in the last three years as unprecedented, adding: “We are grateful to God for the progress, development and peace that we have witnessed in the state since the governor assumed office in November, 2016.
IGP orders redeployment of senior police officers
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Muhammed Adamu, yesterday ordered the posting and redeployment of some senior police officers to Zones and formations across the country.
A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja, DCP Frank Mba, said the affected officers are: AIG Dan Bature – AIG DFA FHQ, AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF, AIG Yunana Y. Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed– AIG SPU, AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU, AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT Others are: AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime, AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar, AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing AIG Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano, AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero, AIG DOPS FHQ, AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works.
The statement noted that the posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers was with immediate effect.
Sacked aides: Resign now, MASSOB tells Osinbajo
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position rather than remain the object of ridicule in the Presidency.
The group said no vice president in history had been so humiliated like Osinbajo, especially by elements who should be his subordinates. MASSOB’s position was contained in a press statement issued by its national leader of the group, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who was reacting to the action of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who flew to London to get a bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Madu said: “The act of signing a bill in faraway London smacks of irresponsible leadership and a denigrating act of sabotage against Nigeria’s sovereignty.
And of course, it implies that Buhari may not be coming back any time soon. “Buhari seeks to regulate the overseas travel of his cabinet members, yet he is always found overseas at the slightest excuse.”
He expressed regret that while the President was busy globetrotting, Osinbajo was being treated like an errand boy by some clandestine elements in the Presidency.
He said: “Osinbajo’s aides had been run out of the presidential villa and Osinbajo could not lift a finger; now we hear that their access to the presidential villa have been restricted and there is nothing they can do about it with a hideous cabal actively running the presidency.
“Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, should save his face at least; and if there is any selfdignity and integrity left, he should be bold enough to walk away from such well – orchestrated plot to subjugate and humiliate him publicly while the president watches on.
“This is yet another proof that the Fulani oligarchy has used the Yorubas to clinch power. And it is obvious that they will never relinquish power to any Yoruba man. Osibanjo should tread the path of honour and resign now if he really has some integrity in him, or they will run him out of the presidency with ignominy.”
Army: 16 suspected terrorists, 8 wives surrender to troops
The Nigerian Army has announced the surrendering of 16 suspected terrorists in the North East, as well as eight of their wives. Fourteen of the fighters that surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, were of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), while the remaining two were belonged to the Boko Haram sect.
The Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu in a statement yesterday, said the development followed coordinated operations against ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists. He added that the military operations, which were also ongoing in the North- West, had culminated in th e killing of dozens of criminal elements. This was as he further disclosed the arrests of several of the terrorists’ logistics suppliers and informants, in the course of the ongoing exercises.
Iliyasu said: “The incremental raids, clearance patrols, sting operations, cordon & search operations as well as mortar and artillery bombardment of identified criminal insurgents and bandits’ hideouts within the past one week has yielded tremendous positive outcomes as some of the terrorists surrendered to our gallant troops while several others were neutralised.
“The period equally witnessed the interception and arrest of several Boko Haram logistics suppliers and informants by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole as well as the arrest or neutralisation of some bandits and other criminal elements in the North West and other parts of the nation. He gave the names of the 14 ISWAP suspects as: Ibrahim Bunu, Abba Sale, Baba Lamba Alhaji, Bukar Isa, Bukar Ali, Rawa Abba Gana, Mustapha Abatcha, Umar Abubakar, Hassan Bukar, Malam Abatcha Ali, Abba Umar Abatcha, Hussaini Babagana, Idris Mohammed and Umar Abba Bayoma. He said Hassan Kawu and Babagana Bukar Adijabe belonged to Boko Haram.
He, however, regretted that a soldier paid the supreme price during the operations, while 2 others were wounded in action. The wounded soldiers are currently responding to treatment in a military medical facility. Troops, he further announced, seized several weapons, including AK 47 Rifles, as well as one Rocket Propelled Gun 7 (RPG 7).
