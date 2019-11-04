Oshiomhole: Obaseki’s govt hired 1,000 thugs to boo me

N

ational Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday fired back at the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, accusing his government of hiring political thugs and deploying same to boo him at last Saturday’s convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho.

The accusation was in response to a similar allegation made by Obaseki on Saturday after he, the Oba of Lagos, Alhaji Rilwan Akiolu and other dignitaries were attacked by hoodlums at Oshiomhole’s residence.

Obaseki, who expressed disappointment at the hostile treatment he and his entourage encountered, had sworn that it could not have been that bad even if he had visited the home of the leader of a rival political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Oshiomhole denied unleashing thugs on Obaseki and the other guests who visited his palatial country home.

He said that on the contrary, it was Obaseki and officials of his administration who had recruited thugs to boo him when he arrived the convocation arena.

The APC national chairman absolved himself of all blames over the ugly incident, stressing that it was unthinkable that he would attack his own guests.

His words: “I decided that I should use this medium to speak on the unfortunate incident that happened in my community on Saturday after the convocation ceremony at the Edo University. Like I already directed my press secretary to do on Saturday, obviously it was my decision to invite the Chancellor and his entourage including His Royal Majesties, Oba Akiolu, Oba Otudeko and other dignitaries.

“I personally invited them to join me for lunch which they graciously accepted and so it is unthinkable that I will invite people for lunch and I will make arrangements to disrupt or prevent my guests from coming to my house. So, any suggestion that I had an idea of what happened, nothing can be farther from the truth.

“When I discovered that something had gone wrong, I went to the gate and by then they had gone. I tried to speak with the governor. I called him, the phone rang out, but at least I was able to speak with the Chancellor and his wife and I am happy that they fully understood.

“However, this whole thing was unfortunate because it was organized by the state government. By Thursday evening, and you can crosscheck with the IGP, I had information that the Deputy Governor asked some people to organise 1,000 people to the university community. The whole idea was for them to boo me and celebrate it in the media that the comrade-chairman was booed in his own community. The CBN Governor who delivered the convocation lecture was also a witness.

“The CBN governor was not invited to address a rally, he was invited to deliver a convocation lecture and he wasn’t going to talk to those thugs who were wearing all kinds of inscriptions. They didn’t come for a political rally.

“I conveyed the message to the IGP to prevent thugs being imported to the place by the deputy governor. Some few minutes later, the governor himself arrived and Mr. Godwin Emefiele went to him and said to him, ‘what are these people doing here?’ He said Mr. Governor, if those people were there, he wasn’t going to deliver the convocation lecture because he didn’t come to do politics, he just came to perform a normal intellectual activity which was the convocation lecture.

“The governor promised to get the people out of the university. You can imagine, it is easier to mobilize thugs into a place, but it is far more difficult to demobilize them. So, we had to meander into the auditorium where the lecture was to be delivered and, of course, you could hear all sorts of slogans and counter slogans. This was exactly what they had planned and the whole idea was they would have their cameras waiting. As I step out, people will be booing me and the media will report that Oshiomhole was booed when he attended the convocation ceremony. That was the whole idea.”

Oshiomhole, who asked the governor to rein in his deputy, Mr. Philip Shuaibu, said as a two-time governor of the state, he can never govern the state again, wondering why the series of attacks on him.

He maintained that he had no issues with the governor, explaining how he had done his best in reconciling Obaseki with aggrieved party stakeholders in the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki and other dignitaries were attacked by thugs at the residence of the APC National Chairman in Iyamho.

The reports on the incident went viral on the conventional and social media with pictures of several vehicles that had their windshields broken. However, there were no reports of physical assault on any of the dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, last night urged the National Chairman of the APC to carry out full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack on Obaseki and his entourage to his residence at Iyamho, Etsako West Council area of the state.

Osagie, in a statement, also called on Oshiomhole to apologize to all the personalities affected by the attack carried out by youths in the area.

He pointed out that the governor and his guests as well as others with them during the embarrassing incident were yet to recover from the shock.

According to the governor’s aide: “All we expect the National Chairman to do is to call for investigation into the incident that happened in his house and continue to apologise to the personalities that were attacked. He was the one who invited these people to his house after the convocation ceremonies. So, will the governor and deputy governor now plot attacks against themselves? This is embarrassing.

“We are still trying to recover from the shock of that attack where you had the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu, Oba Otudeko, the governor himself and so many other dignitaries who were there on his invitation. We expect he should call for an investigation into the matter and continue to apologise to these persons.”

