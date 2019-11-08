Osinbajo: How Diaspora fund can boost Nigeria’s economy

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has charged Nigerians in Diaspora Commission(NIDCOM) to explore avenues towards making Diaspora bonds and Diaspora mutual funds work to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Osinbajo stated this on yesterday at the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit 2019, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja.

The vice president said that while previous attempts at floating Diaspora bonds attracted mainly institutional investors, Nigeria can explore how Diasporans in the financial sector in foreign countries of residence could partner with private sector operators in Nigeria to raise capital for investment in both jurisdictions.

“In the past four years, a major focus of our government has been on infrastructural development, on rail, roads, bridges and power. Our infrastructure spend is by far the largest in history. Yet, the infrastructure deficits remain significant because we have major funding gaps.

“Part of the solution is private sector collaboration by way of tax credits for investment in public infrastructure. The other is the infrastructure fund; the fund at the moment has only received institutional investors. But there is in my view room for investment from Diaspora funds. Such investments especially when managed with the known expertise of the Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Fund, can be both safe and profitable.

“Our focus on renewable energy in the power sector also presents an opportunity especially with our Green Bonds, Africa’s largest sovereign Green Bond. The bond issuance has done so well and has supported very lucrative investments in our energising education project. The programme will improve access to power to 37 federal universities and seven university teaching hospitals across the country. It will also impact the residents of surrounding communities of over 1,110,000 people,’’ he said.

Osinbajo also said that the possibilities of mobilising the Diaspora capital for local investment was very imperative, adding that in Kano State, a total 119MW of power will be provided out of which 60MW will be solar powered projects.

“Only last month, we commissioned the largest hybrid solar plant in Africa at the Bayero University Kano. Investments in the green bonds serve important economic and environmental purposes. The possibilities are many.

“I hope we will spend some time at this summit to closely scrutinise the options for mobilising Diaspora capital for local investment,’’ said Osinbajo.

He paid glowing tributes to Aaron Terrazas, for his works on “Diaspora investment in developing and emerging capital markets,”stressing that the study addresses the concrete issues surrounding Nigeria, its Diaspora, investment and capital assets. According to him, some international agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), two U.S. agencies have supported Diaspora investments in their countries of origin through risk reduction.

“USAID does this by focusing on the lenders in the country of origin and OPIC by focusing on Diaspora investors who are U.S. citizens.

The Development Credit authority also a U.S. government initiative has provided partial credit default guarantees to enable Ethiopian entrepreneurs in Diaspora access bank credit.

“The way it works is that the credit guarantee allows USAID partner banks to mobilise locally held assets and savings. The DCA then guarantees 50 per cent of losses in case of default. Also OPIC supports U.S. registered companies investing overseas by offering discounted insurance to protect against currency risk.

“In particular the possibility that an investor may have difficulty converting profit or capital from local currency to dollars, and also political and expropriation risks.

“Now it is entirely possible to work with both local and international agencies to seek ways of de-risking Diaspora investments to encourage more interest in local investment opportunities,’’ Osinbajo said.

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Vice President said, can de-risk Diaspora investment in agriculture and agri-business since it has a mandate to stimulate the flow of affordable finance and investments into the agricultural sector.

Chairman Senate Committee on Diapora Matters, Sen. Surajudeen Basiru, applauded the NIDCOM boss, Hon. Abike Erewa for convening the summit and bringing her expertise, sagacity, integrity, passion and vision to bear on it. Basiru said that the Senate will bring up reforms that will enable Nigeria tap into the plethora of resources available in the Diaspora.

Similarly, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, called on everyone at the programme to change the negative narrative about Nigerians, fraud and other criminalities, stating that we are ‘progressive people’.

Like this: Like Loading...