Oyetola: Osun now set for global investors

Osun holds economic summit to showcase potential

Barely two years after emerging governor of State of Osun, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has said the state is now fully ready for investors globally to take advantage of the enormous potential spread across the state.

Oyetola disclosed this yesterday in Lagos while briefing journalists ahead of the state’s economic summit slated for November 19 to 21, 2019.

The governor, who came with some members of his cabinet, said the solid minerals potential in the state was yearning for mining investors to tap into, saying the economic summit was basically to showcase the resources in the state to the outside world.

“We are trying to expose Osun to the entire community of investors. There are a lot of potentials in the state. Osun is the place to be, especially as regards agriculture and mining. We have quite a lot of opportunities in agriculture.

“The same applies to mining. For long, there has been a lot of illegal mining. Now, we want to regulate it. There are also a lot of opportunities in the area of waste to wealth.

“In the area of culture and tourism, the UNESCO Grove, which people come to see globally, is there. We have quite a lot of such sites,” he said.

To prove his administration’s preparedness for a friendly investment atmosphere, Oyetola, who emerged from the private sector background, said: “My attitude to investors is that government has no business in business. The method we are applying is to drive investment through public private partnership. We have a secure environment. Just recently, we acquired vehicles for security in collaboration with other South-West states. We also built an helipad, all in a bid to strengthen security in the state.

“Ultimately, our people are very hospitable. For investors, who are interested in partnering with us, we are prepared to issue certificate of occupancy within 90 days. We are not asking them to come and give us money, but we are giving them opportunities to invest.

“Looking at the totality of what we have, you agree that we have created an environment for business to thrive. This is anchored on the administration’s four major agenda, which include economic, infrastructure, human and natural resources development as well as sustainable environment.”

Speaking further on while Osun, aptly identified as State of the Living Spring, should appeal to every discerning investor, the governor laid emphasis on the expanse of land, abundant resources, especially solid minerals that are currently being fed on by artisanal miners instead of professional mining investors as well as the 18-hour stable power enjoyed in the state.

He said having emerged from a private sector background, he knew what it takes for business to thrive, adding that his administration had the political will to guarantee investors’ business.

According to him, “I believe government should only provide the enabling environment. That is why we are showcasing what we have to the world.”

Speaking on some of the incentives for investors, he said with regard to agriculture, the state had what he described as a land bank, where so much land has been reserved for investors.

According to him, it will save investors the agony of going to the villages to prospect for land. He also said that such investors had nothing to worry about as every agreement entered into with the state government would be fully honoured because the administration believes in the rule of law.

“Moreover, government is a continuum. Once an agreement is entered into, it is binding,” he said.

