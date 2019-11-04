Metro and Crime
Oyo police uncover illegal correctional centre in Ibadan, rescue 400 inmates
Following a report by an Islamic cleric, Mallam Ali Temitope Abdussalam, that some persons were operating detention camps in the name of rehabilitation centers, the Oyo State Police Command on Monday swooped on an illegal correctional centre in Ibadan and rescued about 400 inmates.
Leading the team was the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu who effected release of the detainees at Oloore Mosque around Ojoo axis of the state. The owner of the centre and his accomplices were equally whisked away by the police.
According to Olukolu a 17-year-old escapee from the holding facility in another part of Ibadan hinted the police about the development, adding that on arrival at the mosque situated in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the victims who recounted the experience said some of them had been held hostage for years.
Olukolu said: “The young man said they were being maltreated; they were not being well-fed; they were being treated like slaves and they were engaged in forced labour, while deaths of some of them were not reported to anybody.
“On the basis of that information, the police decided to check it out. We got to Owode, Apata. By the time we got there, they had evacuated that facility. But from the surroundings, we knew that there were people in that place earlier than the time we arrived.
“However, the young man informed the police that there is another detention facility and that is where we are now at Oloore, Ojoo area of Ibadan.”
Metro and Crime
Oyo’s IGR rises from N1.2bn to N2.7bn in Oct., Makinde
From the average N1.2billion, Oyo State was generating on a monthly basis, its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the month of October has risen to about N2.7 biillion, the state has disclosed.
Making the disclosure on Monday in Ibadan was the Chairman, Oyo State Internal Revenue Service (OYIRS), Aremo John Adeleke.
He revealed tha the immediate past administration had been declaring N1.2 billion, noting that the sudden rise was as a result of the positive and relentless efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to block all leakages and ensure a continuous rise of the IGR to help the state depend less on federal allocation to run its affairs.
Aremo Adeleke, who spoke during a visit of a group under the aegis of “Friends of Seyi Makinde” at the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, emphasised that the government was also deploying creative means to expand the state tax net to capture both the formal and informal sector.
He said: “Many people in the state are voluntarily contributing revenue and paying their taxes to the state coffers owing to their trust in the Governor Seyi Makinde led governance. We are bringing about a revolution in revenue generation activities of Oyo State. Oyo State today has moved beyond the miasma of revenue of between N1.2 billion and N1.3 billion per month in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
“I am happy to inform you that last month, our IGR was N2.7 billion and we intend to keep on in this trajectory. We are going to follow the trajectory of steady growth until within our first year; we are able to double Oyo state revenue from where we met it. That is our goal.”
Metro and Crime
How we lost our virginity after being raped by LASU student, victims tell court
An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Monday heard how two Muslim students (names withheld) of the Lagos State University (LASU) were allegedly robbed and raped at gunpoint by a fellow student.
The students, who were both wearing niqabs (Islamic garment which covers the body leaving the eyes uncovered), revealed to the court that they both lost their virginities during the attack.
They victims, who are students of the Art and Education Faculty of the institution, testified as witnesses in the trial of a fellow student of LASU, Afeez Ogunbowale, over an alleged armed robbery and rape.
Ogunbowale was docked on a five-count charge of armed robbery and rape.
While led in evidence by Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi, the prosecuting counsel, the students who were roommates, said that they were 200 level students when the alleged rape and armed robbery occurred in April 18, 2018 at the Okokomaiko area of Lagos.
The witnesses told the court that that at around 3am, the light of a torch was flashed into their apartment, and immediately, five men, including Ogunbowale, armed with a gun and machetes forced themselves into their room.
The first witness (victim A), aged 23, told the court that “they took three phones, a gold chain, earpiece, power bank and N1, 200. Three of the men left, leaving the defendant and one other person who I cannot identify.”
Metro and Crime
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
……Mother, surviving son hospitalized
Three kids at the weekend died in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of
Ebonyi State when a dilapidated building in the community collapsed.
The names of the children were given simply as Mmesoma, 11,
Onyinyechi, 5, and John, 3. They were all children of a man identified simply as “Okereke” in the area. The tragedy occurred on Friday night.
It was learnt that before the building collapsed, Okereke’s wife, Elizabeth, had expressed fear over the physical condition of the house which our correspondent gathered was a thatch building and pleaded with her husband to work towards relocating the family immediately.
“But the family could not afford fund to make alternative arrangements for relocation as a result of hardship,” a source said.
The deceased were removed from the building by neighbors and have been
buried while their mother and her only surviving son were still receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital as at the time of filing this report.
Metro and Crime
EFCC docks 26 year-old internet fraudster in Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal office on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old suspected internet fraudster, James Kuve Sughter before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.
James Kuve was docked on a two-count charge bordering on fraud and possession of documents containing false pretence.
He was arrested following intelligence report received by the commission about some fraudulent activities involving him.
According to a statement by the Zonal Head, Public Affairs Department at the Commission, Nwanyimma Okeanu, the suspect had between January and October 2018, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of the court, ‘dishonesty made use of an electronic unique identification of another person to obtain the sum of N534,971 from one Asiwaju Dada and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22(2)(b) (iv) of the same Act”.
According to the statement, when the case came up, the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.
However, prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua asked that a trial date be set and that the suspect be remanded in prison custody.
Metro and Crime
Traditional rancour in Ekiti: Community battles APC Chairman over candidate
* Allegations false – Omotosho
The selection of a monarch in Imesi Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State is brewing tension between the people of the community and the state Chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming as the indigenes of Imesi Ekiti community are pointing accusing fingers on the state Chairman of the APC Hon. Paul Omotosho for the tension.
They are accusing the chairman of partiality and favouritism in the monarchical choice of the community.
The town alleged that, Omotosho, an indigene of the town, had wanted his preferred candidate, who is a member of the ruling party to occupy the vacant stool.
They made the allegations on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti by the Head, Agunsoye Ruling House, Prince Adu Fasunlade and its Secretary, Prince Sesan Aladesanmi.
They stressed that Omotosho was using his influence in government to sabotage the selection processes, noting that the efforts of the kingmakers to install a new monarch were being frustrated by his ‘antics’.
They accused the APC Chairman of working in cahoots with some top hierarchy of the APC-led government to impose his annointed candidate on the Agunsoye Ruling House against the family’s preferred choice.
“It is quite ironic that a political appointee of Governor Kayode Fayemi, who had publicly vowed not to get involved in nor support subversion of time-tested traditional process, has been functioning in this manner.
“Omotosho has been excercising high level of undue political influence to thwart the traditional process of the new Onimesi’s selection and installation. His known goal is to force his preferred candidate, a member of the APC on the Agunsoye family and Imesi Ekiti community at large.
“And we are disappointed that the Imesi kingmakers, with a full formed quorum, have neither met with nor interviewed a single candidate on the list of Ifa Oracle profiled and verified candidates forwarded to them. This delay are not unrelated the politicization of the selection and installation process.
“Hence, the Agunsoye Ruling House in Imesi Ekiti has no choice other than to seek redress in the court of law against the Imesi kingmakers; the rule of law must be observed by all parties including the state government,” they said.
However, reacting to the allegations, Omotosho, who is also a Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Fayemi, said the claims were mere fabrications and cheap blackmail that lack content of validity.
The APC Chairman warned against mischief makers to stop spreading falsehood capable of disrupting the peaceful ambience in the community.
Metro and Crime
Govt has neglected us, Plateau community cries out.
Shonong Community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has decried government’s indifference to the return of their displaced kinsmen, since the attack on the community last year.
The President of a socio-cultural group known as Shonong Development Association (SDA) in Plateau State, Da Davou Jambol made the allegation while speaking at the funeral of the Gwom Shonong, Da Timothy Kavei Dalyop – the traditional ruler of the Shonong Community.
Jambol also expressed his worry over government’s inability to create an environment conducive for the natives to return and rebuild their ruined ancestral homes to continue their livelihood.
He recalled how the community had been attacked more than four times since 2012 with the people still making efforts at rebuilding their homes until the worse attack in June last year in the community and other parts of the communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and parts of Jos South LGAs that claimed over 200 lives, displaced over 3000 and hundreds of houses and farmlands were destroyed.
Jambol said after the last year’s attack, both federal and state governments made some promises to rebuild and return them but nothing has been done or heard from the governments, despite frantic efforts by the community leaders, especially the late traditional ruler, for the government to provide security for the people to return.
Da Jambol explained that because of the eagerness of their people to return home, the community, in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organisation, known as NINCHI Group Community Housing, sponsored by World Bank Assisted Community Social Development Project and Plateau Community and Social Development Agency, built four blocks of houses for the people to return and stay there temporarily, before building their houses.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
One person has been killed in an auto crash that occurred on Ondo-Akure road in Ondo State Monday.
The crash, which involved a Sienna and an articulated trailer, left many people with serious injuries.
One of the passengers in the Sienna died immediately, an eyewitness said.
Many of the victims had yet to be evacuated.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused gridlock in the area, reports Saharareporters.
Metro and Crime
Robbers kill guard, injures others in Ibadan
A
yet-to-be-identified night guard was allegedly killed at Oju-Irin, Akobo area of Ibadan on Saturday when robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.
The robbers, according the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), injured a couple and 12 night guards.
The night guards were said to be working at Yawiri, Idi-Isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo where the robbers operated for several hours.
The leader of the security guard in the area, identified simply as Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju-Irin on arrival of the robbers about 1a.m. before moving to other areas.
He said that several of the guards, who were attacked by the robbers, were presently on danger list at various hospitals.
An executive of Idi-Ishin Landlords Association told NAN that the robbers arrived the area in a Nissan Micra car about 2a.m., and raided houses at Yawiri area before proceeding to other areas.
He confirmed that one night guard was killed around Oju-Irin while two security guards instructed to guard a transformer at Idi-Isin were attacked with machetes for preventing them from carting away electrical equipment.
“The residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo Police Station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers but there was no response from the police, until about 6a.m.
“It is true that the robbers killed one night guard at Oju-Irin. But here, they attacked our night guard. I am also aware that a couple was attacked at Yawiri up there and about 12 other night guards.
“From our investigations, the robbers arrived this area about 2a.m. in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles. Our night guards were just returning from patrol when they attacked them at the transformer point. The guards are in hospital recuperating now,” the landlord said.
Also, the Idi-Ishin Landlords Association, in a statement issued on Sunday entitled: “Security situation worrisome in Akobo Oju-Irin and environ,” described the spate of attacks on residents as worrisome.
The association called on government to have a second look at their approach to security of the people, particularly in those areas.
“For sometimes now, the residents of Akobo Oju-Irin, Yawiri, Idi-Isin and environs have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.
“Armed robbers have been attacking the residents on a daily basis; robbing people of their monies, phones and laptops. They maim and even kill innocent people.
“In the early hours of Saturday, a young night guard was sent to his early grave at Oju-Irin by the heartless men of the underworld. Our people are now living in fear as we don’t know the next target of these evil minded people.
“It is very sad that police at the Akobo Police Station who are supposed to respond to distress call at the hour of need in the night will arrive the scene hours after the robbers must have left,” the statement said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, but denied the report of any fatality.
He said: “The robbers ran away before the arrival of the police in the area. Effort has been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.
“Information available to me has it that the night guards who were attacked sustained injuries but were rescued by the police to UCH and now responding to treatment. No guard was killed.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
JUST IN: One dead, many injured in Ondo-Akure auto crash
-
News22 hours ago
APC begins clampdown of our members –PDP
-
News23 hours ago
Cross River rice mill ready December, to engage 20,000 workers
-
Sports17 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets to face Holland in Round of 16
-
Back Page Column23 hours ago
Kegame’s Rwanda
-
Sports7 hours ago
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
-
News21 hours ago
NLC to Assemblies: Impeach govs who fail to pay minimum wage
-
News22 hours ago
Obla: Osinbajo persecuting me because of Buhari