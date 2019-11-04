Oyo police uncover illegal correctional centre in Ibadan, rescue 400 inmates

A

yet-to-be-identified night guard was allegedly killed at Oju-Irin, Akobo area of Ibadan on Saturday when robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.

The robbers, according the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), injured a couple and 12 night guards.

The night guards were said to be working at Yawiri, Idi-Isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo where the robbers operated for several hours.

The leader of the security guard in the area, identified simply as Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju-Irin on arrival of the robbers about 1a.m. before moving to other areas.

He said that several of the guards, who were attacked by the robbers, were presently on danger list at various hospitals.

An executive of Idi-Ishin Landlords Association told NAN that the robbers arrived the area in a Nissan Micra car about 2a.m., and raided houses at Yawiri area before proceeding to other areas.

He confirmed that one night guard was killed around Oju-Irin while two security guards instructed to guard a transformer at Idi-Isin were attacked with machetes for preventing them from carting away electrical equipment.

“The residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo Police Station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers but there was no response from the police, until about 6a.m.

“It is true that the robbers killed one night guard at Oju-Irin. But here, they attacked our night guard. I am also aware that a couple was attacked at Yawiri up there and about 12 other night guards.

“From our investigations, the robbers arrived this area about 2a.m. in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles. Our night guards were just returning from patrol when they attacked them at the transformer point. The guards are in hospital recuperating now,” the landlord said.

Also, the Idi-Ishin Landlords Association, in a statement issued on Sunday entitled: “Security situation worrisome in Akobo Oju-Irin and environ,” described the spate of attacks on residents as worrisome.

The association called on government to have a second look at their approach to security of the people, particularly in those areas.

“For sometimes now, the residents of Akobo Oju-Irin, Yawiri, Idi-Isin and environs have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.

“Armed robbers have been attacking the residents on a daily basis; robbing people of their monies, phones and laptops. They maim and even kill innocent people.

“In the early hours of Saturday, a young night guard was sent to his early grave at Oju-Irin by the heartless men of the underworld. Our people are now living in fear as we don’t know the next target of these evil minded people.

“It is very sad that police at the Akobo Police Station who are supposed to respond to distress call at the hour of need in the night will arrive the scene hours after the robbers must have left,” the statement said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, but denied the report of any fatality.

He said: “The robbers ran away before the arrival of the police in the area. Effort has been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.

“Information available to me has it that the night guards who were attacked sustained injuries but were rescued by the police to UCH and now responding to treatment. No guard was killed.”

