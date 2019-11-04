Oyo’s IGR rises from N1.2bn to N2.7bn in Oct., Makinde

Police yesterday said they had deployed 24 hours security surveillance in different parts of Ondo State.

The deployment, announced by state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, followed alleged plan by members of Boko Haram to attack banks in some communities across the state.

Joseph said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and his counterpart in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to increase men drafted to keep surveillance especially on banks across the state.

The PPRO added that the command had fortified all the banks and had taken adequate measures to sustain the existing peace in the state.

He said: “People should go about their lawful and legitimate duties unmolested. We have taken adequate steps towards addressing any security threat or challenge. The general public should disregard the rumours of attack because we are on ground and there is no reason for anybody to fear.

“Our men have been put on red alert to forestall any possible breakdown of law and other. We are working in collaboration with other sister security forces to ensure that lives and property are secured. People should also be security conscious at all times and endeavour to report any strange movement of individuals or persons to the nearest police station or post.

“We have continuously been advising the general public to always give adequate and useful information that would help curb crime and criminality in the society because the job of effective crime detection, control and prevention is for all and sundry not to the police alone.”

Joseph also hinted that the 24-hour patrol, which had commenced, would continue during and after the ‘Ember months.’

The PPRO added that all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state had been told to personally lead patrol and supervised their men posted to various beats and points likely to be criminal hideouts.

He said: “The commissioner of police has given order and directives to all the DPOs to be in charge in their jurisdictions and areas of coverage. So the security situation in the state is now on its highest expectation.

“Even the commissioner of police in the state also goes round to ensure his men are doing the needful, so there is no fear anywhere in the state and that is why I am calling on the law-abiding citizens to go out and carry out their normal duties without any recourse to be apprehensive.”

Meanwhile, in Akure, the state capital, banks opened their doors to customers but most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were not dispensing money, thereby forcing people to enter banks to withdraw money.

