Palace hoping to take advantage of Chelsea’s shaky Bridge form

Nigeria missing out of the next African Nations Championship (CHAN) after losing 4-3 on aggregates to the Sparrow Hawks of Togo, with fans has continued to generate controversy players and coaches for the loss with some asking for the team to be disbanded. However, there are some positives taken from the game especially the 2-0 home victory at the Agege Township Stadium where some of the players used the opportunity to announce themselves.

It has been difficult for a player playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League to make it into the Super Eagles apart from the home-based team, not to mention a player playing in the Nigeria National League, the second-tier league in the country.

The case was however different with Remo Stars’ defender, Olisah Ndah, who has been the mainstay of the National U-23 team getting set to take on Cote D’Ivoire later on Saturday (today) at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Ndah has been part of the U-23 team defence since the qualifiers and covered himself in glory in the game against Togo. The lookalike of former Cameroon captain, Rigobert Song, who wears dreadlocks, said missing CHAN would propel them to success in Egypt.

Speaking with our correspondent, Ndah said they have been working so hard since camp opened in Abuja before moving to Ismaila where they finalised preparation ahead their opening game.

As one of the six home-based players that made the final selection for the U-23 AFCON, Ndah expressed his happiness while also promising to justify his inclusion in the team. “It was a great moment for me and also big opportunity to serve my country because there are so many good players out there but I was happy to make the final squad to Egypt,” he said.

“It has been work and work for us even when we were still in Nigeria before coming to Egypt for the final phase of the preparation. “In Egypt, we have been training twice each day so as to get aclimatised. It has been a little bit cold in Egypt but I am sure it is going to work in our advantage. We are Nigerians and always adapt to any situation. It is going to work to our advantage I am sure.” Immediately after the team secured a goalless draw against Cameroon in a friendly game during the week, the 21-year-old walked up to his lookalike, Song, who is currently the coach of Camer oon U-23 team to take a snap shot making people to ask questions if they are brothers.

According to the defender, the spirit in camp is high and the technical crew have been doing a great job to prepare them for the task ahead. He said they are targeting one of the three tickets allocated to Africa for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Speaking further he said there was nothing like home-based or foreign-based players as they are all working hard to achieve a common goal; the Olympic Games ticket.

He expressed his trust in the team to get the ticket while assuring Nigerians of the players’ total commitment to the task at hand. Nigeria are the defending champions of the U-23 AFCON after emerging winners at the second edition of the championships in 2015 while winning the bronze medal at the Games proper. He added that they want to get the win against Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game to set the tone for the remaining games of the competition.

Ndah added: “I can say cat- egorically that we are ready for the game. It is going to be our first game and we have to start on a good note so as to be able to achieve our goal of securing the ticket to the Olympic Games.

“Yes I’m positive we can get it, we just have to put in our best in all our games and continue to work together as a unit. “The camp has been so lively and I can say we are all eager to go and play the first match of the competition. Like I said before, the game against Cote d’Ivoire will definitely show how far we are going to go and a win will take us closer to our goal of qualifying for the Olympics. “We are like one family in camp.

We don’t see ourselves as home-based or foreignbased, we are a team, working to achieve one goal which is to qualify for the Olympics. “The technical crew has been amazing, they continue to push us each day while also giving us motivating words to lift our spirit. Sometimes when you are down as a player, the coaches are there to make us happy.” On the opening game on Saturday, the former Delta Stars defender said the confidence is high in camp and they cannot wait to get on the field of play.

He however expressed disappointment at missing out of the CHAN as it would have afforded him opportunity to showcase his talent to the world. Ndah said with the CHAN miss, they cannot afford to miss Olympics hence their decision to take all the games as final. “It was a sad day for all of us (after losing on aggregates to Togo) because we put in a lot for that game, especially the second leg that was played in Lagos, but we have to take it in good faith and move forward.

“We have been telling ourselves that after missing that championships, we cannot afford to miss the Olympics, so we are going all out to right the wrong of missing out of CHAN. We have to make Nigeria proud by getting one of the tickets to the Olympics.” The U-23 Eagles are in Group B alongside Cote D’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa, with their opening game against the Ivoirians on Saturday.

