Back Page Column
place of the President and Vice President under the Nigerian and American Constitutions (1)
INTRODUCTION
This issue has become quite topical and urgent because of the present rumblings (or, may I say, loud silence) regarding the cold relationship between Vice – President Yemi Osibanjo, SAN, and his boss, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Most Nigerians point accusing fingers at a very powerful, but “faceless” “cabal” within the presidency, which even Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, had also specifically and openly complained about in the public. Is the Vice President a disposable “spare tyre”, as many prefers to refer to Vice Presidents or Deputy Governors, or is he an indispensable gum that inexorably binds the government together? We shall discover answers to these nagging questions in the course of our luminous discourse of this vexed national issue.
VICE PRESIDENCY
Ordinarily, the word “vice” means corruption, iniquity, debauchery, depravity, perversion, debasement, degeneracy, lechery, immorality, indecency, etc. however, “vice”, when used as the next person to a leader or head of a group means deputy, backup, replacement, second-in-command, regent, substitute, lieutenant and subordinate. It is in this position of “Vice President” is used.
THE VICE PRESIDENCY IN AMERICA
The Vice President of the United States, also known as VPOTUS or Veep, is an important position in the executive branch of the federal government in America. The Vice President is probably best known as being “a heartbeat away from the presidency”, meaning that if a sitting President dies or is impeached, or is indisposed, the Vice President takes over. Hitherto, where the office of the Vice- President became vacant by reason of death, resignation or other permanent incapacity, it would remain so vacant until the next elections were held and a new President and Vice- President were sworn in for a fresh term of office. However, since the coming into force of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment (which was ratified in 1967), where the office of Vice-President becomes vacant, the POTUS has power to appoint a new Vice-President, subject to the ratification by the Congress. Unlike his Nigerian counterpart, the VPOTUS empowered by the U.S. Constitution to perform far more expansive duties and responsibilities – extending beyond even the Executive arm of Government. The Constitution of America does not expressly assign the Vice Presidency to any one branch, causing a dispute among scholars about which branch of government the office belongs to: whether the executive branch or the legislative branch. However, constitutionally, the main responsibility of the Vice President is the role of President of the Senate. Under Article 1 Section 3 of the US constitution: “The Vice President of the United States shall be President of the Senate, but shall have no Vote, unless they be equally divided.”
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA AS THE SENATE PRESIDENT
As head of the Upper House of congress, the Vice President votes on legislation or other motions only when Senators are deadlocked 50-50. This has occurred 243 times and involved 35 different Vice Presidents. Whilst in the past the Vice President would actively preside over Senate proceedings, nowadays it is customary that they only get involved in order to break a tie. In practice, the number of times Vice Presidents have exercised this right has varied greatly. John C. Calhoun holds the record at 31 votes, followed closely by John Adams with 29. During his first year in office (through January 24, 2018), Mike Pence cast eight tie breaking votes; his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not cast any during his eight years in office. As the framers of the Constitution anticipated that the Vice President would not always be available to fulfil this responsibility, the Constitution provides that the Senate may elect a president pro tempore (or “president for a time”) in order to maintain the proper ordering of the legislative process. In practice, since the early 20th century, the president of the Senate rarely presides, nor does the President pro tempore. Instead, the president pro tempore regularly delegates the task to other Senate members. Rule XIX, which governs debate, does not authorize the Vice President to participate in debate, and grants only to members of the Senate (and, upon appropriate notice, former presidents of the United States) the privilege of addressing the Senate, without granting a similar privilege to the sitting Vice President.
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA PRESIDES OVER IMPEACHMENT TRIALS
As president of the Senate he may also preside over most of the impeachment trials of federal officers. However, whenever the president of the United States is on trial, the Constitution requires that the Chief Justice of the United States must preside. This stipulation was designed to avoid the possible conflict of interest in having the Vice President preside over the trial for the removal of the one official standing between him and the presidency. Curiously, the framers made no mention of who would preside in the instance where the Vice President is the officer impeached; thus leaving a loophole whereby a Vice President, as president of the Senate, could preside at their own impeachment trial.
THE VICE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA AND THE POWER TO SUPERVISE ELECTORAL VOTES COUNT
The Twelfth Amendment, like the superseded Article II clause, provides that the Vice President, in his capacity as President of the Senate, also presides over counting and presentation of the votes of the Electoral College. This process occurs during a joint session of Congress held, as prescribed by federal statute, on January 6 of the year following the presidential election. It will next take place following the 2020 presidential election, on January 6, 2021 (unless Congress sets a different date by law). In this capacity, four Vice Presidents have been able to announce their own election to the presidency: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren,and George H. W. Bush. Conversely, John C. Breckinridge, in 1861. Richard Nixon, in 1961, and Al Gore, in 2001, all had to announce their opponent’s election. In 1969, Vice President Hubert Humphrey would have done so as well, following his 1968 loss to Richard Nixon; however, on the date of the Congressional joint session, Humphrey was in Norway attending the funeral of Trygve Lie, the first elected Secretary-General of the United Nations. The president pro tempore presided in his absence.
NOW THIS THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT AND THE POWER OF SUCCESSION TO THE PRESIDENCY
Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 stipulates that the vice president takes over the “powers and duties” of the presidency in the event of a president’s removal, death, resignation, or inability. Even so, it does not clearly state whether the Vice President became President of the United States or simply acted as president in a case of succession. Debate records from the 1787 Constitutional Convention, along with various participants’ later writings on the subject, show that the framers of the Constitution intended that the Vice President would temporarily exercise the powers and duties of the office in the event of a president’s death, disability or removal, but not actually become President of the United States in their own right.
AND THIS
This understanding was first tested in 1841, following the death of President William Henry Harrison, only 31 days into his term. Harrison’s Vice President, John Tyler, asserted that he had succeeded to the office of president, not just to its powers and duties. He took the presidential oath of office, and declined to acknowledge documents referring to him as “Acting President.” Although some in Congress denounced Tyler’s claim as a violation of the Constitution, he adhered to his position. Tyler’s view ultimately prevailed when the Senate and House voted to acknowledge him as president, setting a momentous precedent for an orderly transfer of presidential power following a president’s death, one made explicit by Section 1 of the Twenty-fifth Amendment in 1967. In total, nine vice presidents have succeeded to the presidency intra-term. In addition to Tyler, they are Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester A. Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Gerald Ford. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution.
That must be maintained, for it is the
only safeguard of our liberties.” (Abraham
Lincoln).
LAST LINE
I thank numerous readers across the globe
for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon
on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by
Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb.,
Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to
next week’s bumper treatise.
• Follow me on twitter @ MikeozekhomeSAN
Back Page Column
In-form Rashford set to sl ay Bournemouth
After enduring an 11-game winless streak away from home dating back to March, Manchester United have won three on the bounce away from Old Trafford in the space of six days and central to that resurgence is Marcus Rashford whom the Red Devils will rely on again for goals when they face Bournemouth today in an English Premier League tie. United have suddenly hit a patch of good run after the last international break and a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday capped a wonderful period for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.
The most talking point of the United’s victory over the Blues at the Stamford Bridge Wednesday night was the beauty of a goal scored by Rashford which ensured a progress for the visitors. There had been some doubts about the 22-year-old’s ability to shoulder the club’s goal scoring burden after Solskjaer sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. Here is a striker who hasn’t scored more than 13 league goals in a season and concerns were heightened with the forward’s slow start to the season. Having just turned 22, it is sometimes easy to forget just how young the forward is. He burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal, which seems a lifetime ago, and his record output of 13 goals in a season would not be a bad return if he was at a lesser club. However, he is the focal point of United’s attack and one of only two senior forwards tasked with delivering the goods. Few have had such a burden.
At his best Rashford remains one of the most exciting young talents in European football, but he has been a victim of becoming a scapegoat for a turbulent club which shouldn’t be so over-reliant on him to fulfil their attacking needs. However, there can be no denying that Rashford — and his strike partners Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood — will benefit from the presence of a time-served centreforward in the United squad to provide competition and guidance, but Rashford has now emerged from his early-season slump and is becoming a big brother figure for all the youngsters following in his footsteps at the club.
Rashford hits four goals in just three starts and this will gladden the hearts of Old Trafford faithful but his purple patch has coincided with the return of Martial, who shrugged off an eight-week injury layoff to dismantle the Norwich City’s defence in United’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Carrow Road last weekend. Even Solskjaer confirmed Rashford had benefited from the return to fitness of his French teammate. “Since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of United’s league trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.
“He’s probably happier facing goal and being direct, driving at people, taking players on rather than being a target man with his back to goal. But he’s only just turned 22 and he wants to master all the skills. “I’m sure we’ll see more of him up front as a (number) nine, in a two with Anthony, in a three like he did at Norwich or out wide as he did at Chelsea.” Although there are concerns about his fitness ahead of today’s midday clash, Rashford is expected to win the race in time to lead United’s onslaught against struggling Bournemouth.
Back Page Column
Tough options: Your job or marriage?
I
ssues of life may look similar but people feel and respond to them differently. The grace of God is in diverse measures and dimensions upon individuals. These realities account for why some people are fortunate to get marry with less or no stress at all while some others are struggling to be in relationship. Many of those in the latter class might have suffered a number of letdowns, frustrations or they have been jilted at the threshold of consummating their relationships.
Diverse reasons are responsible for delay in attaining or starting a marital life; while self-inflicted circumstances like high-mindedness, excessive selectivity, attitudinal or character flaws could be responsible for some, others might not be unconnected with spiritual factors. Whichever way it is, I do believe there’s always a way out. Prayerfully seek God’s intervention and also reach out to those who could help or facilitate connections for you.
Beyond this, there are mature women who remain single in order to keep their jobs. This category of women are in no small number in corporate establishments. Getting partners to hook-up with is not so much of a problem like nurturing the relationship to fruition. Time is the ultimate in everything we do. We need time to cultivate affection, time to get familiar with one another and time to understudy ourselves properly to know if we are compatible. We also need time to know our strengths and weaknesses.
The nature of jobs some folks do adversely affect their chances and availability to grow their relationship. Some years ago, many single women in banking industry didn’t have time for their relationships. Several of them were aging without a glimmer of hope for marriage. Even some of those already married were having serious issues arising from not having enough time for their homes. A few had to quit to save their marriages while some homes broke up.
A few years ago, on my way home from work, I gave a ride to a lone young woman at a bus stop when she flagged for help. At 11:15p.m., she was returning home from Apapa branch of her bank where she worked. She said she must hit the road to work as early as 4:30a.m. the next day in order to be punctual. She lives about at a border town between Ogun and Lagos states. It took her more than four hours in transit to get home.
Asked about how she’s coping with her family demands in view of her job, she said: “I’m not married, sir. If I am, I will quit this job. Even keeping my relationship is a big issue for me. There’s no time at all.”
A woman in her late 30s is hoping for a way forward considering her circumstance and those of her ilk. Her mom is not giving her a breather until she’s fully engaged. Excerpts of her mail reads:
“I’m in my late 30s but still single and searching. The problem is not peculiar to me, many single women in my profession or other time-consuming organisations are sacrificing their relationships to keep their jobs. And now the time is ticking, time is going and age is counting, yet, there’s motion without movement in my love life. I have been into relationships over the years but none survived because I didn’t have the time to nurture my relationships. I work Mondays through Saturdays and sometimes, Sundays.
“That I still keep the job is by God’s grace because the market is tight. I have survived three major downsizing exercises by providence. There’re no better job offers out there like before. Getting a man is not the problem but working the relationship to fruition is the issue. A former colleague, now out of the country introduced me to your column sometime in 2017. She subscribed to your hook up service and later got hooked up with a man. They started well but the same problem of ‘no time’ eventually wrecked the relationship.
“I’m aware that you midwifed reconciliation between her and her ex-boyfriend. They jetted out of the country months ago after their low-keyed traditional wedding. As I write this mail, I feel the need to take a decisive step either by quitting the job to nurture my new relationship or to ‘marry’ my job and probably end up being a ‘Baby mama.’ Quitting the job for marriage (if that’s the only way out) is not much of a problem but my fear is after quitting, the relationship should end well.
“I know some of my colleagues and senior colleagues/officers who risked the job for an intending marriage only for them to be jilted. As we speak, some of them are stranded. They’re in a quandary as they have no gainful employment and the business world is not as promising as it used to be; yet, husbands are not in sight!
“In my own case, I believe God will guide me a right. Sir, many mature single women in corporate organisations are facing this dilemma. Back home, my mother is not helping matters. She believes I’m not showing enough concern in settling down maritally. Last weekend, she warned me, saying “You have two options available to you, choose between your job and marriage. But remember that I gave birth to you and God also expects you to replenish the earth by having your own children. You’re not getting any younger. Whether you like it or not, if you refuse to leave your job, someday, the job will drop you.”
“The most annoying thing is that some guys are no longer hiding their greed by demanding for money inordinately as if dating us is tantamount to doing us a favour. We are good assets to those that will marry us. We believe in family life where both the husband and his wife would pull resources together to plan their future. Yes, we need men to have homes but not to ‘buy husbands’ for ourselves.
“Let good men out there bear with us and demonstrate understanding for the nature of our jobs. Men won’t consider dating jobless women much less marrying liabilities as wives. Men should know that we genuinely desire to be in marriage and become proud mothers and dutiful wives who will be added values to our men but we should not be seen as being desperate.
“Thank you, Michael West. God will bless you in return for the wonderful job you’re doing. Amen. – Cynthia Nwachukwu (not real name), Lagos.
Should she quit her job in faith or hang on pending her Mr. Right will locate her? Please advise this beautiful young woman. God bless.
Back Page Column
2023: Memo to the South-West
“For the sake of the country’s unity, an Igbo should be made President in 2023” – Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader
A
head of 2023, issues are already garnering that have actually informed this memo to the South-West of Nigeria. While the dusts arising from 2019 general election are yet to settle down, even with the curious judgement yesterday from the Supreme Court the political space is already being inundated with matters concerning power rotation.
Recall that following the conventional agreement in 1999 when the military walked back to the barracks and agreed to allow democracy blossom in our land, political power was given to the people of the South-West.
Peace in the land more than any other variables was the driving spirit then because of the bad blood spawned by the annulment of June12, 1993 Presidential election in which a South-West person, Chief Moshood Abiola won. The crisis generated by this contemptible act polarized the country politically then and the military authorities in their wisdom felt power rotation would be the best option to arrest the situation.
The North having dominated power from Generals Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and to the transitional government of General Abdulsalami Abubakar reasoned rightly that power should go to the South and because South-West was the most politically injured zone at the time because of June 12, the choice of Olusegun Obasanjo was made ahead of Dr. Alex Ekwueme who was at the forefront of the struggle that sent the military packing.
Even though Obasanjo was not politically relevant in the region then as his kinsmen did not reckon with him but preferred Chief Olu Falae, the other regions backed him to emerge the President believing then in the spirit of peace which informed his choice.
Ahead of 2023 some selfish politicians are trying hard to push an unjustified case that power returning to the South should return to the South-West.
The argument for those holding this position is that South-West supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms and as such he should compensate them by handing over to them instead of the South-East the other member of the ethno-tripod structure upon which the geo-political foundation of this country was laid by the colonial masters. Notwithstanding even that it’s the only region and a major ethno-political group that is yet to smell the nation’s Presidency.
These selfish South Westerners beclouded by ambition are refusing to look back and appreciate what informed power rotation in 1999 that brought power to the region. In using party in power advantage they have forgotten that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was virtually non-existence in the South-West when Obasanjo came to power.
It’s necessary however to put on record some patriotic fair minded nationalists like the Afenifere icon, Chief Ayo Adebanjo who had courageously voiced it out that for peace and justice in the land South-West should allow Presidency to rest in the South-East. The South-South elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has also sounded it loud and clear that the South-East or the Igbo should be allowed to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.
The elementary argument that Igbo should be in the ruling party before it gets the Presidency negates the spirit of the power rotation ab nitio because the Yoruba were not in the national power when they got power in 1999. If Obasanjo could be found out when there was literarily no PDP in the South-West, APC can also find somebody in the party from the South-East, and I dare say that they are legion.
In case this power drunken South Westerners fails to understand the import of their greed, the North can decide to hold on to power with its far reaching implications.
When the British created the Northern and Southern protectorate in 1914 it had in mind two equal power blocs that could be a check on each other with none dominating the other. But along the line soon after the nation got independence, ethnicity came in with its leprous finger to decimate the Southern protectorate with Yoruba and Igbo rivalry creating huge advantage for Fulani being the dominant ethnic group in the North. The Fulani were glaringly overwhelming and in firm control and as a result rather than having a two powerful political blocs checkmating each other, a three power blocs, two weak ones in the South and one powerful one in the North. A situation the North adequately utilized ensuring that the two Southern power blocs never agreed on anything.
The closest to returning the North and South power blocs was the 1999 zoning between the North and the South which started with South-West and got disrupted by providence of the death of a Northern President Umaru Yar’Adua making way for a South-South minority man to emerge President in the person of Goodluck Jonathan.
If therefore the South-West insists on having it at the expense of South-East taking whatever advantage it thinks it has, what it could mean is total disruption of the arrangement and opening the way for even the North to seek a continuation.
If the few gluttonous power-mongers in the South-West goes ahead to insist on taking power when it returns to the South, the message therein would be telling the North that it could as well take any advantage it has meaning that the North could as well keep it. When the man holding yam and the knife decides to cut all to himself he should know that his cutting has implications, he is going to be surrounded by hungry and angry people feeling deprived and cheated. You certainly cannot correctly predict how such people will react. Moreover the action of yam cutter is not backed by scripture of any religion whether Christianity or Islam which teaches that those who have advantage should not fail to accommodate others for harmonious and peaceful co-existence.
In more than one instance in this country, rational and judicious applications of political positions have helped to engender peace in the land. When Gen. Murtala Mohammad was brutally killed in a failed counter coup in 1976 the coup planners thought of a Northerner ahead of Obasanjo who was the second in command to Murtala. Obasanjo was willing to give way but had to be persuaded to lead. General Theophilus Danjuma was the natural successor from the military point of view and also being a Northerner but he agreed to concede to a Muslim same as Murtala being a Christian himself and not a Fulani. That was how a more junior officer Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was drafted and given accelerated promotion.
Also in 1983 when the military staged a coup sacking the Second Republic, it went for another Northerner also a Fulani like President Shehu Shagari they removed, then General Muhammadu Buhari who was not even involved in the coup planning was brought in for balancing.
So when therefore the military decided it was time to leave politics for politicians they found judicious power sharing a huge success to bequest to the democratic setting hence their decision to go to the South-West to begin the power sharing arrangement.
Anybody out of personal ambition or dislike for Ndigbo who decides to undermine this process that engenders peace and harmony in our polity, cannot say in all sincerity that he loves Nigeria. If justice has meaning to any politician in the South-West jostling for Presidency he should have a rethink.
If really the South is concerned about the way and manner this country has fared in the past 59 years of her independence, they should not give in to anything that will legitimize the current structure that has proved unworkable. The best way to do this is for Yourba and Igbo to continue to give the North the grounds to divide them. Ambition is one easy way to create enabling environment for division among the Southerners. How I wish the great Jagaban of Bourdillon and his political godson pastor in the Villa will appreciate these historic facts and queue into redirecting this country for the greater glory ahead. In the words of the 92-year-old elder statesman, Chief Clark, “they should not be thinking of how to divide Nigeria, we must all unite and have respect for ourselves.”
Back Page Column
Kogi’s paradox of six and half a dozen
T
hat which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered. – Ecclesiastes 1: 15
How time flies! And nothing lasts forever! It looked like only yesterday that Audu Abubakar died on the way to winning – and returning – to Kogi’s governorship. If Audu hadn’t died, Kogi might never have had a Yahaya Bello. Lovers of my columns have nudged me to no end to comment on what many have called the Kogi debacle. Truly, only if you can answer the questions God put to Job may you know the ways of the Nigerian politician!
Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar were close associates turned inveterate foes. In 2003, Atiku had OBJ’s back to the wall but allowed the wily fox to escape. OBJ thereafter put pepper in Atiku’s eyes. Earlier this year, the impossible happened as OBJ ate his vomit on Atiku. Atiku also ate his own vomit on OBJ. OBJ/Atiku against Jonathan/PDP became OBJ/Atiku for PDP. The party OBJ said was dead “resurrected” in the ex-president’s own reckoning, to the consternation of Nigerians. Atiku, who led seven PDP rebel-governors to tear PDP apart and ship-wreck Jonathan to enthrone Buhari/APC, tugs at same Buhari/APC. Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye moved from PDP to (ACN, for Melaye) APC and back to PDP but the Buhari/APC they brought to power today sings their political Nunc Dimittis. Atiku is still on the prowl hunting what he let slip through his fingers in 2003.
As foundation member and financier of the AD, Osun’s governorship was Iyiola Omisore’s just for the asking – but he blew it! He let the late Chief Bola Ige cajoled him into stepping down for Chief Bisi Akande. The governorship form that Akande filled was purchased by Omisore, who settled for the deputy governorship slot. Omisore was told Akande would do only one term. Politicians who accept promissory notes are like shop-owners who sell on credit. “No credit today, come tomorrow”. “Business survives and thrives best when friends and family promptly pay for services rendered”. Gospel truth – in politics more so! Political permutations change like quicksilver. What is tenable today may become anathema tomorrow. When Omisore tried to enforce the gentleman’s agreement, he first got impeached and later got entangled in the “Who killed Bola Ige” saga. He left for PDP and became senator. He contested the governorship but lost. In the last Osun governorship election, however, he lost the party ticket to “dancing” Adeleke. Enraged, Omisore quit PDP. You needed to have seen Omisore when the times were good between him and ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose. The Ekiti Government House was one of Omisore’s hibernation spots. See him sprawl on the sofa in one of the inner sitting rooms at the Osuntokun Government House and you could mistake him for the governor! Today, Omisore and Fayose are enemies! Omisore, however, is back in the circles of his Nemesis, Bisi Akande. In the Osun-West senatorial by-election, Omisore and Adeleke (who decamped overnight from APC to PDP) cooperated on the understanding that the Adelekes would help Omisore with the governorship. Adeleke won but when the time came for Omisore to draw his cheque, Adeleke wanted the plum office for himself! “Once bitten, twice shy”. This second time, Omisore fingers Fayose as the one who pressured Adeleke to run for governorship.
It is rumbling in Edo State. Governor Godwin Obaseki was ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s godson. Adams fought tooth-and-nail to enthrone Obaseki. Adams fought his own deputy for Obaseki’s sake. He did everything to make Obaseki “win”. Ex-APC National Chairman, Odigie Oyegun-Odigie, is in Obaseki’s camp. It had not always been so. Oyegun-Odigie was originally a Bola Tinubu man but after piggy-backing on Tinubu to power, he ditched Tinubu and pitched his tent with Presidency cabals. State after state, the cabal used the Oyegun leadership to put pepper in Tinubu’s eyes – in Ondo where his candidate Segun Abraham “lost” the primaries to incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. In the previous governorship election, the same Akeredolu was Tinubu’s candidate but lost to incumbent Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Where is Mimiko? From AD to PDP to Labour Party before flirting (?) with Tinubu’s ACN and Buhari’s APC: Ask Eyitayo Jegede, Mimiko’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and later the PDP governorship candidate in the last Ondo governorship election! Ondo is rumbling as another governorship election draws near. Akeredolu must be losing a lot of sleep. Things are reportedly no longer at ease between him and his deputy. At the last count, there are three governorship aspirants from Akeredolu’s own Owo axis. The cat-and-mouse between Aketi and Tinubu gets adumbrated as election draws closer.
Engr. Segun Oni: From PDP to APC where he lays prostrate at the moment, marginalised by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s people, was said to have been Tinubu’s preferred candidate in last year’s Ekiti APC’s governorship primaries. Traditional APC can’t trust PDP guys. Presidency cabal, bent on teaching loquacious and enfant terrible Ayo Fayose a lesson, drafted Fayemi, then Minister of Solid Minerals, into the fray. It was also to cut the influence of Tinubu; thereby killing two birds with one stone. Ekiti’s politics is a labyrinth of sorts. Oni is seen as an OBJ acolyte. Fayose also – until his OBJ-orchestrated impeachment, which the Supreme Court upturned years later. Oni as governor tried unsuccessfully to send Fayose to jail. Fayose retaliated by supporting Fayemi against Oni in the celebrated Ido-Osi re-run saga. Fayemi won eventually but reneged on promises made to Fayose. Fayose went to see Governor Fayemi to press for revalidation of the promises but ex-Gov. Niyi Adebayo, now Minister, walked Fayose out of Fayemi’s office. Years later, Fayose chased Fayemi out of office but, curiously, Fayose remains chummy with Adebayo. When Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo died, Fayose literally carried the burial on his head, to Niyi’s admiration and acknowledgment. Fayemi never recognised Segun Oni as governor. He tore down his photographs and never paid him a dime as entitlements. Fayose, of all people, came and restored Oni’s privileges and entitlements. But today, Oni and Fayemi are in same APC. In the next election, however, permutations are that Oni could be PDP’s joker because many PDP bigwigs – and even some in APC – belonged in Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) or were his appointees. Dayo Adeyeye used to be AD, then ACN, then PDP and now APC. What APC gave him with the right hand (the Senate seat), some say it is trying to take away with the left (Adeyeye lost at the tribunal level to erstwhile Senator Abiodun Olujimi) so he would not be a threat to Niyi Adebayo’s wish to return as governor. Fayose had trounced Adebayo in 2003, preventing him from doing second term. Now, Adebayo is well positioned as Minister, if you know what that means. It was from that vantage position that Fayemi returned to Ekiti to seize the governorship, to quote ex-Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who said they would hijack it – and they did. Fayose, nay, the South-west, has failed to learn from the South-South, Rivers and Bayelsa especially. With APC, election is war continued by other means, to quote von Clausewitz. To be relevant and be reckoned with – have fire-power! Fayemi, Dele Alake, Opeyemi Bamidele, Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Babafemi Ojudu have aligned and re-aligned many times in the past; having fought battles for and against one another. What the next formation will look like, time will tell!
Back to Kogi: Audu laboured for others to eat. He toiled but another entered into his rest. Who did he offend? James Faleke, Audu’s running mate, thought he should have been governor; many informed commentators thought so, too, but the process of cutting Tinubu to size was still on, and Faleke was Tinubu’s man. Faleke represented Lagos State in the House of Representatives but wanted to be Kogi governor. Had the timing been right for Tinubu, like in the last general election when, again, the Asiwaju was hot cake for Presidency cabals, the story might have been different for Faleke. Tinubu rode Buhari’s re-election storm to punish Oyegun-Odigie for his sins and send him to political Siberia! Yahaya Bello was the right “Yes man” at the right time; a man cast in the mould of Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor/now Minister of Interior. Rauf reportedly said if his godfather asked him to commit suicide, he would simply ask what type of death! Yahaya Bello has said he would die for Buhari. Dino, Smart Adeyemi, Duro Meseko (?) reportedly were associates. Dino and Bello were on same page at some point (on account of the Saraki/Tinubu divide) but today both are sworn foes. The “impeached” Kogi deputy governor once grinned ear to ear with Bello, jointly inflicting hardship on others but as things fell apart, one party wants to be seen as the oppressed. Interestingly, the “new” deputy governor sees nothing wrong with the injustice being meted out to his predecessor. His own Karma lurks in the corner!
Back Page Column
Our president has travelled again
I have read a couple of very scintillating opinions and articles cataloguing the numerous travels of Mr. President since he assumed office on 29th May, 2015 till date, but even at that, the President is not ready to slow down at all on this score. It didn’t occur to me that the president has spent close to 430 days out of the 1,610 or so days since he became president. One would have expected that all these travels and foreign junketing would translate to some tangible outcomes and benefits for the average Nigerian, but the reality back home presents a chequered history of misgovernance and crass incompetence in the leadership of the country. How suddenly the president has become so enamoured by foreign travels remains to me a puzzle, especially when we have a Foreign Affairs Minister. It won’t be out of place to describe the President as jack of all trade, master of none. He is the President, the Petroleum Minister and perhaps the Foreign Affairs Minister.
His latest travel to Riyadh yesterday is one of several trips that will last till November 17th, when he is expected back home. The president will be spending three weeks outside the country, meaning; five days in Riyadh and 15 days in London in what presidency spokesman called “private visit”.
While the president will be spending 15 days for private visit to London, he has refused to hand over the reins of power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, thus fuelling speculations that there is love lost between the first two citizens. Before now, President Buhari had tried to impress Nigerians by conveying official communication to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution by transferring power to his vice. But grapevine information has it that he has not been impressed by the way and manner that Vice President Osinbajo handled the office each time the opportunity presented itself, reason why he would embark on a 15-day private visit, without transferring powers to Osinbajo. The vice president, rather than engage in serious governmental issues, has now become a regular face and the most important dignitary at social ceremonies like, chieftaincy titles and birthdays. He presents the picture of a Vice President that is jobless or at best, less encumbered, one that has all the time in this world to attend social events when the country is apparently crippled and in search for leadership that can deliver the much needed elixir for the overall good of the country.
The numerous trips of President Buhari are part of money guzzling adventures that are eating deep into taxpayers’ money at a time when the government itself talks about cutting cost to manage a budget deficit and excessive borrowing that has perforated government pockets. President Buhari, one would expect, ought to show uncommon leadership by example by cutting his own numerous trips to save the country resources that ought to be channelled into other productive areas to rescue our dithering economy. Were the gains of his numerous travels that overwhelming, we would have felt their several impacts, but often times, they end up as photo ops MoU-signing adventures that hardly translate to reality. His trip to Sochi, Russia was reportedly mouth-watering following the claims by presidency spokesmen, but the reality back home will inadvertently affect the realisation of the fruits of those MoUs. The insecurity back home is a pain in the neck of any deliberate attempt to attract any tangible multi-lateral, government-to-government investment to the country. Security of investment is key to the realisation of the full benefits of any such investment. Added to this is the efficiency of your rule of law as opposed to rule of man.
The infrastructure to drive and sustain such investment are in parlous state and in some cases, non-existent. Our roads are in terribly bad shape. Our power situation is appalling and ridiculous for a country that sets a 2020 target for itself to become one of the 20 best economies in the world. Our human capital development still operates at a dismal level, while corruption still walks the streets of Nigeria in magisterial candour. While President Buhari mouths anti-corruption as one of his governmental agenda, the reality on ground speaks in the opposite direction. It has become a mere sloganeering, some form of rhetoric that bears contradiction, nepotism and hypocrisy as visible attributes. All these sickening symptoms are part of why foreign investment will drag for some time to come. Just in 2018 alone, according to statistics, N1.7 trillion was pulled out by foreign portfolios from the stock market because of uncertainties that becloud our economic projections. At a time that the President sees foreign travels as a new fond hobby to attract investment, back home, the borders are closed to prevent smuggling of goods. While small and mid-level entrepreneurs back home are gnashing their teeth because they can no longer reach their clients at the West African sub-region, the government is beating its chest in show of elemental bravado that it has dealt a blow to smuggling activities. How wrong!
Closing borders essentially because of rice smuggling in the wake of other activities that go on in cross border transaction is to miss the point completely. First, if smuggling has become so pervasive, as a government, you need to identify the reason, particularly your import policies or duties being paid for imported items across a wide spectrum of goods and services. Having identified that, you need to get your priorities right. If Benin Republic’s import policy is such that encourages dumping, as a neighbouring country, you need to find a way to mitigate the excesses so that your action doesn’t become a no-win situation or have a telling impact on your citizenry and producers. Rather than close borders in such whimsical stroke, you can impose certain restrictions and ensure that the right personnel are made to secure the borders to guard against their porosity. What makes smuggling flourishes across the country, is due to our porous borders, high tariffs, high import duties, and other exorbitant penalties paid for certain goods and services. What you can do as a country is to amongst other things, set policy in place that would be importers friendly in order to attract them to your ports. For this singular action, prices of staple food items have skyrocketed and that means additional suffering to a people that have been impoverished to the nadir.
At a time when there seems to be restrictions on a number of hitherto imported items, the President still patronises foreign goods and services. He patronises foreign shoes, he patronises foreign hospitals, he patronises foreign fabrics and also foreign wristwatches. Leadership by example would have been a more alluring footnote to pass the message that this government actually means business, but policy is one, reality on ground is another.
A budget of N3.3 billion in the 2020 budget to cover President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo’s foreign and domestic travels for example, is not only bogus, but unrealistic in the face of excruciating poverty, want and hunger occasioned by poor service delivery. When the presidency was giving indication towards a downward review of travels by government officials, one would have expected the President to show the way to go by a drastic reduction of his own travel budget. Added to this is the numerous numbers of presidential airplanes that should have been reduced to save cost of maintenance. But if there is anything that this government does well, it is saying one thing and doing the opposite. The level of contradiction and hypocrisy has risen to a crescendo at a time, when the moral fibre of the citizenry has been affected by poor rendition of leadership and governance.
Talking more seriously, I am of the strong opinion that the Buhari presidency has lost touch with the reality of the Nigerian situation. A President that understands the dynamics in the country will sit back home to heal the wounds across the country to engender a sense of oneness and solidarity. Aside from during election campaigns, President Buhari in four solid years only visited 9 states to commission one project or the other. During campaigns, within 32 days, he criss-crossed the entire 36 states to ask for votes. Aside from that, he has not shown enough concern for the troubles, tribulations and challenges facing Nigerians on a daily basis. Imagine the huge difference it will make, if President Buhari convokes a meeting of leaders of thought in the respective zones to address a couple of issues that stare them in the face. Or, if he visits trouble spots across the country to see things for himself, different from what his security chiefs would feed him with. Imagine if President Buhari decides to travel by road to Kaduna and stops over at dreaded kidnapping points to assure the villagers of government’s readiness to flush out the criminals. Or if he chooses to travel from Warri to Benin by road to see the bad condition of that road. Alas! he would rather travel out than seek our audience.
At a time when prudent management of our hard earned resources should be the motivation, Buhari approved N10 billion for Kogi State at the eve of election. Before we finished pronouncing the figure, a phantom Rolls Royce appeared in the premises of the Attah of Igala; a gift ostensibly given to him by political appointees of Igala extraction. They talk to us as if we live in a fool’s world. They present issues to us as if our medulla has gone berserk and out of tune with reality. They look at us with scornful mentality as though our collective psyche has been eroded by psychological trauma. Hmm, limousine for votes? Both the “givers” and the “taker” are products of corruption. The legitimate earnings of those who now assume to be generous donors cannot purchase a N356m worth Rolls Royce, phantom edition. That singular action is the height of our indubitable folly, the warehouse of our stupidity, the engine room of our backwardness and the signature of corruption. But under President Buhari, anything is possible, including closing the borders for goods, but opening the borders for medical tourism.
Back Page Column
Despite all, I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
I love Lagos. Who doesn’t?
Forget the grinding traffic jam, the ever-bustling bus stops, the noisy markets and all those discourteous motorcyclists, who are a big pain in the neck. And the street urchins. Forget them all for a while.
Let’s sing our own sweet song instead.
Africa’s largest city, home of financial and business giants, who won’t ever leave because their investments are flourishing here like those palm trees standing majestically on the beautiful beaches surrounding the city, and land of huge opportunities. Lagos keeps attracting people like bees to honey.
A burgeoning population of about 22 million (many claim this estimate is not in tune with today’s reality), Nigeria’s smallest state sits on a land mass of about 3,577.28sq. km. Of this, 779.56sq km is wetland. About 6,000 people enter the city daily, armed with only one thing – that intangible phenomenon called hope – and ready for the often tough battle to find the Lagos Dream.
There are over 5 million cars and 200,000 commercial vehicles on the roads every day; the national average is 11 vehicles per kilometer. Lagos crashes the scale at 227 vehicles per kilometer daily.
When many of the state’s 6,000 roads fall into disrepair, there is bound to be some discomfort to residents. Unfortunately. But that is no reason for some sections of the foreign media to run down Lagos. Foreign businesses make so much money here. They are ever eager to invest their resources here because the return on investments is amazing.
When foreign reporters fly into Lagos and encounter a traffic jam, they write of their experience often in emotional and superficial terms. Sometimes, they do so with mischief on their minds. It all gets pesky when the local media parrot such views that are often based on questionable facts and figures.
A” US News” report (February 12, 2019) titled “Cities with the world’s worst traffic congestion,” stated that Moscow commuters lose nearly nine days a year sitting in city traffic. Drivers spent an average of 210 hours in peak rush hour periods last year. Moscow snatched the trophy for the most traffic congested city in the world last year, according to a yearly scorecard prepared by INRIX, a data analytics company that delivers insight into how people move around the world.
London came in at number 6, beaten by Istanbul, Bogota, Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Boston occupied the eighth place and Rome placed 10th.
The traffic situation in New York, Chicago, Rio de Janeiro and some other cities is often at least as frustrating as that of Lagos. Why then do reporters from such places make a song and dance about the Lagos situation?
However, dear compatriots, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not accept that as the standard by which Lagos should be judged. He was fully apprised of the enormousness of the situation and the critical importance of free-flowing traffic in the megalopolis.
It comes as no reprise, then, the first item on the THEMES Agenda – the six pillars on which the administration’s development plan stands – is Traffic Management and Transportation.
The monstrous traffic will not be reined in overnight. But reined in, it will be. Technology, management expertise and other resources will be brought in and residents will be motivated to develop a new orientation that will bury the spirit of impunity that sets traffic laws at nought.
Sanwo-Olu figured in the headlines early this month when he rallied some construction giants to launch a frontal battle against potholes that have made driving on many roads a nightmare. Julius Berger. Arab Contractors. Hi-Tech. China Civil Engineering Construction. RCF. And others. The job is on. Soon, many roads will be smooth again. First a makeover. And then Operation 116 under which 116 roads will be fixed by some 60 teams working simultaneously will be in full swing. Potholes slow down traffic and, sometimes, it all grinds to a halt. But we must not lose sight of those commercial bus drivers who are forever turning traffic laws on their heads. Motorists and motorcyclists drive and ride against the traffic. LASTMA, the traffic management agency, doesn’t have the legal muscle to punish traffic law breakers. The police do. Are they doing the job? Doubtful. Does the state have the power to tell them what to do? No. They are a federal institution that reports to Abuja.
Lately, nature has been so ferocious – globally. The effects of the climate crisis have come upon us all. Rains have been pounding Lagos relentlessly, flooding many parts of the city. The drains are struggling to cope with what has become the heaviest October downpour in years. The results of years of dumping refuse into drain channels are here, but several teams are working at the same time to free the clogged channels. In the end, it is the residents who bear the distressing and sometimes life-threatening consequences. They owe it to themselves not to dump refuse in drainage channels.
Many critics have latched onto the traffic situation and the bad roads to lash the Sanwo-Olu administration, accusing it of incompetence. I do not blame them. Who will spend hours in the traffic and not be angry? The road is a resident’s and a visitor’s first contact with the authority. It creates a vital impression in the mind.
Even as we vent our anger and frustration, some introspection seems pertinent. It is well to remember that an administration that rode into power on the wings of a huge mandate will allow its goodwill to be buried in potholes.
The Sanwo-Olu administration has been working quietly in many other areas. It is determined to see that trains move in Lagos by completing the multi-billion naira Blue Line that has suffered some setback for financial and other reasons.
A revolution is on the way in primary education. The thinking is that once we get the foundation right the future of our children is assured. Teachers will be trained and re-trained and be made to love their job. Pupils will be exposed to the use of technology at that early stage to enhance learning and make it fun.
The health sector is already feeling the impact of the administration. A 110 -bed Maternal and Child Care Centre has been opened in Sangotedo. Residents are excited. Maternal and infant mortality is being tackled. But the more exciting news is that the centre will soon become a General Hospital.
A 140-bed facility was opened in sprawling Alimosho, a project delivered in conjunction with the Federal Government. More hospitals are on the way. More than 25,000 residents had free treatment and surgery, courtesy of the Healthy Bee Initiative.
A housing estate has been commissioned in Igando, named after the first civilian governor, the revered Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. Another massive estate, long abandoned, will be finished in Sangotedo. Others are in the works in Ikorodu, Igbogbo and others. Work has started again on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
No bank vaults have been smashed by robbers since Sanwo-Olu mounted the saddle. Many things go on in the background to ensure that Lagosians sleep tight at night. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is being strengthened in a bid to take many youths out of unemployment. So popular was the N4 billion W-Initiative for women that, at its disbursement, Access Bank, the partners, raised the fund to N10 billion.
The 32 metric tons per hour capacity Integrated Rice Mill in Imota start running in the first half of next year. This will, no doubt, ease the present scarcity of rice. Some 32,000 hectares will be acquired in seven states for rice cultivation. The 70,000 gallons per day Adiyan Waterworks is being revived as part of the moves to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals. Nigeria is 15 places up in the Ease of Doing Business ladder – thanks mainly to developments in Lagos, Nigeria’s business and financial honey pot.
Some reporters have asked me to speak on the state’s finances. “Is Lagos broke? We hear the state can’t meet its obligations.” The state is meeting its financial obligations, but it can always do with more money, considering its gargantuan challenges.
“Why are you borrowing, despite your huge debt profile?”
“Borrowing isn’t bad, particularly when it is for specific projects that will enhance our people’s living condition and boost our economy. Besides, the state’s GDP-to- debt ratio is well within our capacity to manage.”
The Sanwo-Olu administration stands solidly by its promise of a Greater Lagos. It will deliver. I won’t join those who deride Lagos and scorn the city even as they make their fortune here and raise their families here. I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
It is all like building a house. After the drawing, the engineers will move in, clear the site and you start building. In clearing the site, some workers may get hurt. When it is all built up and bathed in seductive paints, many will start making inquiries. Who owns this palace? Is it for let? Is it for sale? How much? Questions and more questions. Everybody wants to live in a beautiful home.
This will, no doubt, be the story of Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos.
λOmotoso is the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
Back Page Column
The $9 Billion judgment debt thunder: Is Nigeria in a Cul-de-Sac? (5)
INTRODUCTION
In the last four parts of our series on this thought provoking issue, I have discussed the facts of the issue; the cacophony of voices, ranging from the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Michael Aondoakaa, SAN’s reaction, to Malami’s (AGF) response and that of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); the legal issues arising from the $9 billion judgment debt; the recent judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC), sitting in Abuja, ordering the winding up of P & ID Nigeria company, and the aftermath of the judgment. Today, I shall continue with the legal issues arising from the judgment debt. Thereafter, I shall proffer my final thoughts on this issue.
ARBITRATION
If a state entity has consented to arbitration, it may be subject to a U.S. court action brought to enforce an arbitration agreement or to confirm an arbitration award.
The scope of immunity from enforcement is somewhat different. Where FSIA treats foreign states and their instrumentalities roughly the same for purposes of immunity from suit, for enforcement, property owned directly by the state is treated differently from property owned by its agencies.
A judgment can only be enforced against the property of the foreign state, if the property at issue is “used for commercial activity” – a definition which has not been fully developed as it applies to funds. Enforcement against the assets of agencies or instrumentalities, by contrast, looks to the actions of the entity, not the use of the targeted asset: the entity must be generally “engaged in commercial activity.” Even if these requirements are satisfied, enforcement may not proceed unless an exception applies.
Again, these exceptions vary depending on whether the property subject to enforcement belongs to the foreign state or to an agency or instrumentality. Finally, the FSIA provides that the property of a foreign central bank or monetary authority “held for its own account” is immune from enforcement unless the entity, or its parent foreign state, has explicitly waived its immunity from enforcement. In other words, even if a fund secures a successful judgment or award against a foreign central bank or monetary authority, it will be virtually impossible to enforce that judgment unless the investor or its parent state has waived its right to immunity from enforcement.
ENGLISH LAW: STATE IMMUNITY ACT OF 1978
English law is similar to FSIA, but contains some differences worth noting in the investment context. The relevant statute in the United Kingdom is the State Immunity Act of 1978 (“SIA”), which has been extended to numerous territories that follow English law, including the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.
SIA provides that foreign states, including their heads of state, government, and governmental departments, are immune from suits in the UK courts (or the courts of the jurisdiction that has adopted the SIA). Sovereign immunity under SIA also extends to “separate entities” (i.e., bodies distinct from the executive organs of the government of the state and capable of suing or being sued, such as certain sovereign wealth funds), if the proceedings against the entity relate to its exercise of sovereign authority and the circumstances are such that the State itself would have been immune. By tying immunity to the nature of the action, rather than the quasi-governmental nature of the actor, SIA allows for a more limited form of immunity than FSIA.
SIA also recognizes three exceptions to immunity that are particularly relevant to private equity funds, although with slight differences in scope from the exceptions under the FSIA. Specifically:
COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS
In proceedings related to a commercial transaction, the state entity is not immune and can be sued unless the parties have agreed otherwise in writing. As drafted and interpreted, this exception potentially applies to investments in a private equity fund, but there is little caselaw on point.
WAIVER / CONSENT
As with FSIA, immunity under SIA is waivable. Roughly speaking, a state entity may waive immunity from suit by (i) prior written agreement (e.g., side letter), (ii) instituting proceedings without claiming immunity, (iii) submitting to jurisdiction as a defendant in a suit and (iv) intervening in or taking any steps in any suit (other than for the purpose of claiming immunity).
ARBITRATION
Under SIA, an agreement to submit a dispute to arbitration can constitute a waiver of immunity from suit for matters related to the arbitration.
The exceptions to immunity from enforcement under SIA are narrower than those relating to immunity from jurisdiction, and also somewhat narrower than the equivalent exceptions under FSIA. Under SIA, an action to enforce a judgment against the assets of an otherwise immune state entity requires (i) consent to enforcement (consent to suit is insufficient), or (ii) enforcement against property used or intended for use for commercial purpose. As under the FSIA, the particular use or intent of property is a fact-specific inquiry, and whether a fund capital commitment would constitute such property has not been fully resolved. The SIA explicitly provides that the property of a sovereign’s “central bank or other monetary authority” held for its own account is not in use for commercial purposes and cannot be enforced against absent consent. Sovereign wealth funds are not explicitly addressed in the statute.
FOREIGN STATES V. U.S. STATES
Sovereign immunity extends not just to foreign sovereigns, but to U.S. states and their agencies and actors, which are protected from suit by the Eleventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Whether any particular state actor qualifies as an “arm” of the state and immune from suit is a complex and fact-specific question, but a number of states’ employee retirement plans have been found to meet the test and be presumptively entitled to sovereign immunity.
Unlike FSIA and SIA, the Eleventh Amendment does not distinguish between immunity from suit and from enforcement, and does not provide any direct exception from immunity for acts involving a “commercial activity.” A State may engage in commercial activity – including investing – without giving up its protection from suit. A state may waive immunity, however, either with a one-off agreement (e.g., in a side letter), through more generally applicable action (e.g., by passing legislation waiving immunity for a certain category of disputes) or by failure to assert it in the context of a particular litigation.
State and local governmental investors commonly request that any suit related to their investment in a fund be brought only in their home state courts, often because of state legislation permitting limited waiver of immunity for commercial disputes. For funds with such investors from multiple states, however, this approach presents significant challenges.
NOW THIS
FINAL THOUGHTS & PRACTICAL CONSIDERATIONS
While a full analysis of sovereign immunity requires careful attention to particular facts, two considerations are fundamental at the time of the investment. One is the court chosen by the parties to determine any disputes. Understanding – in more detail than can be presented here – the particular requirements and limitations of sovereign immunity under the law of the jurisdiction where the dispute is to be determined is essential to understanding the scope of legal recourse if a dispute arises. The second is the possibility of waiver. If immunity exists, it can be addressed in negotiations, and a carefully drafted waiver clause in the relevant transaction documents can make the parties’ agreement as to immunity clear and enforceable.
AND THIS
For funds, it’s also important to remember that the sovereign immunity doctrine discussed here governs the prosecution of legal actions and the judicial enforcement of judgments. In a private investment, other methods of recourse may be available, including “self-help” remedies built into the fund documentation, and may be drafted in such a way to avoid questions of immunity altogether. The End.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“It is the highest form of self-respect to admit our errors and mistakes and make amends for them. To make a mistake is only an error in judgment, but to adhere to it when it is discovered shows infirmity of character.” (Dale Turner).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Back Page Column
How ‘Test of Love’ unveils my wife
I had started working on the topic I wanted to treat this week when I received a call from a reader of this column. He had earlier sent a mail to me last month but our discussion on Tuesday made me decided to publish the mail today. I was reluctant to publish the letter because it was worded in a rather adulating style which I’m not comfortable with. After the discussion, I decided to use the edited version to “fulfil the purpose of the letter” as he said. Please read on:
I decided to write this testimony in order to encourage people out there on the need to seek help through counselling at every challenging situation of their lives. I can now appreciate the Bible that says in the multitude of counsel, there’s safety. My life is a practical example.
Early last year, I relocated to Lagos from Kogi State barely a year after I lost my wife. Leaving two beautiful children for me to cater for, I decided to consider having another wife to ease my burden. This idea was laden with palpable fear of maltreatments by callous stepmothers going by what we hear and read in the media almost every day. To avoid falling into this trap, I decided to subscribe to your Hook Up service on the advice of a colleague who often share your column on our company’s WhatsApp group platform.
Initially I was sceptical to take to the advice but I eventually did because I truly needed a help. After speaking with you, sir, I knew the solution was in sight because you actually understood my situation and assured me that all will be well. One strategic approach you asked me to adopt helped me to filter the right partner among a whole lot I met. I can’t fathom the infallibility of that strategy. I have read several books on marriage and relationship but none suggested or even mentioned anything like that. It was strange to me.
With the consent of my wife, I want to acknowledge your contribution to our coming together and for seeing us through thus far. It may interest you to know that I shared the strategy with a friend who had a similar problem of choosing a life partner, he applied it and it is working out for him steadily. Like you do say, sir, “it is not every family man that is married.” I want to say that there are good and serious men out there looking for well-mannered and dependable women to marry.
Also, it is not true that most men are playboys or heartbreakers. When I needed a wife, some women ignored me thinking I wasn’t serious until they heard and saw that I actually remarried. Men, too, are scared of women! A lot of women are pretenders when they are still outside. They will do anything to impress men just to secure a place for themselves in marriage. I know a neighbour who fell for such ‘over’ caring and loving woman who pampered his daughter like an angel only to become a bitch that subdued and maltreated the same girl after she became his wife. Whereas the man married her thinking her daughter will be safe with her as stepmother.
I want to appeal to ‘single and searching’ women to eschew pretence and double-standard lifestyle. When Michael West asked me to keep wearing my wedding ring while searching for a life partner, I almost ignored him. Indeed, I missed some beautiful women that ordinarily I would have settled for one of them as my wife but because they thought I was married, so, they won’t have anything to do with a married man. However, I thank God thank that I obeyed a wise counsel and I’m better for it. Thanks so much for touching lives. May God bless you in return. Amen. – Engr. Anonymous, Lagos.
There’s a common problem with people in need of companions or life partners; and that is how to choose right. I believe there’s nothing impossible for anyone who commits his/her ways to God for direction and counsel. It is easier to detect a lying man than a deceptive woman. While a lying man would maintain unstable behaviours replete with excuses, a crafty and deceptive woman would do anything to impress you such that you won’t think it is even necessary to check properly before consummating the relationship.
When the man called me in February last year, he narrated his story as a widower and his decision to get married again by the time it is two years after the demise of his wife. To get a woman is very easy but to get a good wife is very difficult. He found himself in the environment where single moms and single women were many especially in his place of work as well as in his social circles.
Immediately he told me that he had removed his wedding ring to reflect his true status as a single dad, I told him to start wearing it again. I explained that we needed his wedding ring as a catalyst to filter the real wife from this array of women. Like he noted in his letter, he was initially reluctant but later he did exactly as instructed.
In the process, he encountered some nice, beautiful and caring women. He insisted on a couple of them but I objected. I gave him further instructions through which he identified his new wife without much ado. He was so happy that he got it right not because of the woman’s beauty or background but for her sincerity, naturalness and simplicity. “Sir, she means more than the whole world to me,” he said.
What is this trick? You might ask to know, it’s something that is meant for men only! It has never failed. It is simply a way to sieve the real behaviour from the eye service or pretence. No matter how smart a woman is, this method will unveil her true nature. Meanwhile, the strategy works more for single dads, a class of men some single women won’t even give attention to. Your own happiness and testimony will come shortly. Cheers!
Back Page Column
Can Buhari bond with Ndigbo?
“Relationship is like a rose of flower, you water it, care for it and nurture it for it to keep living and blooming” – Anonymous from the message.com
The relationship existing between President Muhammadu Buhari and Ndigbo is very interesting. The mutual distrust among them is even. It’s not clear when or what led to it but it has remained visible since President Buhari started nursing ambition to rule this country as a civilian.
There has not been any empirical study to ascertain why they don’t jell politically but the situation is no long a concealed one to all watchers of the nation’s politics. President Buhari is on marble to have said one time that Igbo hate him because of his role in the civil war but this is not supported pragmatically because so many people who played more prominent roles during the war still maintained harmonious relationship with the Igbo.
If the duo do not like themselves for whatever reason they have not pretended about it.
The situation is such that if Buhari happens to be the alpha and omega on who becomes the next President of Nigeria, Ndigbo will be losing the match before kick-off knowing that it would require a special intervention of God in form of a miracle for them to get it.
Unless God the omnipotence decides to arm-twist President Buhari, on his own he would not willingly desire an Igbo to succeed him.
In the four times he campaigned to become the President of this country, he gave less attention to areas largely inhabited by Ndigbo. He does not believe in flogging a dead horse or preaching to Catholics to become Pentecostals.
Even when his spine doctors tried hard to wear him the colourful Igbo attire as a campaign costume for strategic reasons, it was just a window dressing because deep down not much was being expected.
In the last Presidential election early this year while other contending candidates were seeking for victory in the South-East and indeed other regions of the country, Buhari was negotiating for only 25% from some friends who were even afraid to associate with him publicly for fear of being politically ostracized. In all the times President Buhari presented himself to be voted for as President he never got up to 20% of the votes cast in any of the Igbo dominated areas except through a negotiated or rigged ballots.
On his side also he has not pretended to like Ndigbo. One very positive thing about Buhari is that he is not a pretender when it comes to liking or disliking someone. For this you can never be deceived or confused about where he is on what he likes or not.
The President’s level of patriotism can always be put to question the moment his interest is affected. For instance his visible support for the underperforming Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is not unconnected with the special affinity the governor has with him and his family.
Various attempts by politicians in his party to make him embrace Ndigbo with an open heart since 2015 as a strategy to win them over were blatantly ignored. Even when he was told that Ndigbo is such a viable strong ethnic group that should be in top four positions in the system notwithstanding their voting pattern, he refused the advisory.
Those who tried to remind him that after 27 years in prison when Nelson Mandela of South Africa came out and became President the first place he visited was the white dominated city because he actually wanted and he successfully wooed them. Pundits also drew the home example of Olusegun Obasanjo who in 1999 was electorally rejected by his ethnic Yoruba people because they didn’t feel he belonged politically, but on getting to power he set machinery in motion that turned the table four years after in 2003.
Buhari would not take any of such advice and remained obstinate in edging out Ndigbo all through his first term. Perhaps if not for the constitutional requirement that every state must produce a minister, the South-East would have been begging for ministerial positions. When his party recommended that it’s politically unwise to keep one of the top three ethnic groups at a distance he would not listen instead he came up with his vexatious 95/5% sharing formula.
When all people of goodwill screamed that citizens of the South-East were nowhere near the Chief Executive or Commanding positions in all the over a dozen military and para military organisations, the government under Buhari’s watch refused to budge.
As the restive youths of the region under the umbrella of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) tried to rawhide under the democratic freedom to express their frustrations, the President unable to suppress his emotions rushed home from his hospital bed in London to make the broadcast outlawing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group. The short broadcast made purposely to address the Biafra issue was followed by the army declaring a python dance on the people.
Ostensibly due to this unconcealed dislike, the people themselves more than ever since the return to democracy in the country in 1999 buried their hitherto apolitical character and mobilized as never before purposely to vote out their ‘enemy’. Anybody with an Igbo blood in his vain including those in the President’s party was believed to have desired that he be voted out.
The rest is now history but two things happened last week precisely on Thursday October 17, 2019, showing that the two combatants are trying to lay down their weapons and try a fresh option to their relationship.
The current leadership of Ndigbo led by the President General of Ohanaeze Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo visited the seat of power, Aso Rock and was hosted by the current occupant President Buhari. The mutual suspicion that opened the meeting was later relaxed as banters were exchanged. After the meeting the two parties felt something was achieved. The President was so excited that he remembered his rarely used Instagram handle to hurriedly announce the release of N10 billion for immediate upgrading of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. He went further to assure that his Daura kinsman who is the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had assured him that the airport project will be speeded up with the amount.
For once Igbo leaders felt their visit to Aso Rock was fruitful and not based on promises as has been the case with second Niger Bridge that remained in the pipelines regime after regime.
Following that rare romance political watchers in the country are then asking whether the nation is at the verge of witnessing a new political bond. The tongues are already wagging whether President Buhari is climbing down from his political height to embrace Ndigbo and whether Ndigbo can find themselves doing political business with this hitherto enemy.
Perhaps the strongest indication of a new spirit was the change of name of the python dance to dance of peace. Why not if the Commander-in- Chief is seen publicly jaw jawing with the enemies instead of war warring, exchanging pleasantries to the extent of hurriedly releasing N10 billion.
It’s a matter of time before political pundits can begin to say that indeed leopard has changed its colour. And in truth when that happens the polity will witness some foundational stability with the original tripods properly situated.
Back Page Column
Sanwo-Olu: Eko o ni baje o!
L
agosians are in a rage and what could be going on right now in the mind of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu? Uneasy, they say, lies the head that wears the crown and the bigger the head, the bigger the headache. It is a dog that has strong backers that kills monkeys. But for Sanwo-Olu, the small rat who killed the big elephant (a sitting Governor Akinwunmi Ambode), the party appears over. You can help someone land a job but cannot perform it for him day-in, day-out. Right now, it would appear Sanwo-Olu is on his own (OYO) as Lagos godfathers reportedly sit on edge right. But I dare to say that it is too early to hang Sanwo-Olu! This was how, about this time four years ago, critics also made for Ambode’s jugular, accusing him of not moving fast enough. I remember weighing in on his side then, insisting, as I do here now for Sanwo-Olu, that it was too early to hang Ambode. The same Ambode went on to perform admirably to the delight of many Lagosians, even though his godfathers later dismissed him as good governor but bad politician. Bad as the situation of Lagos is at the moment, I dare to say – even if this view appears unpopular – that it is too early to give up on Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos is just a part of the whole, even if it mirrors the whole. Lagos is in a mess because the entire country is in a mess. Lagos is in a deeper hole because it is the economic life-wire of the entire country. A worsening economic situation bites harder in a mega city like Lagos than it does in other areas where the cost of living is cheaper and expectations of the better life that sets a city apart are not as pronounced. The rural – urban migration is felt more in Lagos than even in the capital city, Abuja. The myth that jobs are available in Lagos fuels this one-way traffic. Truth, however, is that many of the companies of yore providing the jobs everyone is running after in Lagos have since relocated or closed shop. Many have moved elsewhere where cost of production, especially power supply, is cheaper. Regular power supply and better infrastructure are deciding factors. Many hey-day factories are now worship centres and events centres. The few factories that still operate do so at less than optimal level. Those in employment are losing their job in droves while new jobs are not in the quantum that can cope with the stream of job-seekers. Yet, the deluge of migrants to Lagos continues unabated. And you dare not stop them! Freedom of movement will be waved right in your face! There is no level of infrastructure that can be provided by the meagre resources of Lagos that will be enough for the population surge. Demand has far outstripped supply of just about anything in Lagos – jobs, roads, houses, offices, hospitals, schools, security, power and water supply – just name it!
In the face of this, federal authorities have not helped matters. Muhammadu Buhari, as military dictator decades’ back, for inexplicable reasons cancelled ex-Governor Lateef Jakande’s metroline project, a project that would have helped solve the transportation problems of the city at minimal cost. The cost of doing the same project today is prohibitive. Buhari is yet to explain why he took that hare-brained decision, least of all apologize and atone for his sins. Lagos was also conned when the federal capital moved to Abuja. They promised Lagos would not be left an orphan but would be given special status. They lied! Subsequent governments have not seen the need to give Lagos the pledged special status. Amazing that South-West leaders have also slept on the issue. Lagos deserves a special status like Abuja. Three per cent or more of the federal budget should be allocated to Lagos, just as is done to Abuja. Otherwise, Lagos should be allowed to restrict the movement of every Tom, Dick and Harry into its territory. Lagos is a slum already – every part of it, including the erstwhile highbrow Apapa, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and VGC. They are flocking to Banana Island now but with global warming and the rising level of water worldwide, we shall soon see!
This, however, is not to excuse the fact that Sanwo-Olu must roll up his sleeves. He is said to have declared a state of emergency on the state of Lagos roads and drainages. That is a right step in the right direction but can he bell the cat? It’s like it is up to a decade that Ambode left office! Everything just came crashing down in one fell swoop! All the roads just got bad at one and same time! How come! Adversaries said it is testimony to the kind of “quality” work that Ambode did while in office. Ambode’s contractors did shoddy jobs everywhere, they said. Otherwise, how come he constructed roads yesterday and they all collapsed today, so to say? Ambode will one day have an opportunity to defend his tenure. They say the drains are blocked because the ex-governor paid no attention to them in four years. Will Sanwo-Olu be different? My professional colleagues, Tunji Bello and Joe Igbokwe, are in charge of the Environment and Drainages in the new dispensation. I wish them the very best – but let them please add the concrete lining of the Alapere canal and the pavement of Bakare and Owo-ade streets to the projects I understand the LASG is pencilling down for urgent attention. My brother, Gbenga Omotoso, who is the Honourable Commissioner for Information, told me on Monday that work will start urgently after the rains. When I see the LASG caterpillars and bulldozers at Bakare/Owo-ade and the Alapere canal, I will shout Euruka! But – and this is a very big but – until something is done about empty bottles of soft drinks and table water, as well as the sachets of “pure” water, the problem of blocked drainage will not be solved in Lagos. There is also the menace of the politically-connected who build right on waterways and obstruct canals, especially at Alapere. Who, again, will bells the cat?
Strong-willed leaders are needed to run Lagos. The job to be done is not small. The parlous state of the economy apart, there are other reasons Nigerians are losing their sanity and the rate of suicide is on the rise. At night, you hardly can sleep as a result of blaring loudspeakers of partying people and those on (night) vigil. But what God answers the prayers of those constituting themselves into nuisance unto others? Methinks, there are laws limiting the noise level in Lagos. Can Sanwo-Olu enforce these laws and bring about sanity? Can worship and event centres be forced to adhere to building regulations to help reduce the traffic congestions they cause on our roads? When you are heaving a sigh of relieve that the vigils/partying are ending in the morning and you can now catch some sleep, the blaring of loudspeakers calling so-called faithful to prayers takes over. As government abdicates, everyone is law unto themselves! In those days we used to refer to Ajegunle as the jungle city. Today, Lagos in its entirety is one stretch of unending, undulating jungle. As they say, in Lagos you do not avoid potholes; you select which potholes to sink into!
Before you step out of your home, you need prayers; you need anointing; you need to cover and soak yourself from head to toe in the precious blood of Jesus. Our streets are scary! Jobless youths swarm everywhere. Menacing! Stalking! Searching for “daily bread” – and that could be you if you are not lucky. Rival cult groups whack Lagos mercilessly and ceaselessly! Like Boko Haram in the North-East, some areas of Lagos have become confirmed territories of cult groups. Crime is the most viable business in this country today – after politics. Cultists, ritualists, kidnappers, scammers and bandits are all on the prowl. A new binge is betting. Our youths crowd cafes and betting houses from morning till night. Easy money is the name of the game. No jobs anywhere. Soon, even if jobs become available our youths would no longer be in the mood to work. Get-rich-quick is the name of the new game. Doing nothing; yet, expecting to reap millions and billions. In those days, I played pools while in the secondary school “perming three from five” and “napping sure bankers”. Week-in, week-out I lived the delusion I would “Kill Kora” and make millions. I never did! Willy Ehi Obiyan and Akinlude made money off me with their forecast books; ditto “Face-to-face” with Adebutu Kessington (Baba Ijebu) and his deceased pal, Ayoku. I lost money! I lost time! I wasted four good years of my youth before, eventually, God took control.
Our youths are getting hooked to gambling. They are our future. Ghana is banning betting; shouldn’t we? In your own time, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Eko on ni baje o! As they say, “O baje ti”!
Trending
-
News15 hours ago
LG polls: Kebbi APC rejects results, alleges irregularities
-
Politics13 hours ago
Akpabio’s action in NDDC an insult to Buhari, Niger Delta people –Asari Dokubo
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
2019 Eloy conference, awards holds this November
-
News15 hours ago
We’re with Kanu’s family over wife’s death –Community leaders
-
Politics14 hours ago
I’m still Kogi’s deputy governor, says Achuba
-
News13 hours ago
Border closure: We stand to lose over N3trn –Northern textile traders
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Gibraltar boss, Olu Okeowo, adds another feather to his cap
-
Christianity16 hours ago
The necessity of tithe and offering (2)