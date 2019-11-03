Metro and Crime
Police arrest 3 soldiers, civilian for alleged serial kidnappings, robbery in Edo
The police in Edo State have said they have arrested three serving soldiers of the Nigerian Army and a civilian for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.
The arrest of the culprits came after an investigation by the police revealed that the military personnel have been on the police wanted list for series of kidnappings in Agenebode, Fugar and other areas in the state.
The three military suspects were identified as Corporal Collins Ameh 13NA/70/4960 of 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor 15/NA/73/1529 of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri on special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.
The civilian suspect arrested as a member of the gang was identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.
Corporals Ameh and Balogun were said to have kidnapped one Mr Joseph Otono on October 30, 2019 in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State and snatched his Toyota Voltron car.
Otono was said to have been later released after a ransom was paid by his relations.
Luck was said to have ran out on the two when they were arrested by the police in Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State on their way to Lagos to sell the car.
Members of the gang were also reported to have kidnapped a classroom teacher in Fugar, Mrs Catherine Izuagie on September 9 and was also released after ransom was collected.
Metro and Crime
Robbers kill guard, injures others in Ibadan
A
yet-to-be-identified night guard was allegedly killed at Oju-Irin, Akobo area of Ibadan on Saturday when robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.
The robbers, according the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), injured a couple and 12 night guards.
The night guards were said to be working at Yawiri, Idi-Isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo where the robbers operated for several hours.
The leader of the security guard in the area, identified simply as Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju-Irin on arrival of the robbers about 1a.m. before moving to other areas.
He said that several of the guards, who were attacked by the robbers, were presently on danger list at various hospitals.
An executive of Idi-Ishin Landlords Association told NAN that the robbers arrived the area in a Nissan Micra car about 2a.m., and raided houses at Yawiri area before proceeding to other areas.
He confirmed that one night guard was killed around Oju-Irin while two security guards instructed to guard a transformer at Idi-Isin were attacked with machetes for preventing them from carting away electrical equipment.
“The residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo Police Station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers but there was no response from the police, until about 6a.m.
“It is true that the robbers killed one night guard at Oju-Irin. But here, they attacked our night guard. I am also aware that a couple was attacked at Yawiri up there and about 12 other night guards.
“From our investigations, the robbers arrived this area about 2a.m. in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles. Our night guards were just returning from patrol when they attacked them at the transformer point. The guards are in hospital recuperating now,” the landlord said.
Also, the Idi-Ishin Landlords Association, in a statement issued on Sunday entitled: “Security situation worrisome in Akobo Oju-Irin and environ,” described the spate of attacks on residents as worrisome.
The association called on government to have a second look at their approach to security of the people, particularly in those areas.
“For sometimes now, the residents of Akobo Oju-Irin, Yawiri, Idi-Isin and environs have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.
“Armed robbers have been attacking the residents on a daily basis; robbing people of their monies, phones and laptops. They maim and even kill innocent people.
“In the early hours of Saturday, a young night guard was sent to his early grave at Oju-Irin by the heartless men of the underworld. Our people are now living in fear as we don’t know the next target of these evil minded people.
“It is very sad that police at the Akobo Police Station who are supposed to respond to distress call at the hour of need in the night will arrive the scene hours after the robbers must have left,” the statement said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, but denied the report of any fatality.
He said: “The robbers ran away before the arrival of the police in the area. Effort has been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.
“Information available to me has it that the night guards who were attacked sustained injuries but were rescued by the police to UCH and now responding to treatment. No guard was killed.”
Metro and Crime
Church protocol officer blackmails girlfriend with nude pictures
A
32-year-old church protocol officer, Mr. Victor Duru, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing his girlfriend with her nude pictures.
Police said Duru was in the habit of luring female members of his church to hotels, where he would take their nude pictures and later used such pictures to blackmail them in exchange for money.
Duru, a Madonna University dropout, was arrested at Surulere on Thursday, after repeatedly blackmailing his church member and girlfriend. He was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Ikeja, Lagos.
A police source said: “One of his girlfriends, name withheld, whose pictures he took in conjunction with his friend at gunpoint while lodging her in a hotel at Ijeshatedo, called RRS headquarters and narrated her experience. Duru is a protocol officer with a new generation church based at Oregun, Ikeja.
“RRS investigated and discovered that Duru has been using the nude photographs of his girlfriend to blackmail her in exchange for money. It was also discovered that the suspect was keeping the nude photographs of other girls while lodging them in hotels and his apartment at Ijeshatedo.
“The suspect obtained the nude photographs of the victim with the assistance of a third party at gunpoint while there is a growing suspicion that Duru also laced the drink of another girl with sleeping drugs as the photographs obtained from one of his mobile phones revealed.”
Fielding questions from detectives, Duru said: “She is my girlfriend. We attend the same church. We have been dating for almost two years. We were having break up issues. I invited her to a hotel at Ijeshatedo. I excused myself and invited my friend, Frank Obinna, to meet me in the hotel. Obinna and I had this planned together.
“The gun was a toy gun. He entered the hotel room and held the lady at gunpoint. I told her to cooperate, stripped her for Obinna to take her pictures. We took seven different nude shots of her with my phone. I discharged her that day. That was in September. By early October, 2019, I called her to give me N80,000 or I would upload the nude pictures on the internet. She was only able to give me N10,000, which she transferred into my brother’s account.
“Last week, Obinna called her again and requested for N40,000. She promised to send something. She was a wonderful girl that had been assisting me before the problem started. On many occasions, she has assisted me financially.”
Duru attempted to escape from police custody in handcuffs while police were trying to effect the arrest of his accomplice, Obinna.
The victim said that she thought Duru’s friend was a waiter when he entered their hotel room.
She said: “When he brought out his phone, I asked my boyfriend what was going on, he slapped me and ordered me to remove the blanket covering my body. I refused. He dragged it off my body, telling me to cooperate. I refused again. He asked his friend for the gun. His friend took several shots of my nudity. Both of them abandoned me at the hotel room after that. I asked him almost a week after what he wanted to do with my photos, but he just said that it was just the beginning.”
The lady explained that the following Saturday after the incident, Duru called and threatened to put the photos online unless she paid N80,000. He further promised to delete the pictures if she paid the N80,000.
She added: “I paid N10,000 with a promise to pay the balance afterwards. After a week, his friend called and offered me another option. He said that I should pay him N40,000 and spend a night with him. I refused. He threatened that I would hear from them very soon.”
The police disclosed that some of the ladies whose nude photographs were found on Duru’s phone, when contacted to come forward in order to prosecute the suspect, said they were not interested in making a case with the suspect.
Duru, along with some of the exhibits recovered from him, a toy gun and mobile phones containing nude pictures of ladies have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.
Metro and Crime
We didn’t issue ‘Chip Whip’ number plate –FRSC
F
ederal Road Safety Commission (FDSC) has denied issuing a number plate of the Kano State House of Assembly Chief Whip which reads ‘Chip Whip.’
The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the denial in a statement.
He said: “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to the existence of a number plate issued with the wrong spelling of ‘CHIP WHIP’ instead of the correct spelling of CHIEF WHIP to the Kano State House of Assembly.
“We wish to state categorically that the said number plate did not originate from any of the FRSC number plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps.
“We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC, as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country, has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.
“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management Certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.”
Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.
He added that Oyeyemi had directed all field commands across the country to be vigilant and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.
“To this end, he calls on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents, while assuring of the competence and diligence of the Corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians,” Kazeem added.
Metro and Crime
Benue: Gunmen kill FRCN head of ICT unit
G
unmen at the weekend killed the Head of Information and Communication Technology Unit of Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Radio in Makurdi, Benue State, Mr. Patrick Kumbul.
Kumbul was shot dead in front of his house on Daniel Amokachi Lane, Makurdi, after a brief evening relaxation with his friends.
Kumbul’s death came a few weeks after the Head of Programmes in the same radio station, Mrs. Doris Foga, died of alleged poison.
The General Manager (GM) of Harvest FM Makurdi, Mr. Akange Nyagba, confirmed Kumbul’s killing.
Nyagba said he was close to the vicinity where Kumbul was shot dead, adding that the six gunmen ran away after their deadly mission.
The GM said he immediately alerted the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, about the matter.
In a swift reaction, Governor Samuel Ortom charged the police and other security agencies to arrest and brink the killers to justice.
The governor described Kumbul’s murder as unacceptable and implored residents of Makurdi and neighbouring towns to volunteer information that would lead to the killers’ arrest.
Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, sympathised with the entire Kumbul family, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Harvest FM staff in particular over the painful loss.
He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.
Metro and Crime
Edo: Three soldiers, civilian held for kidnapping, robbery
P
olice in Edo State have arrested three soldiers and a civilian for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.
Their arrest came after investigation by the police revealed that the military personnel have been on police wanted list for a series of kidnappings at Agenebode, Fugar and other areas in the state.
The three soldiers are identified as Corporal Collins Ameh 13NA/70/4960 of 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor 15/NA/73/1529 of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri on a special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.
The civilian suspect arrested as a member of the gang is identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.
Ameh and Taiwo were said to have kidnapped a man, Mr. Joseph Otono, on October 30, 2019 at Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State and snatched his Toyota Voltron car.
Otono was said to have been later released after a ransom was paid by his relations.
Luck ran out on the two when they were arrested by the police at Ehor, headquarters of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State on their way to Lagos to sell the car.
Members of the gang also kidnapped a teacher at Fugar, Mrs. Catherine Izuagie, on September 9, 2019. She was released after ransom was collected.
Similarly, Isibor, who was posted to Maiduguri, to combat insurgency along with other soldiers, was said to have kidnapped a man, Mohammed Hassan, at Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on October 14, 2019.
The soldier and his civilian accomplices, now at large, were said to have also collected ransom to release the kidnapped man.
All the suspects have been identified by the victims as those who kidnapped and robbed them.
The police, using high technical intelligence, are now on the trail of other gang members still on the run.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzo, said the three soldiers and civilian were currently being interrogated by the state command’s head of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), SP Richard Balogun.
He said: “I can confirm to you that three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested by the state command for kidnapping and armed robbery. They are currently being quizzed by the head of SARS, SP Richard Balogun.”
Metro and Crime
NSCDC arrests driver, impounds 33,000 litres of adulterated diesel
O
fficials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River have impounded a truck loaded with 33,000 litres of adulterated diesel.
The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Danjuma Elisha, who briefed journalists on the arrest in Calabar, said one suspect, Mansur Mohammed, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Elisha explained that the truck was arrested at the Technical Junction in Calabar.
He said: “The truck was arrested in Calabar around the Technical Junction. It was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel.
“The suspect and the product were arrested for not having the valid papers to operate in the oil sector and at the same time, the product itself is suspected to be adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).
“This kind of act is against our laws and regulations; this is an economic sabotage. We expect people to do legitimate business, but this business is illegal and that is why we arrested the truck.”
The commandant said the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was carrying out a forensic analysis of the product.
According to him, after the analysis, the suspect will be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others who may want to venture into such illegality.
Elisha, who assumed the leadership of the command a week ago, stressed the readiness of the NSCDC to protect critical government infrastructure in the state.
He added: “I have come on board to ensure that all forms of illegality are stopped.
“I solicit the support of all residents in the state to enable us to do our work creditably and move the state and nation at large forward.”
The truck driver, Mohammed, said he was transporting the product to Yola in Adamawa State.
Mohammed said he bought the product from roadside dealers without valid papers.
He said: “I bought the product from some tanker drivers who usually scoop the product from their tanks. I asked them if it was genuine product and they told me that it was the remnant from their trucks.
“The truck belongs to my boss who is in Yola. I am only working according to his instructions.”
Metro and Crime
Health Day: Rotary gives 500 villagers free treatment
R
otary Club of Abuja Maiatama on Saturday provided free medical tests and treatment to 500 residents of Galuwyi village near Abuja as part of its 2019 Family Health Day.
The club also distributed about 100 treated mosquito nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers.
But those who have more challenges, including hepatitis infection, were referred to hospital for better care.
The club also pledged to do a follow up on referral cases to avoid any outbreak of communicable disease in the community.
The Connect President of the club, Rotarian Eucharia Ekweozoh (PHF), briefed journalists at the end of the health care outreach in Galuwyi village.
She said: “We decided to reach out to the needy in this our adopted community in line with the mandate of Rotary International. And our coming was timely because many people were sick.
“With our team of medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists, we were able to treat about 500 villagers and save them the cost of going to hospitals in Abuja which is about 10 kilometres away.
“Our members were excited that the elderly and the children constituted the largest percentage of beneficiaries. In fact, more than 120 children were dewormed.
“At the end of the exercise, we gave 100 treated nets to 100 pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes. This is apart from giving basic health talks to women, who are mostly in charge of homes.”
Also, the Chairperson of the club’s Project, Rotarian Miriam Dili, said everybody was overwhelmed by the impact the outreach made.
She said: “Family Health Day is a requirement of Rotary International, we are proud to lift others up.
“From the laboratory tests, some of the villagers would require follow up medical examinations on hepatitis and other infections either at the clinic in the village or a general hospital.
“We will monitor those who have been shortlisted for follow up.”
Metro and Crime
Ortom calls for arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah leader
* ‘Over threat to peace in states’
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday restated his call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo for persistently making statements capable of stirring crises in the country.
Governor Ortom was reacting to utterances credited to the pastoralists leader weekend that governors who refuse to establish cattle colonies also known as Ruga settlements will not know peace in their states.
Bodejo had weekend said, he was “aware the Oyo State Anti-grazing Law is the same thing with that of Benue, and their people also want to take over the business of cattle rearing from us. We have met with our lawyers to see how to go to Oyo to stop it. They want to terminate Fulani business in the country”.
“If the governor wants to enact anti-grazing law, he has to have plans for the Fulani herdsmen; he has to carve out a large portion of land for them, develop it with modern amenities and infrastructure for them to settle.
“He (Oyo governor) can’t just push them out like that. Oyo has a very large land and they are supposed to carve a portion for us, but they don’t want to give us, but want to do the same thing that Benue State has done. From what is going on, there are plans to terminate the Fulani business in the country,” he said.
But in a swift reaction, Governor Ortom said, Alhaji Bodejo’s utterances has confirmed the fact that the group is not only responsible for attacks on farming communities in Benue and other parts of the country, but is also determined to reject any method of animal husbandry that does not agree with nomadic cattle breeding and are poised to sponsor violence in states not willing to donate land for open grazing.
The governor described Bodejo’s
invective as inciting and direct invitation for anarchy, as according to him, ‘no group should be above the law to be dictating to states on how to accord preference to it at the expense of other Nigerians’.
Metro and Crime
Ortom calls for arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah leader
* ‘Over threat to peace in states’
From: Cephas Iorhemen
MAKURDI
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday restated his call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo for persistently making statements capable of stirring crises in the country.
Governor Ortom was reacting to utterances credited to the pastoralists leader weekend that governors who refuse to establish cattle colonies also known as Ruga settlements will not know peace in their states.
Bodejo had weekend said, he was “aware the Oyo State Anti-grazing Law is the same thing with that of Benue, and their people also want to take over the business of cattle rearing from us. We have met with our lawyers to see how to go to Oyo to stop it. They want to terminate Fulani business in the country”.
“If the governor wants to enact anti-grazing law, he has to have plans for the Fulani herdsmen; he has to carve out a large portion of land for them, develop it with modern amenities and infrastructure for them to settle.
“He (Oyo governor) can’t just push them out like that. Oyo has a very large land and they are supposed to carve a portion for us, but they don’t want to give us, but want to do the same thing that Benue State has done. From what is going on, there are plans to terminate the Fulani business in the country,” he said.
But in a swift reaction, Governor Ortom said, Alhaji Bodejo’s utterances has confirmed the fact that the group is not only responsible for attacks on farming communities in Benue and other parts of the country, but is also determined to reject any method of animal husbandry that does not agree with nomadic cattle breeding and are poised to sponsor violence in states not willing to donate land for open grazing.
The governor described Bodejo’s
invective as inciting and direct invitation for anarchy, as according to him, ‘no group should be above the law to be dictating to states on how to accord preference to it at the expense of other Nigerians’.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest 60-year-old, 3 others for raping 9-year-old
A 60-year-old retired teacher and three others have been arrested by the Police for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 9-year-old girl in Niger State.
The suspect, Usman Ibrahim, 60, told our Correspondent that he has also slept with the victim’s elder sister who was his regular girlfriend.
Others involved in the unlawful sexual intercourse are Zakari Aliyu, 25, Mustapha Isah, 17, and 16-year-old Imurana Aliyu, who was the caught in the act by the victim’s mother.
Upon interrogation, Usman, who is married with three children and five grandchildren, said the last time he slept with the victim, he gave her N20.
The other suspects, who also confessed to having slept with the minor on different occasions, said they gave her either N20 or N50.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar said officers from the Paiko Division arrested four suspects after one Yakubu Ibrahim reported that he noticed some abnormalities in the movement of his daughter (name withheld).
The victim’s father on Saturday, October 26 at about 7am had reported the case at the Paiko Division.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
Oshiomhole fires back at Obaseki, says ‘you brought thugs to boo me’
-
Sports22 hours ago
Boxing: Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
-
News22 hours ago
More boos for Trump at Mixed Martial Arts fight
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
‘Chip Whip’: FRSC denies production, issuance of illegal number plate in Kano
-
News11 hours ago
Niger Delta vultures after me, says Akpabio
-
News15 hours ago
Borders to remain closed till Jan 31 – Customs
-
Energy21 hours ago
S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Police arrest fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa