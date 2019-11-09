Metro and Crime
Police arrest 70-year-old, 50-year-old men for allegedly raping 11-year-old pupil
Two elderly men have been arrested by Kebbi State Police Command for alleged rape of 11-year-old primary school pupil in Gwandu Local Area of the state.
The girl, (name withheld), was lured by the men while at school Oct. 31 to an unknown location and had canal knowledge of her.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Director-General of Kebbi Concerned Citizens (KCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who reported the rape case to the state Police Command, said the suspects would soon be taken to court.
“An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly molested and raped by 70-year-old and 50-year-old men in Gwandu town, Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.
“The suspects, who are currently under investigation by the Police in the state, are said to have confessed to the crime. Medical report has also confirmed that the girl was actually raped and principal witnesses are available,” he said.
He said that the attention of KCC was drawn to the incident by some residents in Gwandu town when they saw signs of the case being frustrated.
“Our intervention in the matter was not only to accelerate full-scale investigation into the issue but to also facilitated more revelation and arrests.
“Now all arrangements to move the matter to court have been made.
“KCC is using this medium to call on all relevant/concerned agencies and public to be more proactive in rising up against this ugly and negative social vices,” the director said.
He commended the state Police Command and the management of the school attended by the victim for the role they played in ensuring that justice was done.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.
“The investigation is still ongoing and we will get back to you with more details on the matter,” he said.
Police arrest businessman over journalists’ murder
Indonesian police have arrested a businessman for allegedly ordering the killing of two journalists in the northern Sumatra province.
The bodies of the journalists, Maraden Sianipar and Maratua Siregar, who were mediating a land dispute between the businessman’s company and local residents, were found with multiple stab wounds in Labuhan Batu area last week, police said on Saturday.
Businessman Wibharry Padmoasmolo was arrested for allegedly masterminding the plot by paying almost $3,000 to four men to commit the killings, reports al-Jazeera.
Padmoasmolo allegedly owns a firm that produces palm oil – a widely used vegetable oil found in everything from soap to chocolate – which was in a dispute with locals that the two victims were advocating for, police said.
The killings were aimed at stopping the pair’s involvement, according to authorities, who added that Padmoasmolo has denied owning the firm under questioning.
“The suspects asked the victims why they had come to the plantation before a quarrel broke out, which ended in murder,” said the North Sumatra police chief, Agus Andrianto, according to the local paper Jakarta Post.
In all, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder plot and police said they are still searching for several more suspects still at large.
Victims Sianipar and Siregar worked together for a local online news portal before going freelance in 2017.
A friend of Siregar said they had recently become known for their activism in land disputes – a common source of conflict across the resource-rich Southeast Asian archipelago.
The friend said Siregar was active in an organisation that advocated for residents in the dispute.
Many cases of violence against journalists in Indonesia go unsolved, according to the Independent Journalists Alliance, which has reported at least two dozen cases this year alone.
Indonesia is ranked 124th out of 180 countries on the 2019 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.
Killer claims completed his life sentence by dying
A court in the US has refused to release a convict who argued that he had completed his life sentence when he briefly “died”.
Benjamin Schreiber, 66, was sentenced to life without parole in Iowa for bludgeoning a man to death in 1996.
He said his sentence ended when his heart stopped during a medical emergency four years ago, even though he was revived, reports the BBC.
But judges said Schreiber’s bid – while original – was “unpersuasive”.
They said that it was “unlikely” to be dead, as he had signed his own legal documents in the case.
In 2015, Schreiber developed septic poisoning as a result of kidney stones. He had to be resuscitated by doctors in hospital, but fully recovered and was returned to prison.
In Schreiber’s claim, filed last year, he said that he had been resuscitated against his will, and that his brief “death” meant that his life sentence had technically ended.
The district court ruled against Schreiber – a decisions his lawyer took to the state’s court of appeal.
On Wednesday, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s ruling. It added that his sentence would not end until a medical examiner formally declares him dead.
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
An Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday admitted in evidence the confessional statement made by two gang members of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to the police.
Justice Hakeem Oshodi ruled on the issue of voluntariness and admissibility of the confessional statements made by the fourth and sixth defendants after hearing submissions and final written addresses of both the defence and prosecution counsels.
Evans is standing trial alongside five accomplices; Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu. All six defendants were docked on a two-count of conspiracy and kidnapping.
They were all arraigned on August 30, 2017 for the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, from whose family they allegedly collected the sum of 223,000 Euro (N100 million) as ransom.
The judge in his ruling said there was no evidence before the court to prove that the defendants were tortured during the process of obtaining their statements by the police.
“None of the defendants have been able to provide any evidence to suggest any sign of diuresis during this process.
“The fact the 4th and 6th defence counsels, Mr. Olanrewaju Ajanaoku and O. Emmanuel, did not raise the issue of a gun being pointed to the heads of their clients and the issue of a broken finger during the cross examination of the prosecution witness, leads to the conclusion that these speculations were an afterthought.
“The statement of the fourth defendant will be marked as Exhibit 8 and 8a while the statement of 6th defendant marked as Exhibit 9,” the judge ruled.
In reaction to the ruling of the court, the state prosecutor, Yakubu D. Osuala, thereafter, asked the court for an adjournment for continuation of trial. The matter was further adjourned till January 10, 2020 for continuation of trial.
N30m fraud: EFCC closes case against Ilorin herbalist
Precisely five months after the arraignment of a self – acclaimed herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, who allegedly defrauded a Korean national, Keun Sig Kim, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has finally closed its case against the defendant.
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC had on June 11 arraigned Isiaka before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on a six-count charge bordering on fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.
The Isiaka was accused of obtaining the sum of N30 million from his victim under the pretence of helping him to secure a licence from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the office of the Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, the EFCC presented its second prosecution’s witness, Mr. John George Itodo, who is the counsel to the complainant in the matter.
Itodo in his evidence in chief told the presiding judge that: “My Lord, sometime in 2018, my client called me that he entered into a transactions with persons parading themselves as group Managing Director of NNPC, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. Amina Zakari among others.
“It appears to him he was dealing with fraudsters, I advised him to forward the documents to me, which he did, I then wrote a petition to the EFCC on his behalf. My Lord, my client is actually in a bad situation now, he has spent all his monies on this project.”
Obaseki establishes special team to combat cultism
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set up a special team to review and curb the incidence of cultism in the state.
The governor disclosed this while addressing journalists after the monthly state security meeting held at Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital. He said the special team would ensure that the law passed on cultism in the state is activated while persons found culpable of cult related crimes would be prosecuted, noting that: “Our goal is to make sure that cases of cultism are properly dealt with. We will ensure that we have conviction particularly in our institutions of higher learning.”
Obaseki noted that the review of the incidence of crime in the state for the month of October showed that kidnapping was on the increase, adding that the cases of kidnapping are reviewed with a view to improving local and state government strategies in combating the crime. Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, said security agencies in the state are working to ensure the release of Justice Chioma Nwosu- Iheme, who was kidnapped recently in the state.
“The kidnap of Justice Nwosu- Iheme is a major setback to us because we have recently recorded successes in checkmating activities of hoodlums. Concerted effort is being made to ensure the judge is released,” he said. The commissioner urged members of the public to remain calm as the police intensifies efforts in protecting the state.
Hoodlums attack traffic taskforce chair in Abuja
The head of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team, Mr. Ikharo Attah and his team, yesterday escaped death by the whiskers, when hoodlums attacked them at Nyanya, damaging both side and front windscreens of the team’s official vehicle.
Trouble started for the team after they stormed an illegal tricycle (Keke) park to clear a makeshift workshop at the Nyanya bridge interchange, said to have become an abode for drug peddlers and other criminal elements, while it also obstructs traffic flow.
The hoodlums who were irked after watching helplessly their dismantled kiosk and other materials being consumed by fire ignited by the task force team, quickly resorted to throwing stones at the team. Some of the hoodlums who managed to run away from the scene due to the effect of the tear gas from the police, later regrouped and targeted the chairman’s official vehicle, without knowing that the chairman had escaped in another vehicle.
Attah, who expressed concern over the violence act by the people, said the Traffic Free Flow Task Team won’t be deterred by the development, but will continue to discharge its ministerial duties.
He noted that the illegal occupants of the park were given twoweek notice to remove their properties and vacate the place, but refused to heed the warning. Attah vowed that despite the attacks, the team would continue to clear all obstructions from all the roads within the territory in accordance with the Ministerial directives and extant laws.
“We were attacked by the people after clearing the illegal park at the green belt of the Nyanya bridge interchange.
Police parade fake EFCC lawyer, female soldier in Edo
Police in Edo State have arrested a housewife who used the military camouflage of her late husband who was a soldier to defraud and carry out illegal businesses for unsuspecting members of the public.
The fake soldier, identified as Angela Maidoki, was arrested by officers of 4 Brigade command of the Nigeria Army in Benin the state capital.
Also paraded by the state command was 42-year-old Uchenna Duru, who allegedly posed as fake lawyer to the Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.
Duru was arrested following a petition by one Mrs Abdulahi Ruth of Air Force Primary School Road in Benin for allegedly defrauding her of an undisclosed sum of money and stealing her Toyota Camry 2.4 model saloon car with registration number GU 514 LV.
During investigation, one Madam Adams Dora was nabbed in the process, though she denied any involvement in the case but alleged that Duru had fraudulently obtained N1 million and an additional N1.5 million to buy one RAV 4 jeep with the promise he would marry her on December 2918.
He was arrested with one black Lexus RX SUV, lawyer’s identity card bearing his name and other attires belonging to lawyers.
Also one Faith Eriamiatoe had come forward and alleged that Uchenna Duru introduced himself to her as a lawyer with the EFCC in Benin City and defrauded her of N73, 000 with the pretence of helping her to buy auctioned rice from the Nigerian Customs Service in the state.
However, Angela was arrested in Benin while wearing military camouflage uniform to escort alleged smuggled vehicles.
Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspect, said she would soon be charged to court.
Ikosi-Ketu Fruit Market demolished for proposed new N2.8bn modern market
The popular Ikosi-Ketu Fruit Market in Ketu area of Lagos was on Friday demolished to pave way for a modern market.
New Telegraph learnt that the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has awarded the reconstruction of the dilapidated market to Total Value Integrated Service Limited, which is committing about N2.8 billion to reconstruct the market.
Around 10.00am two bulldozers, escorted by policemen, mostly from the state task force stormed the market to ensure that there was no resistance during the demolition.
There was initial resistance from touts in the market who hauled bottles at the police. The police responded by shooting sporadically in the air to scare away the touts and also shot several canisters of teargas to disperse traders unwilling to leave the market.
Some traders, who were in the market earlier were able to rescue some of their wares, but others were not so lucky as they were prevented from gaining access into the market to salvage their wares.
Some of the traders lamented that they were informed sometime ago about the demolition, but said they were not informed a day before the demolition that they were coming to pull down the shops.
One of the local Coordinators of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in the area, Adebowale Adetona said they were informed some weeks ago that they were coming to demolish the market, but that they did not notify them of the latest development.
But Chris Onyekachi, Managing Director, Total Value Integrated Service Limited, when contacted told newsmen that the traders were giving adequate notice to vacate the market for redevelopment, adding that series of meetings were held with the traders union, traditional rulers and council members on the proposed reconstruction of the market.
“We gave them notice three weeks ago which has expired and we gave them another seven days notice to move their wares to other areas of the market. They are aware,” he said.
“We held meetings with the Iya Olojas, Baba Olojas and we agreed on the mode of demolition. Some people kicked against it and because we want peace to reign, we met with the obas and we saw reasons why the market should be reconstructed. Some miscreants don’t want the redevelopment. We are not interested in chasing people away from the market. Those who owns shop earlier will be considered first in re-allocation at a discounted rate.
“We want to upgrade the market to meet the Lagos mega city standard and we are doing it in phases. We will not shut the whole market. The development will be in four phases and the market occupies 25 acres. We have 18 month duration to rebuild the market and we will invest about N2.8 billion in the reconstruction. The reconstruction of the first phase will begin in January,” he said.
