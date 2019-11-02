Police arrest 72 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Bauchi

The Police have arrested no fewer than 72 suspects for various criminal activities including kidnapping, armed robbery and thuggery in Bauchi State within the last one month.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Abubakar, while parading the suspects before journalists at the Police Headquarters in Bauchi on Saturday.

He said that of the number arrested, 57 were charged to court while 15 others are still under investigation.

According to him, the feat was achieved under the special operation code-named “Operation Puff Adder,” as part of the proactive measure in the ongoing fight against crimes and criminality in the state.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said some of the suspects arrested included two high profile, notorious and wanted armed robbery/homicide suspects.

He gave their identities as Nazif Yakubu (23), Male, aka Mai Kare of Yakubu Wanka area, Bauchi, Male, Ibrahim Yusuf aka Mai Gidan Sama of Rariya Quarters, (26), Male and their gang members.

He said that the gang members are: Nura Mohammed, (20), Male, aka Pilo, Umar Yusuf, Male, (21), Usman Ahmadu, Male (22), Umar Ismail, Male (20) and Yusuf Adamu, Male (19) all of Bauchi metropolis.

He said: “The suspects confessed to have been involved in the armed robbery attacks on residents of the following areas of Bauchi; Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quarters, Turum, Madina Quarters and Bakaro among others all within Bauchi metropolis.

“The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019 along Zaranda Hotel Road. Some of the victims have identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them.”

Abubakar said that some kidnapping gang suspects terrorising Mansur Gwana and Gwaram areas of Alkaleri LGA of the state were also arrested.

He said the suspects were involved in the kidnapping of one Alhaji Kawun Kawu, Male (60) and his Son one Hamisu Alhaji Kawu, Male (29) on August 30, at 0130hrs and collected N1.5 million ransom.

