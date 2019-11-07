Policeman, civilian die as Balogun Market fire still rages

Fire, which gutted two commercial buildings on Lagos Island on Tuesday, has claimed the lives of two people – a policeman and a civilian.

The yet-to-be-identified policeman died late Tuesday evening while another person reportedly died from injuries in the inferno which engulfed the Mandillas Building at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island.

The fire was still raging yesterday and it has spread to adjoining building with firefighters and other rescue team battling to curtail it from causing further damage.

The policeman was said to have lost his life when a section of the building collapsed on him late Tuesday evening, as firefighters continued with their efforts to put out the raging fire.

The policeman’s death was later announced through the twitter handle of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), @rrslagos767.

The tweet reads: “We are still at the scene of the fire incident. Though it has reduced to a reasonable extent, efforts are still on to put it out completely. Partial building collapse occurred during the process which claimed the life a policeman from a nearby division.”

It was also learnt that another unidentified victim had earlier been killed in the explosion that triggered the fire earlier in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Director-General (DG) of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osantyintolu, confirmed that a simultaneous fire incident was also reported at a building in the nearby Dosunmu market, but had already been put out by firefighters.

He said: “At the time of this report, an additional fire truck had arrived at the scene of the Balogun market fire to complement the efforts of the men battling the fire.

“Fire has also broken out on the other building on the right to the first building about 6a.m. LASEMA heavy-duty equipment excavator and low-bed deployed to the fire point at 6.13a.m., on Wednesday. Lagos State Fire Service has assessed the fire but can’t risk going up for safety purposes.

“Union Bank Fire Department has been contacted for back up to assist with their sky-lift fire truck. Recovery operation is still ongoing as at 8a.m.

“However, we will still conduct detailed investigation to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the fire. We have a team of experts on fire accidents; we would do comprehensive analysis into the outbreak.

“We are also embarking on a massive enlightenment and sensitisation on safety in our markets, particularly at this period of Yuletide on the need to be safety conscious. We can’t afford to keep losing properties in this manner in the state.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to the safety of lives and properties of everyone in the state.”

