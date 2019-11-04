News
Pollution: Indian capital banishes cars, shuts schools
Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.
The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentration of tiny PM 2.5 particles, exceeded 500, indicating serious aggravation of heart and lung disease, and premature mortality in people with existing diseases and the elderly.
Pollution at this level also means serious risk of effects on the respiratory systems of the general population, reports Reuters.
The city government has declared a public health emergency, and imposed an “odd-even” system on private vehicles, at least until November 15.
On Monday, drivers with even-numbered license plates were the lucky ones. Morning traffic was thin and drivers appeared to be obeying the rule – a Reuters reporter saw no vehicles with odd-numbered license plates on the streets.
“It’ a huge inconvenience because I’m not going to make it on time for my meetings,” said Sagar Bajaj, 29, struggling to find a taxi in central Delhi’s busy Connaught Place.
Bajaj said he normally drives to work but his car’s licence plate ends in and odd number.
Ride-hailing services were exempt from the rule and both Uber and Ola had announced they would not impose surge pricing for the duration of the odd-even scheme.
Vehicular exhaust along with emissions from industry contribute more than 50% of Delhi’s air pollution on most days through the year, according to official estimates.
The city also ordered schools shut on Monday.
Authorities have also ordered all construction work to stop.
A government monitor on Sunday showed air quality had hit the worst level for the year, at 494 on a scale of 500. The level was well above 400 early on Monday.
According to independent online air quality index monitor AirVisual, New Delhi was the most polluted major city in the world on Monday, at twice the level of Lahore in Pakistan, which was a distant second.
News
Alleged $1.49m fraud: EFCC arrests ex-bank manager, wife
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, said it had arrested a former Assistant General Manager of a first generation bank, one Mr. Rowly Isioro, and his wife, over their alleged involvement in money laundering to the tune of $1.49 million.
According to the Commission, the huge cash was allegedly laundered through the local bank account of the ex-bank manager’s wife, Mrs. Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isior.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujarem, who made in disclosure in a statement, said the duo was arrested by operatives of the Lagos zonal office.
Uwujarem further noted that the investigation that culminated in the arrest of the suspects, followed a petition by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on alleged business email compromise.
“The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of $1.49 million through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.
“Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.
“So far, investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, sometime in 2016, and introduced her to foreign exchange business. Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies,Marhoni General Services Limited and Multaid Plus Limited, into conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment network.
“Naomi, in statements volunteered to the Commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe,” Uwujarem said.
News
Kano APC Chair fails to make Ganduje’s commissioner’s list
The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC), Mr Abdullahi Abbas, who was widely expected to make the new list of commissioners forwarded to the state assembly for screening by Governor Dr Umar Ganduje, has been excluded.
Abbas, who was the former Commissioner of Special Duties during the governor’s first tenure, was widely expected to be re-appointed but his name was conspicuously missing from the list of nominees forwarded to Kano State House of Assembly on Monday.
As at the time of filing this report, there was no official reason as to why Ganduje decided to drop him.
However, a source informed Our Correspondent that Abbas might be setting his sights on becoming the next Emir of Kano should the current Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who has been having a running battle with the governor, is eventually dethroned.
News
School feeding: Niger adjudged best in Nigeria
Niger State has been adjudged by an international monitoring group as the best in the School Feeding Programme following its sustenance of food quality and hygienic nature since the inception of the programme across the country.
This appraisal was made by Action Aid Nigeria PATS-F project on transparency and accountability supported by the Mac Arthur Foundation during a tour on schools benefitting from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Niger state.
Coordinator, Action Aid, Kehinde Arowosegbe said: “We have been to other states, including South Africa, and Niger State is currently placed among the best. Kaduna used to be the best but Niger State has taken over.
“We had recommendation from the national coordinator Home Grown School Feeding Programme, that there is a robust Programme going on in Nigeria and here we are. We have seen for ourselves, we are here to learn because with what we have seen on ground, Niger is indeed the best currently.
“Life is about competition, Kaduna State was leading a few years back, Niger used to be backward but today it is now the best and I am sure we will learn and achieve more in Nigeria state than we would in South Africa.”
In her remarks, the National Programme Manager Mrs Abimbola Adesanmi said at the opening ceremony of the National Level Exchange and Experience Sharing Meeting in Minna that, about 10 million school pupils across the country are benefitting from Programme and there are over 56,000 schools that the programme has captured.
In his remarks, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello commended the federal government for the programme saying it has further encouraged children to go to school.
News
Supreme Court strikes out ex- CJN Onnoghen’s referral appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday struck out a referral appeal praying the court to determine the constitutionality or otherwise of the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
The referral appeal filed by Dr Samuel Nwawka was struck out by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who led five justices after the appellant failed to appear and was not legally represented.
Nwawka had approached the Apex Court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to determine Constitutional questions relating to the ways and manners the Federal Government caused the removal of Onnoghen as CJN through an ex-parte application at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on February 23, 2019.
The appellant prayed the apex court to determine whether the action of the first to six respondents in applying for and ordering the removal of Onnoghen before his appearance at the Code of Conduct Tribunal is whether or not constitutional, arbitrary, outrageous and a flagrant violation of Onnoghen’s Rights to the presumption of innocence.
Respondents in the appeal are Federal Government, Abubakar Malami, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Dr Mohammed Isah (CCB Chairman), Danladi Umar (CCT Chairman), Honourable Julie Anabor (CCT member), National Judicial Council, Head of Service of the Federation and the Senate as 1st to 9th respondents respectively, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
News
News
News
Pirates abduct nine crew members from Norwegian-flagged ship off Benin
Suspected pirates have kidnapped nine crew members of a Norwegian-flagged vessel off the coast of Benin, the latest in a string of abductions in the Gulf of Guinea.
The dry bulker MV Bonita, owned by Norwegian shipping firm J.J. Ugland, was boarded by the attackers while at anchor 14km (nine miles) to the entrance of Port of Cotonou, local authorities said on Sunday.
The ship was carrying a cargo of gypsum, a mineral commonly used as fertiliser, which was destined for Benin, according to the company, which said its vessel was boarded by pirates in the early hours of Saturday.
Citing safety reasons, the Norwegian shipowner did not reveal the crew’s nationalities or how many had avoided capture.
“The Ugland Emergency Response Team are handling this situation as per contingency plans, and they are in contact with relevant authorities … The families of the crew members have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland,” the company said in the statement.
The Cotonou port authority said the ship’s captain was among those abducted, adding that other crew members who are safe are being interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation, reports al-Jazeera.
Shipping companies have reported several abductions in the region in recent months, including eight crew members taken from a German-owned vessel off Cameroon in August, and 10 Turkish sailors off the coast of Nigeria in July.
While piracy has decreased worldwide, West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea is a high-risk area for abductions and armed robbery, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), a unit of the International Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement last month.
“The region accounts for 86 [percent] of crew taken hostage and nearly 82 [percent] of crew kidnappings globally,” the IMB said.
Pirates sometimes divert ships for several days, long enough to plunder the cargo and demand huge ransoms before freeing the crew.
News
NLC to Assemblies: Impeach govs who fail to pay minimum wage
T
he Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on state Houses of Assembly to impeach any governor who refuses to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000.
It also urged the Federal Government to take actions against employers who would not pay the new wage.
New Telegraph recalls that although the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) had said they would not pay beyond their individual capacities, but labour vowed to deal with any state governor who goes contrary to the National Minimum Wage Law that stipulates payment of N30,000.
The law, which was signed assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, underwent series of debates on the consequential adjustment on workers’ salaries with labour and the Federal Government finally arriving at a compromise six months later, on October 18.
Both parties agreed on 23.2 percentage increase for workers on grade level 07 and 20 per cent for those on grade level 08, while 19 per cent would be received by workers on grade level 09; 16 per cent for those from levels 10 to 14 and 14 per cent for grade levels 15 to 17.
Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja who appealed to all state Houses of Assembly to compel governors of their respective states to pay the new minimum wage, insisted that based on the governors’ luxurious lifestyles, they have the capacity to pay.
Ugboaja, who noted that there was no basis for the governors to complain about payment of the N30,000 minimum wage, maintained that any governor who fails to pay should be prepared to vacate office.
He said: “It is criminal to say you cannot pay the new minimum wage. Some of these leaders ride in private jet, so they can pay.”
News
Senate summons CBN over different exchange rates for projects
T
he Senate Committee on Finance has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to explain the exchange rates it used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).
The projects are being funded to the tune of several billions of naira by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) across the country.
The PIDF was earmarked from dollar denominated Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to partly fund the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, Abuja–Kano Expressway, East-West Road and Mambilla Hydro Project with the first three projects already funded to the tune of N163.8 billion.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), at the weekend, invited the CBN during an interactive session with the Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, and his management team.
At the session, Orji disclosed to the committee that the contracts for the projects were denominated in naira and CBN exchange rate for the disbursed fund was N325 to a dollar instead of the official rate of N305.
Earlier, Orji stated that NSIA, since operations in third quarter of 2013 with seed money of $1 billion, had invested in critical sectors like healthcare, fertilizer initiative, education, real estate, and international financial instrument.
He further noted that in 2018, the Federal Government injected $650 million for the PIDF from which N163.8 billion had so far been disbursed for the three projects from approved N672.4 billion earmarked.
The contributors to the fund are: the Federal Government, state governments, local governments and the Federal Capital Territory, which are desirous of reaping the benefits of its establishment.
News
Obla: Osinbajo persecuting me because of Buhari
T
he embattled and wanted Chairman of the dissolved Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla has said that he is being persecuted by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Obla, who stated this in a letter to President Buhari, alleged that some principal members of the office of the vice president asked him to compromise an investigation, but he refused to do their bidding.
He, however, stressed that he is being persecuted for choosing to be loyal to the President and that he incurred the wrath of the Office of the Vice President because he “refused to do their dictates and bidding”.
The letter reads in part: “My travails started with my appointment as Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property in July 2017.
“The panel was constituted when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was Acting President. He accordingly appointed one of his Special Assistants, Adeniran Gbolahan, as Secretary. Later I had a bitter disagreement concerning whether or not the panel should wait for mandates from the Vice President before it can commence any investigation.
“The Secretary enjoyed the support of the Vice President through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye. Mr. Ipaye sided with Gbolahan against me.”
He further alleged in his letter, dated August 29 but made available yesterday, that he was also encumbered from investigating cases of corruption among some members of the National Assembly by the Office of the Vice President.
According to him, “Mr. Ipaye then wrote a letter stopping an investigation of a case of contract scam reported by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in April 2018,
Mr. Ipaye invited me to his office and instructed me not to proceed with the investigation of some members of the National Assembly.
“In February 2019, Mr. Ipaye wrote to me instructing me to suspend the activities of the panel on the purported ground that government was reviewing its operations.
“When the Secretary of the Panel, Mr. Gbolahan left in 2018, he was replaced by Mr. Obinna Ogwuegbu, a nominee of the Vice President who started another bout of antagonism and malice against me on the prompting of Mr. Ipaye.”
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Obono-Obla wanted.
This was after the President dissolved the panel pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of forgery and financial impropriety against him by the ICPC.
The ex-SPIP Chairman had, however, alleged that the ICPC is being used as a tool by the “conspirators” against him.
“I have suffered so much persecution and witch-hunting because of the fact that I have carried out my assignment with patriotism, dedication, commitment and conviction. I don’t deserve this persecution and witch-hunt because of my refusal to be disloyal to Mr. President and allow the office of the Vice President to use the panel to serve vested interest.
“The ICPC, which is now being used against me, is under the protégé of the Vice President, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. Prof. Owasanoye was part and parcel of the conspirators against me.
“I was also persecuted by the National Assembly! The whole issue of my purported certificate forgery was masterminded by the House of Representatives to get back at me because I had the guts to initiate an investigation against some powerful senators,” he said.
He noted that he had called the attention of President Buhari to the challenges, but that nothing has been done.
“I am open to any probe, but also the matters I investigate are facts against the Nigerian people and I’m not deterred. Someday, Nigerians will know who their true enemies are.
“I had briefed Mr. President on the 13th June 2018 on all these interference and challenges, but no action was ever taken to address all the concerns raised by me.
“In all of it all, I strove to do my job in a dedicated and committed manner. However, the most painful aspect is the hostilities I have faced, ridicule and embarrassment to my person when I was being hounded and harassed without due process of being heard concerning any allegation against me.
“If I have done anything wrong, I should be removed from office, but I should not be humiliated and reduced to nothing. It sends a wrong signal to me that I was given a job which merely exposed me to hatred and attack. And why should that be?”
Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President has stated that Obono-Obla was sacked over violation of the panel’s mandate and abuse of office.
The source added that the Panel was set up pursuant to the provisions of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 (the Act) with the limited and specific mandate of discreet investigation of cases expressly and specifically referred to the Panel in writing by the President or his designate.
He said: “In spite of the specificity of the mandate of the Panel, the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Justice are in receipt of numerous complaints, on the part of Mr. Obla, of violation of the specific mandate of the Panel, human rights abuses and conduct unbecoming of an official of government, which conduct and actions had a number of times subjected the Panel and the government to ridicule.
“Excesses of Mr. Obla were not limited to individuals, government agencies and private companies, but extend to foreign missions in Nigeria.
“Following series of violations and the intervention of His Excellency, the Vice President, through the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), Mr. Obla submitted a written undertaking Ref. SPIP/SH/OVP/2017/VOL.1/1 dated 10 November 2017 to the effect that the Panel would thenceforth: Only act on a written mandate received from the Presidency, and will seek authorization from the Presidency to undertake fresh mandates in accordance with extant laws of the Federation.
“Notwithstanding Mr. Obla’s written undertaking to operate within the mandate of the Panel and two subsisting decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court restating the limitation of the mandate of the Panel (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2018 and Suit No. CA/A/278/2018), Obla has continued with the earlier cautioned violations as evident from numerous complaints received by the Office of the Vice President.
“The two courts respectively held that the panel has no powers to apply for forfeiture of properties; the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act 2004 did not empower the panel to initiate and prosecute criminal charges against anybody, and that its functions terminate upon its compliance with Section 4(4) of Act which requires it to, at the end of its investigation, submit its findings to the Head of the Federal Government.”
According to the source, there are about 22 different petitions against Obla.
While some of petitions bother on corruption, some were premised on over-reaching the mandate of the panel and some were predicated on abuse of office.
