Prepare for flood, NIHSA warns Edo, Delta, others

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) yesterday advised five states to be on red alert against flooding.

The NIHSA Director-General (DG), Mr. Clement Onyeaso, gave the advice while briefing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the affected states are Edo, Delta, Anambra, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Onyeaso said the river flooding which occurred in Adamawa, Taraba, Benue and Kogi states would still find its way through these states before emptying into the ocean.

He advised the states to identify the communities bordering River Niger and make adequate plans for timely evacuation of people to safe and higher grounds in the event of flooding.

The DG said that the cause of the current flooding in the country was as result of release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

He said: “After several weeks of denials, the Cameroonian authorities responsible for the operation confirmed to NIHSA that it released water from the dam.

“In any case, it should be noted that this year is an exceptional year in terms of rainfall in the sub-region because it continued to rain up to the usual periods.”

Onyeaso, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the current development of non-disclosure of information on operation of Lagdo Dam by the Cameroonian authorities was contrary to the spirit and letter of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries in 2015.

He said: “The MOU was signed after the 2012 devastated flooding incidents in Nigeria, which was caused by the release of excess water from this Cameroonian dam.

“Among other requirements on the MOU is that Cameroonian authorities should give adequate and prior notice to Nigeria before the release of excess water downstream of the dam.

“The non-existence of a dam within the Nigerian portion of the Benue sub-basin makes Nigeria vulnerable in the event of sudden or unannounced released of water from the Lagdo Dam.”

The DG said that the Cameroonian authorities went ahead on October 10 to release water from Lagdo Dam without notifying the Nigerian government.

Onyeaso said that as at yesterday, the flood level on River Benue measured at Markurdi was 11.28 metres as against 9.01 metres on November 4, 2012.

According to him, the corresponding flood levels downstream of the confluence of the two rivers in Lokoja are 10.97 metres as of yesterday and 8.04 metres occurred on November 04, 2012.

He said: “Year 2012 is taken as the reference year considering the magnitude of flood that occurred that year.”

“As you can see from the above figures, the flood level in each hydrological station as at today (yesterday) is far above the corresponding value in 2012.”

Onyeaso said that both Kainji and Jebba dams on River Niger still had excess water downstream, adding that this had invariably contributed to the rising level of River Niger in Lokoja.

NIHSA, according to him, is the most active, responsible and visible agency of the government at the upstream sector in the prediction and issuance of early warning flood alerts in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...