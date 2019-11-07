Presidency: No plan to undermine, relegate vice president

The Presidency yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trip, without authorizing the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to function as acting president, did not in any way undermine the office of the vice president.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, made this declaration in Abuja yesterday.

At a press briefing, Omoworare clarified that travelling by President Buhari without transmitting a letter to the National Assembly and allowing Osinbajo to act on his behalf, did not amount to a breach of the Constitution or negation of the VP’s office.

Omoworare, while addressing journalists alongside his colleague in the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar El-Yakub, argued that the president was free to perform his functions from anywhere in the world.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had, on Tuesday, said that the President can rule from anywhere.

Buhari had, on November 2, embarked on a visit to London. He is expected to return to Nigeria on November 17.

The presidential aide insisted that the Office of the Vice President has not been relegated. “Contrary to claims by some individuals and groups, the president has not, in any way, undermined or relegated the office of the vice president. He has no reason to do so.

“I don’t think there is any way or manner that the office of the vice president has been relegated. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can work from anywhere he is in the world,” he stated.

The presidential aide explained that the only case where people could raise issues is when a president is ill and was unable to communicate his absence to the National Assembly.

“The only celebrated case was that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who was ill and could not transmit any letter to the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly had to work round the situation by ensuring that the executive powers go to the vice president,” he said.

Omoworare, while noting that the constitution permits the president to work from anywhere, was, however, silent on why President Buhari failed to transmit a letter to the National Assembly, handing over responsibilities to Vice President as acting president.

The presidential aide noted that the current scenario was different from the Yar’Adua case, insisting that Buhari had not offended the law whatsoever by not transferring executive powers to his deputy before going on foreign trip.

The presidential aides also reiterated that the executive arm of government was poised to restoring budget cycle to January to December.

They also acknowledged that the adjustment in the budget cycle did not determine budget performance, saying, however, that it could lead to early releases.

This is, however, contrary to the view of the National Assembly that restoring the budget cycle of January to December would help the budget to perform optimally.

Explaining the workings of the budget while fielding questions from journalists, El-Yakub said: “I like to agree with you that it is not the cycle that will make the budget work. But obviously, it is ensuring that there is timely releases and timely execution of projects, which a January to December budget cycle provides.

“I have also mentioned the fact that part of the revenue that was drawn that goes into this budget and the finance has captured some of the revenues that we expect. I like to differ with you on the fact that capital budget is not being released. Mr. President gave directive that N600 billion be released so as to make the 40 per cent implementation of the capital budget.”

