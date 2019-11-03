Preventing child malnutrition: A necessity

Last month, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had during an interactive session with some editors in Lagos expressed concern about how fake news and hate speeches were having ample spaces on social media and what could be done before they become dominant in the mainstream media.

The IGP recalled how the social media was set on fire over the “killings” that were ongoing in a part of Kano some time ago. He said he quickly called the commissioner of police to find out the situation of things since the topmost policeman in the state did not deem it fit to brief him as the IGP.

But to Adamu’s chagrin, the senior police officer in the state just laughed over the reported “killings” in Kano State and assured him that all was well in the state. While the IGP believed his man who was on the ground, he felt there was need to tell Nigerians who had family and friends in Kano and who must have read about the “killings” that the state was peaceful.

The IGP instructed the senior police officer to get a cameraman and a reporter who would interview him in the area where social media users said was boiling so that Nigerians could see situation of things for themselves. The truth was that people were going about their normal businesses when some claimed people were being killed in the state. In other words, the “ killings” were fake.

I also recall how a man who lives in the U.S. posted the photograph of people who got burnt when they went to scoop fuel from a ruptured pipeline somewhere in the Niger Delta some years back and claimed that they were Igbo burnt in the north. Expectedly, a lot of people from the South East were enraged by the supposed “carnage” visited on their people by the northerners.

Temper rose and some people called for revenge. It took the effort of one person who posted the link to the photograph for people to know the exact thing the photograph was all about. There were so many instances where people posted fake news that generated a lot of tension in the country on the social media.

The most recent were photographs that had nothing to do with xenophobic attacks in South Africa posted as such by some social media users in Nigeria, thereby creating unnecessary tension. Since the Rwandan genocide of 1994 in which hate speeches spawned violence leading to racial extermination of at least 900,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus and the killings of no fewer than 1,200 people in post -election violence in Kenya in 2007, there have been debates whether free speech could be treated in isolation without taking into cognisance whether such speech is capable of inciting violence or not. As part of the debate, a political scientist, human rights teacher and director of the Dangerous Speech Project, Susan Benesch, came up with five key qualitative variables to recognise hate speeches and the attendant danger in them.

The variables are: the level of a speaker’s influence, the grievances or fears of the audience i.e. whether or not the Speech Act is understood as a call to violence, the social and historical context and the way in which the speech is disseminated. Hutus and Tutsis have lived together for centuries in Rwanda. They speak the same language, practice same religion and have the same culture.

What could be considered as the major difference between the two is that the Tutsi minority are mostly aristocratic herders of cattle while the majority Hutus are mostly peasant farmers. This explains why some analysts feel strongly that the genocide in which almost one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed within 100 days was not an ethnic conflict but a tragedy precipitated by hate speeches.

In 1990, Kangura Magazine was founded and funded by politicians purposely to stoke ethnic hatred in Rwanda by publishing anti- Tutsi articles and graphic cartoons. These lowered the esteem of the Tutsis and subjected them to hate and opprobrium. The choice of the word ‘Kangura’ was deliberate. It means ‘wake others up’ in Rwandan language.

The hatred was complemented with the establishment of a radio station in June 1993: Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLMC). The radio chose street language as its medium of broadcasting, a ploy, which made it to attract large audience within a short period of time after it was founded. It targetted mostly the unemployed, street urchins and thugs.

It hired some DJs, played pop music and even had phone-in programmes. But its establishment was for a sinister motive and it was meant to fan embers of hostility and sow seed of hatred and animosity in the hearts of Hutus against the Tutsis and their sympathisers among the Hutus otherwise known as moderate Hutus. Some of the announcers often got drunk before coming on air.

They mostly encouraged Hutus to take up arms against the Tutsis. Some people including the then Belgium ambassador to Rwanda and staff of several aid agencies raised the alarm early enough, urging the international community to help shut down the hate station. But the western diplomats argued that the contents of the radio station were mere jokes, taken out of context.

Shutting down the station in their views, would amount to stifling freedom of speech and gagging of the press. The listeners of the station grew by leaps and bounds not necessarily because of its contents but because Rwandans wanted to be sure that their names were not mentioned by the announcers whenever they came on air. Once people’s names were mentioned and were labelled as cockroaches, they would be fished out and killed. Those who were lucky to hear their names on time would quickly relocate before they were found. But again, roadblocks had been mounted in every nook and cranny of Rwanda.

There were killers already waiting. People would be asked to identify themselves with their national ID cards, which carried individuals’ ethnic group. When people whose names were mentioned on the radio were found anywhere in the country, they would be killed.

This was how some Rwandans derived pleasure in killing fellow human beings on account of hate speeches they listened to on RTLMC. They would sharpen their cutlassses before leaving their homes in the morning and resume at designated spots just to kill fellow Rwandans. And in the night, they converged to discuss how they raped women and killed their husbands.

Young men celebrated savagery and monstrosity with enthusiasm and great élan in an unprecedented way that potrayed Africa as “heart of darkness.” Politicians convinced the killers through their hate speeches and divisive rhetorics that the only option left for the Hutus was to kill the Tutsis otherwise they would be returned to the dark age of Tutsis’ autocracy. By the time the theatre of absurdity stopped, almost one million people had been slaughtered. In 2007, an influential radio broadcaster with Kalenji radio station, Kass, Joshua Arap Sang, was arraigned at the International Criminal Court for using his radio programme to incite post-election violence in Kenya.

His audience who were mostly Kalenjis believed that their candidate, Ralia Odinga, only lost the election because he was rigged out in the presidential election. Sang, a Kalenji, was accused to have during his programme incited violence using statements like “the war has begun,” “the people of the milk should cut the grass,” a veiled reference to Kalenjis, who are predominantly cattle rearers and Kikugie, who are mainly farmers. This led to the killings of 1,200 Kenyans. Although Sang was freed, his freedom was on account of the failure of the prosecutors to marshal enough incriminating evidence against him during the trial. He was freed but not acquitted, an indication that the case could be reopened if there are fresh charges against him in the future. Hate speech and its attendant consequences have proven over time that every war starts with words. War of words can lead to war of guns. Fake news carriers are enemies of the people.

Their intention is to cause disharmony and hatred. The carriers are usually low in thinking but high in mischief. Things have gone out of control because nobody regulates what goes on on social media and some people still don’t see the need for them to do self-regulation and be socially responsible. We don’t have to wait until we have a repeat of what happened in Rwanda before acting. People can no longer hide under the pretext of freedom of speech to perpetrate evil on social media in form of hate speeches and fake news. The government has kicked the can down the road for too long. So, it was pleasing when the Federal Government said it would now regulate activities going on on social media. However, the government should use the extant laws in dealing with the situation whenever the need arises and should not misconstrue constructive criticisms to be hate speeches. The truth is that we don’t sometimes constructively criticise but only take delight in biting people’s heads off and behaving like a bear with a sore head. We have had enough of such insinuations and it is time to cut them out. If Rwanda that is not as complex and heterogeneous as Nigeria paid dearly for encouraging hate speeches, one can imagine the kind of disaster our country will be in if the government is not doing anything to curtail these unbridled utterances. A stitch in time saves time!

