Preventing child malnutrition: A necessity
“There can be no real growth without healthy populations. No sustainable development without tackling disease and malnutrition. No international security without assisting crisis-ridden countries. And no hope for the spread of freedom, democracy and human dignity unless we treat health as a basic human right”. These were the words of a Norwegian female politician, Gro Harlem Brundtland who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway and as Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) from 1998 to 2003. Prior to the latter, the United Nations appointed her as chairperson of the Brundtland Commission, which presented the Brundtland Report on Sustainable Development formally known as the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) in 1983.
Without digressing, malnutrition as a critical disorder occurs when a person’s diet doesn’t contain the right amount of nutrients. It simply means ‘poor nutrition’ and can refer to undernutrition – not getting enough nutrients or overnutrition – getting more nutrients than necessary for normal growth, development and metabolism. However, there are four sub-forms of undernutrition – wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), underweight (children with low weight for age), and micronutrient deficiencies. Instructively, malnutrition results from a poor diet; when the intake of nutrients or energy is too high, too low, or poorly balanced. By implications, malnutrition can occur in poor families as well as rich families that are ignorant of diets. Emaciated or obese, it is still malnutrition.
Arguably, the best way to prevent malnutrition is to eat a healthy, balanced diet. To achieve these, eating a variety of foods from the four main food groups especially sufficient fruits and vegetables is indispensable. UNICEF in her interventionist nature takes lead in the advocacy particularly through the procurement of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special therapy formulated to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Lately, two prominent moguls; Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote have joined the crusade against malnutrition.
This is commendable as nutrition remains the bedrock of child survival and development. Nonetheless, the most rewarding beyond treatment is to conscientiously activate the popular maxim by a Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus which said, “Prevention is better than cure”. Ultimately, taking proper care of health prevents lots of health challenges and also saves money by reducing the number of illnesses and medications. Hence, parents and custodians should ineludibly be acquainted with knowledge on the best feeding practices especially for infants and young children.
This will ensure that children are properly cared for and fed to prevent malnutrition. And this is where governments, non-government and corporate organizations have crucial roles to play. To articulate policies that support poor families in managing underlying factors affecting child’s nutritional intake is without doubt a step forward. Typically, the human body requires six essential nutrients to function properly which according to WHO classifications are macronutrients: water, protein, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients: vitamins and minerals.
Whilst the body requires macronutrients in large amounts, micronutrients are needed in smaller measures. Beyond nutrients, malnutrition can be caused by infections, psychosocial and environmental factors. Vitally important! Good water supply, sanitation and hygiene are vital for their direct impact on infectious diseases. Incidentally, these demands cannot be met by chance but concerted efforts and self-discipline. Thus, organizing and supportingcommunity awareness workshops possibly through the Local Government Areas (LGAs) structures to expose women in both rural and urban areas on suitable feeding practices for the family may lend a helping hand. Likewise, self-care is crucial as it reduces the heavy costs of healthcare associated with diseases.
The reason is that many diseases are preventable, and also can be managed much better if identified in time. Self-care treatment of malnutrition may involve dietary changes, such as eating foods high in energy, nutrients and other non-dairy sources of protein. And the fact remains that well-nourished children are better able to grow resiliently.
Undernourished children on the other hand have weaker immune systems, thus susceptible to infections and illnesses. Therefore, an investment in nutrition is relatively a premium long-term socioeconomic security. For emphasis, malnutrition slows economic growth and perpetuates poverty by deterring people from reaching their full potentials. Equally, the mortality and morbidity associated with malnutrition constitute a direct loss in human capital and productivity to any economy, as undernutrition in early childhood makes victims prone to non-communicable diseases including diabetes and heart disease.
From records, it was estimated that malnutrition could cost a society up to US$3.5 trillion a year, with overweight and obesity alone costing US$500 billion per annum.Likewise, economists maintained that in total, the cost of malnutrition could range from 2 to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).Of course, the education gap and consequent lower outputs of workforce can shake any country affected by malnutrition. Correspondingly, an American physician, Dr. Nathan H. Heiligman (1907 – 1997) in “A strong Nation is a healthy Nation: Letter fromthe Lehigh Country Tuberculosis Society”(National Library of Medicine) in 1940 elaborately emphasized on healthiness in nation-building. In addition, the effects of poor intelligent quotient and reduced school attainment that originate in early childhood undernutrition are grievous. Thus, malnutrition has long-term implications which can ensnare generations of people in a vicious circle of poverty. Preventing malnutrition is therefore critical in eradicating poverty and positioning an economy for giant strides.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542 – SMS only. Https:carlumegboro.com
Insecurity: Time to step up the fight
It made for captivating viewing on television and compelling reading in newspapers and social media, the impressive display put up by the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) during its recent counter-terrorism exercise, code-named Exercise Na Zo, in Kaduna.
The exercise, which held on Tuesday along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, saw the youngest member of the nation’s military (having been founded on April 18, 1964) deploying military jets, helicopters and other air assets in an attempt to assure the populace that the Airforce was up to the task of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.
One was quite impressed seeing men in Nigerian uniforms making fast exits from helicopters hovering metres above the land with their K9 dogs in tow from ropes; while Special Forces also carried out mock search and rescue operations.
The Airforce was spot on in choosing the very notorious Kaduna-Abuja Expressway to display their new found wherewithal to show the men of the underworld that they will no longer be operation with impunity on that axis.
Speaking afterwards a very elated Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the exercise, organised for the first time, was for both the ground and air elements to understand the usual challenges that are associated with air-ground integration in operations.
Abubakar said from now till January 2020, the NAF has put together a number of such exercises that will be conducted in different parts of the country.
“The whole idea is for us to be able to understand and provide answers to some very critical questions including the challenges and issues that are likely to interfere with the effective air-ground integration as well as the critical role that joint planning and execution has in successful conduct of operations.
“We want to also be able to answer the question such as, what roles that Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment elements is expected to play in order to ensure that our assets are fully protected, so that they can learn and conduct their mission safely.”
He noted that the K9 (dogs) elements of the Air Provost also have a very crucial role to play.
Abubakar disclosed that the NAF Special Forces elements are currently involved in operations in the North East and North Central, while the Armed Forces Special Battalion had also been deployed to the North East.
Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, who was physically present to see his forces in action, said the NAF has set the trail by ensuring that its personnel are engaged in exercises that evolve lessons, tactics and doctrine in the conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations.
The CDS said, as a service vested with the enviable role of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria by air, the timing of the event was apt, “as it affords the NAF the opportunity to assess the physical and combat readiness of its personnel with a view to making some adjustments and changes where necessary.
“Even more important is the fact that an event of this nature is being organised at a time the Nigerian Air Force and its sister Services are engaged in Counter Insurgency Operations in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and banditry in the North West as well as North Central.
“In line with my vision for the Armed Forces of Nigeria which is to ensure well-motivated, trained and equipped armed forces that is responsive to national security commitments, the DHQ has facilitated conditions necessary for the Services to operate.
“This has helped in Services’ effectiveness towards curtailing the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country presently.
“This resolve is hinged on one of the drivers of the key drivers of the CAS Vision. That is, Human Capacity Development through Robust and Result Oriented Training for Enhanced Professional Performance.”
But while it is no doubt something to be celebrated, however, there is need to look at the bigger picture as to why if our military can put on such an impressive show, it is still finding it difficult to subdue militancy, especially in the North East where Boko Haram have been causing havoc since it kicked off its bloody campaign in 2002.
If truth must be told, our military is also not helped by the fact that it is always quick to trumpet perceived successes only for the militants to continue to inflict terror on innocent civilians like a sore wound that refuses to heal.
Of course such propaganda is not limited to the Nigerian military as even their counterparts in more advanced climes often fall victims of the same attempts at slanting the media to give the impression that they are on top of their game.
For instance before last Sunday’s final confirmation of the death of ISIL’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation carried out by US Special Forces in Syria’s north-western Idlib Province, there had often been reports of his demise, especially after his so-called ‘caliphate’ fell and his failure to appear in public or propaganda video clips.
However, this time around not willing to take any chances that they had killed the wrong man, the US troops collected some of his remains (he was said to have blown himself up rather than being caught) in order to carry out DNA analysis, which confirmed that it was al-Baghdadi.
Before him, the world’s former number one terrorist, Osama bin Laden had been reported killed on a number of occasions before he was finally shot dead by US Special Forces, after a 10-year hunt, on May 2, 2011 inside a private residential compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan where he lived with a local family from Waziristan, during a covert operation.
Again, like the ISIL leader after him, before releasing the news to the world that they had finally gotten rid of the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, DNA was carried out to confirm that it was the Saudi terrorist.
So why this short history about the deaths of foreign terrorists? Because for long our military has not only been claiming victory over insurgency, but more importantly claiming that they have “neutralised” Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, without providing a shred of evidence to that effect.
The so-called “dead man” would then go on to mock the military’s claims through propaganda videos of him threatening more carnage across the land.
However, from what I saw on display on Monday it is obvious that the nation has the manpower and equipment to take on these insurgents, all that is missing is perhaps quality intelligence that will lead them to their hideouts.
There is need for the military to take the fight to the insurgents by taking out the leaders which will go a long way in disrupting their operations, which will go a long way in ensuring that citizens will really appreciate all the efforts the military is putting in in trying to keep us safe.
And then they too will be able to show the world that they are not only on top of their game, but more importantly have finally killed their number one enemy – Shekau just like the US military did to bin Laden and al-Baghdadi.
How to obtain grace for marital success (Part 2)
“Submitting yourselves to one another in the fear of God. Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church, and he is the saviour of the body. Therefore, as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ loved the church, and gave himself for it. That he might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the word. That he might present it to himself, a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish. So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. For no man ever yet hateth his own flesh, but nourisheth and cherisheth it, even as the Lord the church” (Ephesians 5:21-29 KJV).
The challenge with most marriages is that people are resisting God’s definition of marriage. Naturally, a man loves the God that he serves and the wife below that serves him. This is God’s order. When you as a wife, decide or attempt to break this order, the grace for marital success disappears.
The first element of beauty of a wife to any husband is submission and obedience. Once this is missing, the beauty of such wife disappears. He no longer sees your beautiful hair do, your beautiful dress or your sweet food. Even your gift to him on his birthday may be rejected. His attention for you begins to wear out and the grace for marital success disappears because of frustration. May you not frustrate the grace of God in your marriage in Jesus name (Galatians 2:21).
Maltreating or physically assaulting your spouse must be avoided to obtain grace for marital success. As a matter of fact, your prayer to God as a married person can be hindered because of marital conflict.
“For after this manner in the old time, the holy women also. Who trusted in God, adorned themselves being in subjection unto their own husbands. Even as Sarah obeyed Abraham, calling him Lord; whose daughters ye are, as long as ye do well, and are not afraid with any amazement; likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life, THAT YOUR PRAYERS BE NOT HINDETRED” (1st Peter 3:5-7).
There are several kinds of marriages that the grace of God does not cover, except the grace is obtained or God offers mercy. If your marriage was conducted in your absence and dowry or bride price was paid, you may not be aware of demonic sacrifices that could have been made on your behalf. In this case, you need to ask questions and the blood of Jesus that speaketh better things than the blood of Abel has capacity to break or nullify whatever evil pronouncements had been made against your marriage.
If your marriage to your spouse involved a blood covenant in which you cut yourselves and drank each other’s blood, your union needs deliverance and you can be saved by grace through faith.
If satanic agents or spiritualists were consulted before decisions were made concerning your marriage, you need to seek divine grace. If your marriage got contracted based on demonic prophecy or you were brought together by a false prophet or an occultic seer, you need to obtain divine grace to cover that relationship
If your marriage was contracted out of any form of personal fears, coercion from your spouse or your spouse’s relatives, that marriage requires grace to survive.
If you got married out of parental pressure or any form of pressure with the absence of love, divine grace and mercy are required for your marital success. If you are married to an unbeliever, your marriage needs the grace of God to enjoy peace.
Examples of marital relationships that require God’s grace to survive are just too many and cannot be exhausted here. But there is a solution.
The truth is that you cannot be guaranteed obtaining grace for successful marriage without first, gaining entitlement to obtain such grace. If you are yet to surrender your heart for Jesus Christ to possess, you are still very far. By this time yesterday, God knew that by this time today, you will be reading this write-up, receiving this message. You may wish to surrender your heart to Jesus right now.
Say this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus Christ as my Lord and saviour. Grant me the grace to succeed in marriage. Thank you for taking over my life in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations!
Now, receive the grace for a crisis free marital relationship in Jesus name.
Much ado about Monkeypox
Our planet is full of Pox diseases; Cowpox, a rodent disease that can infect cattle, and also transmissible to humans; used for vaccination against smallpox ,Goatpox, also Sheeppox, an infectious disease of sheep and goats. Horse pox, an infectious disease of horses, Smallpox, an eradicated infectious disease unique to humans. Mousepox, an iatrogenic infectious disease of laboratory mice, Rabbitpox, an iatrogenic infectious disease of laboratory rabbits, Squirrel pox, an infectious disease of squirrels, Monkeypox, an infectious rodent disease than can infect primates. Canarypox, a disease of wild and captive birds, Pigeon pox, an infectious disease of pigeons, Fowlpox, an infectious disease of poultry, Plum pox, the most devastating viral disease of stone fruit from the genus Prunus. White pox disease, a coral disease. Chickenpox, a highly contagious illness caused by primary infection with varicella zoster virus (VZV) . Syphilis, also known as grande verole, the “great pox”, a sexually transmitted disease. Rickettsialpox, a rickettsial disease spread by mites. Since 2017, there has been recurrent outbreaks of monkeypox infection in Nigeria with the latest occurring in some states a few weeks ago. What do we do to stem another wave of infection?
What it is
It is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The disease was first identified in laboratory monkeys, hence its name, but in its natural state it seems to infect rodents more often than primates. The disease is indigenous to Central and West Africa. Monkeypox virus is a zoonotic viral disease (spread between animals and humans) that occurs primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa in proximity to tropical rainforests where there is more frequent contact with infected animals. Monkeypox is usually transmitted to humans from rodents, pets, and primates through contact with the animal’s blood or through a bite, it has limited secondary spread through human-to-human transmission. Human monkeypox can be difficult to distinguish clinically from smallpox (to which it is closely related) and chickenpox (to which it is not).
History of Outbreaks
According to W.H.O. factsheet, Human monkeypox was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (then known as Zaire) in a 9 year old boy in a region where smallpox had been eliminated in 1968. Since then, the majority of cases have been reported in rural, rainforest regions of the Congo Basin and western Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where it is considered to be endemic. In 1996-97, a major outbreak occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In the spring of 2003, monkeypox cases were confirmed in the Midwest of the United States of America, marking the first reported occurrence of the disease outside of the African continent. Most of the patients had had close contact with pet prairie dogs. In 2005, a monkeypox outbreak occurred in Unity, Sudan.
Transmission
Infection of index cases results from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or skin or mucosal sores of infected animals. In Africa human infections have been documented through the handling of infected monkeys, Gambian giant rats and squirrels, with rodents being the major reservoir of the virus. Eating inadequately cooked meat of infected animals is a possible risk factor.
Secondary, or human-to-human, transmission can result from close contact with infected respiratory tract secretions, skin lesions of an infected person or objects recently contaminated by patient fluids or lesion materials. Transmission occurs primarily via droplet respiratory particles usually requiring prolonged face-to-face contact, which puts household members of active cases at greater risk of infection. Transmission can also occur by inoculation or via the placenta (congenital)
What may give it away
According to WHO, the interval from infection to onset of symptoms (incubation period) is usually from 6 to 16 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. The infection can be divided into two periods: the invasion period (0-5 days) characterized by fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph node, back pain, muscle ache and an lack of energy; the skin eruption period (within 1-3 days after appearance of fever) where the various stages of the rash appears, often beginning on the face and then spreading elsewhere on the body. The face (in 95% of cases), and palms of the hands and soles of the feet (75%) are most affected.
Laboratory catch
Usually via enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), antigen detection tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay and virus isolation by cell culture.
Treatment
It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 14 to 21 days. Severe cases occur more commonly among children and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status and severity of complications. There are no specific treatments or vaccines available for monkeypox infection, but outbreaks can be controlled. Vaccination against smallpox has been proven to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.
Prevention
• Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission. Close physical contact with monkeypox infected people should be avoided. Gloves and protective equipment should be worn when taking care of ill people. Regular hand washing should be carried out after caring for or visiting sick people.
• Reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission. Efforts to prevent transmission in endemic regions should focus on thoroughly cooking all animal products (blood, meat) before eating. Gloves and other appropriate protective clothing should be worn while handling sick animals or their infected tissues, and during slaughtering procedures.
• Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.
• Vaccination against smallpox seems to afford about an 85% chance of avoiding monkeypox because of the close relationship between the two. However, there is no commercially available vaccine specifically for monkeypox.
• Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox in the past 14 days should get the smallpox vaccine, including children under 1 year of age and pregnant women
Now that government wants to regulate social media
Last month, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had during an interactive session with some editors in Lagos expressed concern about how fake news and hate speeches were having ample spaces on social media and what could be done before they become dominant in the mainstream media.
The IGP recalled how the social media was set on fire over the “killings” that were ongoing in a part of Kano some time ago. He said he quickly called the commissioner of police to find out the situation of things since the topmost policeman in the state did not deem it fit to brief him as the IGP.
But to Adamu’s chagrin, the senior police officer in the state just laughed over the reported “killings” in Kano State and assured him that all was well in the state. While the IGP believed his man who was on the ground, he felt there was need to tell Nigerians who had family and friends in Kano and who must have read about the “killings” that the state was peaceful.
The IGP instructed the senior police officer to get a cameraman and a reporter who would interview him in the area where social media users said was boiling so that Nigerians could see situation of things for themselves. The truth was that people were going about their normal businesses when some claimed people were being killed in the state. In other words, the “ killings” were fake.
I also recall how a man who lives in the U.S. posted the photograph of people who got burnt when they went to scoop fuel from a ruptured pipeline somewhere in the Niger Delta some years back and claimed that they were Igbo burnt in the north. Expectedly, a lot of people from the South East were enraged by the supposed “carnage” visited on their people by the northerners.
Temper rose and some people called for revenge. It took the effort of one person who posted the link to the photograph for people to know the exact thing the photograph was all about. There were so many instances where people posted fake news that generated a lot of tension in the country on the social media.
The most recent were photographs that had nothing to do with xenophobic attacks in South Africa posted as such by some social media users in Nigeria, thereby creating unnecessary tension. Since the Rwandan genocide of 1994 in which hate speeches spawned violence leading to racial extermination of at least 900,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus and the killings of no fewer than 1,200 people in post -election violence in Kenya in 2007, there have been debates whether free speech could be treated in isolation without taking into cognisance whether such speech is capable of inciting violence or not. As part of the debate, a political scientist, human rights teacher and director of the Dangerous Speech Project, Susan Benesch, came up with five key qualitative variables to recognise hate speeches and the attendant danger in them.
The variables are: the level of a speaker’s influence, the grievances or fears of the audience i.e. whether or not the Speech Act is understood as a call to violence, the social and historical context and the way in which the speech is disseminated. Hutus and Tutsis have lived together for centuries in Rwanda. They speak the same language, practice same religion and have the same culture.
What could be considered as the major difference between the two is that the Tutsi minority are mostly aristocratic herders of cattle while the majority Hutus are mostly peasant farmers. This explains why some analysts feel strongly that the genocide in which almost one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed within 100 days was not an ethnic conflict but a tragedy precipitated by hate speeches.
In 1990, Kangura Magazine was founded and funded by politicians purposely to stoke ethnic hatred in Rwanda by publishing anti- Tutsi articles and graphic cartoons. These lowered the esteem of the Tutsis and subjected them to hate and opprobrium. The choice of the word ‘Kangura’ was deliberate. It means ‘wake others up’ in Rwandan language.
The hatred was complemented with the establishment of a radio station in June 1993: Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLMC). The radio chose street language as its medium of broadcasting, a ploy, which made it to attract large audience within a short period of time after it was founded. It targetted mostly the unemployed, street urchins and thugs.
It hired some DJs, played pop music and even had phone-in programmes. But its establishment was for a sinister motive and it was meant to fan embers of hostility and sow seed of hatred and animosity in the hearts of Hutus against the Tutsis and their sympathisers among the Hutus otherwise known as moderate Hutus. Some of the announcers often got drunk before coming on air.
They mostly encouraged Hutus to take up arms against the Tutsis. Some people including the then Belgium ambassador to Rwanda and staff of several aid agencies raised the alarm early enough, urging the international community to help shut down the hate station. But the western diplomats argued that the contents of the radio station were mere jokes, taken out of context.
Shutting down the station in their views, would amount to stifling freedom of speech and gagging of the press. The listeners of the station grew by leaps and bounds not necessarily because of its contents but because Rwandans wanted to be sure that their names were not mentioned by the announcers whenever they came on air. Once people’s names were mentioned and were labelled as cockroaches, they would be fished out and killed. Those who were lucky to hear their names on time would quickly relocate before they were found. But again, roadblocks had been mounted in every nook and cranny of Rwanda.
There were killers already waiting. People would be asked to identify themselves with their national ID cards, which carried individuals’ ethnic group. When people whose names were mentioned on the radio were found anywhere in the country, they would be killed.
This was how some Rwandans derived pleasure in killing fellow human beings on account of hate speeches they listened to on RTLMC. They would sharpen their cutlassses before leaving their homes in the morning and resume at designated spots just to kill fellow Rwandans. And in the night, they converged to discuss how they raped women and killed their husbands.
Young men celebrated savagery and monstrosity with enthusiasm and great élan in an unprecedented way that potrayed Africa as “heart of darkness.” Politicians convinced the killers through their hate speeches and divisive rhetorics that the only option left for the Hutus was to kill the Tutsis otherwise they would be returned to the dark age of Tutsis’ autocracy. By the time the theatre of absurdity stopped, almost one million people had been slaughtered. In 2007, an influential radio broadcaster with Kalenji radio station, Kass, Joshua Arap Sang, was arraigned at the International Criminal Court for using his radio programme to incite post-election violence in Kenya.
His audience who were mostly Kalenjis believed that their candidate, Ralia Odinga, only lost the election because he was rigged out in the presidential election. Sang, a Kalenji, was accused to have during his programme incited violence using statements like “the war has begun,” “the people of the milk should cut the grass,” a veiled reference to Kalenjis, who are predominantly cattle rearers and Kikugie, who are mainly farmers. This led to the killings of 1,200 Kenyans. Although Sang was freed, his freedom was on account of the failure of the prosecutors to marshal enough incriminating evidence against him during the trial. He was freed but not acquitted, an indication that the case could be reopened if there are fresh charges against him in the future. Hate speech and its attendant consequences have proven over time that every war starts with words. War of words can lead to war of guns. Fake news carriers are enemies of the people.
Their intention is to cause disharmony and hatred. The carriers are usually low in thinking but high in mischief. Things have gone out of control because nobody regulates what goes on on social media and some people still don’t see the need for them to do self-regulation and be socially responsible. We don’t have to wait until we have a repeat of what happened in Rwanda before acting. People can no longer hide under the pretext of freedom of speech to perpetrate evil on social media in form of hate speeches and fake news. The government has kicked the can down the road for too long. So, it was pleasing when the Federal Government said it would now regulate activities going on on social media. However, the government should use the extant laws in dealing with the situation whenever the need arises and should not misconstrue constructive criticisms to be hate speeches. The truth is that we don’t sometimes constructively criticise but only take delight in biting people’s heads off and behaving like a bear with a sore head. We have had enough of such insinuations and it is time to cut them out. If Rwanda that is not as complex and heterogeneous as Nigeria paid dearly for encouraging hate speeches, one can imagine the kind of disaster our country will be in if the government is not doing anything to curtail these unbridled utterances. A stitch in time saves time!
Joy as Ewet students’ Invention wins at NTA Arts & Science Expo, Abuja
Students of Government Technical College, Ewet, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, have once again proven that they are truly engineers in the making. They emerged overall winners in the NTA ETV National Children’s Arts and Science Expo 2019, held in Abuja from October 20 to 24 with the Hydro and Power Control System, which they designed and constructed in their school, and took to the competition.
Earlier, the school had taken the first position in the state selection exercise organised by the NTA in Uyo, which paved the way for their participation at the Abuja exhibition. The school has in its effort to develop science and technological skills in the students helped them to form what they call Explorers Company, in the school. The company aims at solving many human, social, health and educational problems of society, using electronic, electrical, scientific and technological ideas.
The Explorers Company has in the past designed and created a number of products and put them in the market and exhibited some at different shows. Among them are Explorers lamps – used for charging lamps; mosquito repellants – to check the spread of mosquitoes and water level controller; all of which they exhibited at a recent Junior Achievements Nigeria show in Lagos and took the fifth position. They plan to exhibit their products and present papers at a national conference of Nigerian Society of Engineers.
The integrated system may soon become the desire of every home and office for its offering of several solutions in the areas of water supply and power switching from different sources of water supply. Before the invention, the students had noticed that water pumped to the reservoir in their school overflowed, with the water direction causing erosion, water wastage and excessive burning of fuel or consumption of power while the reservoir itself was rusting. This made them decide to create a system that could fix the problems.
Thereafter, the students designed and constructed an automatic water level controller – a device that could detect and control the level of water in a water tank or a similar water storage system. Their invention was amazing! The devise senses the level of water that is available in the tank through the detector level.
It will then adjust the state of the water pump in accordance with the water level information, achieving automation through sequential logic attained by a flip-flop. The electronic design has a LED indicator and a relay-based motor pump driving circuit. During demonstrations, the students would showcase the system which pumps automatically and turns on when the tank is empty (green LED indicator turns on during this process.) But when the tank is full, it turns off the pump (the blue LED indicator turns on). When the devise was showcased at the Uyo competition, it beat the inventions of other schools and groups. It was the celebration of their work at Uyo that encouraged the students to improve upon the quality and attributes of the automatic power controller to include automatic power change-over and automatic starter circuit.
Their success at this invention prompted them to carry out the design and construction of an automatic power changeover switch. The switch helps in changing automatically the source of power supply at the home, eatery, business centre or office. “With this device, there will not be any need for manual change-over.
This means that whenever there is power outage in any electrical appliances, the device will automatically switch over to a standby supply without causing any noticeable distortion”, explains Master Peter Isidore Bassey, the student CEO of Explorers Company, who was at the Abuja exhibition with his colleagues – Sampson Sam Sampson, Ndiana Christopher Sunday and Rutherford Edet Ekop, all vice presidents of the company. Volunteer teacher, Mrs. Joyce Emmanuel Manoah, who accompanied them to the Abuja event and school principal, Dr. Udo Etukudo David, were full of gratitude to the students for their proud representation of their school.
The school has been celebrating the students ever since. Manoah said of the students’ feat “They (students) have been able to translate information into something that could be seen, thereby activating disruptors.” It was learnt that various organisations including NTA Uyo have been celebrating the students since their return from the Abuja exhibition.
But GTC, Ewet, Uyo, is not new to winning trophies. In 2015, they won one as the first runner-up for a choreography performance on Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Dakkada slogan. In 2016, during the 40th anniversary of National Council of Arts and Culture, the school won the first position prize for its art and sculptor presentation.
- Akpaekong wrote in from Uyo
Does staring at a woman’s breast elongate a man’s life?
O
ver the years, medical scientists have suggested that women live longer than men with researches showing a survival advantage for females in all reviews. Researches have also been carried out toward unraveling the cause of this riddle.
Two researchers, Stephen Austad and Katherine Fischer, both of the University of Alabama, U.S., in a piece published on June 14, 2016, held that humans are “the only specie in which one sex is known to have ubiquitous survival advantage.”
It said that the sex difference in longevity might be one of the most robust features of human biology.
Other scientists have written on this riddle with some arguing that women live longer because they have two ‘X’ chromosomes which ensure a back-up when a genetic mutation occurs in one of the genes, while men have only one ‘X’ chromosome and, thus, without such back-up.
In developing nations like Nigeria, however, men are believed to die quicker because of societal pressure. In the populous African nation, men are seen as more likely to be hit by high blood pressure, stroke and related illnesses because they shoulder the burden of catering for the families. The pressure multiplies after marriage as wives’ relations queue in for attention.
But, as humanity ponders over the reasons behind the lifespan riddle, scientists have continued to inquire into how men can equal, or even surpass, women in longevity. One such scientist often mentioned is Dr. Karen Weatherby, a German.
Weatherby, in an article said to have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine some years ago, claimed that staring at a woman’s breasts is healthy and elongates the life span of men.
The study, said to have been carried out over a period of five years, reportedly involved 500 men, half of whom were instructed to stare at women’s breasts in a lustful manner for no less than 10 minutes every day.
The other half were instructed to abstain from doing such.
It concluded that men, who stared at breasts, showed lower rates of heart problems, fewer instances of coronary artery diseases and lower blood pressure, which enabled a healthy living and long life.
The study suggested that men should stare at breasts for 10 minutes a day to improve the wellness of their hearts and live longer.
“Just 10 minutes of staring at the charms of a well-endowed female every day is roughly equivalent to a 30-minute aerobics work-out,” the study claimed.
It concluded that sexual excitement gets the heart pumping and improves blood circulation, while gazing at breasts made men healthier, cutting the risk of stroke and heart attack by half.
“We believe that by doing so consistently, the average man can extend his life for four to five years,” the study stated.
Another study by Mark Eis, a professor of homeophatic medicine at Naple University, made similar claims with the researcher declaring that staring at women’s boobs could increase a man’s life expectancy by four to six years.
Eis claimed that he came up with the hypothesis after noticing how relaxed he felt when his wife got naked.
But, while the claims appear controversial, though popular, especially among men, Michael Stang, a science journalist based in Germany, has debunked it.
“There is no scientific research or papers to back the claims. It is a hoax and obviously a very unsuccessful one,” Stang snapped.
Snope, a fact-checking website launched in 1994, has also debunked the claims.
“This has to be one of the ultimate male fantasies sequel to the notion that drinking beer and watching football makes one more intelligent,” it said in 2000.
Mrs. Kemi Ogedengbe, a Nigerian psychologist, has also dismissed the claims, and wondered how it found its way back into the international media after it was reportedly disowned by the German professor said to be behind it.
She declared that there is no nexus between staring at a woman’s breast and longevity.
But for Mrs. Binta Meshela, an Abuja-based Midwife, the study may have some positives.
“Staring at a woman’s breast creates a positive mindset in men. A study in 2012, in the Archives of Internal Medicine, revealed that after a year, positive thinking improved heart health and high blood pressure,” Meshela said.
She, however, warned that such claims should not become any excuse to belittle and harass a woman.
“They better go find cute animals to stare at! Sometimes, I have to check to see if my button is out just because of the way men stare,” she fumed.
Dr. Michael Abam, a senior lecturer and Dean of Students Affairs, Western Delta University, said that he had a good laugh when he read the article on the said research.
“I was taken aback when I read that article. I think it is purely the psychological effect it may have on a man.
“The relaxing effect that comes from staring at something pleasurable calms down nerves, reduces stress and enacts a possible futuristic hope of grabbing the breasts someday if one remains alive,” he explained.
Abam said that whereas some men reduce stress by sniffing women undies, some prefer to stare at busty females to help release that calming hormones in men.
“The anticipation of holding unto a breast or having sex with these endowed women invariably helps the men folks, with hearts pumping faster, blood circulating better, arteries opening up, a pleasant glint appearing in the eyes and a sweet watery saliva in the mouths.
“All these point to the fact that men’s relax mode is activated on seeing the breasts. Blood pressure is invariably reduced leading to a relatively elongated life,” he argued.
Mr Frank Tietie, Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy and Social Economic Rights (CASER), has, however, described the claim as “a scientific question that requires a scientific answer”.
“The hypothesis is not sincere; it is an attempt at subtle justification of an overwhelming natural indulgence among men.
“Most men admire women’s breasts and, often, whenever they have the opportunity, they secretly stare at them because of the natural curvy sex appeal
“The secrecy of the indulgence of staring at the female breasts creates a sense of guilt in most men,” he said.
Dr. Dauda Adekunle, an obstetrician, said that a woman’s breast meant so many things, adding that the researchers knew what they were looking for, to arrive at such a conclusion.
“A woman’s breast make men happy and happiness is the key to unlocking a man’s full potential.
“I read a scientific research where men with coronary heart diseases, who immersed themselves in positive thinking, especially about a nice pair of breast, were more likely to exercise for their health.
“Similarly, men with high blood pressure were also more likely to follow their medication plan when they thought positively, as opposed to men who didn’t think positively, or in other words, didn’t think about breasts often enough,” he said.
Adekunle said that women were aware of the importance of their breast which was why most of them go for breast implants.
He advised women intending to go for breast implants because of a man’s lifespan not to do that because with or without a breast augmentation, all types of breasts are important to men, including the sagging variant.
Analysts say that the debate over the nexus between a woman’s breast and man’s longevity may last forever, but agree on one indisputable fact – the woman’s breast will always play a key role in the life of a man either as a life-giving nutrient at infancy, or a source of ultimate pleasure when fondled in adulthood.
λSheyin is a writer with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Naming National Arts Theatre after Fela
F
ela Anikulapo Kuti is the most popular Nigerian musician worldwide. In America, a movie has been made about life of the late Afrobeat legend and one of the greatest musical maestros of African descent.
His Afrobeat music has inspired a new army of Afrobeat ambassadors across the globe. Young musicians, regardless of their genre of music, all identify with him. And yearly, the great social critic of our generation is celebrated by them all, his family, fans and lovers of his music and history, through ‘Felabration, which invariably attest to the fact that Fela lives forever in the memory of these huge followers of his.
In 1977 during FESTAC, he opposed government spending a colossal sum of money to host the festival, which for him didn’t add value to the nation and continent.
The private sector could have footed the bill. He refused to perform at the festival. All the popular musicians who came for the festival went to his ‘African shrine’ to watch his mesmeric performances. Stevie Wonder, Osibisa, and Mariam Makeba, to mention but a few, all trouped to Fela’s residence/Night club to pay homage to the King of Afrobeat and watch him perform his craft, to which he devoted his entire life.
Immediately after FESTAC, the ‘Unknown soldier’ burnt down the entire space that housed his residence and night club popularly known as KALAKUTA Republic in Mushin area of Lagos, which today has been transformed into a museum housing a number of his personal effects. Thankfully, since the museum opened to the public, it has been attracting high patronage, especially from foreign tourists.
My personal relationship with Fela was established in the mid-70s. I met his first cousin from America who introduced me to him. He always had his sax by his side while listening to Miles Davies or John Coltrane; two great traditional jazz musicians.
Wild as the people of his ‘Kalakuta Republic’ were supposed to be, the rule was; ‘first touch’. You can ‘yab’ the much you wanted, but don’t touch. There was a fine for anyone who started a fight.
Fela encouraged gossip and bantering among his wives, with that he had a grasp of all that happened in the ‘Republic.’ He knew the thieves, lesbians, etc.
No musician could play any other music with any of his instruments except his Afrobeat. This provided a steady flow of musicians for him. Apart from the wind session, he had two or three instrumentalists attached to every other instrument. His songs were lengthy, so, a guitarist, for instance, would play one song a night.
To engage him outside his ‘Shrine’ was an uphill task. All the money must be brought in cash and passed through mercury light to ensure that none was fake. A luxury bus must be stationed in front of his abode at an agreed time. One minute lateness will lead to the loss of any money paid.
My troupe left ‘kalakuta’ a few hours before it was burnt.
Fela then moved to a hotel at Yaba, Lagos after the property that belonged to his parents; late Rev and Mrs. Ransome-Kuti, renowned educationist and politician, respectively, was burnt down by the mercurial ‘Unknown soldiers’ from a nearby army barrack.
At the new ‘shrine,’ Fela’s cousin from America and I slept on the same bed Fela’s mum and her sister (my friend’s mum), also slept. The two women slept at night, while we (Fela’s cousin and I) slept during the day. We were awake at night! There was never a dull moment at the shrine. Musicians who did not have accommodation, all resided there!
Fela’s music changed when he came in contact with the Black Panthers ‘in America. He was advised to sing about the man on the street. Also, about the needs of his people; the message the ‘Black Panthers’ were struggling to send to the American public then. They were sent to jail. Fela then released ‘Jeun ku oku.’ Fela also went to jail when he confronted the rulers then.
It is now time to compensate the Kutis.
If Chief MKO Abiola who was arrested and imprisoned for treason could have the National Stadium in Abuja named after him only recently by President Muhammadu Buhari and June 12 now formerly recognized and celebrated as Democracy Day and Public Holiday, there is no reason the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos cannot be named after Fela.
Everything complained about in his songs have remained with us and have even become worse. The vagabonds in power (V.I.P) could only be chased out by a resilient civil rights movement.
With democracy now fashionable in Africa, it is time to right some of the wrongs of the past. Therefore, the first in this direction is to recognise Fela by naming the National Arts Theatre after him.
The President of France, a world power, Emmanuel Macron, breached protocol when he was hosted at the New Africa Shrine by former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, when he visited Lagos last year and it generated world attention and once again brought to the limelight the esteem to which people across the world hold Fela, who is least celebrated by his people and government.
The Federal Government should do the needful. Nigerians applauded the recognition of Abiola by the Federal Government recently. Therefore, Nigerians and the world will applaud the naming of the National Arts Theatre after this great African son.
And there is no better time to do that than now when again, attention of the world and Nigerians will be drawn to this Afrobeat legend.
The government of France can then be approached to renovate the edifice.
λEnobakhare, Afro Jazz rock masters, writes from Benin.
Much talk about seeds
B
efore now, many people including me never knew the importance of seeds. However, a different perspective was introduced by an expert for better appreciation of seeds and this is worth sharing. Without seeds, there cannot be life. This was the position of the 61st inaugural lecturer of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Dupe Akintobi of the Department of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology, College of Plant Science and Crop Production (COLPLANT) of the institution.
The inaugural lecturer, who is a Professor of Seed Science and Technology, stated that for profitable agricultural business and farming enterprise to take firm root in Nigeria, as a way of making agriculture the mainstay of the country’s economy, much effort should be concentrated at acquiring high-quality seeds that are genetically-pure and free from seed-borne diseases while also ensuring best environment.
The title of the lecture was “Seed: Source of Life, Prosperity and Pain” and it was graced by eminent internal and external community members.
According to Prof. Akintobi, any agribusiness entrepreneur, who does not adequately factor seed as a critical input in the crop production cycle in determining the upper limit of the entire production output, is not in for serious business. She enumerated the major production constraints to include an inadequate supply of certified seeds, poor government policy, varietal erosion, exploitation by seed dealers, illiteracy, poor seed storage infrastructure and the avalanche of fake seeds in the market. “There is even a new scenario now where people sell fake seeds, but thank God for the National Seeds Council of Nigeria (NASC), which has nipped this in the bud by getting the government to sign the seed bill into law in Nigeria,” she stated.
“In 2010/2011, during my sabbatical leave at NASC, one of my novel research breakthroughs in that year was the development of locally-made germination material from unused newspaper sheets that has water-absorbing capacity and a tensile strength of 50% of the imported paper towels, which when sterilised and used in sheets of six, instead of the three for the imported ones, produced seed-germination results comparable, if not better, than the imported ones. This was compared with the various substrate materials, using different seeds to test for seed germination. Thus, a sterilised, unused newspaper sheet, which is cheaper, readily and locally-available has replaced imported paper towels, as a substratum for seed germination. I am glad to announce that by this breakthrough, NASC now uses it all over Nigeria and some West African countries as well as by PBST staff and students,” she added.
Akintobi, who disclosed that she was the first female lecturer in COLPLANT, lamented the high cost of innovative technological inputs for crop production, which she said were not affordable to most farmers. For seed to be a source of life and prosperity in Nigeria rather than source of pain, her recommendations in this regard include an urgent need to bridge the gap between seed adoption and replacement, to strengthen the seed sector by ensuring the supply of improved seeds ahead of demand in terms of both quality and quantity; the need for research funding, especially seed equipment, which is lacking in all agricultural institutions in Nigeria; and the imperative for leaders in all tiers of government to endeavour to fund agricultural research in collaboration with other stakeholders, among others.
The Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Felix Salako, who chaired the event, described the inaugural lecturer as an outstanding scholar and renowned researcher that is committed to the girl-child development and advocacy for the rights of the Nigerian child. The Vice-Chancellor, who is a Fellow, Soil Science Society of Nigeria (FSSSN) and from COLPLANT, admonished students of the university to be free to discuss their challenges with their lecturers.
Before the inaugural lecture, ASSN had called for speedy commercialisation of Genetically Modified (GM) seeds to increase agricultural productivity and promote sustainable development in the country. The association call was made during its fourth annual conference of ASSN, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), as members charged the government to make available GM seeds to the Nigerian farmers for improved productivity in farm yields. At the occasion, Akintobi, who is President of ASSN, stated that seed is the gem of every plant life and a major agricultural requirement that determines productivity. She stressed the need for the use of quality seeds in modern agricultural practices, adding that quality seeds would determine the benchmark or upper limit of the effectiveness of other agricultural inputs.
Prof. Akintobi attended the University of Ibadan, California State University, University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), Mississippi State University, University of Illinois, and California Poly University, United States of America. She is also a member of the African Crop Science Society, Agricultural Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Hortscience Association, Nigerian Cassava Growers’ Association, African Women Leaders in Agriculture and Environment, Farm Management Association of Nigeria, and Nigerian Society for Plant Protection, among others.
In the final analysis, what should be a major take-home from the lecture of the don is the way forward for agricultural production in the country. Unfortunately, many research findings continue to gather dust on the shelves without making use of them for national development. There are many researchers, scholars, and academics doing one study or the other with tangible results. What have we done with them over the years? We need to take a stock of the piles of research outputs idling away in solving many of Nigeria’s problems. Our leaders and policy makers should look inward, to make things work for the nation. This time around, let’s begin with the seeds.
λKupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Shades of corruption in Nigeria
T
he shades and colours of corruption in Nigeria are variegated. Corruption is like a rainbow. Different colours and shades but nevertheless the same entity like Joseph, son of Jacob’s coat of many colours. But quite unlike Joseph’s coat of many colours or its modern design made popular by Dolly Parton’s coat that brought the wearers good luck and blessings, Nigeria’s corruption-coat of many colours has neither brought with it good luck or any blessing. The story about Nigeria’s coat of corruption is one of a tale of woes from the magisterial ruling autocratic pedestal to the valley of despondency and hopelessness peopled by the masses.
However, there is a school of thought that think otherwise and tenaciously holds that corruption is beneficial to Nigeria as it is what blood is to man. He maintains that without corruption, Nigeria would have died. To me, this is heresy. I had engaged this fellow, tried to dissuade him from holding this type of opinion especially under the present ‘Anti-Corruption’ regime but he did not yield ground, not an inch. Instead, he was ready to contest his position in any well-constituted university faculty or even in the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Perhaps, in a kind of repartee or recap of his standpoint, this friend, told me that Nigeria is a badly coupled machine which lacks symmetrical wholeness and functionality. He added that the only thing that has kept the machine alive is the heavy engine oil and other lubricants that have facilitated the operation and movement of the machine but in a very awkward locomotive ambulatory. He concluded that corruption is like those engine oil and lubricants that have made it possible for the mechanical contraption to be quaking and moving in a show of life but in actual fact quite dysfunctional.
What brought me in contact with this irrepressible member of the school of thought that holds this jaundiced view was the recent police recruitment that favoured IGP’s state thus pitching the Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria Police Force (IGP) against the Police Service Commission (PSC). My friend cited this quarrel between the IGP and PSC as an irrefutable evidence of dysfunctionality of Nigerian State. He told me that the PSC has even sued the IGP for ‘illegal’ recruitment. By way of emphasis, as he was leaving, he asked me if this word called ‘illegal’ wasn’t the euphemism for nepotism that Nzeogwu revolutionaries condemned as corruption.
The question is: by recruiting more of those that speak the same language with him, worship the same God, and share the same political view to assist in running his institution, has the IGP breached anti-corruption laws? My friend answered that even assuming IGP hired more of his people, this is not nepotism but a new management paradigm in Nigeria where you can never count on the goodwill, discipline and trust of those outside your tribe or state. While finally taking his bow by leaving me to digest his marathon lecture, he told me to check the police Internet portal and note the distribution of the recruitment across the 36 states and Abuja and then use my tongue to count my teeth as to whether Nigeria is one or many nations coupled together and left to stew in mortal combat. Having heeded my friend’s challenge and discovered to my chagrin that indeed the recruitment was skewed in favour of those my friend called ‘members of the ruling council of Nigeria’, I was stupefied to discover that virtually the ratio of the recruitment weighed heavily against some states. The report shows Nasarawa, IGP’s home state has 528 candidates well above other states, with according to reports, 247 out of the number having allegedly not even applied for the recruitment. So, where did those names spring from if they did not apply in the first place? It is reported that the PSC and the presidency have denounced the list as “illegal” which breached Federal Character Laws.
But the argument would be if this kind of recruitment is traced to the IGP or other high ranking members of the ruling council and adjudged illegal what is the consequence for such illegal action? A recruitment process which ordinarily was based on certain criteria and qualifications of the applicants must be reviewed on the parameters of due compliance with those criteria and qualifications and if those criteria and qualifications were breached, then the process is a clear case of an act of corruption which is nepotism and the managers of the process are liable to be prosecuted. But Nigeria is not a competitive or egalitarian democracy or a republic. It is a feudal contraption founded on an autocratic legal order suffused with legal framework that encourages corruption. If the law is deployed against the IGP and his alleged confederates in this recruitment process, will the same treatment be meted to his counterparts in the NNPC, ministries and parastatals that recruit personnel on the same primitive considerations?
When it is said that nobody is fighting anything called corruption in Nigeria, it would seem as if anybody is condemning President’s anti-corruption. No, the fact is that we do not know what corruption is in Nigeria. You can’t fight what you don’t know. For the umpteenth time, nobody is fighting corruption in Nigeria! Only one man has been courageous enough to admit this fact and stated it clearly. That courageous man is General Ibrahim Babangida who during his tenure as ruler of Nigeria surveyed Nigeria and declared that every Nigerian is corrupt. There were righteous indignations here and there but he was right. As stated at the threshold of this essay, Nigeria is a corrupt facility and it can only operate or be run on the wheels of corruption. In fact, without corruption, Nigeria would have died. Corruption is the oil and lubricants that fuel and lubricate the Nigerian engine. This is the truth; anything to the contrary is hypocrisy. The 1999 Constitution is a fraud. The political system based on it is legitimated criminal enterprise best borne out by the electoral system when parties and candidates deploy armed robbery, frauds, assassinations, ballot snatching, results-swaps, forgery, etc. to access power from the top to the bottom.
The only difference between the political crimes and common crimes (armed robbery, murder, theft, frauds, etc.) is that the law and judicial process are deployed against the later but the former is more or less legitimized by the legal and constitutional framework that created a euphemistic cover for political and economic crimes which are looked upon with less opprobrium. These are the shades or colours of corruption in Nigeria. The law and the political culture have created a variegated legal and socio-political framework upon which corruption is hoisted so that with the different shades and colours it becomes difficult to interpret the colours for there are those who are colour-blind and cannot separate one colour from the other. The result of this colour-problem is that in Nigeria what is black to Hausa man may be grey to Igbo man and what is white to Yoruba man may be sweet cream to the Ijaw just as red may be brown to the Efik or Tiv. So in this colour problem, there become colour riots in Nigeria as regards corruption and there are different shades and colours of corruption, and in this confusion the law is helpless and therefore ineffective.
Afe Babalola: A rare builder
I
n appreciation of his immeasurable contributions and multi-billion Naira investments in education, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the Founder & Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, as a rare builder.
Tinubu who spoke on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) and Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, a serial entrepreneur and energy expert, who were conferred with Honorary Degrees of ABUAD at its 7th Convocation Ceremonies over the weekend, eulogized Babalola, saying “we are proud to be associated with you”.
Tinubu, who was accompanied to the event by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Governor Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (Minister of Interior), Chief Bisi Akande (an APC chieftain) and Mr. Demola Seriki (former Minister of State for Defence), said: “Truly, investing in education at 90, in the twilight of a man’s life like Afe Babalola is something you cannot find in the books but in the heart. Babalola is an embodiment of strong commitment, great determination, honourable character, a talent seeker and producer.
“We know that the lack of economic facilities in many of our public institutions is affecting our nation. We will promise you that there will be a rehabilitation of facilities in the areas of roads and more infrastructures will be provided in other sectors. We will not give Nigerians excuses because we are practical and pragmatic economists.”
The APC leader who was obviously elated with the honour bestowed on him said it was a privilege and honour for him to be considered among the group that was recognized, stressing that he deeply treasured the Award of the Honorary Degree of the 21st Century University.
Waxing philosophical, Tinubu reiterated that education is the light of a nation while ignorance constitutes its darkness and that it is only with the light that Nigeria will see and appreciate where it is and discover the path it must tread to realize its greatness as a nation.
According to him, ABUAD, in its first decade of existence has become the vital piston in the machinery of national progress, pointing out that young Nigerians require and deserve quality and functional education that will unlock their potentials.
The APC national leader said that ABUAD has demonstrated that it is committed and dedicated to providing stellar education in which it has distinguished itself since it opened its doors for the commencement of academic activities on Monday, January 4, 2010 as a result of which it has graduated seven sets of graduates since its maiden Convocation on October 21, 2013.
His words: “If we don’t board the train of progress, it will pass us by. This means that we must acquire and use scientific and technological skills of the 21st Century to advance our common purpose. In this manner, we will help in breaking the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.”
Earlier, the Founder & Chancellor of the University, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), thanked all stakeholders who in the last 10 years have assisted the university to grow in leaps and bounds to the extent that it has received accolades from national and international educational stakeholders like the NUC which acknowledged it as “a model, benchmark and reference point” as well as “the pride of education system in Nigeria”. On its part, the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) acknowledged it as “the most successful private university in Nigeria” while UNESCO endorsed it as “a world class institution of higher education.”
Babalola said: “Today, we can boldly say that we have overshot our expectations in the first 10 years. I thank God Almighty, the regulatory bodies like the NUC, MDCN, Council for Legal Education, the Nursing Council, the MLS Council, our parents, the loyal and committed staff and above all, our students for assisting me in realizing my vision and dream. I thank you all.
“On our part, we will continue to act on such words of advice in our focused determination and unalloyed aim to make our university the best, not only in Africa, but certainly one of the best in the world.
“I equally pay special tribute to my pioneer staff and our first set of students who joined me in navigating the then thick forest to become the most beautiful university in Nigeria today. I am happy to announce to you all that many of our first set of graduates are making waves round the world and have remained leaders in reformation, in character, in dressing all of which have become the culture of the university today.”
Having successfully fought its way to the top among the prestigious universities in the country and having completed its first 10 years plan, Babalola revealed the university’s next 10 years plan is to build on its achievements and navigate itself to the club of the first 100 universities in the world.
To actualize this dream, he expressed his preparedness to join hand with others stakeholders to ensure that Ekiti State, which is a landlocked state, has a viable and all-time functional airport, good motorable roads, Independent Power Project and a good dam as well as other water storage facilities.
In addition, he emphasized the need to put up relevant and very useful structures for the College of Pharmacy, Dentistry, Opthalmology, Mental home, Drug Manufacturing Company, Cancer Centre, Dialysis Centre, completion of ICT building which is under construction, expansion of its programmes to make them more functional and international, increase the university’s undergraduate and graduate admission to African countries and overseas, employment of international students and international lawyers, embark on Staff and Student Exchange Programmes and award Scholarships to students including students from other countries.
He encouraged Nigerians to emulate the practice in other parts of the world where the leading universities derive their income from school fees, alumni contributions and donations, endowment and gifts. He therefore appealed to ABUAD benefactors, admirers, parents and those honoured with its degrees to contribute generously to the university. This, according to him, could be by way of endowing Professorial Chairs, putting up buildings which will be named after them, giving scholarships and prizes to outstanding students or poor students in your name.
He thanked the parents and guardians for looking in the direction of ABUAD as the university where they wanted their children to be trained, mentored and guided into stars ready to conquer the world like the testimonies of appreciation the university has been receiving from many of its former students, stressing that: “You will now appreciate that you have gained a lot by sending your children here, a university devoid of strike actions and renowned for its predictable academic calendar. We have not failed you. Their colleagues in other universities are many years behind them. This university will continue to lead this country in qualitative and functional education.”
Babalola advised the graduating students to always be good ambassadors of the university, adding nothing must be done to bring down the quality of education and the name the university has toiled to build over the years.
His words: “Always remember too that hard work does not kill. It is slothfulness that destroys. Always remember your university anthem which emphasizes the place of determination, discipline and integrity. This must be your watchdog as you go into the world. I wish you well”
Olofintila writes in from Ado-Ekiti
