Rohingya crisis: Myanmar lied against Bangladesh – High Commissioner
T
he High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mr. Md Shameen Ahsan, has described as false and misleading, the allegation by the Government of Myanmar against Bangladesh over repatriation and reintegration of the displaced people of Rohingya.
Ahsan stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, where he accused Myanmar of fabricating lies against Bangladesh as a ploy towards reneging on her obligations for the sustained repatriation and reintegration of the displaced people of Rohingya.
He said Government of Bangladesh had noticed attempts by Myanmar Union Minister for International Cooperation, Mr. U Kyaw Tin, to falsely accuse Bangladesh in an effort to clear his country of complexities in the Rohingya crisis.
The high commissioner alleged that Myanmar had always portrayed Rohingya as ‘illegal-migrants’ from Bangladesh during the colonial era.
He, however, said Myanmar had come up with an innovation that there was a massive influx of Bangladeshis to Myanmar during the war of liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, stressing that all these claims were baseless.
He further cautioned the Government of Myanmar to stop such concocted campaign and rather concentrate on the fulfilment of its obligations in the process of repatriation and reintegration of Rohingya.
Part of the statement issued by the high commissioner reads in part; “It is a matter of utter dismay to witness persistent campaign on the part of the Government of Myanmar to mislead the international community with fabricated information, misrepresentation of facts, unsubstantiated claims and undue accusations on Bangladesh in order to avoid its obligations for the sustained repatriation and reintegration of the forcibly displaced Rohingya in safety and dignity.
“The Government of Bangladesh recently noticed yet another round of such attempts by Myanmar Union Minister for International Cooperation Mr. U Kyaw Tin.
“Myanmar Minister resorted to misrepresentation of the whole issue as well as laying unjustified blames on Bangladesh in his effort to refute the well-founded remarks by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on 23 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.”
ADVAN makes significant additions to awards
T
he Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) says there are new developments in its Awards for Marketing Excellence, which holds next month in Lagos.
A statement signed by the Executive Secretary, ADVAN, Ediri Ose-Ediale, said winners of the awards would now be showcased in the directory of all World Federation of Advertisers’ (WFA) member companies.
The statement said another development is that entries for the awards would now be assessed by both local and international assessors.
The event, which is set to highlight the “Business Value of Creativity” will witness local and international professionals sharing insights on the theme of the day, the statement further said the awards’ offer the ultimate platform for improving brand awareness and loyalty, by increasing the respective recipients’ prestige.”
The ADVAN awards winners are acknowledged as industry leaders and named the elite in their industry, the statement said.
The event, which is a prestigious and respected award in the Nigerian marketing community, provides the opportunity for organizations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized.
The ADVAN awards is endorsed and supported by WFA, an organization of national associations and global brands in over 65 countries of the world.
The association will also host its 18th Annual General Meeting /Members Round Table with the Theme: “Navigating the Nigerian Marketing Communications Regulatory Landscape” in Lagos.
TRCN: 17,594 teachers failed qualifying examination
N
o fewer than 17,594 teachers failed the October Diet of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE).
However, 45,301 teachers who wrote the October Diet have qualified to register for teaching licenses.
Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, the Registrar, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), disclosed this in Abuja yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The examination, which was conducted in 47 centres across the country, started on October 11 in states with large number of candidates and ended on October 12.
Ajiboye said that the results had been approved by the Governing Council of TRCN, adding that the 62,895 out of 66,354 teachers that registered participated in the examination.
“The result was not bad because the average performance of those who passed the examination is 72.03 per cent, which is 45,301 candidates, while 27.97 per cent which is 17,594 candidates failed.
“Going by the states’ performances, the teachers from Lagos State recorded 88.19 per cent, followed by Enugu State with 85.76 per cent and Kano State with 84.69 per cent.
“The performances of the candidates from other states are also very encouraging and the Federal Ministry of Education and TRCN Governing Board are happy with it,” he said.
He said that even though PQE was not an achievement test, it was important to ensure that an individual registered as a professional teacher.
He stressed that the council would not issue teaching certificate and license to any teacher without writing the examination.
“We are now preparing for November/December diet of PQE, for the council to meet up with the deadline of December 31.
“We are organising this Batch C to meet up the requests from many teachers who wish to meet the December deadline and the registration of the candidate will end by November 8.
“The conduct of the November/December PQE is scheduled for December 6 and 7. Those who failed October diet have the opportunity to re-enroll and re-write the examination with the new set.
“Those who also passed should go ahead to register at the centre close to them to be able to get their certificates and licences as qualified teachers,” he said.
Ajiboye gave assurance that TRCN would not back down on its position to flush out unregistered or unqualified teachers out of the education system by Dec. 31.
“It is not only TRCN’s position, but the position of National Council on Education that has to be implemented. We will make sure we enforce the law and by January 2020, we will begin to move around for enforcement,” he said.
FG, states plan free healthcare services to aged lepers, others
T
he Federal Government has expressed readiness to work with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), to ensure aged persons especially lepers and persons living with HIV, get free, quality health care services in every state across the country.
Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, made this known on yesterday in Abuja, at the 2nd national conference on ageing, organised by the Coalition of Societies of Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), with the theme, ‘ Journey To Age Equality; The Society and the Older Persons: The Nigerian Perspective.’
Mamora, who noted that people over the age of 60 were this year estimated to be 15 million, an equivalent of three to five small African countries, however, lamented that thousands of older persons in the country die annually from chronic diseases that were preventable and controllable.
While noting that such preventable deaths were no longer acceptable, he disclosed that besides the Healthcare Package for Improving Quality of Care of the Ageing Population (HEPIQ-C Project) established by the Ministry to address the healthcare issues of the ageing population, plans were currently underway to inaugurate the newly formed National Research Committee on Healthy Ageing for the Older persons in the country, early next month.
Commending states who have already introduced free healthcare services programme for the elderly, he maintained that the successful implementation of the recent National Policy Framework on Healthcare for the Aged (Healthy Ageing), would require collaborative partnership with state governments and all stakeholders fighting and advocating for the right of older persons.
In his words: “Nigeria’s ageing population of 60 years and above is ever increasing. In the year 2009, the National Population Commission of Nigeria stated that there were 6,987,047 million elderly people 60 years and above in the country, which represented 4.98 per cent of the total population. In 2019, it is estimated that people over 60 years of age are about 15 million out of the 200 million population.
“Nigeria has endorsed and is committed to achieving the goals and targets in the declaration of the Global Strategic Plan of Action on health and ageing 2016-2020 and committed also to 2020-2030 decade of healthy ageing with a view to achieving SDG 3.”
“Federal Government is committed to ensuring free and affordable healthcare services are available to our senior citizens as part of government’s social responsibility, hence, the implementation of healthcare for the Aged programme and utilisation of Basic healthcare provision fund to procure health insurance for the senior citizens at the state level through the NHIS gateway.
“The Ministry of Health will work with other governors through the Nigeria’s Governors Forum to encourage the implementation of same in their respective states in a bid to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). We will ensure that all neglected and stigmatised older persons such as lepers and those living with HIV/AIDs get free healthcare services throughout the country.”
Earlier, the President COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, who called on the Federal Government to establish and fund old people’s home and daycare centres to care for the needs of older persons in communities, equally asked that social and economic policies be put in place to support the capabilities, wellbeing and autonomy of older persons.
According to him, most older persons were either abused by care givers and family members, or denied many rights and privileges. He added that there was the urgent need to develop a national blue print for sustainable social investment and actions for older persons.
“Some Nigerians do not favour Old People’s Homes, which we need many more well managed ones, whilst others prefer Old People’s Day Care Centres where they can interact regularly in the day and go back home in the evening. Loneliness kills and many older persons are lonely.”
On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, pledged her ministry’s support in putting a national policy of the aged, to ensure Nigeria was not lagging behind in making life easier for the aged.
Osinbajo, SGF for National Advertising Conference
V
ice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, are expected to attend the National Advertising Conference scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from November 25 to 27.
\
The conference, organised by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), would be declared open by the vice-president while the SGF would declare it closed.
Kwara Assembly confirms Commissioners-nominee
K
wara State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed all the 16 commissioners-nominee forwarded to it by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
That came three days after the lawmakers commenced the screening of the cabinet picked in what had been described as about the most thorough, yet friendly confirmatory sessions in the state.
Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, said the nominees were confirmed following a three-day screening that saw the House asking them questions related to their backgrounds, expertise and track records as Kwara citizens.
“The nominees are hereby confirmed as commissioners for Kwara State. We so resolve. I now direct the Clerk of the House to communicate this decision to the governor,” Danladi said at the plenary after the House had earlier dissolved into a committee of whole.
The confirmation was preceded by screening of four nominees who were the last batch of the 16 appointees.
The nominees were Oyedun Julianna Funke (Isin); Agbaje Wahab Femi (Offa); Joanna Nnazua Kolo (Edu) and Arinola Fatimah Lawal (Ilorin East).
A seasoned educationist and women rights’ advocate, Oyedun Julianna Funke said the best strategy for Kwara to keep teachers in the hinterlands would be to pay rural teachers’ allowance to personnel who agree to serve in the villages.
She also called for free accommodation for such teachers and concerted efforts by the host communities to accommodate them in manners that make them comfortable to work and live there.
“If I find myself in the education ministry, I will ensure that we liaise with the communities to embrace the teachers and offer them necessary support. We will also reintroduce or strengthen School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) to help in this regard,” she added.
“The idea of political office holders influencing transfer of teachers should stop. Our children are the ones suffering. Once we give them these incentives and take away undue political influence, the teachers will stay.”
Femi, an administrator and grassroots politician, said Nigeria must never prioritise stomach infrastructure at the expense of physical infrastructural development.
“I believe there are other ways of compensating those who have done one thing or the other. But we definitely can’t play with physical infrastructure. Several countries have left us behind because of our attitude to governance. Our problem is the lack of honest and altruistic leadership, or people who place public interest above personal interest,” he said.
He was later asked to bow and go following massive endorsements of his nomination by the lawmakers, who recalled his contributions to the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Twenty-six-year-old Joanna Nnazua Kolo told the lawmakers that her nomination was a challenge for her to contribute to the development of the state, calling it ‘a rare privilege to serve.’
“I thank God for this rare privilege to serve. It is not by my power or any personal effort. I also want to appreciate the governor for the golden opportunity given to me to be here today,” Kolo said, her speech repeatedly interrupted by wild applause from the gallery.
She commended her party and community leaders “for their mentorship and support.”
Speaker Yakubu said he was impressed by Kolo’s opening remarks, which were rendered in flawless British English, urging her to represent ‘our youth) constituency well.’
“You’ve got a lot of work to do. You can’t let us down as members of your constituency,” Yakubu added, asking her to bow and go.”
The final nominee was Arinola Lawal, whose screening session was the most emotional as lawmakers took turns to praise the role of former Governor Mohammed Lawal, Arinola’s father, in the socio-economic development and political struggle of Kwara.
She was ushered into the parliament amid loud praises of her father while the screening session was punctuated by shouts of ‘omo L’Aderin,’ one of the many cognomens of Arinola’s father whose tenure as Kwara governor was the most memorable since 1999 when Nigeria returned to civilian rule.
Arinola, whose managerial experience spans tourism and hospitality sector, was later asked to bow and go as the session became emotional. She was the only nominee who did not say a word throughout the screening.
The governor had sent a total of 16 nominees for confirmation as commissioners.
IPPIS: ASUU suspends proposed strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its proposed strike over Federal Government’s directive to enroll its members into the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2020 budget proposal before lawmakers on October 8, he vowed that Federal Government Employees not captured on the IPPIS platform by October 31 would no longer be receiving their salaries.
ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a phone interview, noted that the union had decided to maintain status quo, pending further meetings.
ASUU had at different fora rejected the deadline, stating that universities operated differently from the civil service and should, therefore, not be seen as appendages of ministries, departments and agencies of government.
“What we have been saying is that the reaction of our members will depend on what happens in the government. Our members will meet at the appropriate time to take appropriate decision.
“The Senate has intervened in the matter and we are engaging the Senate, the Senate has appealed to us for now, When they pay other workers, they pay them also.”
According to him, the union is proposing another template which would factor in the peculiarities of the universities and promote their interest.
“The point we are making is that we have visited the Senate President, told him that there is an alternative to IPPIS, the IPPIS as we see it, will not promote the interest of the university, there is no university or country in the world where the payment of university workers is centralised with the government.”
On the World University ranking, Ogunyemi stressed that enrolling its members would affect Nigeria’s status, and discourage visiting lecturers come into the system.
“IPPIS will affect our ranking, because now scholars from different parts of the world will not be encouraged to come to Nigeria.
“Imagine somebody come for short six months and because of IPPIS he is not paid from three to four months, whereas, if they are domesticated in the universities, ASUU will pay them.
“Any university can attract scholars from any part of the world and you do not expect scholars to come from India, China, Australia, America or UK and be coming into Abuja to enroll in IPPIS.
“It is ridiculous, and that is what the autonomy means, that universities should govern their personnel, and their pay role system.
“We are saying it is not safe, we are going to become a laughing stock among committee of universities.
“In Ghana, there is something like IPPIS, but universities are not part of it. There is nowhere in the world that payroll is centralised and managed by consultants.”
He, however, noted that what the union wanted was a “Governing Council’ that would govern and manage the payroll of ASUU members.
“If government does that, it is the council that the government will hold responsible, that is what the law says, and where a council is found to be corrupt, or incompetent, that council should be dissolved and another council should be put in place.
“Our proposal is that there should be a mechanism that will enable the government to monitor the payroll system and the personnel. At the appropriate time, we will release it to the Nigerian public.
“The mechanism, when we centralise the payroll system of academics in Nigeria, you are taking a risk, cyber criminals can break into it at any time.
“There is nothing you put on the internet that cannot be hacked and that is not accessible in any part of the world.”
He stressed that the IPPIS will erode autonomy of the union, noting that the universities are unique environment, and are called “universal cities, because they are universal market places of ideas.”
Lagos destroys hundreds cartons of rotten frozen food
* Sifax-off Dock apologizes over offensive odour
The Lagos State government on Thursday destroyed hundreds of cartons of rotten frozen food items found in five containerized laden trucks belonging to Sifax, off Dock Nigeria Limited in Apapa area of the state.
New Telegraph authoritatively learnt that the destruction of the five 40ft containers followed an agreement reached between the state government and Sifax-off Dock Nigeria Limited due to the offensive odour caused by the decayed frozen fish that polluted the environment.
Two of the containers were buried at the Epe landfill by the government officials both from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
Impeccable sources at the agencies and the firm confirmed that two of the containers were evacuated from Apapa to Epe landfill for destruction on Wednesday while the remaining ones were evacuated for destruction on Thursday.
The affected containers were: CRLU229406, CRSU 6016320, MEDU9109382, CRSU6060718, CHIU9024490. The firm confirmed that the fish in the containers were spoilt and the odour emanating from the containers could be harmful to the community.
In a letter addressed to the OC Terminal, through the Staff Officer and tiled: “Reminder: The retrieval of 4 by 50ft refer containers (fish) for evacuation and destruction”, signed by one Nnaemaka Ogbozor, the firm said that the fish containers had decayed and dangerous to human health.
New Telegraph had earlier reported the discovery of five containerised ladden trucks with suspected rotten edible items in Apapa area of the state following the complaints by the residents of of about 13 houses said to be bad affected by the offensive odour. It was gathered that out of the 25 containers located in the area, five of them had their consignments rotten and emitting a foul odour which the residents said was endangering their health.
WNTV: Surpassing vision of founding fathers, Osinbajo tasks broadcast practitioners
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday, tasked broadcast practitioners in Nigeria to always venture to surpass the vision of the founding fathers so as to bring development to the country.
The VP gave the advice in Ibadan at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary of the Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), now NTA, which held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.
Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who stated that Nigeria was not just the first to have television in Africa but also before several European countries and China, said: “As we celebrate the establishment of WNTV, we also celebrate what is possible in our nation.We celebrate also what the vision, hardwork and the commitment to the public good can do.
“Like Ambassador Faroubi had said, the celebration of the phenomenon achievement in 1959 would be wasted unless we recognise that the achievement from then is an established shoulders for us to stand on. And that today, we can do more to realise the vision of Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to build a people capable of excelling beyond his own achievements.
“Every generation has its own historic responsibility to reach for the highest peaks that human capacity can achieve. Today, we are in most advanced moment in science, technology and innovation in human history. Today, every smartphone has the computing power than all the Apollo space ship had in 1959; so all things are possible and we are able. Let us be inspired by Papa’s word that our only limit is our imagination,” the VP said.
S’Court judgement: There’ll be no mass defection from PDP – Ologbondiyan
*Accuses INEC, APC of plot to disqualify Wada
By Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has said the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari would not lead to mass defection from the party.
He, however, alleged of a plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the report of its monitoring committee to disqualify PDP candidate in Kogi State, Egnr. Musa Wada from contesting the November 16, governorship election.
At a press conference Thursday, Ologbondiyan said it amounts to “negative mindedness” for anybody to think that the Supreme Court judgement would trigger mass defection from the PDP.
“I want to tell you that no leader of the PDP is thinking of any issue being triggered. The future is very bright and the hope of Nigerians lies in the PDP.
“Do not forget that for majority of Nigerians, pending this judgement, they believed that they voted for the PDP. However in the decision of the Supreme Court and in the wisdom of the justices of the Supreme Court, they decided otherwise, but they said they will give us reasons for their decision later.
“As a party we are waiting the reasons for the decision. When we find their reasons, we will go into the substance of the matter.
“But in respect of what the matter holds for the party, in the last election, we won about four to five states from the ruling government which shows the believability of Nigerians in what the PDP represents.
“And moving ahead we will go inside as a party, begin a process of reform and I can assure within the next couple of years, the PDP will come out stronger because it is the only party that has the best for Nigerians and it is the only party that the democratic ethos of the nation can be well entrenched,” he added.
Insecurity: NBA threatens boycott of courts, calls for state of emergency in Edo
From Cajetan Mmuta BENIN
The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch, has called on the Edo State government to declare a state of emergency on security following the resurgence of kidnappings in the state.
Members of the NBA in a statement Thursday by the association’s Chairman, Mr Collins Ogiebaen and his Secretary, Mr Pius Oiwoh, and made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital, said the call became necessary due to the rising wave of insecurity across the state.
The statement said no fewer than eight lawyers and judges have been abducted across the state within the last nine months.
The most recent was the abduction on Wednesday of an Appeal Court judge, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme and the killing of her police security detail.
They vowed to shutdown all courts proceedings in the state should the law enforcement agencies fail to secure the release of Jusitce Nwosu-Iheme soonest.
Ogiebaen, who condemned the worsening security situation in the state, said armed bandits and kidnappers have laid siege in the entire state.
He called on the government, particularly in Edo, to as a matter of urgecy, overhaul its security architecture.
