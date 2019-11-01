Sports
Rohr has not impacted anything on Eagles – Elaho
…says coach should develop players from local league
E
x-international, Friday Elaho, has questioned the impact the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has made on the team since taking over three years ago.
Speaking with our correspondent, Elaho said the coach cannot boast of discovering a single player, rather, he has banked on players groomed by other countries while ignoring the home-based footballers.
According to him, Rohr has not achieved anything special as other local coaches who handled the team in the past, did better than him.
“I don’t think the coach has done anything special with team; that’s my own opinion, I don’t know what others think,” he said.
“People will say he qualified us for the World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, won bronze at the AFCON, but that’s not the issue, we have other local coaches who have achieved same thing in the past, and he should have brought something different to the team.
“The problem is that he is not looking at the players playing in the local league. How will our league develop when he doesn’t see anything good in the home-based players?
“He was brought here to improve the league for us and develop players from the home front and not just to come and coach the national team alone; he was supposed to be in charge of all the national teams in the country, both the U-20, U-23 and the rest, that’s why he is the Technical Adviser, he can oversee every department of the game.”
Speaking further, the former Bendel Insurance of Benin midfielder, said the coach should go round the Nigeria Professional Football League to discover some of the abundant talents scattered all over the country.
He advised the coach to look for a player and let people say it is Rohr that discovered him from the league.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets seek perfect record against Australia
N
igeria’s Golden Eaglets will be wary of desperate Australia as they attempt to maintain their perfect run in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup when the two teams clash in the last group game today.
Eaglets have already booked their place in the round of 16 following victories over Hungary and Ecuador but Australia, who have just point, are looking to progress with a victory over Nigeria as one of the best third placed teams.
The Aussie lost their opening encounter 2-1 to Ecuador before holding Hungary to a 2-2 draw.
Nigerian side has maintained their pre-tournament rating with incredible performance in their first two games where they came from behind to record emphatic victories over Hungary and Ecuador.
However, It is expected that the coach Manu Garba would want to rest those stars that qualified the team to the next round in order to give other players a taste of the action against Australia.
Sports
U-23 AFCON: Amapakabo lands in Egypt with 21 Olympic Eagles
N
igeria’s U-23 head coach, Imama Amapakabo left the country’s shore yesterday with 21 players ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt next month.
Dream Team VII will seek to retain the title won by the previous team when the third edition of the championship kicks off in Cairo on November 8.
Team captain Azubuike Okechukwu tops the list of foreign pros in the squad that departed Abuja on Thursday afternoon.
Defenders Anthony Izuchukwu, Sincere Seth and Olisah Ndah, midfielders Kelechi Nwakali, Muyiwa Olabiran and Ndifreke Effiong, and forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Orji Okwonkwo are also in the final list of 21.
Amapakabo also picked goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar, defender Josiah Chukwudi, and lively attacking midfielders Ndifreke Effiong, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Sunusi Ibrahim.
The Olympic Eagles are in Group B and will contend with Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa in that order at the Al Salam Stadium. Hosts Egypt head Group A that also has Ghana, Cameroon and Mali with matches to hold at the Cairo International Stadium.
Nigeria’s first match of the campaign is against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, November 9.
The top three teams at the eight-nation finals will qualify to represent Africa in the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
21 OLYMPIC EAGLES
Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United); Kingdom Osayi (Giant Brillers)
Defenders: Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Samuel Atavti (Esperance FC, Tunisia); Valentine Ozornwafor (UD Almeria, Spain); Sincere Seth (Boluspor FC, Turkey); Josiah Chukwudi (Spartak Tranava, Slovakia); Anthony Izuchukwu (Nest Sotra, Norway); Bitok Stephen (FC Isloch, Belarus)
Midfielders: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Aliyu Yau Adam (Spartak Jurmala, Latvia); Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov FC, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Huesca, Spain); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Faleye (Wacker FC, Austria); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford FC, England); Azubuike Okechukwu (Basaksehir FC, Turkey).
Forwards: Orji Okwonkwo (Bologna FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (FSV Mainz).
Sports
NNL succumbs to club owners, postpones resumption to Nov. 22
T
he Nigeria National League might have succumbed to the wishes of the NNL Club Owners and Managers Association, who requested for a two-week extension for the commencement of the new season.
Despite rejecting in a release signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the second tier league in the country, Lawrence Katken, saying the league would resume as scheduled on Friday November 1, there was counter information to the contrary.
According to the stop press information, the NNL has postponed the commencement date to November 22 as against the November 1 date.
When our correspondent contacted the COO on the telephone, he confirmed the postponement while assuring that the reasons for the new date would be revealed on Friday.
“Yes you are right, the league has been postponed till November 22,” Katken said.
“We are going to be having a meeting on Friday where we are going to announce to the world the reasons why we are postponing the league.”
Earlier on Thursday the NNL leadership has expressed dismay over the call by the Club Owners and Managers Association to postpone the season by two weeks.
In a release earlier Thursday, the club owners asked the leadership of the 2nd-tier league to consider their position.
A call rejected by the NNL before the turn around later in the day.
Sports
NWPL Super 4 winners to get N3m, trip to Spain
T
he Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, yesterday in Lagos disclosed that the eventual champion of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 will go home with a cash prize of N3million and an official trip to Spain on invitation of the La Liga Women’s League.
She noted that the second place team will get N2 million, while the third place team gets N1 million cash prize.
Falode, said Wednesday at the well-attended press conference to herald the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that, the one-week official trip for the eventual champion of the 2018/2019 Super 4 , is one of the technical activations of the La Liga Women’s League partnership with the NWFL, signed two years ago in Spain.
She stressed that, the second aspect of the La Liga partnership, would see the Spanish league management, send technical officials to Nigeria before the commencement of the new season to train coaches in the Women’s League.
“This is the much we have done to further develop the Nigerian league, as we the board members of the NWFL know quite well that, there is no vibrant national team, without a standard and well developed league football in the country.”
The Chairperson of the NWFL urged women football stakeholders in Nigeria to be ready to invest in the country’s women’s football. “We have not done badly in a little over 2 years since we took office. We have a league that plays the Super 4 and the Champion’s Shield. All we need now for our viable league is a worthy sponsorship. We appeal to the clubs to appreciate the good things done by the board and constructively criticise. We want the best for the league. The closing gap being experienced from other African countries at the national team level, means, we need to work hard to regain our pride of place at the top of African football.
Sports
Abeokuta bubbles for JAC Motors 10km Road Race
W
ith just a matter of hours to the maiden edition of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, the historic city of Abeokuta is already feeling the pulse of what Saturday November 2, would be like, when over 10,000 runners storm the streets of the city gunning for the champion’s prize monies.
The Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Bukola Olopade, said Thursday afternoon in Abeokuta that, the technical committee headed by Olympian and former African record holder in the Long Jump, Yusuf Ali, have received over 40 entries from world class long distance runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Ghana and other parts of Africa where marathon is predominant. Despite closing the entries for international runners, we kept receiving interests from other world class athletes, but we had no option than to ask them to try their luck next year.
“All the invited foreign athletes have been received into Nigeria through the visa on entry scheme,” Olopade said.
“This helped us greatly, as we have all the foreign athletes that will make the Road race thick and possible achieve all set goals in terms of standard which would help us gain desired recognition among other international road races across the world.”
Olopade disclosed that, all aspects of the race that would make it a huge success have been tidied and the organizers are ready to stage a world class Road Race.
He stressed that, come Friday November 1, the organisers will lead the team of media representatives and some of the world class athletes to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office at 6pm. “The governor has been so supporting and without him, the race would not have been able to take place in Abeokuta.”
Sports
Eto’o: I’m best African player in history
F
ormer Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has insisted he is the best African player in history.
The 38-year-old had an illustrious career where he won 18 major trophies, including two Champions Leagues and two Africa Cup of Nations titles as well as an Olympic gold medal.
Eto’o was named the African Player of the Year four times but failed to win the Ballon d’Or, with his best placing being in the 2005 edition where he finished third.
Former Liberia international George Weah is the only African player to win a highly coveted World Player of the Year award, claiming the prize in 1995.
“I don’t need to lay claim to anything, it’s just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it’s a fact,” Eto’o told AFP.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You know, as an African, you are always being judged. What is unacceptable is that the first people to do it are always the Africans. They can’t take anything away from me because I am proud to be African.
“When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn’t mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don’t accept being one.”
Sports
IAAF strips Oladoye of African Games medals
I
t was a bad news from the International Association of Athletics Federation for Team Nigeria that competed at the last African Games in Rabat, Morocco, as one the medalists, Oyesade Olatoye, was stripped off of the two medals she won at the tournament.
The Ohio State athlete won gold in the women’s shot put while also getting the bronze in the women hammer throw.
She will however lose both medals as she was declared ineligible to compete for Nigeria at the games where she qualified for the recently concluded IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.
In a release by the IAAF, she was not cleared by the world track and field ruling body’s Nationality Review Panel.
“In reference to the transfer of allegiance for Oyesade Olatoye, the final decision of the NRP has determined that the athlete was not eligible to represent Nigeria at the time of the 2019 African Games and that her results there have to be annulled,” the statement read.
She competed for the US as a junior athlete and had to engage a lawyer to facilitate her clearance alongside her father.
Although she was not cleared for the AG at the time of the Games, she was however cleared for Doha 2019 World Championships and now free to compete for Nigeria without much ado.
Sports
Eagles’ coach unhappy over fixture schedule
N
igeria coach Gernot Rohr says November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers fixture schedule facing his side is “not ideal and proper”.
The Super Eagles open their Group L campaign against neighbours Benin at home on November 13 before travelling to face Lesotho four days later.
“Our players from Europe will only get to us a day or two before the first game, so there is no time for adaptation to the African conditions,” Rohr said.
“After that game on Thursday we travel to Lesotho away on Friday to play on an artificial surface on Sunday. This is not ideal and proper for any team.
“We’ve spoken to CAF about this but nothing has been done.”
Sports
Diri’s record as sports commissioner unequalled in Bayelsa – Alabrah
T
ournament Director of the Restoration Cup in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s biggest grassroots football competition, Daniel Alabrah, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, left an enviable record as Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state.
Alabrah, who is Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs and a member of the state PDP Governorship Campaign Council, said Senator Diri remains the best candidate for sports-loving Bayelsans in the November 16 election because of his antecedence in the sector.
Speaking to sports journalists in Yenagoa, the former professional footballer said Bayelsans and stakeholders in the sports sector recall with relish Diri’s days as commissioner in charge of sports.
“It was during his time as Sports Commissioner that Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens both won the national professional league in the male and female categories at the same time. The players and officials were well motivated as their allowances and other incentives were promptly paid.
“In 2006 as commissioner, Bayelsa came fourth at the national sports festival. This is the state’s best performance at the sports festival till date.
“Diri had a policy of automatic employment for sportsmen and women who excelled in national and international competitions. Many beneficiaries of this policy became coaches in the state sports council and are still grooming young talents for the state,” Alabrah noted.
He said stakeholders trust Diri just as they are upbeat and positive that when elected, he would replicate and surpass his previous performance.
“Diri has already promised to prioritise sports and that he would build recreational and sporting facilities in the eight local government areas of the state.
“He has said he would use sports to promote tourism through facilities such as the 18-hole golf course and polo ground already built by the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson administration. Besides, Diri had always supported the Restoration Cup morally and financially.”
Alabrah challenged those talking about a “super sports agenda” by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. David Lyon, to show his antecedence in promoting sports in the state.
“You cannot give what you do not have. You cannot talk about a sports agenda that nobody can see. What my friend, Mr. Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monichelle Sports Construction Limited, said Lyon would do for sports is still unknown and yet to be articulated by him or the APC candidate. Is it a closet agenda?
“No reasonable person will compare Diri’s track record with that of any other candidate in this election. He is head and shoulders above all of them because of his performance in the sector. Let them tell us what their candidate has done in sports and not try to promote a vacuous and empty agenda that is full of sound but lacks substance.”
Alabrah assured stakeholders of a return to the glorious days of sports development in Bayelsa under the Diri administratio
Sports
Curtains fall on AIICO Tennis at Ikoyi Club
T
he final of the ongoing AIICO Tennis Singles Championship taking place at the Ikoyi Club 1938 comes up today at the tennis court of the prestigious club.
On October 18 in Lagos the competition started with male teams divided into two groups of A and B while the women only compete in the Ladies singles.
The oldies are also vying for honours in veteran singles for people between 60 and 69 years old and the Super veterans, meant for 70 years and above.
The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, said the competition had been very interesting to the delight of the club members and fans of the game.
Okubena said: “We are so happy about the turnout and the overall standard of the competition. Some matches were as tough as national matches out there and we believe things like that will continue here in the club.
“In the weeks ahead, we expect more competitions to come up and further create excitement for us.”
Emeka Azinge who came back from a set down to defeat Dele Osinga 2/6, 6/3,10/3 is one of those competing for honours for today’s final. Sesan Dada who also edged out Bola Ayorinde 6/3, 6/1 is also in the running. They are both in Group B while Kalada Kienka is another top candidate from Group A of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.
