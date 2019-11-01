Rohr has not impacted anything on Eagles – Elaho

…says coach should develop players from local league

E

x-international, Friday Elaho, has questioned the impact the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has made on the team since taking over three years ago.

Speaking with our correspondent, Elaho said the coach cannot boast of discovering a single player, rather, he has banked on players groomed by other countries while ignoring the home-based footballers.

According to him, Rohr has not achieved anything special as other local coaches who handled the team in the past, did better than him.

“I don’t think the coach has done anything special with team; that’s my own opinion, I don’t know what others think,” he said.

“People will say he qualified us for the World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, won bronze at the AFCON, but that’s not the issue, we have other local coaches who have achieved same thing in the past, and he should have brought something different to the team.

“The problem is that he is not looking at the players playing in the local league. How will our league develop when he doesn’t see anything good in the home-based players?

“He was brought here to improve the league for us and develop players from the home front and not just to come and coach the national team alone; he was supposed to be in charge of all the national teams in the country, both the U-20, U-23 and the rest, that’s why he is the Technical Adviser, he can oversee every department of the game.”

Speaking further, the former Bendel Insurance of Benin midfielder, said the coach should go round the Nigeria Professional Football League to discover some of the abundant talents scattered all over the country.

He advised the coach to look for a player and let people say it is Rohr that discovered him from the league.

Like this: Like Loading...