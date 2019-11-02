Rugby: S’Africa dominate ragged England to win third World Cup

He has been touted as the next big thing in Nigerian football and Samuel Chukwueze is living to the hype. In this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, The Villarreal star said his ambition include winning the African Footballer of the Year award very soon.

Most Nigerians know you as a dazzling winger who has a big future with the national team, so who is Samuel Chukwueze?

I am a footballer of course (laughter). I am from Ugba Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State. I am the first of my parents’ children; we are two boys and one girl. I attended Government College Umuahia and later finish in Evangel Isiochi.

What does playing football mean to you?

It means life, I enjoy playing the game since I was 5. I had a dream I would be a footballer, I dreamt I would play for my country. I think I was inspired by players like Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, as a little kid, I watched the way they played, I dreamt of being like them and I thank God my dream has come to pass.

How did you start?

I was playing on the streets like every other kid but I joined Future Hope Academy U-8 & U-10 I then moved to New Generation Academy before I joined Diamond Academy from where I was picked for the Golden Eaglets.

Talking about Golden Eaglets, you were the third highest scorer in the competition as Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, it will feel incredible to achieve such feat at a young age….

It is something I cannot even describe; I thank God for that achievement because He crowned our efforts with winning the tournament. We knew we could achieve something in Chile but it was unbelievable we won. I can’t describe how I felt; nothing can be compared with winning something for 200 million Nigerians who were supporting and praying for us.

I scored three goals and I was happy I was able to help the team achieve success. I am proud of my country.

Some of you who won the U17 World Cup, including Victor Osimhen and the likes couldn’t do much in the U-20 category; you didn’t even qualify for the African championship. Despite the setback, how were you able to break into the Super Eagles?

You know, when you are in this kind of situation and you believe in yourself, anything can happen. I never let that setback affect me because I believe in myself. I kept on working hard, training hard and also praying.

What kind of relationship exists between you and other members of your set of U-17 national team?

It’s a very great family because we stayed together like almost four years from the U-17 to the U-20. So, it’s a great family. We even created a Whatsapp forum to chat and have fun amongst ourselves. It’s not about the team, it’s just the spirit of oneness, a family.

Since the retirement of Okocha, Nigerians have been looking for a playmaker that would turn things around for the team. Have the Super Eagles found one in you?

I can’t say that, at least, on my part. Nigeria has so many players, so many talented players who can even play better than me; it’s just the opportunity that they need. Jay Jay Okocha is a legend and I’m learning from him, but I don’t play his pattern. He was a midfielder, and I’m an attacker. You can’t compare me with Okocha because we play different roles.

Your dribbling runs are just like those of Lionel Messi; is it right to say that Messi is your inspiration?

Not at all. I don’t see Messi as my idol, I only see Arjen Robben of Holland as my idol. Every time I watch his video clips. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn from him. Almost every pattern he plays I replicate. When you are learning from an idol, you need to copy everything he does. Although he has retired, I still watch his clips to learn so many other things. I believe one day I will meet him. I was praying to play with him, but he has retired.

How do you feel, being the youngest player among the big boys in the Super Eagles?

I feel happy to play among the stars, it’s a dream come true. Before I used to watch them on TV, and I said one day, I would like to be like them, play alongside with them, even if they are no longer playing for the Super Eagles. But, today, look at me, I’m living my dreams. Sometimes, in training, I watch them and forget I’m part of them. When I later get myself, I would just smile, saying ‘is it me’. It’s actually a dream come true for me.

You scored a goal in the game against South Africa and was even declared the Most Valuable Player of the match, how did that make you feel?

I felt so proud and thanked my teammates who supported me. I didn’t plan to have such a wonderful game, I just wanted to help my team win and I am happy I was able to even score a goal. I want to always do my best to

Last season, you played against Messi in the La Liga for the first time, could you share the experience?

You know how it feels playing against the greatest of all time! It was a great feeling, a dream come true for me. I couldn’t even imagine playing against somebody I’d been watching on TV for how many years in the Champions League, World Cup etc. It was great feeling for me.

You even scored in that game, and you must have felt bad you lost the match.

Yes, that’s football for you. Although we needed the win, in football it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, the important thing is your performance. And thank God we were not relegated at the end.

You’re linked with several offers, is there likely to see a move?

No, for now I’m still a Villarreal player, and I’m just focusing on my football, I don’t know what future holds; I will only keep working.

It’s been awhile a Nigerian player won the Arican footballer of the Year, do you think the current players in the Eagles can claim the award anytime soon?

Winning the African Footballer of the Year award is part of my dream; I know if I keep working hard I can be one of the Nigerian players to win the award. The good thing is that we have players who are very good and I know very soon one of us will

win it.

