S/East’s craving for devt

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George is uncomfortable with the country’s electoral procedure, and failure to revolutionise it by leveraging on technology as has become the norm in developed democracies. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reacts to the recent Supreme Court verdict and offers some suggestions on how the party can reposition itself for future election

How did you receive the Supreme Court verdict on the appeal of your presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?

With the Supreme Court decision, the die is cast now. So the best thing to do now, to me as a retired General, is to take the gauntlet and keep moving. Since we are still alive, we should not cry over spilt milk. We should first all get together and chart a new way forward.

Did you expect anything other than that or were you shocked by the verdict?

What shocked me was the quick manner the judges delivered the judgment. In fact by the time I got to my office, I was told the judgment had been delivered and the reasons would be provided on another day. It made one chuckle a little beat. I knew it had to be timely done, but it came as a rude shock. It was too fast, in fact, faster than a computer. We don’t need to get despondent at all, rather we should put it behind us and move on.

Do you subscribe to Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe’s statement that APC National leader, Bola Tinubu has achieved more than Pa Obafemi Awolowo?

It is absolutely sacrilegious to compare Pa Obafemi Awolowo with Bola Tinubu. It is an infamy. How do compare a Volkswagen to a Mercedes? Is it because he wants to praise-sing a human being? Then, he is not a Christian.

Let us look at the record of Pa Awolowo’s performance briefly. He governed Western Region. From Ibadan as the headquarters, the territory Pa Awolowo governed comprised Ajegunle the boundary, the whole of FESTAC, the whole of Badagry, the whole of Alimosho, the whole of Mushin, the whole of Ibeju-Lekki, the whole of Ikorodu and the whole of Epe.

In Lagos, Fadeyi was the end of Western Region that Pa Awolowo governed. The region also covered Warri, some parts of Bayelsa, Oke Ogun in Oyo State and many places. Pa Awolowo was the Premier over all these places then. Think of his achievement. Think of his commitment. Think of his civilised approach to governance. I have been on both sides. When I sit down and look at some issues sometimes, I tell myself that it is a pity that I did not meet Pa Awolowo. It is like I am reading about someone from another planet.

When I became the Military Governor of Ondo State, I ordered for all books written by Pa Awolowo. I read them all. That is why I encouraged all governors who want to succeed to read Pa Awolowo’s Procedures of Managing Government. If they follow it, they can never fail. That was the kind of concept I brought. They were committed. They were candid. Of course, they made their mistakes because they were human. But when you compare their output with failure, they scored Grade A. Lagos is just a subset of the region Pa Awolowo governed.

Does it mean the PDP always lose elections in Lagos State because of flawed electoral procedure?

Not really. But it contributed to it. Another challenge we have is our party members. Some will come and pretend they are party loyalists. They collect the tickets, go to the emperors and trade with money. It is the monetary part that concerns them rather than commitment and loyalty to their party. These are the things that I have seen in the last 20 years. It does not seem impossible because nothing has a beginning that will not have an end. And the end is coming. The last time we have an imposition, it really affected our performance in the governorship election.

How do we fix the procedure of electing political office holders in this country?

The democratic procedure of electing our lawmakers, our governors, our senators is unimaginable. In every aspect of it, the procedure is flawed. That is why some political leaders have capitalised on the weak system to perpetually oil those who are in charge. The first time, I went to my polling unit and voted. After voting at the polling unit, they would announce the result. Before they got to the collation centre, they had added seven in the front of the number. Why should we have a system whereby human beings will be the one collating election results? This is the 21st Century. People were physically carrying results during the last elections.

I am an electrical engineer. I am also a technologist. Some people say we do not have technology in this country. Who says that? If somebody removes money from your account, you get an alert. If somebody deposits money in your account, you get an alert. Is that not data processing? Why is it possible in the developed countries? And these people claim they have no server. I am telling the ills that have so embedded in the system.

In the last election, I don’t want to excuse our party. I have mentioned the massive corruption, the rottenness of the electoral procedure and the last one – the people. Even in our party, some will come pretending that they are your people but they want to collect the ticket and go to the emperor. It is the money they are interested in rather than be committed and loyal to their party. So these are the thing that I have seen throughout the period. It does not mean that it is impossible because nothing has a beginning that does not have an end, and the end is coming. The last time, we had an imposition. They gave us a governorship candidate. You know what they were singing? ‘Customer dada, Jimi Agbaje.’ What does that mean? We complained they said let it go.

Are you saying he sold out in the election?

As an elder, when you have a family squabble, you don’t go to the market place to undress yourself. It was a party affair and at the appropriate time, in our efforts to prevent a re-occurrence, after the post mortem, we will come out with facts and figures. People said all sorts of things.

You have your issues in the party and you have identified the problems, but are you saying you are helpless?

You know the founding fathers of the party came out with certain plans. If we kept to those plans, remember when we started, we said we would rule for 60 years. But the human frailties, the greed in humans, the lackluster behavior, the manipulation of the zoning and so many things affected us. You know when you are driving on the highway and you cruise, you‘ve got to be careful because you might hit a bump or a roundabout.

We were cruising and we hit a tornado which was unexpected and we were bounced out. Thank God we did not die. Now, there is need for the party to sit down and do an assessment and to rebuild. It is not about ‘let us go, nothing happened.’ Even in your office, if you have that management style, you will pack up into the dustbin in

no time. This is why we are saying that the elders of the party, those who have been there since 1998 and those who are currently there. We need to put everyone in a room and tell one another the truth. I will not say we have reached our Eldorado and that nothing is wrong, but I can tell you plenty is wrong.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu fired a salvo recently when he said Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state and I said that is a wakeup up call for our party. What did he see? That is the spokesman of the President and that is why I said we need to sit up, otherwise, that observation might become the belief of the electorate that this party (the PDP) is dying.

What is the feeling of the younger elements in the party, particularly the governors in this regard?

You know from our part of the world, we use adages. You told a hunch back the load on his head is tilting. He would tell you to look below the load to his back. I won’t say more than that because I still believe in this country and because I am a Yorubaman who is very proud of my heritage and as part of my upbringing, I will not go to the market place to de-robe our party. We still have enough time to do our rebuilding work. I agree we have a problem; I’m not saying all is well and good. That is why I’m saying that the party should, as a matter of urgency call an emergency meeting of all elders so that we can shut the door and talk. There is a problem that is brewing.

You know when you warn your kid against putting his hands in fire and the moment you leave he does just that and that is when he will know the effect of fire. I won’t say more than that because it will be discourteous to my party. Some people got so angry and left. Some left because they are looking for greener pasture, but the moment APC is in crisis they will run to another party. But we are not sure of where we are going but I believe if the current managers of the party would accept this advice. Call the meetings, zone by zone, areas by area, state by state, and the problem will be solved.

How prepared is your party for the Bayelsa and Kogi elections?

I have not been directly involved, but I have been getting snippets and I am very concerned. In Bayelsa, some have defected, some have returned. You know when you think the frying pan is hot and you jump into fire, you quickly come back. Governor Seriake Dickson is my genuine committed brother and I want to wish him well. I have heard so many things about what is going on and I tried to reach him but no dice. But I hope the managers of the party are looking into what is happening because that is why they are there.

You can’t have an association where everything will be working perfectly. No. But the one I know about is the governor of Oyo who is leading the campaign in Kogi State and I have prayed for him to make sure he moves every muscle because the All Progressives Congress is divided in the state. But like I told you, the electoral procedure in Nigeria is archaic; it is flawed; it is absolutely in shambles.

In India election recently, 800 million people voted. That is not their entire population and you know India is the largest democracy in the world. The number of ethnic groups in India can form Nigeria. They ran that election for two weeks and did the collation; not a single person went to court. Why is our own not like that? What is the problem? Why can’t we use electronic voting system and remove human manipulations from our electoral system?

I don’t trust that goddamned results they are going to bring. Anything mechanically done cannot be efficient, cannot be correct. You will see the outcome. They will go to the tribunal and judge will tell you this and that. Then why did you allow people to go and vote in the first place? Let the judiciary decide who will be here or not. To me this is absolute nonsense. It is the judiciary now which is to decide, and this is why all these people like the emperor here wants to have full control of which judges are appointed.

How do you see the recent request by President Buhari that the Senate should approve release of N10 billion refund to Kogi State for federal roads rehabilitated at this moment?

I will also come to my part of the world, a witch cried yesterday and a child dies today. Who will not know that the witch must have killed the child? Why now? Why did the President send that request at this moment? But the people of Kogi should know what to do about such windfall, after all they have not been paid salaries for more than two years. That is what I keep saying about our electoral process. The will of the people must be respected. They should go and vote and ensure their votes count.

How do you want the electoral process to be reformed?

We are not living in isolation. I will tell you that India just held its elections and you know that their technology is very high. They almost landed in the moon recently. They have their own Silicon Valley there now and they utilised it in the recent elections. I think what we should do it to scrap INEC and start all over with the single aim that the whole electoral process will be technology based, with very minimal human input.

We don’t need to be carrying results to Abuja to announce; we don’t need to go from polling unit to wards and local governments for collation. Once you check your PVC, the voting equipment recognises you and you vote. After the outcome of this election appeal at the Supreme Court, we must, as a matter of urgency ensures that we scrap the electoral process. Let us go and redesign it; buy, borrow or steal the technology from the developed countries if the need be. How did they do it in France?

I just told you about India now which is the largest democracy in the world- 800 million people voted. In fact by that evening, voting has ended. So what is our problem? Did we need public power supply? There is solar power. Look at our banking system. No matter which village you are, you will get an alert on your phone. Who is fooling who? And that is why the electorate in Kogi State should assess the two candidates and chose who will be able to serve them and develop the state and vote for him.

The success of a leader is measured by the number of people he is able to lead out of the doldrums, not how many people you are able to suppress, either directly or indirectly. You know when I see some of friends, I feel very sad. That you are still able to move now and do anything is sheer grace of God. Let us share it. Let us lift our neigbours, our friends. Remember, General Alexandra the Great who conquered the whole world from Macedonia at age 32. When he was going back home, he developed this disease and the doctor who was beside the General told him ‘I have three wishes. You doctor when you take my corpse home, let them know that I did not die at the war front, rather it was due to ill health.’ The second wish was that they should dash out all the treasures he acquired during his conquests. And the last wish was that when you put me in the coffin, stretch my hands open so that people will know that I am going back with absolute nothing.

Is that not telling enough? What did we bring to this earth? That is what I tell people that I know. Instead of wasting money on ego tripping, set up a foundation, set up something that can put smiles on the faces of the millions of these children who can be prime Minister or President tomorrow.

There is hunger in the land. The level of poverty, hopelessness, helplessness and joblessness is very high and they make the electorate very vulnerable to all forms of inducements. If they know that the procedure will reflect the will of the people let them retain it. Because you know that if after four years the people are unable to have dividends of democracy they will vote you out. That is the power of the people and is what makes democracy appealing all over the world. But here, even after a flawed election, the battle moves to the election tribunal.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 budget of N10.33billion, which comes with N2.4 debt repayment, is currently before the National Assembly. What is your view of this and perhaps one of the Agriculture Minister’s that N50 can get one a meal in Nigeria?

Facts are facts and they are different from mere political statements. How many Nigerians are feeding well now? What Nigerians are concerned about now is what is there for them and their families. There is hunger in the land. There is no job, no income, many, especially the young and up and coming ones, there in a state of helplessness, hopelessness and joblessness- budget or no budget. What impact has the ones they have read in the past four or five years? I have lost interest in following any budget. Look, we are the private sector trying to run our businesses. Tell me, how many foreign investors come here; how many local products are we exporting?

All the new ministers that President Buhari has just appointed, we want to see their impact in the development of the nation. In the last four years, what have they achieved? I’m yet to see anything. I want to see them work on job creation. And on the debt portfolio, after the federal government, do you know which state is next? It is Lagos State. Who is going to pay it? Our children? So what are they doing?

The young man who is the governor today grew up from Omindundun, which is not far from my family house. So I know the Jide Sanwo-Olus very well. They are good people, good Christians. But when somebody told me Lagos was going to borrow some billion of naira, I said to him Akinwunmi Ambode took a bond. So the thing is mounting.

