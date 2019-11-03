Salvaging roads in Anambra

The two-hour gridlock was indeed excruciating, cutting across two major streets in Nnewi, commercial town of Anambra State. There was no space for tricycles to pass through and the traffic police men had their hands full as they tried without end to direct motorists in a bid to clear the logjam.

It was not a traffic jam caused by a church crusade or a political rally, but the network of deep pot holes adorning the streets of Nnewi. A heavy duty truck got stuck in one of the large crater like pot holes and the vehicle loaded with building materials could no longer move. Similarly, the Nkwo Nnewi Auto Spare Parts market and the Bank Road shared in the frustration under the scorching afternoon sun.

At Zik Avenue Awka, the major road in the sState capital linking Amawbia to other parts of the state had a baptism of a heavy down pour and the dual carriage road became a river flowing into traders’ shops and sinking vehicles. Similarly, the Amawbia by pass to the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway did not help matters during the early morning rush hour as the hold-up stretched over three hundred metres and vehicles formed three ranks without motion. If that of Nnewi and Awka appear to road users as horrific, that of Onitsha and its township roads are more of hell on earth.

The town is densely populated with people while the roads are not only narrow but highly dilapidated to the delight of auto mechanics and panel beaters who smile their way to the bank; no thanks to the state of roads in the area. Major roundabouts and inter community link roads such as Mkpuato Junction, Nnobi Junction Ezi-Elias, Ihiala-Iseke roads and Enugu- Awka old roads paint the picture of hopelessness raising moral question on the presence of government. Deepening the chaotic state of Anambra roads is this year’s rain which has up till the time of this report is sweeping major parts of Anambra roads and sacking residents in the communities.

This has given impetus to the chanting of the opposition parties in the state who have sent the regime of Governor Willie Obiano to the cleaners. “I want to tell you that since the inception of Willie Obiano, no new road has been constructed and the ones done by Sen. Chris Ngige and Peter Obi while in office are not being maintained and that speaks volumes of a failed state,” Comrade Osita Nwafor of Anambra Good Governance Forum (AGGF), said.

“The governor has no reason what so ever not to take care of our roads. Anambra used to boast of having the best road networks in the South East, but today all have been consigned to the history books and claims to be working,” he added. But the governor appears not to be losing sleep despite the high profile critics against his administration in the area of road network. Just recently he set up Anambra Roads Maintenance Agency, which he said would commence work soon after the rains. “We have mapped out the entire state for road maintenance work which has even commenced in some parts of the state”, the State Commis-sioner of Works Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, said in an interview last week.

“The state has been divided into three senatorial zones for this purpose and fourteen competent contractors have been engaged due to the level of dilapidation. “We have contractors like IDC, Breeco, New Idea and Siva Constructions. We also contracted Pachuu’s, Tarmad, Cotabs, Twanco among others.

“They will take care of roads in Anambra North and Anambra South Senatorial Districts while Anambra Roads Maintenance Agency will carry out work on half of the roads in Anambra Central while some contractors would work on the other half.” He explained further: “The IDC Construction Company will take care of Niger Bridge Head to Zik’s round about, Nkpor to Amawbia roads.

The Nigerian Army contractors are already working on Onitsha-Owerri road and in Awka North we have completed the bridge in Achalla community and we are already working on the road linking Amanuke Amansea- Ebenebe-Oba Ofemili would be given attention during this dry season. “The governor has ordered that we should go to the no go areas; that is places that have not seen roads before and that is just what we are doing.” Ifejiofor further noted that the Mgbakwu road leading to the state polytechnic is being addressed while the internal roads inside the institution have been completed.

“We are also taking care of two roads in Ndiowu community in Orumba North Council Area being handled by Titad and Paul B Construction companies. Also the Army Engineers are taking on 10 roads in Onitsha including Ogbaru Local Government Area roads. “We are working on Awah Ndiukwuenu roads also in Orumba as well as the 42 kilometer road from Agulu-Otu-Ifite Ogwari to Nzam as well as Onono to Ugwanocha in Anambra East and West local government areas. “The Onitsha MCC Bridge has been taken over by Julius Berger Construction Company due to the nature of that area.

We in the state are working on Ogwuanaocha in Ogbaru Local Government to Ihiala Local Government Area.” He, however, blamed the state of the roads on the failure of the express road which he said is a federal road. “Most of the heavy duty trucks now use our local roads and the pressure has become so much that it is dilapidating our roads.

We are putting barricades on some of these roads so that those heavy trucks do not worsen the internal roads in the state.” However, government watchers are of the view that the stop gap arrangements on Anambra roads should not only be for palliative measure, adding that the process of awarding contracts to the fourteen contractors is suspect.

But Ifejiofor contended that government observed due process in awarding those contracts announcing that already three contractors have had their contracts terminated warning that any staff of the Ministry of Works found to be continuing with such contractors would be summarily dismissed. Be that as it may, Anambra people look forward to a traffic free Christmas expecting that the roads so far mentioned would be given due attention as was promised by the state government.

