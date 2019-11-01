Arts & Entertainments
Sanni-Shittu: How beauty pageant boosted my confidence
Aisha Sanni-Shittu is an actor, a singer, TV presenter and entrepreneur. A former beauty queen, she has featured in several television and film productions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the artiste shares her experience working with Majek Fashek, Sir Victor Uwaifor, Modenine, and other notable musicians, as well as playing the lead role in the eponymous historical play Emotan which premiered last Friday in Benin during NAFEST 2019. She also recalls how she was sexually harassed when she contested in “Big and Beautiful Africa”.
In 2008 you contested and emerged the First Runner-up of “BIG AND BEAUTIFUL AFRICA”. How was your experience participating in the pageant?
I had a wonderful experience participating in the pageant. Prior to the competition, I had never done anything like it. Big and beautiful was a huge boost to my confidence. It allowed me and my fellow contestants to love our bodies and be proud of how we looked.
Did you encounter sexual harassment in the course of participating in the pageant?
Yes I did. It was subtle but it was there nonetheless. A few of the other girls experienced it as well.
What happened?
One of the crew members asked me to accept his sexual offer and he’d make sure I won. I declined. Later on, I heard that he told a few others the same thing.
You are a singer and an actor. In terms of passion and priority, which of these comes first?
Besides the fact that I was a singer first before an actor, I honestly at this point cannot place one before the other. The two go hand in hand. I am blessed to be able to do both and I am glad to have had a few opportunities to do both in previous projects.
You studied English Language at the Lagos State University and went ahead to become a presenter for a very brief period on LTV. Why did you stop?
At the time, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do. I know for a fact that I’m definitely going to do some presenting in the nearest future.
You were at a time a backup singer for Majek Fashek. How was it working with working with Majek Fashek?
I was a backup singer for Majek Fashek for a brief period. We performed at the Thisday Music Festival. It was a lovely experience. I learnt a lot during that time and I will never forget that experience.
How would you describe Majek Fashek?
Majek Fashek is a very talented singer. Like all human beings he had his challenges but it never took away from his talent.
You’ve also work with the likes of Dr Sid, Modenine, Zato, respectively, and Sir Victor Uwaifo, with whom you made a song which featured on his Album released under hypertek records. How was it working with Sir Victor Uwaifor?
Working with Sir Victor Uwaifo was an amazing experience. He is one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life. He is definitely the most talented person I have ever met. He is a musical genius, so when he approves of your work, you’re settled. And to have him not only approve of my work but also feature me in his classic remake ‘Vulcanizer’ is definitely a blessing from God.
How was it working with Dr. Sid, Modenine and Zato?
I worked with Dr Sid on my first record. It was my first time in the studio and the first song and video I ever made. It is an experience I will always carry with me.
Working with Modenine is always pure joy. He is a wonderful rapper/lyricist, and producer. We have a few songs out and we recently recorded one in the UK scheduled to be out soon.
Working with Zato is a great blend of Joy, peace and discovery. Because we are siblings, we are extremely relaxed and free in each other’s presence and because of that, we’re able to exhibit raw creativity and art. We obviously respect each other’s works and input. Zato is super talented and I absolutely love and appreciate his gifts.
You currently have a distribution deal with Aristokrat Records. How did it happen?
I signed a publishing and distribution deal with Aristokrat records for the release of my debut album ‘Shades of Undying Love’. A friend referred me and my body of work to them and they approved me and signed.
What are your expectations?
I want to be the best at what I do. I am completely open to learning new things and being extremely successful at them. I want to hone my skills and eventually mentor others with the knowledge I acquire.
Tell us about how your acting career started…
In 2012, I was introduced to Mr. Owen Gee and he gave me an opportunity to work with him on his hit Mnet show, ‘Skits and Sketches’. They were short comedy skits that ran co-currently for over three years on all Africa Magic Channels. I was one of the main actors on the project.
You played the lead role in the eponymous historical play Emotan which premiered last Friday in Benin during NAFEST 2019. What were the challenges?
Playing the role of Emotan felt like an out of body experience. I had my fears because it was unlike anything I had ever done before. I didn’t think I could pull it off. Our Director, Mr. William Benson, trained me. He helped me tap into my spirituality and inner self and I was opening up and releasing myself in a way that I never had before.
Rehearsals felt like school and I was doing things that I didn’t know was possible. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to learn on the job and get paid while learning. I’m also certain that this is the first of many amazing opportunities and open doors for me.
You have worked on a few feature films as well such as ‘Dognapped’, ‘To have and to hold’, ‘Acquired Taste’ and others. How have they defined the trajectory of your career as an actor?
So far, so good. Every experience is a learning curve for me. I have gotten better over the years. I have learnt a lot from each and every production I have been on. Growth and success is imminent for me in Jesus name. My prayer is to continue to sour higher in my career every day.
You recently concluded shoot for the first season of a Zee World Production, ‘Deceptive Measures’. What should your teeming fans expect from you?
The Zee World Production was the first of its kind and I am blessed to have been a part of it. My prayer is that my participation in the project will open even greater doors of opportunities for me.
You are host of ‘The Soul Open Mic with Aisha and the Heritage Band’. What inspired this programme? And how has it been?
Soul Open Mic with Aisha is a project very close to my heart. It’s a weekly show that allows all artsy people to come and showcase their talents. We have singers, actors, painters, poets and so on. Talents scouts are always present. It’s also a great place to network. It’s on hold for now because we are currently discussing with a few media houses and brands that are interested in partnering with us.
You are also an entrepreneur. How has it been?
Being an entrepreneur has been challenging but that’s normal. I can’t tell you for free the entrepreneurship has paid my bills. You learn on the job and that’s okay. The Bible talks about having several streams of income. As longs as we persevere through the initial challenges, the reward is grand.
Davido announces release date for album, A Good Time
A
few weeks ago, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced the title of his new album as ‘A Good Time’ to industry people and journalists at an event in Lagos, Nigeria.
At the event, he also played them a few songs. While Nigerian rapper, YCee had been jokingly nervous about releasing his debut album, YCeevsZaheer on the same date as Davido, he might be happy at Davido’s release date.
On October 28, 2019, Davido took to his Instagram page to announce his album release date as November 22, 2019. The post reads, “A GOOD TIME NOV 22 !!!!!!!!!!! RISKY OUT NOW!!”
A few days ago, he released the ‘Risky,’ the second single off the album.
Yul Edochie shares photo taken with dad, Pete Edochie, mum
P
opular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a lovely family photo. Yul who is well known for occasionally showing off his family members on his social media pages, especially his children and wife, however, took his followers by surprise following his sharing a rare photo with his veteran actor father Pete Edochie and his mother.
Sharing the inspiring photo, the movie star expressed that he had not visited his parents in a long time because of the demands of work, noting, however, that he decided to visit them after completing the shoot of a movie titled ‘Fear’.
Nicki Minaj displays $1.1m wedding ring
Trinidad and Tobago born rapper and singer, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty a.k.a Nicki Minaj has displayed wedding ring worth $1.1million bought by husband Kenneth Petty.
The 36-year-old rapper posted a video via her Instagram page, @nickiminaj where she flaunted her diamond ring.
TMZ, (thirty-mile zone) reports that Kenneth Petty was involved in every step of the design and making of her giant square-cut jewel, which took several months.
Rafaello Jewelers said that Petty commissioned them to make the design of the wedding band as well as the finished piece delivery and handing over what was estimated to be $1.1 million for the ring.
The jewelry company described Minaj’s custom features as a 17-carat centre with VVS2-clarity diamonds.
Rafaello Jewelers also said that there was no space for inscription on Nicki’s ring but Petty had the opportunity to do that on his ring- ‘Ken & Barbie’
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that Nicki Minaj recently got married to her husband Kenneth Petty in a secret ceremony.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr charged with unlawfully touching third woman – Lawyer
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already facing a criminal case over accusations he touched a woman’s breasts in a bar and pinched another’s buttocks in a nightclub, has been charged in connection with a third woman, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Gooding is expected to appear in court Thursday and plead not guilty to the charges, according to his lawyer, Mark Heller.
The charges are not yet public, and a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to provide details. Heller said the charges stemming from the third accuser were “similar” to those involving the other two women, and that all are misdemeanors, reports Reuters.
“Each accuser is totally fraudulent,” Heller said, adding that there was video of all three alleged incidents exonerating his client.
Gooding, 51, won a best supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for the film “Jerry Maguire” and is known for roles in movies including “A Few Good Men” and “The Butler” and in the television miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
He was previously charged with one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in connection with each of the first two accusers. He pleaded not guilty on October 15.
Prosecutors said at the time that they hoped to establish a pattern of behavior at Gooding’s trial using testimony from 12 additional women who have said they were subjected to unwanted touching and advances by the actor in bars and clubs.
It was not clear whether the accuser behind the new charges is one of the 12.
Gooding, who is divorced, is one of dozens of men in politics, entertainment, sports and the business world who have been accused of sexual misconduct since allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial in New York in January on charges of rape and assault involving two women. He has denied any non-consensual sex.
Reendiv Funfair excites children, parents for Independence anniversary
An atmosphere of fun took over the Egbe, Ikotun, Ejigbo axis recently when the Greendiv Funfair made a stop at the axis, exciting students in their hundreds, their parents and guardians as well as other guests.
Held at the Muslim Praying Ground in Egbe, the event took place on October 1 to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary with a lot to eat and drink as well as fun games to engage with.
Speaking about the event, the converner, Maureen …, said the objective is to create some cheer for children in the environment while engaging the society also in creative ways.
“We write to you schools with proposals, we started in Alimosho and we are expanding to other parts of the area and then we are combining with Ejigbo. We write to the schools to prepare their students for certain competitions depending on which is slated for the particular event.
The last time, we had the spelling bee competition and it could be debate or even a cooking competition but this time around, we just hosted a march past competition along with a cultural display which includes folk songs. We also had a drama presentation like a skit as well as poetry and instrumentals.
It was all about anything that has to do with culture because the event is tagged Hope for Nigeria and themed to depict the diverse cultures of the country,” she said in a chat with Saturday Telegraph.
Speaking further, she added: “We had dignitaries who came to talk to the children. We had representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Exams Board, the palace as well as the local government here. We also had a number of sponsors who came to support us in creating an atmosphere of fun for the children.
The truth is there has not been much support, expecially from government at all levels. Probably because we are not in an election season whereby they cannot cease the opportunity to campaign but we have some sponsors that have always had our back. Like Mr Chef, Fan Milk, CWAY, Domino’s Pizza, Energised Water which has never disappointed us.”
SAGE Innovation Centre Partners Art X Lagos For 2019 Launch
SAGE Innovation Centre, a social accelerator for a Green Economy in Lagos has partnered with Art X Lagos, West Africa’s premier international art fair, on its fourth edition.
Art X Lagos is designed to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and its Diaspora.
SAGE Innovation Centre is a non-profit organization that believes that climate change is a serious threat to humanity – and by collaborating and pulling resources together, something can be done to curb the threat.
Nazanin Alakija, Founder, SAGE Innovation Centre revealed that sponsoring the ART X Lagos 2019 is in line with the organization’s value of helping to formulate and collaborate with teams around ideas, and bringing together project leaders, designers, artists etc to help build and scale bold solutions in the fight against climate change.
This is why it is sponsoring one of the curated projects of the fair to showcase emerging photographers whose work documents the environment of Lagos, both buildings under construction and building that are characterized by worn infrastructure and seemingly stand-in for another time decades past, with a focus on the many areas threatened by the environmental challenges that plague the city of Lagos.
Through AR technology, some of these photographs will be consumed by elements that represent ways in which the environment is currently at risk. For some photographs, the described elements will build up, demonstrating the risk of continuing to live in the way that we do.
In other photographs, the elements dissipate, demonstrating what positive legislation and actions on the part of Lagosians can do to prevent or curb the havoc wreaked on our environment.
The featured photographers include Amanda Iheme, Nyancho Nwanri, and Ifebusola Shotunde.
Tokini Peterside, Founder of Art X Lagos stated during the launch of the 2019 edition that this year’s edition would ‘contribute significantly to positioning the visual arts as an important aspect of Nigeria’s creative industry.’
She further expressed her appreciation to SAGE Innovation for its efforts at promoting a Green Economy particularly by partnering with Art X Lagos with the focus to showcase our environment through arts.
The ART X Lagos this year will feature a robust line-up of panel discussions open to all fairgoers. The event will run from November 1 – 3, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Nollywood: AY’s ‘Merry Men 2’ set for cinemas
The sequel to star-studded Nollywood blockbuster movie ‘Merry Men’is set to hit cinemas on December 20, its producers have said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after a series of teasers, its producer, Ayo Makun(AY), best known for his renowned hit ‘30 Days in Atlanta’, released official trailer of the anticipated ‘Merry Men 2’.
For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man.
BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the ‘Merry Men2′ alongside, Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo and ace actress Iretiola Doyle.
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, also features in the movie, playing the role of ‘Kenya.’
The 20-year-old actress is spotted in a scene ‘dealing’ with Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Williams Uchemba and AY.
‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors — Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).
The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons’, are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.
Merry Men 1 was a cinema hit which premiered in September, 2018
Feminism as solution to society’s imbalance
Book Title: Woman at Point Zero
Author: Nawal El Sadaawi
Year 0f Publication: 1975
Pagination: 114
Publisher: Zed Books Limited
Reviewer: Kunnu, Adeniyi Taiwo
T
his novel is based on a true event where Nawal met Firdaus in a jail who was a criminal and was soon to be hanged for the murder which she has committed.
This novel is mostly about Firdaus and her tragedy, but it is impossible not to notice that she is not alone in her grief. When a female life costs almost nothing and men have all power in their hands, a tragedy is bound to happen. Being protected by the law, traditions and, what is even more important, religion, men don’t bother themselves to pretend that women have any place in the society.
The interesting thing is that Firdaus is not appealing for life time imprisonment instead of death penalty and demanded death. Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her.
The aspect of Firdaus’s desire for the release that come with death is indicative of a society where female repression is choking to say the least. From being an orphan to eventually being handed over to one relative or the other and eventually becoming a prostitute, the reader find men in virtually all the stages of her life, not helping her make the right sexual or even marital choices, rather, these men add to her woes, rejection, engaging in commercial sex and ultimately culminating in the death of an abuser.
Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her. A narrative full of themes which include, Abuse of Women(by men); Socio-cultural limitations against women using the instrumentality of culture and religion, Patriarchy and such others as to make a woman evidently second fiddle as long as she lives.
Firdaus feels rejected in the patriarchal society because no one cares to show her a little love and care. From childhood, her father neglects her and fails to show her fatherly love and care. Her mother who is absorbed in her father’s tyrannical control has little or no time to give her children the care and love that a child yearns for in a mother. During her teenage years, she is exploited for selfish reasons by her uncle and his wife.
As an adult she is exploited and molested by Sheik Mahmoud, her husband, Bayoumi and even Sharifa, a fellow woman. The only man she falls in love with Ibrahim deceives her and gets engaged to his boss daughter. She discovers that she is vulnerable in a society where everyone exploits her because she is a woman. She feels lonely and rejected in the patriarchal society. On page 20, we read the understated: “I could feel it somewhere, like a part of my being which had been born with me when I was born, but had not grown with me when I had grown, like a part of my being that I had once known, but I left behind when I was born”
Abused women are more likely than others to suffer from depression, anxiety, psychosomatic symptoms, eating problems, sexual dysfunction and many reproductive health problems, including miscarriage and stillbirth, premature delivery, Sexually Transmitted Infections, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Sexually abused children tend to end up in abusive relationships and have a higher than normal risk of becoming involved in prostitution and drugs.
Children that are abused sexually or undergo female circumcision end up having a phobia for sex and rarely enjoy it. Due to the clitoridectomy experience, Firdaus only endures sex. In her sexual relationship with Sheik Mahmoud, Bayoumi and his friends, and the men she meets when she becomes a prostitute, she regards sex as time for enduring pain.
Teenage brides with much older husbands often have limited capacity to negotiate sexual relations, contraception, child-bearing, as well as other aspects of domestic life. They often have limited autonomy, freedom of movement and face higher risks in their pregnancies, including obstructed labour leading to Obstetric Fistula or Vesico-Vaginal Fistula. They are more likely to be beaten and threatened due to their young age and inexperience. Firdaus‟ movement is closely monitored by her husband. She is also physically molested and sexually abused by him.
On page 44, she recounts her experience in this way: “If I pressed a little more firmly than usual on the spoon as I took ghee out of the tin for cooking, he would scream out in anger, and draw my attention to the fact that the contents were diminishing more rapidly than they should. When the dustman came to empty the refuse from the bin, he would go through it carefully before putting it out on the landing. One day he discovered some leftover scraps of food, and started yelling at me so loudly, that all the neighbours could hear. After this incident, he got into the habit of beating me whether he had a reason for it or not.”
If we took this book away from Egypt where it is set and places it within the Nigerian context, it will aptly fit into the many reasons why a segment of the country is underdeveloped, in the light of the 13.5 million out of school children in Nigeria. Also, the challenges associated with child brides, which still remains a predominant issue that many governments find rather difficult to tackle, amongst many other unhandled concerns in a society that had to legislate to ensure that women’s rights are rights.
It is a pointer to the realities of feminism and why women will continue to fight and spew deserved bile against men and society, who feel either fear or revel in deliberate wickedness, when it should have accepted the importance of women and their roles to greater development of society, rather than all sorts of negative inhibitions that keep them far from rightly fulfilling their dreams and achieving their goals.
‘Woman At Point Zero’, although first written in 1975, remains relevant and will continue to be beyond any fixed time, because the Arab World, Nigeria, ditto every society of the world will continue to draw from its automatically refreshing well spring of great insights, thus proffering solutions.
Timeless Memories: LABAF celebrates Soyinka at 85
A
s part of the 2019 edition of the yearly cultural picnic, the Lagos Book and Art Festival, LABAF, an exhibition commemorating the 85th birthday of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will open on November 4 at Freedom Park, Lagos.
The exhibition titled ‘Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’, will feature illustrative art, video installation and installation project.
This exhibition, according to the curator, Oludamola Adebowale, seeks to understand and showcase from the perspective of the icon, 20 most important defining moments that led the young boy who grew up in Abeokuta to become the enigmatic global figure
“The life of Wole Soyinka has been a subject of discourse for many years now, from his early childhood in Abeokuta, to his early days at the University College, Ibadan, the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity, his most active early days as a writer, the formation of the F. R. S. C., his days as an activist, the NADECO/Abacha days and also his life as a global citizen of the world,” Adebowale said.
The exhibition is the grand finale of the Wole Soyinka at 85 Celebration that started in July this year, and also part of programme for the 21st edition of LABAF.
“The narrative around the 20 defining moments would also be captured in a short film, which is billed to be premiered at the exhibition. The short film titled, ‘Kongi’s Effect- Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’ would feature archival videos such as the appearance of Wole Soyinka during the aftermath of the 1965 Saga, as well as other never seen videos of the Nobel Laureate in his private home in Ijegba, Abeokuta.
The idea behind the exhibition is to create a conscious form of dialogue and discourse on a fresh perspective around Wole Soyinka and most importantly appropriate in expanding the scope of knowledge and interaction around the man simply identified as ‘W. S.’ or known by the moniker ‘Kongi’.
Born 13 July 1934, Professor Soyinka was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature and was the first African to be honoured in that category. Born in Abeokuta, his literary works have their thematic roots in his early childhood and Yoruba world view. In 1954, he attended Government College in Ibadan and subsequently University College, Ibadan now University of Ibadan. After studying at the University of Leeds in England, he worked with the Royal Court Theatre in London. He went on to write plays that were produced in both UK and Nigeria, in theatres and on radio.
His active role in Nigeria’s political history and its struggle for independence from Great Britain has been well documented. In 1965, he seized the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service studio and broadcast to demand for the cancellation of the Western Nigeria Regional Elections. In 1967, during the Nigerian Civil War, he was arrested by the Federal Government of General Yakubu Gowon and put in solitary confinement for two years. He was released in 1969 and left Nigeria, not to return until after a change of government in 1975.
A father and grandfather, Soyinka is a cultural icon and a wine connoisseur. He was decorated with Order and Merit of the Commander’s Rank by President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti in February 2018.
The exhibition project is supported by ASIRI Magazine, CORA-LABAF, Freedom Park Lagos, and Wole Soyinka International Culture Exchange (W. S. I. C. E).
SONTA’s 32nd convention, conference holds in Wilberforce Island
A
cademics and professionals of Theatre and Film Arts all over the country and diaspora under the umbrella of Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists, will converge on the Wilberforce Island of Bayelsa State, from tomorrow 31st of October to the 2nd of November, for its and 37th Anniversary festivities. Wilberforce Island,
host to several communities, the Niger Delta University, the Bayelsa International Airport and partially two Local Government areas, Kolokuma/Opokuma and
Southern Ijaw is prepared for this mega intellectual and artistic event. It will be recalled that the hosting right bided under Dr. Benedict Binebai then Ag, Head of Department on behalf of the Department of Theatre Arts Niger Delta University, was granted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) during the last SONTA Conference at the Federal University Oye Ekiti. This hosting right produced Dr. Christine Odi, NDU Director of Academic Planning as Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee. The LOC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Tams Gordon Azorbo, said it is working tirelessly to conquer the challenges and sharpen the strength of the 2019 SONTA Conference, adding that “Wilberforce Island, the Island of dreams, destinies and great expectations has secured her festal garment to host the conference.
“It is strongly expected that the Conference will be attended by Sonta Nobles, film makers, associate members, distinguished Professors seasoned academics and the high and mighty from the town.”
According to the statement, “the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the arts loving Apex administrator of Social Science background, has in a very clear, formidable and special way given moral, logistic, pecuniary and space support to the Department of Theatre Arts. He has approved the use of two first rate halls in the University for the Opening Ceremony.” Several halls including the Faculty of Arts Complex have been released for the plenary sessions. Professor Edoumiekumo has also released intra shuttle buses, high-status post graduate halls of residence free of charge for SONTA members at the Conference. The Vice Chancellor has also graciously accepted to host the cocktail party.
The Local Organising Committee has concluded all hosting plans. The book of proceedings and abstracts as well as the programme of events and schedule of Panels are in the press ready for collection.
“The LOC wishes to inform participant that SONTA 2019 is set and blazing. The flood is not a barrier. Neither Niger Delta University nor the road that leads to it is
flooded. Security arrangements have also been concretely put in place. Wilberforce
Island is an historical Island, the dispersal centre of the Ijaw nation; it is a pacific Island that is suited for rational parley on the Theme and sub-themes of the Conference, Theatre, Restructuring and National identity. We wish all a smooth and successful journey to and out of the Island.”
It added that accommodation arrangements for the National Executive Council, BOT Members and registered conference participants have also been made, while onference bags, tags jotters and pens have been procured.
“This year’s conference holding for the first time in Bayelsa State will treat SONTA participants to sumptuous performances handled and directed by Dr. Rudolph Kansese. The title of the play is ‘A Rumble in the wild’. You can be rest assured this is a green theatre with high aesthetic value that will last long in the eyes and memory of every participant. For those who are coming on the 28th of October the Wilberforce Island Theatre will stage JP Clarks Ozidi, a final year play production project and for those who will remain on the 2nd of November, 2019, Ben Binebai’s Latest Drama, a Facekuerade Performance titled the Contest will be unveiled. And if you can hang on till the 4th of November, when the wheels of history will move Dr. Kenneth Eni’s Play Silent Drum will be staged.”
The opening ceremony of the conference will be chaired by the Speaker of the Bayelsa State house of Assembly, Hon. Monday Bulou Edwin Obolo with a first class entourage from the Government of Bayelsa State. Eight distinguished personalities of the State and in the Niger Delta region have also been recommended and contacted for the SONTA award of honour.
