Sanwo-Olu drops ‘Your Excellency’ title, adopts ‘Mr. Governor’

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dropped “Your Excellency” title, saying that “only God, the Almighty, the Creator, the Protector” was the Most Excellent.

The governor said like other mortals, he was not perfect and bound to make mistakes as the Office of the Governor had been erroneously over-celebrated as the paragon of excellence, a temple of perfection and a throne of purity.

Following this, Sanwo-Olu said he would prefer to simply wish to be addressed as Mr. Governor.

The title, he said would constantly remind him that he had been chosen out of so many fellow compatriots to lead a collective salvage of “our political economy.”

Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement he personally signed, describing “Your Excellency” title, as demi-god mystique which spread over the entire machinery of the executive arm of the government, symbolising an authoritarian disposition on the governed.

He added that “Your Excellency” has deformed the orientation of elected and appointed persons who are paid from the taxes of the people to see themselves as oppressors who can do no wrong and must be served, rather than serve the people.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Fellow Lagosians, I have come to the conclusion that for us to change the narrative of governance, we have to strike down this seeming symbol of executive arrogance that commands popular obeisance and undermines the democratic role of citizens as the masters of those they have elected and appointed to serve. It is a conviction that I believe will send the right signals to all politicians and civil servants that service to the people has brought us here.

“It is the duty we are obliged to do. It is the responsibility that we bear wherever we find ourselves; whenever we are called to serve.

Only God, the Almighty, the Creator, the Protector is the Most Excellent. No man can share His eternal qualities.”

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, will tomorrow present Y2020 Budget to members of the Lagos State House of Assembly at 11:00am prompt.

The proposed Y2020 Budget would be Sanwo-Olu’s inaugural budget presentation since assumption of Office in May 2019.

Stakeholders from all walks of life, including the organized private sector, members of the diplomatic missions, political groups and other dignitaries in the State would grace the occasion in accordance with tradition of the state.

