S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm

By jerking up next year budget to N10.729 trillion, the National Assembly has, together with the executive arm of government, created serious impediments and pressure for oil and its benchmark.

All things being equal, Nigeria has set out to produce not less than 2.18 million barrels of crude oil daily in the entire 365 days of 2020. The country also expects that the product will not sell below $57 per barrel. All these are contained in a document from the National Assembly, a legislative arm that felt that the over N9 trillion budget earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2020 was not enough. The budget, to the legislators deserved to be jerked up, which is exactly what it did.

The deal

The legislature on Thursday, October 3, 2019, increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to N10.729 trillion ($35 billion) based on expectations of higher oil prices.

The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel. That pushed the budget up to N10.002 trillion.

The background

The finance minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.

The framework passed on Thursday also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd). While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.

From executive with love

The document is a plan Nigeria uses to prepare its annual budget. The finance minister submits the framework to the legislature, which must then approve it.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present a final budget proposal to the legislature today, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A blast from the past

At the moment, the lawmakers are in cold war with certain ministries, department, agencies and parastatls on what they called “discriminatory implementation of capital projects accommodated in the 2019 budget.” This is threatening the current cordial relationship between the Senate and the Presidency.

Many MDAs, which were alleged to implement past and present capital projects selectively, have already been marked for thorough parliamentary reprimand during the processing of the 2020 budget, which will begin after the official presentation of the budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, today.

The Senate leadership, it was learnt, had quietly charged all its standing committees that have oversight responsibilities on the MDAs to ensure that before going into the details of the 2020 budget proposals of MDAs, a comprehensive investigation of the performance of their 2019 budget should be conducted. A total of N2.094 trillion was appropriated for capital projects in the current 2019 budget.

The impediments, bickering

For Nigeria to realise this target, it must unfailingly, on a daily basis, be producing 1.8 million barrels and the oil must sell at $57per barrel or above that benchmark.

Unfortunately for Nigeria, it cannot solely determine oil price. The stability enjoyed by the country in production is also determined by the relative peace in Niger Delta.

Aside this, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also helps in determining what volume of crude is profitable to produce and sell to the global market.

The inability of the country to determine all these, rolled into one, will put it under intense pressure on the increase of the revenue for the budget to N10.729 trillion.

The 8th National Assembly, it must also be emphasised, had running battles with the executive arm over the latter’s failure to comply with provisions of the Appropriation Acts with regard to capital projects.

But Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, since his election on June 11, 2019, has continued to insist that the 9th National Assembly would do everything possible to fully cooperate with the executive arm of government so as to achieve the “next level” agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Some senators are bitter that some MDAs hid behind the desire of the leadership of the National Assembly to engage in selective implementation of capital projects.

Arising from a “gentleman agreement” reached between the executive and the National Assembly since the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004, the sum of N100 billion had always been set aside for constituency projects or zonal intervention projects.

A principal officer in the Senate from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who pleaded anonymity, was quoted to have explained the alleged true meaning of the gentleman agreement in constituency projects.

“Lawmakers don’t collect these funds. The money is not meant for us, but for the projects that we identify in the interest of our people.

“We select from a list of available options usually presented by the executives. It is the same executive that determines the contractors to execute the project. All we do is monitor the projects in our various constituencies,” a report by the Guardian showed.

A promise of collaboration

Promising to accelerate work on the 2020 budget proposal expected to be presented to a joint session of NASS today, lawmakers, however, hinted that things would not be smooth for heads of MDAs found guilty of such discriminatory execution of constituency projects.

“Look, there is no way we can keep working and passing budgets annually, but having issues of poor implementation. It is particularly worrisome when the money is there and some projects are deliberately ignored in the process of execution. This should not be allowed to continue,” another legislator was quoted to have said.

Confirming the Senate’s resolve on the issue, its spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, stated that the Senate had resolved to do everything within the law to compel MDAs to turn up and answer questions on budget implementation.

“We are resolute about that; once the president lays that budget before us, all MDAs must suspend whatever they may be doing to come and defend their budgets. I don’t think any MDAs will dare make that mistake of delaying their budget defense,” he said.

The event, starting point

President Buhari would be presenting the 2020 appropriations bill to the National Assembly today, and as a tradition, the president would be addressing a joint sitting of both Senate and House of Assembly.

Senate spokesman, Adeyeye, who said this while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 3, 2019, maintained that MDAs should be ready to defend their individual budget.

Earlier, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance had passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Paper, a week after it was submitted to the Legislature by the Executive arm.

Adeyeye expressed optimism that the 2020 appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before Christmas break.

The Senate president had assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would work to ensure that the country returns to the January-December budget circle.

Last line

Government is aware of impediments to its budget, and its ability or inability to address these impediments will greatly determine the success or failure of the budget.

The whole process of increasing the budget to N10.729 trillion will amount to building castle in the air if, at the end of the day, the country is not able to produce 2.18 million barrels daily and the commodity is not able to sell at $57 per barrel in 2020.

