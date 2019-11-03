Seek the grace of clear vision

The Archbishop of Christian Fellowship Group International and African Representative, Episcopal College of Bishops International, John Donaldson Ogbansiegbe, is a man of varied Competencies. Also a Barrister and writer, the clerics strongly believes that religious leaders wields awesome sphere of influence that ought be utilised to achieve national cohesion, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Recently you launched 10 of your latest books on the same day. Could you tell us a bit about your passion for writing?

I discovered that God endowed me, amongst other things, with the gift of writing, and I value the grace so much. As far as this grace remains in me, the divine inspiration will continue to come upon me, and the passion for writing will continue to burn with greater fire.

Writing is the ability to put pen to paper and express one’s. thoughts and ideas in physical tangibility. It is a medium of creating awareness for something, disseminating information to others. Good information leads to positive formation while wrong information leads to deformation. On this premises, one may say that writing and literature are effective educational tools, which stand the acid test of time, from one generation to another. It is a means of impacting knowledge from one person to another. Authentic and true knowledge encapsulates the power of liberation, power of development, power of self discovery, innovation, creativity, power to construct and to deconstruct, and to reconstruct, power to form and reform, power to critically examine alternatives, and the power to articulate one’s real and social needs. The opposite which is ignorance carries its own powers, but in the negative direction; that is power to deform, power to alienate, to retrogress, enslave, mobilize and demobilize. Power to oppress, to mention but a few. You cannot appreciate treasure or preserve anything, when you don’t have value for it. When you value anything, you admire desire and covet it. When it comes to you, you cherish, treasure value, and appreciate it.

I have always admired writers and literature works. I admire great writers like; Charles C.H. Spurgeons, who was the greatest preacher and writer of his time; writers like Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, and Pastor Professor E.O. Adeboye. I prayed, desired, and coveted the gift and grace for writing. God answered my prayers and gave me the grace.

The grace has continued to increase and blossom on daily basis, with Holy Ghost inspirations, mysteriously with such degree of inexplicable profusion, that I see myself prolifically writing books and expressing these ideas which God gives me, articulately on paper. I have written a total of 73 books, and 50 Christian tracts. Out of this 73 books, there are five Law books with law court and university level relevance, as well as 68 Christian literature books. This is simply the grace of God in action. And I humbly give God the whole glory. The word of God settles in puzzle by establishing the fact that every true wisdom and knowledge comes from God.

You are based in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State which is predominantly inhabited by business people. Tell us how much patronage your books attract from the inhabitants?

Yes, I am based in Aba, but I have churches in different parts of the country, Africa and beyond. Presently, the religious departments of five universities in Africa notably, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Benin Republic and South Africa, are using my books as part of their academic curriculum. Many theological institutions in Nigeria are also using my books. I also travel a lot outside Aba and outside Nigeria for evangelistic outreaches.

Through such mediums books are being circulated global. Though Aba is a town dominated by business people, the educated ones among them patronise my books and encourage me tremdiously. The greatest patronage and encouragement comes from my church members, partners as well as my spiritual sons and daughters in Aba and different parts of Nigeria. It is my vision to positively influence the Christendom worldwide through my book writings.

Briefly tell us about the focus of some of your latest books?

One of the law books titled “The Christian and The Will” is a Christian book with a legal background where many legal principles were discussed and dissected in relation to the day to day problem of who inherits whose properties after death. I wrote on this topic because I discovered that this problem has destroyed and devastated many families to the point of two blood brithera shedded. their own blood in the bid to possess and dispossess themselves of certain properties. It is a book of legal and spiritual insight into one’s posterity.

“Where is The buried Body of Jesus Christ?” is a.law Court drama, featuring three fundamental apostles of Jesus together with Mary Magdalene who were arrested and charged to court for the criminal offence of stealing the buried of Jesus Christ, then a state property of the Roman Empire. The contention was that Jesus of Nazareth never resurrected but that his buried body was stolen by his disciples. Arguments by the contending lawyers in the court room was very hot. The lawyers for defense and prosecution made their various submissions.

But after the Holy Ghost overwhelmingly convincing submission of the defense counsel in favour of the three fundamental apostles being; peter, James and john. The judge ruled his judgment in favour of the apostles to the effective that the resurrection of Jesus Christ of Nazareth is a living fact and reality, beyond human contradiction and that since Jesus Christ of Nazareth evidentially responds to stimuli at the mention of his name, with miracles, signs and wonders. It remains convincing material evidence before any court of competent jurisdiction and a judicial precedence which must be followed by any judge of any generation who may retry the same case. that Jesus Christ of Nazarate is alive forever more. Time and space will face me to talk more about other books.

How are you able to combine your schedules as a paator and lawyer and atill find time to write books?

This is majorly the work of God’s grace upon me. The word of God in Zachariah 4:4 declares “It is not by power nor by might but by my spirit saith the lord.” Pastorial work and legal practice are actually belong to the arts. When you grow and get very busy in them, the naturally seize your time for any other thing with an air of great jealousy. So you need great determination and passionate commitment to writing, in other to succeed in writing. I make more use of the nights. Though it encroaches into my sleeping time, yet l finds time to sleep and the Lord has remained my strength, sustaining me.

What are your view on the quest for Igbo presidency and the agitation for Biafran State?

God will surely have his way. They are all subject to the supreme will of God. That I know for sure.

Do you see any challenges that might hinder the Igbo presidency in 2023 and how can they be surmounted?

Palpable fears have been expressed regarding the actualisation of Igbo presidency in the Nigerian state. Prominent of these is the willingness and readiness of the major political parties to zone the presidential candidates to the South-East. You know that presidential election is one of the most contentions and sensitive elections in Nigeria. It involves a lot of political horse trading, political alignment and re-alignment. Again, the Nigeria/Biafra Civil War created a mutual suspicion among the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Consequently, the fear of the possibility of a formidable political romance and partnership to the level of working for the presidency of a perceived enemy is still strongly felt among the people. Majority of south easterners view Igbo presidency as practically impossible. Their reasons is not unconnected to the events of the civil war and pattern of political appointment by previous government in Nigeria. lgbo presidency can only be actualized if the political cum psychological bias emanating from the effects of the Nigeria civil war can be removed from the fabrics of the various tribal gladiators that participated in the civil war.

Are you worried that Nigerians are more divided now than ever?

Of course, if you look back to the era of the struggle for independence, our nationalist exhibited a commendable level of patriotism., Things turned the other way round after the Nigerian civil war, politicians became self-centered in their conduct of affairs. And when people don’t feel the impact of governance, they take solace in clamoring for division of the country, resource control, confederation. As a man of God, I believe in the power, potency and efficiency of prayers and that God on our side, every impossibility shall become possible, Nigeria shall be re-united again and these worries shall be over.

What is your advice to the citizenry regarding the sick political and economic state of the nation?

Though am not a politician or affiliated to any political party. Am of the school of thought that is present federal government needs to do more. Most Nigerians are still confused as to the bearing and direction of some of these economic policies because of lack of proper sensitisation.

I therefore, advise the citizens to exercise more patience in view of the fact that the second tenure of this regime is still it’s preamble.

As we p ray on, God can do any miracle for Nigeria at any time and we may see a radical and positive turn-around in our national economy.

I also advise that there should be a supervising check on the power sector for effective service delivery, and in this spirit adopt the proffered suggestions of professor pat utomi on fixing the energy sector.

How can religious bodies help in nation building or regeneration?

Man is full of untapped resources, which if tapped can transform him to a master of his own destiny. If man’s creative acumen is well informed and developed, he can always make earnest efforts to fulfill limitless possibilities.

Since man is a dynamic and spiritual being by virtue of having the soul and the spirit which came from the breath of God, every man naturally yearns for something to worship. This is why someone can boldly say without contradiction, that man is a religious being. Even the person that does not go to church has something to worship. This factual position gives the religious bodies, a greater edge in influence, and control of the citizens more than any government of the day.

Upon these premises, the religious bodies can be used as a vital tool of sensitisation of the citizenry to achieve the desured national cohesion. Till today, different parts of the world, religious bodies have continued to shape and influence ideas, concepts, policies, programmes and operations of their secular political leadership, in different remarkable respects. Even in our Nigerian political setting, it is obvious, and glaringly clear, that religious bodies have also gone very far in permeating public morality and the political culture of our nation.

