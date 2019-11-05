Inside Abuja
Seeking end to violence against women
Women and girls have continued to be at the centre of physical, emotional and sexual abuse in Nigeria. While this is a sad tale, many women are scared of speaking out. REGINA OTOKPA reports on the changing narrative
“No matter how late he comes home, I must prepare a fresh meal for him. No matter how tasty it is, my husband does not eat stale food. I can’t complain because I am tired of being beaten up almost on a daily basis.”
Despite her striking and enchanting beauty, Mrs Udoka Chiamaka (not her real names) who is married with four kids, has been a victim of all sorts of abuse perpetrated by her husband.
Too scared to seek external help, she told Inside Abuja that each effort by her family and husband’s family to change her husband’s beastly attitude towards her had only ended up in more physical and emotional abuse.
Another lady, Veronica Paschal (not real name), has been suffering immensely in the hands of her baby’s father for no just cause. Living together with their two-year-old son, the young man indulges in phone sex with other ladies to her hearing; he starves her, beats and threatens to throw her out at every slightest provocation.
Also, she has refused to seek help. All efforts to get the man’s family’s intervention proved abortive as she tearfully narrated an incident where his mother told her she was not the only woman in her son’s life.
“I was shocked when she said that because this is a woman I used to send money and gifts to while I was working before her son stopped me. I can’t leave him because I can’t return back to my village and start living with my mum. I also will not want to report him to any NGO, police or human rights organisation because I believe he will change,” she said.
These are just tit bits of what most women pass through. Don’t forget that many women are subjected to what can be described as cultural enslavement, sugar coated with the word ‘taboo’.
The society has continued to frown at many activities a woman does in the name of culture while the men actually go scot free. Somehow, society and the African culture made men superior beings over women and thus, rather than treat a woman with love, care and caution, many men believe they can treat a woman in which ever manner they desire and not be faulted for doing wrong.
Worried over the maltreatment meted out at some women in society, the resident pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Akure, Pastor Alex Afolayan, said the increasing rate of violence against women and girls in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension.
At the launch of a book; ‘The Woman, her Worth, Warfare and Winning Weapons,’ Afolayan called on the Church and government at all levels to pay the much needed attention on re-orientating men and boys on the value and worth of a woman.
Afolayan told Inside Abuja that he got a mandate from God in 2014 “to go into the world and teach the word intelligently” about the place of women in the society. He said that “the word is powerful, pure and tolerates no indulgence,” stressing that there was the need to change the misguided perception and mentality the society has for women.
“This book is just to reveal the worth of a woman. Nobody hurts what is precious and that is the missing link; we need to emphasize less on gender violence, rather emphasise on women worth and once that is done, violence will naturally disappear.
“The ignorance of the African setting, the rate of literacy in our environment is very low and people don’t know the woman’s worth. Where violence against women is less, it’s because they understand the value, worth of the woman.
“Many of the violence against women are not reported; many women see it as a right to be bashed which is very wrong and if any woman wants to speak, they say it’s a taboo. So, the society also needs some attention. It’s a serious crime our mentality should be shaped.
“The church is also not doing enough on women issues; more needs to be done. This is an area that needs attention and should be looked into urgently by the church, the government and everybody in society.,” he said.
Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor, who was a guest at the event, maintained that there were a lot of misconceptions surrounding the place and role of a woman in the church.
He explained that although the bible noted that men must love and provide for their family, the contributions of either the man or wife to the family was not a yardstick for disrespect or misbehaviour as by virtue of marriage, they had become one with inseparable roles.
He however enjoined women to submit to their husbands regardless of their high positions in the church or society.
“There are many misconceptions about the place of the woman in the church. The believer of the 21st century is facing a lot of challenges of perception because of the bad eggs supposedly the men of God and what they are doing gives an erroneous impression but this book puts in proper perspective the place of a woman, the role of a woman in the body of Christ, in the family and society.
“Women who think they have more money than their husbands and therefore are misbehaving must retrace their steps, live in harmony with their husband whether the husband has more money or not.
“The basis of life is not money. The amount of money every human being needs to live life is very small money and should not be the basis of relationship. Women should submit to their husbands; men should love their wives. When men love their wives, the wives submit to them and when women submit to their husbands, their husbands love them,” Igbuzor said.
A decade of preaching, providing family planning services
Nigeria’s growing population and the need to pay attention to the sexual reproductive health of every woman were issues on the front burner as Marie Stopes recently celebrated 10 years of driving family planning services in the country. REGINA OTOKPA reports
It was a night of glitz, fun and laughter, as staff of Marie Stopes International Organization of Nigeria (MSION), family, friends and well-wishers gathered to celebrate a decade of painstaking family planning campaign in Nigeria.
With headquarters in London, MSION is part of the Marie Stopes International Global Partnership, a social enterprise which operates in more than 37 countries across the globe, providing contraceptives and safe abortion services with a mission to ensure families and women have children by choice, not by chance.
Since the opening of its first clinic in Nigeria in 2009, MSION has made a notable impact impact on the sexual reproductive health of women by changing the pattern of contraceptive use in the country through its continued provision of long acting and permanent contraceptives, especially for women within reproductive age.
In fact, in 2010, about 12,000 women were said to be using at least one method of contraceptive provided by MSION. This figure shot up astronomically to three million by the end of 2018 with majority opting for long lasting and reversible implant method.
This is good news as Inside Abuja checks reveals that every year, about three million people are added to Nigeria’s population estimated to have hit 201 million. Given the burgeoning population in the country, it was most important for proper and increased investment in family planning and an introduction of appropriate and relevant education to ensure people embrace contraceptive use in order to limit the size of their families through child spacing.
To this regard, MSION has shown commitment to delivering high quality family planning services to women across Nigeria by reaching out to women in urban centres, rural communities and hard-to-reach areas to offer contraceptive services. Within the last 10 years, the organisation has reached about seven million women. Also, through its wide range of reproductive health services, over one million unintended pregnancies and over 710,313 unsafe abortions were prevented in 2018 alone.
With so many achievements in 10 years, the organisation didn’t blink in honouring a good number of staff for outstanding performances and for adding value to the lives of women in the country.
However, MSION has lamented that despite its efforts and partnership with government and private healthcare providers in delivering family planning services, about 22 per cent of women who are ready to engage in family planning methods still lacked access to contraceptive methods.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, the Country Director MSION, Mr Effiom Nyong Effiom, advised women on the need to safeguard their health by embracing the use of contraceptives. He stressed that family planning must be seen as a life-saving measure and not a religious or cultural crime.
Effiom said that the organisation was preaching and providing family planning methods to ensure that people could have children because they want to and not because it just happened.
“I could give you a percentile. We found out that about 22 per cent of women of reproductive age, as the last Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS shows, desire for a contraceptive method but they are not getting it. So, it is a significant number when you look at that and it means we are failing these women.
“Women must phase their children so that they can recover, be strong and healthy to even contribute to their families. In a case where that spacing is not happening, we are endangering the woman and the family as a whole, because women are the bedrocks of the family. A healthy mother will take care of her family better.
“If your religion quarrels about it – we do not know of any religion that quarrels over it. There is family planning in Afghanistan. Ireland with its largely Catholic faith has made changes. London has also made changes. I do not think it is about religion. It is more of education and information”, he said.
Inside Abuja checks further revealed that besides exposure to unwanted pregnancy, poor sex education is exposing many teenage girls to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). According to the 2013 Nigerian Demographic and Health Surveys, (NDHS) in its 2013 report, 23 per cent of Nigerian teenage girls between the age of 15 to 19, were already mothers and five per cent pregnant with their first child, especially those at the rural areas.
Effiom, who stressed that sex education was the right of every girl child, placed more emphasis on the role of mothers in that regard, else, the social media would end up providing the information in a manner that could do more harm than good.
“In traditional society, there is this tendency for people to shy away from educating the girl child on the issue about sex.
“Education is a right that must be afforded to girls. Now, the country has its own guidelines around us but families have a role to play. Giving them information is not bad because if we do not give them the information, the social media will do it.
“I think we should encourage it and at least, we know that those that are informed will not make wrong decisions,” he said.
While calling on government at all levels and international partners to invest more in the area of family planning services, he explained that family planning is not all about population control but the ability to enable women make better choices about their contraceptive right.
“Our mission is to ensure that families and women have children by choice, not chance. Our vision is to create a world in which every birth is wanted. We believe in a world where every mother can enjoy a wanted and healthy pregnancy and childbirth; every child can survive beyond their fifth birthday.”
The Country Director, IPAS Nigeria, Hauwa Shekarau, advised parents still harbouring the belief that their children know nothing about sex to stop deluding themselves.
“The social media age that we are in has given access to almost everything you want so it is better they are taught appropriate comprehensive sexuality education, so they can know how to handle situation. Parents must face reality and stop looking at their children as innocent and know nothing,” she said.
Gridlock: Motorists urge FCT to provide alternative route
Motorists plying Lokogoma- Galadimawa road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the FCT Administration to create alternative roads for commuters to ease the daily gridlock on the road. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction of a bridge at the Galadimawa roundabout of the road was causing gridlock during rush hours and on Tuesdone days when a particular church holds its worship. Mrs Bintu Satome, a Civil Servant complained that she gets to the office late almost on a daily basis due to ongoing construction work on the road. “I leave home early everyday but always get to work late.
“I have been living at Lokogoma in the last 10 years but the gridlock caused by the ongoing construction work is embarrassing. I plead with the government to create alternative routes for us. “There are alternative routes at Gaduwa and Gudu that also leads to town, the contractors can also work on those roads to be used as alternatives pending when they would complete the Galadimawa bridge project.’’ Mr Godwin Seruta, a school bus driver, told NAN that he found it difficult to take the pupils to school daily due to congestion on the road. He said: “parents now bring their kids to the school by driving against traffic but yet the children come late to school.’’
Mr Yusuf Mohammed, a senior civil servant, also decried the congestion on the route, complaining that the traffic officials were not doing enough to address the situation. Mr Gora Wobin, the FCT Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), told NAN that the heavy traffic on the road was caused by construction work on a bridge at the Galadimawa roundabout. Wobin said another major cause of the traffic was the activities of some Churches in a garden close to the roundabout. “It’s more hectic on Tuesdays because there are some worshipers who come to the garden to pray, but in other days there is free flow of traffic.
“Issues of religion are something else but I have plans to meet with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, FCT, to see what can be Tuesdone about it. “When you are controlling traffic, someone might think that you are giving preference but in traffic control, you will give preference to where the traffic is heavy to decongest it faster. “The work too is an issue, assuming this overhead bridge has been concluded, what we are seeing now would not have happened. We would have only been standing here to monitor the excesses of the motorists.’’
Keeping abandoned babies alive
The recent discovery that unidentified persons were frequently giving birth and throwing the babies away on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) was not just disturbing, but has put some pressures on the authorities. CALEB ONWE reports
The scenario has a resemblance of the biblical story of Moses, but absolutely different in intent.
Baby Moses was born at a time when Pharaoh promulgated an obnoxious decree, ordering the killings of all new babies born by Hebrew women who were then migrants in Egypt. The intention was to cut down on their rapid population growth which made them potential threats to their host country.
While baby Moses was put in a basket and taken to the river bank to escape the destructive sword of Pharaoh’s killer squad , his sister watched over him, until Pharaoh’s daughter came to bath on the River Nile and ordered his rescue and rehabilitation. By sheer providence, Moses was eventually rescued and returned to the safe and warm embrace of his biological mother, whom Pharaoh’s daughter hired to take care of the boy.
In Abuja, the babies are usually products of unwanted pregnancies and of parents who are too poor to fend for their young ones. The babies are usually wrapped in cellophane bags to suffocate them. Sometimes, through divine intervention, the fortunate ones among the abandoned babies find themselves in foster homes. More curious is the fact that these abandoned babies have no birth deformities of any sort.
They look cute and innocent, yet abandoned by the road side, perhaps to be devoured by dogs.
A visit to Gwako Orphanage and Children’s Home, located in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, where some of these abandoned babies are currently being provided with some parental care, would evoke sympathy.
Workers at the orphanage home, being civil servants and on the payroll of the government, have the responsibility of caring for these children.
While those responsible for the birth of these children have demonstrated a high level of callousness and are running away from the consequences of their behaviour, the society is now struggling to provide a lifeline for these children.
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who recently visited the Orphanage at Gwako, did not hesitate to demonstrate empathy for the children.
Like every responsible mother, she was attracted by the cuteness and innocence of one of the babies. Holding the baby in her arms, she almost broke down in tears at the sight of such a wonderful gift from heaven, abandoned at the roadside by unidentified persons.
While looking into the eyes of this baby who was already named after her by the Social Development Secretariat, one could imagine that a motherly bond has already been established.
Aliyu admonished Nigerians on her interest in raising children, especially the girl child in such a way that they become assets to the society.
“The girl child is given a large space and encouraged to realise her potentials. We are going a step further through sensitisation and getting them to know that they are special.
“Packages will soon come and everyone will know that the girl child is in the heart of the FCT Minister.
“The girl child has suffered all kinds of oppression from tradition, religion and the belief that the girl child should not be heard, for she is a weaker sex. It is important for the girl child to realize your potential and this can only be done through mentoring.
“Mentorship and mentoring is fundamental to the development of the girl child, starting from parenting to successful women in all endeavors of life. The girls must be taught by their parents to identify a role model from their teachers or neighbourhoods,” she said.
The Minister, while pledging more support for the upkeep of the children, also said that security would be beefed up around the location of the Orphanage to prevent unauthorised persons from gaining access to them.
Acting Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Safiya Umar, who expressed concern over the moral decadence in the society, vowed that her office will continue to provide sucour to any baby found alive on the street.
Umar, who almost wept while receiving two new born babies recently found in Sauka village, along the Airport Road, and were brought to the Social Development Secretariat, said the situation reveals how deep the moral standard of the Nigerian society had deteriorated.
She noted that only recently, two babies, a Female and Male, were found and brought to the secretariat by Good Samaritans at different times and have since been named for identification purposes after the FCT Minister of State, Hajia Ramatu T. Aliyu and the FCT Perm Secretary, Sir Christian C. Ohaa, respectively.
Inside Abuja learnt that the woman in an effort to curtail the ugly occurrence had even admonished young ladies and women who find it difficult to abstain from premarital sex to explore and cultivate the use of “condom” .
She noted that the uncontrolled sexual activities were often leading to unwanted pregnancies and subsequent abandonment of babies to the government.
“Naturally, no responsible government will fold its hands and watch babies and innocent children being left to die by their supposed biological parents because they suddenly realized they no longer want the same child they have incubated for nine good months to live.
” So, we shall keep accepting the Children in our Homes and after the mandatory period of 3 months in our homes, we shall make them available for fostering and possible adoption for interested applicants/adopters” , she said.
According to her, the FCT Administration will soon unveil a mechanism which will address and curtail to the barest minimum the incessant and alarming rate of child abandonment in the FCT.
“We shall apprehend these category of culprits, those that require rehabilitation will receive same while others will be compelled to assume some level of responsibility in the upkeep of the Child with government. Those that have the means to cater for the child but chose to abandon will be taught how to be responsible.”
A free breast cancer screening for women
The 2019 World Cancer Day turned out an opportunity for Nigeria to highlight the scourge of cancer and what could be done to save thousands of women who needlessly lose their lives from breast cancer every year. DEBORAH OCHENI reports
The Federal Ministry of Health, working with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and MedicAid Cancer Foundation are intensifying campaign to make free cancer screening services available and increase awareness towards importance of early detection of cancer.
For two days, the National Hospital, Abuja, was a beehive of activities as a lot of women trooped there to undergo free breast cancer screening. It was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and MedicAid Cancer Foundation, as part of activities commemorating this year’s World Cancer Day. The exercise was designed to make free cancer screening services available and increase awareness on the importance of early detection of cancer.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paulline Tallen, who was part of the celebration said that the aim of commemorating the day was to create awareness and sensitize the populace to help in fighting this deadly disease in Nigeria. The theme for this year’s celebration is ” I am and I will” while the ultimate goal is to ensure a significant reduction in the number of cancer patients by 2020.
According to Tallen, women have the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health that could enhance their well-being and ability to participate in all areas of public and private life. She noted that Nigeria alone contributes about 15% of the estimated 681,000 new cases of cancer that occur in Africa, adding that there are more than 100,000 new cases yearly with high fatality ratio.
“The most dangerous cause of premature mortality among women apart from maternal death is breast and cervical cancers, making both cancers a major health problem for women and the nation in general.”
She lamented that women sometimes accept ill health as their lot in life, often ignoring painful and unbearable symptoms because in their culture, a woman is expected to endure without complaining or because taboos and myths have led them to belief that the health problems emanate from some sort of reproachable behaviour on their part.
The minister stressed the need to track efforts, measures and policies with a view to identifying gaps and recommend appropriate strategies. She said that it was important to address cancer problem through a multi-sectoral approach to improve reproductive and other health issues as contained in the National Gender Policy (NGP).
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that there is an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer in Nigeria every year. Of these new cases, he said, breast and cervical cancer account for more than 50%.
Specifically, cervical cancer is responsible for the incidence of about 27.2/100,000 and an estimate of about 14,943 cases diagnosed annually with late presentation at health facilities causing death of about 8,000 women annually in Nigeria.
“Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world with an estimated 1.67 million new cases diagnosed in 2012 (25% of all cancers) while cervical cancer is the fourth with an estimated 528,000 new cases in 2012. Of this value, a greater percentage occur in less developed countries like ours,” he said.
Ehanire said the aim of celebrating the World Cancer Day was to create awareness on breast cancer, promote prevention, early health seeking behaviour and better prognosis/outcome where treatment is required. Beyond the talks on health education, he said, the women would undergo examination and some will be screened further depending on the findings. According to the minister, the poor statistics was largely due to lack of awareness, late presentation, poor health seeking behaviour, financial constraints, religious/traditional beliefs, inadequate experts to manage the disease and insufficient/inadequately equipped cancer managing centres.
To reverse the trend, he said, government is responding headlong to the challenge of this menace. Among other measures, the Nigeria National Cancer Control Plan 2018 -2022 was developed and launched in 2018 to guide all cancer activities in Nigeria.
In addition, the National Strategic Plan for Prevention and Control of Cervical Cancer (2017 -2021) has been launched to regulate cervical cancer management and seven (7) Federal Teaching Hospitals have been designated Oncology Centres and are being upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment/machines such as brachytherapy, CT scan, Simulators etc, to manage all types cancers.
These centres are located at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDTH), Sokoto; Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria; National Hospital, Abuja; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu; University of Benin Teaching Hospital ( UBTH), Benin; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH), Lagos.
Founder, MedicAid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said cancer was a very complicated and expensive disease to treat, stressing the need for more screening centres and support to women in order to tackle the scourge. Similarly, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr. Jeff Momoh, said early detection was the key to cancer control, regretting that most people visit hospitals too late and that may lead to death.
“The purpose of cancer awareness is to encourage people to go for regular screening to enable early detection and treatment. Once you are 35 and above, you should endeavour to visit the hospital at least once a year to get tested,” he urged.
Sadiat Haruna, one of the women that came for the free screening, commended the efforts of the organizers and urged that such programmes should be held on monthly basis, so that those who can’t afford the financial implication of the screening on their own would be able to know their health status and take appropriate action before it was too late.
Aliyu leads campaign against open defecation
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, to lead an aggressive campaign against the rising spate of open defecation in Abuja.
Bello, who expressed worries that open defecation may undermine efforts towards having clean and healthy water for public use in the territory, said his administration was partnering with the private sector to provide solar powered public toilets.
He said this when the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, led top officials of his ministry on advocacy visit to FCT.
Bello said that those perpetrating open defecation in the FCT, had no genuine excuse as water supply which is an essential ingredient in sanitation was not really an issue in the territory.
“As you know, we have enough water at the Lower Usuma Dam, which is annually supplemented by the basin transfer from the Gurara dam under your Ministry. And we have the water treatment plants, which is adequate for the needs of the Capital city for a reasonable enough period of time to come.
“The main challenge is being able to reticulate and distribute the water to other newer phases of the FCT and I am pleased to say that we have a system of about six major water tanks under construction now and we are introducing projects that would bring in pumping stations to be able to supplement the water pressure,” he said.
Earlier in an address, Minister of Water Resources, revealed that the World Bank has concluded arrangement to loan Nigeria $350 million in order to address its WASH challenges in six states of Nigeria to end be open defecation by 2025.
He lamented the fact that 47 million Nigerians practice open defecation, 57 million lack safe water while 130 million use unimproved sanitation. He said one in every 4 Nigerians defecate openly, 1 in 2 persons in the North central defecates in the open, which includes FCT.
While he decried the fact that access to basic water supply stands at 67.9%, he noted that the campaign was aimed at ending open defecation in Nigeria.
According to Adamu, 43.5% have basic sanitation services, 76.8% in FCT have access to basic water supply, 24.5% in Abuja have hand washing services.
He urged the FCTA to declare a state of emergency on open defecation with clear communication of state plans to participate in the national Water Sanitation and Hygiene( WASH) fund and encourage private sector participation in the road map for elimination of open defecation.
Commemorating 30-years of democracy in Czech Republic
A week-long photo exhibition to commemorate 30-years of freedom and democracy in Czech Republic has opened in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the opening ceremony of the event organised by Embassy of Czech Republic held on Thursday at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre.
The exhibition captioned “1989 as seen by Photographers”, is a collection of photos that chronicle the historic Velvet Revolution of 1989 as citizens struggled to overthrow dictatorial communist regime in Czechoslovakia.
It features protests, persons oppressed by the communists and the acclaimed Lennon Wall, among other significant occurrences and monuments.
It also highlight the Charter 77 movement, led by Vaclav Havel, playwright and last President of Czechoslovakia from 1989 until its dissolution, and then first President of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003.
The opening ceremony was attended by Nigerian government functionaries, heads of institutions and members of the diplomatic community.
In his opening address, Mr Marek Skolil, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Nigeria, said the exhibition was to illustrate and reflect on the courage, sacrifices and examples of those who chose to resist dictatorship in non-violent manner.
He added that the celebration of the country’s three decades of democracy would further resonates peaceful calls and aspirations for freedom and good leadership across the world.
“Another part of the exhibition reminds us of the exodus of Germans from Eastern Germany, which took place few months before the Velvet Revolution.
“It was a sign that after 40 years, the communist empire in Eastern Europe was definitely crumbling.
“After 30 years, there is no doubt that the events of 1989 in Czechoslovakia and in the rest of central and Eastern Europe changed our continent for good.
“Another message for everyone is that you should never give up, and whenever people feel they are not happy about a situation, they should do something about it in non-violent ways,” he said.
NAN reports that the Velvet Revolution or Gentle Revolution was a non-violent transition of power in what was then Czechoslovakia that occurred from Nov. 17 to December 29, 1989.
Dissidents, including students, held popular demonstrations against the one-party government of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia.
The protest brought about the end of 41 years of one-party rule in Czechoslovakia and the subsequent dismantling of the command economy and conversion to a parliamentary republic.
In June 1990, Czechoslovakia held democratic elections after four decades of dictatorial communism and on Jan. 1, 1993, Czechoslovakia split into two countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
NGO trains widows, the vulnerable in catering, bakery
Global Timeline Initiative, an NGO, on Saturday, trained some widows, elderly couples as well as the vulnerable young people in catering, bakery and home management in Wumba, a rural community in Apo, Abuja. The Founder of the NGO, Miss Precious Lovelyn, said that the gesture was to show unconditional love to the vulnerable people in the area by empowering them on basic skills.
“Timeline is an NGO born out of love for the hopeless, with the dream of showing light to those who are unfortunately pushed to the dark side of life. “Established in 2016, it aims to bring joy and support to widows, the fatherless as well as couples who “have no blessings of the womb’’ till old age. “Our target is to reach as many of these vulnerable groups as possible in order to reduce the level of poverty and lack in our society, ”she said.
Lovelyn said that the foundation had, over the years, embarked on frequent empowerment visitations to orphanages and rural communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She said that Wumba was selected for the outreach after a survey of rural communities in the territory to ascertain the areas in need of support and empowerment. The founder of the NGO assured that similar initiatives would be organised in future for other communities in the FCT.
China seeks greater economic cooperation
The Peoples Republic of China has declared intention to strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria through the pursuit of greater economic cooperation and massive infrastructural development in both countries.
Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, who disclosed this in Abuja during the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged that China and Nigeria are major developing countries of great influence in the world.
Zhou also said that China had always had close ties with Africa and will continue to strengthen that solidarity with Nigeria and other African countries.
According to the envoy, China would continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to share development opportunities with other countries.
He described China-Nigeria relations as one that is at its best time in history, adding that both nation face new opportunities of growth as they strengthen their brotherly South-South cooperation for mutually beneficial results.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular, the all-round, wide-ranging and high-quality bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has been a pace-setter for China-Africa cooperation.
“In recent years, thanks to the strategic guidance and personal commitment of President Xi and President Buhari, China and Nigeria have significantly enhanced political trust and secured fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation.
“We firmly support Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits Nigeria’s national conditions and have confidence that under the able leadership of President Buhari, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.
“We stand ready to work with Nigeria to enhance mutual trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road cooperation in greater synergy with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
“Effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit, and elevate the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria to a new level,” Zhou said.
“Nigeria deeply appreciates the growing level of cooperation and technical assistance provided by China in several sectors of the economy both at bilateral level and through the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
“As Nigeria joined the Belt_and Road Initiative by signing the MoU on the one Belt and one Road framework, it is hoped that bilateral trade cooperation between China and Nigeria will reach greater heights.
“Nigeria also commends the People’s Republic of China for its participation in the Federal Government’s economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP) through its infrastructure projects in the country.
Harnessing potentials of the girl-child
The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development recently led other agencies of government and international organisations to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI was there
It was a beautiful and fulfilling weekend as the Federal Government, local and international organizations came together to honour the girl child and remind her of her special place in the society.
The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on October 11 every year. It is a day set aside by the United Nations to focus on the unique challenges the girl child faces. The celebration highlights issues of the girl child rights, gender inequalities, discrimination and abuse suffered by girls around the world.
The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Girlforce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ is strategically chosen to celebrate achievements and giant strides made by girls around the world.
In order to commemorate the day, a series of activities were organized to amplify the voice of the girl child and encourage her to stand up for their rights to safe quality education and economic emancipation.
One of the events hosted by the National Centre for Women Development in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) attracted the participation of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. Also in attendance were the Universal Basic Education (UBEC), Girl Child Concerns, G4G Beneficiaries, Education Youth Advocates and a host of other civil society organisations.
Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, who was at the celebration, underlined the need for every family to take proper care of the girl child. She noted that the girl child of today, transforms into a wife, mother, sister, teacher, nurse, and a counselor. According to her, the girl child is an asset to the nation and should be educated to enable her take the necessary strides in different sectors of the economy.
Tallen observed that the strength, potentials and virtue of girls have been denigrated in most places as the girl child is marginalized, abused, exploited and neglected due to her sex and other socio cultural practices.
She lamented that in some parts of Nigeria, the story of a girl child is worrisome.
“So many marriages have broken down due to reasons related to the wife giving birth to all girls and many women have also lost their lives in the process of looking for male children, not realizing that the girl child is a powerful being and a force that possess unique traits and characteristics that make her not only a girl, but a force to reckon with if her potentials are properly harnessed.
“The girl child is most often denied education in favour of her brothers. She is forced into early marriage, thereby depriving her of her childhood. She is made to hawk and sometimes trafficked. Generally, when a nation fails to deliver basic services, the girls are the most affected,” she said.
She said that this scenario was unacceptable, adding that the new narrative should be anchored on the innate greatness in every girl child. According to Tallen, the onus lies on all Nigerians to remove the barriers put on the way of the girl child by investing in her education and showcasing her sterling qualities.
“The girl child education is smart economics and it jumpstarts all opportunities for socio-economic growth and development. Educating a girl means changing the world, not just her world but the world she lives in,” she said.
The Federal Government, she said, was aware and concerned about the girl child and has directed the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to give special attention to the implementation of several intervention programmes, including collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Education to increase the enrolment, retention and completion rates of girls in primary and secondary schools, improve health, education and productivity of Nigerian women and girls, activate an action plan to promote political, social and economic participation of girls and women in Nigeria and advocate for the domestication of the Child Rights Act by all the states of the federation.
The minister regretted that not less than one million girls miss 2-3 days of school during menstruation due to poor access to water and sanitary services in schools.
She however, said that Nigeria has endorsed the world wide initiative on menstrual health and hygiene management to enable girls achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.
Director General, National Centre for women Development, Mary Ekpere-Eta, argued that investing in the education of girls and ensuring they remained in school was still the best option, as it would enable the girls to reach their dreams and better their livelihood.
“In this rapidly changing world, girls who miss out of foundational education and life skills will be more vulnerable in the future. It will worsen inequality and re-echo poverty for generations to come. Thus, all hands must be on deck to break existing barriers to girl-child education in Nigeria.
“Working towards the actualization of the theme in addressing the issue of Information and Communication Technology, the Centre is running a Girls Coding programme to connect young girls and women to the information super highway to enable them explore opportunities available in the sector. To ensure no one is left out, the Centre trains Girls with Disabilities on the use of ICT, with a Special Centre dedicated to the visually impaired. We are also revitalizing the Girl Child Mentorship Programme to match young girls with young women who have made impact in the society.
“As a gender research, training and documentation Centre, our doors are open to more partners interested in working with us, to advance the Nigeria the Girl Child Agenda. I therefore, urge all to avail themselves with the opportunities at the National Centre for Women Development in bridging the existing gaps and empowering Nigerian girls,” she said.
Speaking with Inside Abuja, Annguzo Nmesoma, a student of Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, said she is proud to be worthy of international recognition.
“I feel so special on a day like this. I have been reminded that it’s a great privilege to be born a girl. It feels so good to know that, internationally, a day is set aside to celebrate me as a girl-child. I am so happy and I appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria for organizing interesting programmes to commemorate the day,” she said.
Celebrating Navrati Festival
The Indian Cultural Association recently brought together Indians living in Abuja and the diplomatic community to mark the Navrati Festival. ONWUKA NZESHI reports
The Navrati Festival is an annual event celebrated in various parts of India and in many Indian communities in the Diaspora. It is commonly referred to as the festival of light because it is observed in honour of the goddess, Durga, who battled the buffalo demon and emerged victorious in the fight to restore Dharma.
Traditionally, the celebration lasts for a period of nine days.
In Abuja, the festival was marked with lots of glamour as Indian families turned out in their traditional attires to showcase their rich cultural heritage.
The event, which held at the premises of the Indian High Commission, Central Business District, Abuja, featured music and cultural dances by beautifully dressed women and children.
The scenes were much like what one sees on a typical Bollywood film as the cultural displays were beamed live on a large screen on the colourful stage.
The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Abhay Thakur, who witnessed the ceremony alongside his wife, Dr (Mrs) Surabhi Thakur, performed the ceremonial lighting of lights at the beginning of Indian events.
Addressing the gathering, he explained that Navrati was a festival of lights that had its roots in an ancient Indian festival. According to the envoy, the event was about the nine days tradition of victory of good over evil and each of the days has its own celebration since the event is centred on the goddess Durga and the many folklores around her.
“It is celebrated in many parts of India and everyday has its own significance. What is very important is that there are many forms of depicting the battle between good and evil, including in dances, in cultural manifestations,” he said.
Thakur explained that the special ‘Dandiya’ dance in which ladies with two sticks in their hands, dancing in pairs was a very significant part of the festival. According to him, it “is supposed to be the dance of good over evil and also reflect our internal battle,” as human beings.
“In India, there are three types of elements namely: Tamsik, Rajsik and the third, Satrik. While Tamsik signifies something evil, Rajsik stood for oil and Satrik represented sage-like, the strongest character and highest form of existence.
“Over these nine days, three days are dedicated to Tamsik, three to Rajsik and the final three is the victory of good over evil dedicated to Satrik,” he said.
Thakur described the cultural cooperation between India and Nigeria, as excellent, stressing that both countries have witnessed regular cultural exchanges.
He disclosed that recently, a cultural troupe from Chhattisgarh, one of the provinces of India, came to the High Commission to perform folk dances similar in some ways to Nigerian folk dances.
The envoy further disclosed that in November, another cultural troupe from India will be visiting Nigeria on the invitation of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), adding that there will be more cultural exchanges between both countries in the future.
Thakur explained that the relationship between Nigeria and India was not limited to the field of culture alone, recalling that a number of Nigerian students go to India in pursuit of educational excellence. He disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja recently visited New Delhi on the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
“I think things are happening consistently and we are happy to constantly exchange cultural impressions. Just two days ago, we released postal stamp for Mahatma Gandhi and I think the whole wide spectrum of cultural cooperation between India and Nigeria is being tapped, is being addressed and is being intensified as we go along,” he said.
President of the Indian Cultual Association, Panisua Elvis, said the festival was an opportunity for the Indian community in Nigeria to come together to celebrate their culture and share beautiful moments with one another.
He said Nigeria can learn from India as there was a specific message about the culture of the people in the celebration.
There were also a variety of Indian cuisines on display with lots of drinks to go with them. At the end of the ceremonies, various awards were presented to deserving members of the association and corporate sponsors of the event.
