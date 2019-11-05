Seeking end to violence against women

Women and girls have continued to be at the centre of physical, emotional and sexual abuse in Nigeria. While this is a sad tale, many women are scared of speaking out. REGINA OTOKPA reports on the changing narrative

“No matter how late he comes home, I must prepare a fresh meal for him. No matter how tasty it is, my husband does not eat stale food. I can’t complain because I am tired of being beaten up almost on a daily basis.”

Despite her striking and enchanting beauty, Mrs Udoka Chiamaka (not her real names) who is married with four kids, has been a victim of all sorts of abuse perpetrated by her husband.

Too scared to seek external help, she told Inside Abuja that each effort by her family and husband’s family to change her husband’s beastly attitude towards her had only ended up in more physical and emotional abuse.

Another lady, Veronica Paschal (not real name), has been suffering immensely in the hands of her baby’s father for no just cause. Living together with their two-year-old son, the young man indulges in phone sex with other ladies to her hearing; he starves her, beats and threatens to throw her out at every slightest provocation.

Also, she has refused to seek help. All efforts to get the man’s family’s intervention proved abortive as she tearfully narrated an incident where his mother told her she was not the only woman in her son’s life.

“I was shocked when she said that because this is a woman I used to send money and gifts to while I was working before her son stopped me. I can’t leave him because I can’t return back to my village and start living with my mum. I also will not want to report him to any NGO, police or human rights organisation because I believe he will change,” she said.

These are just tit bits of what most women pass through. Don’t forget that many women are subjected to what can be described as cultural enslavement, sugar coated with the word ‘taboo’.

The society has continued to frown at many activities a woman does in the name of culture while the men actually go scot free. Somehow, society and the African culture made men superior beings over women and thus, rather than treat a woman with love, care and caution, many men believe they can treat a woman in which ever manner they desire and not be faulted for doing wrong.

Worried over the maltreatment meted out at some women in society, the resident pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Akure, Pastor Alex Afolayan, said the increasing rate of violence against women and girls in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension.

At the launch of a book; ‘The Woman, her Worth, Warfare and Winning Weapons,’ Afolayan called on the Church and government at all levels to pay the much needed attention on re-orientating men and boys on the value and worth of a woman.

Afolayan told Inside Abuja that he got a mandate from God in 2014 “to go into the world and teach the word intelligently” about the place of women in the society. He said that “the word is powerful, pure and tolerates no indulgence,” stressing that there was the need to change the misguided perception and mentality the society has for women.

“This book is just to reveal the worth of a woman. Nobody hurts what is precious and that is the missing link; we need to emphasize less on gender violence, rather emphasise on women worth and once that is done, violence will naturally disappear.

“The ignorance of the African setting, the rate of literacy in our environment is very low and people don’t know the woman’s worth. Where violence against women is less, it’s because they understand the value, worth of the woman.

“Many of the violence against women are not reported; many women see it as a right to be bashed which is very wrong and if any woman wants to speak, they say it’s a taboo. So, the society also needs some attention. It’s a serious crime our mentality should be shaped.

“The church is also not doing enough on women issues; more needs to be done. This is an area that needs attention and should be looked into urgently by the church, the government and everybody in society.,” he said.

Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor, who was a guest at the event, maintained that there were a lot of misconceptions surrounding the place and role of a woman in the church.

He explained that although the bible noted that men must love and provide for their family, the contributions of either the man or wife to the family was not a yardstick for disrespect or misbehaviour as by virtue of marriage, they had become one with inseparable roles.

He however enjoined women to submit to their husbands regardless of their high positions in the church or society.

“There are many misconceptions about the place of the woman in the church. The believer of the 21st century is facing a lot of challenges of perception because of the bad eggs supposedly the men of God and what they are doing gives an erroneous impression but this book puts in proper perspective the place of a woman, the role of a woman in the body of Christ, in the family and society.

“Women who think they have more money than their husbands and therefore are misbehaving must retrace their steps, live in harmony with their husband whether the husband has more money or not.

“The basis of life is not money. The amount of money every human being needs to live life is very small money and should not be the basis of relationship. Women should submit to their husbands; men should love their wives. When men love their wives, the wives submit to them and when women submit to their husbands, their husbands love them,” Igbuzor said.

