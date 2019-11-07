Self-reliance: NAF strengthens partnerships with devt institute, IBETO group

In its determination to boost research and development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is to strengthen strategic partnerships with the National Engineering Design Development Institute (NEDDI) as well as an indigenous company, Ibeto Group.

The partnerships signal the NAF’s efforts towards finding innovative solutions to its engineering and technical problems.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the rationale for expanding the partnerships, was to ensure enhanced self-reliance in aircraft and equipment maintenance for the effective and efficient employment of Air Power, in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

The DOPRI quoted the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, as making the assertion on Tuesday, during separate visits to the organisations in Nnewi, Anambra State.

While on the visit to the Ibeto Group Factory Complex, the CAS expressed delight over the company’s continued partnership with the NAF, in the area of batteries’ production for the Mi-35P Helicopter Gunship.

The helicopter gunship is deployed in operations to combat terrorists and insurgents in the Northeast, as well as armed bandits and other criminal elements in the Northwest.

“The CAS noted that the availability of spares and consumables was crucial to having sufficient number of serviceable aircraft and, in turn, critical to ensuring effective and efficient employment of Air Power, which is vital to success in modern warfare.

“He noted that while the NAF continues to enjoy support from its allies and friendly nations, it also realizes the need to develop indigenous capacity to produce some of the needed aircraft spares locally.

“This, he said, informed the NAF’s decision to prioritize its partnerships with local companies like the Ibeto Group.

“The CAS also disclosed that, in order to further benefit from the inherent capabilities of the company, a joint team comprising NAF officers and staff of Ibeto Group would immediately be set up to explore other areas of mutual benefit, that would boost NAF operations, through reduced aircraft downtimes, whilst also saving much-needed foreign exchange and implicitly keying into the Federal Government’s policy of job creation for Nigerian youths”, Daramola said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director Operations and Investment, Ibeto Group, Chief Eze Echesi, who received the CAS on behalf of the Chairman of the Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, stated that the Company was extremely pleased with the level of support and collaboration between the two organizations.

He equally canvassed for a deepening of the partnership as well as expansion of the areas of patronage to include the production of batteries for other NAF aircraft types as well as the production of lubricants and other consumables for NAF platforms.

The visit to Ibeto Group featured a brief on the Company’s history, activities, products and projects, which was followed by a tour of the factory complex.

At NEDDI Nnewi, Air Marshal Abubakar, who was received by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr Dr Arinze Nwosu, restated his commitment to developing indigenous technology through collaboration with the Institute. He noted that the NAF, through its existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEDDI’s Parent Agency, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, had undertaken a few collaborative projects with the Institute.

However, he emphasized that his visit to the Institute was aimed at identifying additional areas of collaboration where the NAF could tap from the Institute’s knowledge base and experience.

