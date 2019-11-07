Senate proposes 14-year jail term for sexual offenders

The Senate, yesterday, made a major move in its drive towards curbing the menacing issue of sexual harassment of students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria by their educators.

The apex legislative chamber passed for second reading, a Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for other matters connected therewith 2019.

The bill is being sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The bill proposes maximum of 14-year in jail term, with a minimum of 5 years, without an option of fine for any educator who commits sexual offences in tertiary institutions.

According to the bill, sexual offences include: sexual intercourse with a student or demands for sex from a student or a prospective student or intimidating or creating a hostile or offensive environment for the student by soliciting for sex or making sexual advances.

The bill also describes as sexual harassment the following: grabbing, hugging, kissing, rubbing, stroking, touching, pinching the breasts or hair or lips or hips or buttocks or any other sensual part of the body of a student.

Others include, sending by hand or courier or electronic or any other means naked or sexually explicit pictures or videos or sex related objects to a student, and whistling or winking at a student or screaming, exclaiming, joking or making sexually complimentary or uncomplimentary remarks about a student’s physique or stalking a student.

Leading the debate on the bill, Senator Omo-Agege, said: “The most effective way to deal with the offence of sexual harassment in our tertiary institutions is to penalise the very impropriety of the act, with or without consent.”

The politician urged that sexual harassment must be defined in tertiary educational institutions as statutory rape with strict liability for offenders to be prosecuted easily.

However, he resisted suggestions by some of his colleagues to extend the bill to primary, secondary schools, worship centres and work place, saying that doing so would not be necessary because the Criminal and Penal codes had adequately taken care of these areas with sufficient clarity.

Providing protection for educators from students’ possible false accusations against their teachers, Omo-Agege noted that the bill prescribed expulsion for students who falsely accuse educators of sexual harassment.

He said: “An educator whose character is maligned is at liberty to sue for defamation under the law of defamation which is well-settled in our jurisprudence and needs no duplication in this bill.”

In another development, the Senate also considered and passed for second reading, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Finance Bill, 2019.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), who led the debate on the bill, said that the bill sought to promote fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation.

It also seeks to reform domestic laws to align with global best practices; and introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets.

Moreover, the bill seeks to support small businesses in line with ongoing ease of doing business reform, and raising revenues for government by various fiscal measures, including a proposal to increase the rate of Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Abdullahi said that the additional revenues to be made by the Federal Government when the bill is passed into law would be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes.

“It is absolutely essential to intensify the revenue generation efforts of this administration and its commitment to ensuring that the inconvenience associated with any fiscal policy adjustments is moderated such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt of these reforms”, he said.

Other bills which scaled second reading on the floor are: A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, sponsored by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North), and A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Education, Illo, sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North).

