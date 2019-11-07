Senate tasks committee to review gas flaring laws

The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committee on Gas to as a matter of urgency review extant laws on gas flaring, with a view to toughening penalties for defaulters.

The Senate took the decision following its consideration and adoption of a motion titled: “The need to monitor the Nigerian Flare Commercialization Programme towards ending Gas Flaring by 2020.”

The motion was sponsored by the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Betty Apiafi, and co-sponsored by 47 others.

The Senate mandated the Committee on Gas, Chaired by Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South), to monitor the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Programme (NGFCP).

The Chamber also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to diversify from crude oil to natural gas production.

While presenting the motion, Senator Apiafi drew the attention of the Senate to laws against flaring of associated natural gas in Nigeria, lamenting the manner in which such laws were disregarded by International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria.

She noted that Section 3(1) of the Gas Re-injection Act introduced in 1984, stated that “no company engaged in the production of oil and gas shall after January 1, 1984 flare gas produced in association with or without the permission in writing of the minister.”

She also decried the huge revenue loss due to unrelenting gas flares in the country, saying that in 2018 alone, according to data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Federal Government recorded a revenue loss to the tune of N197 billion from a total of 215.9 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas flared.

She noted further that “Nigeria has the largest Natural Gas Reserve in Africa and the ninth largest in the world.

“Nigeria’s gas reserves are about three times the value of her crude oil reserves with a value of around 202 trillion cubic feet (TFT) of proven Natural gas reserves, but despite having the largest gas reserves in Africa, only about 25 per cent of these reserves are being produced or under development today.”

The lawmaker further said that the lack of enforcement of the laws on gas flaring in previous years was negatively affecting the Federal Government’s projected deadline of 2020 to end gas flaring in the affected region.

In another development, the Senate also urged the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to set -up State Task Forces to fight against modern slavery and child trafficking in Kaduna and other parts of the country.

The call was made following a motion by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna) and 13 other senators on urgent need to address prevalence of Modern slavery in Nigeria.

Presenting the motion, Sani alleged that 300 persons, including 77 children were discovered by the police in chains on September 26 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the lawmaker, 147 persons comprising children were also rescued from an illegal religious rehabilitation centre on October 19.

He further said that 11 persons were rescued from two unauthorised rehabilitation centres in Zaria ,Kaduna on October 22.

Accordingly, the upper chamber mandated its Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ministry of Health, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to set-up a joint technical team to promote inter-agency cooperation for effective intelligence sharing.

The upper chamber also urged the newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking-in-Persons (NAPTIP) and other relevant government agencies to intensify surveillance towards curbing modern slavery.

The Senate also directed the Ministry of Health to, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the recent victims of trafficking and modern slavery.

