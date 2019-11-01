Sierra Leonean defiles 12-year-old daughter in Ekiti

P

olice have arrested a 52-year-old Sierra Leonean, Davies Noel, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

The girl revealed the deeds of his father to her school teacher in the class during a lesson on sex education.

The school management thereafter contacted the Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who ensured the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect was handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

During interrogation, Noel, an engineer, who claimed to be an official of the ICT Department, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, said he did the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.

He said his wife got to know about it sometime ago but it was settled within the family.

The young girl had earlier on revealed that the issue started some years ago, when her father told her about how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast.

She said it went on like that for some months before he began to have sex with her.

At the moment, the girl, who was bleeding, has been taken to the hospital for further examination.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed Davis’ arrest in a statement yesterday.

He said: “The operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a rape suspect Davies Noel, 52 years old who had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three (years. The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019.

“However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusive investigation.”

