Suspected thugs attack Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others in Edo

•Hold Edo Deputy Gov responsible –Oshiomhole

Tension was in the air yesterday at Iyamho, country home of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as political thugs attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki and pelt him with pebbles in the process. The incident happened shortly after the convocation ceremony by the Edo University Iyamho as Governor Obaseki was accompanied by his guest, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, who had been installed Chancellor of the institution at the ceremony, Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and some dignitaries were heading to the country home of the National Chairman of Oshiomhole’s for a courtesy visit.

However, the hoodlums, in their large numbers, prevented them from gooing in and started throwing stones at them. Sunday Telegraph learnt that in the process, the windscreens of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed forcing the convey to abandon the visit. Speaking at the Edo University shortly after the attack, Governor Obaseki described the incident as unfortunate “It is really unfortunate that we can’t feel safe at the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I went to the house of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they will attack me the way they did at the house of our chairman.

“It is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years,” he said. Before the convocation supporters of both Obaseki and Oshiomhole had stormed the institution chanting solidarity songs in support of the two men.

Trouble was said to have started when Obaseki’s supporters started shouting “four plus four”, while Oshiomhole’s supporters shouted “three plus one, no more four”. It took the intervention of the security agents that dispersed the group with tear gas canister to avert a possible clash between the supporters of the duo at the convocation venue.

However, reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem in a statement last night said: “The incident that occurred at the gate of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his Iyamho country home was unfortunate and the National Chairman expresses his apologies to the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Steven I Makanjuola whom he held in high esteem.” Continuing he said: “But I want to state that the people who unleashed mayhem on vehicles were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu. “The tension in the community started last Friday when the Deputy Governor imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents.

“However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instructions at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders. So when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the National Chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm.”

Like this: Like Loading...