Suspend OPI, Court orders Army
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos Tuesday ordered the army to suspend the controversial Operation Positive Identification (OPI) which took off across the country last Friday.
The judge ordered that ‘status quo’ should be maintained pending the determination of a suit filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, to stop the operation.
Falana had appeared before Justice Aikawa on Tuesday following the assignment of the suit to the judge.
The silk told the judge that all the respondents had been served with the processes and that proof of service was in the court’s file.
Responding, a lawyer from the Attorney General’s office, Fiyinfoluwa Sobowale, sought for an adjournment to allow the AGF respond appropriately.
Falana, however, insisted on a short adjournment saying the case was time-bound and there would be no point in the case if the parties continued with their actions while the matter is yet to be heard in court.
He stressed that the only way the date suggested by Sobowale would be acceptable is if the ministry agreed to ensure that the ‘status quo’ is maintained.
The judge, in agreeing with Falana’s submissions directed parties to maintain the ‘status quo’ and adjourned the matter to November 18 for hearing.
The Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff who were listed as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter had no legal representation at Tuesday’s proceedings.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen.Tukur Buratai, the Army and the Attorney-General of the Federation were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1939/2019.
In the suit, Falana argued that the planned nationwide operation which was scheduled to run from November 1 to December 23, 2019, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification, is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.
He insisted that the operation violates his rights and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”
In an affidavit in support of the suit, Falana disclosed that by virtue of Section 215 (3) of the Constitution, the Nigeria police force “has the exclusive power to maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order in the country” and not the army.
FG begins processes for social media sanitisation — Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government says it has commenced the process of injecting sanity into the Social Media space to prevent it from setting the nation on fire.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
“As a matter of fact, we have already put in motion the machinery for this.
“We have written letters to the major stakeholders who would nominate representatives and we are going to sit down together to decide on how best to confront this menace,’’ he said.
The minister noted that the government had the responsibility to keep the country together, therefore, social media would not be left alone to destabilise the nation.
He said the government welcomed the debate that had followed the decision and announcement to sanitise the social media space and the airwaves.
“We are glad about the criticism because what we set out to achieve is to bring the matter to the front burner of discourse.
“We are not under any illusion that the people will take this hook line and sinker.
“We are, however, glad that there are more people who believed that the social media poses imminent danger to the unity of Nigeria, especially as they have become merchants of fake news and hate speech,” he said.
The minister noted that those who had opposed the regulation of the social media had not denied the fact that the platform was being used by purveyors of fake news and hate speech with grave consequences.
“Their concern largely, which is unfounded is that it might lead to the stifling of the freedom of press or gaggling the media.
“However, we want to make it clear that it is not our intention to do this.
“The only people who are afraid of the decision to sanitise the social media and the airwaves are the purveyors of hate speech and fake news.
“It must be put on record that Nigeria is not the only country that is doing something about this, Germany, Egypt, Russia, India and the UK are all doing something about regulating the social media platform,’’ he said.
Mohammed expressed concern that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other media professional bodies that were supposed to support the regulation were kicking against it.
“This is amusing, because they should be glad as they are the one we are protecting.
“The honest truth is that the established, well trained professional journalists do not indulge in fake news and hate speech because they have regulatory bodies already.
“The NUJ has regulatory body and Code of Conduct and they are largely not the one responsible for the dissemination of fake news and hate speech.
“I am therefore, really surprised that such criticism is coming from them because they are the people we are protecting and they are the ones that will benefit the more from the government action,’’ he said.
The minister reiterated that no amount of criticism and opposition would stop regulation of the social media and the air waves.
“We heard all kinds of threats, some even went as far as calling for the removal of the minister.
“Let me assure them that the minister is not perturbed by this and we are focused.
“No amount of intimidation, sponsored articles in any form is going to stop us from regulating the social media.
“This is not just a menace to the government, many people have committed suicide because their reputations have been destroyed by the social media,’’ he said.
The minster reiterated that the government would neither gag the media nor stifle the freedom of speech in regulating the media platforms.
On the regulation of the media waves, Mohammed said he would receive recommendations on the implementation process in few days from the committee he recently inaugurated.
He said they had also received a lot of attacks from some critics that the intention was nothing but an attempt to gag the media and stifle free speech.
“Again, our answer to this is simple. Under our watch, hate speech will not become free speech.
“Let me say once again that only those who are purveyors of fake news and hate speech have things to fear from these recommendations,’’ he said.
According to the minister, the regulation of both the social media and the airwaves is in the national interest.
Ebola: Reps call for immortalisation of Dr Stella Adadevoh
The House of Representatives has called for the immortalisation of the late Dr Stella Adadevoh in recognition of her contributions to curbing the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014.
This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Akiolu Kayode (APC-Lagos) during the plenary presided by the Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday.
The house recalled that Adadevoh risked her life in a bid to curb the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease in the country by placing an infected Liberian-American diplomat, Mr Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine.
The green chamber recalled that the health sector was not prepared for the epidemic and led to the death of Adadevoh and members of her medical team, who had to make do with the resources available to them.
The house appreciated Adadevoh’s bravery and professionalism which saved Nigeria from the impact of an uncontrolled outbreak of the virus and also promoted the swift, strategic and coordinated containment process of the virus.
The legislature noted that the process led to the country being declared Ebola-free on October 20, 2014, by the World Health Organisation.
“The house is aware that Nigeria recorded a total of eight deaths out of the 20 Ebola cases, with 11 health workers being part of the victims, of which five died, including the proactive Dr Adadevoh who died on August 19, 2014.”
The house expressed concern that failure to give due recognition to the heroic acts of the doctor and her team could dampen the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians, especially health care workers.
It noted that a national college or one of the nation’s teaching hospitals be named after Adadevoh as a way of immortalising her.
The green chamber also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confer a befitting Posthumous National Honour on her.
Furthermore, the house called on the Ministry of Education and other related authorities to ensure the inclusion of Adadevoh’s acts and other such national heroes in the country’s civic education curricula to encourage patriotism and nationalism in the young ones.
The representatives also observed a minute silence in memory of Adadevoh, her medical team and all Nigerians who lost their lives to the disease.
In a similar motion, moved by Rep. Paschal Obi (APM-Imo), the house called on the Ministry of Health to deploy necessary materials and personnel at the airports, sea ports and land borders to check the possible spread of Ebola Virus.
It recalled the recent outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March where more than 1,000 cases of Ebola infections were reported.
The house commended the Federal Government for its efforts in tackling the menace in 2014, but expressed concern that measures needed to be put in place to avert any reoccurrence.
It urged the Ministry of Health to assess and certify the country emergency preparedness against unexpected epidemics.
It also urged the Federal Government to set aside funds for the management of Ebola should it reoccur.
For both motions, the green chamber mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Health Institutions to ensure compliance.
Alleged looters list: Everybody treated me like a plague – Dokpesi
The Chairman, Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dopkesi, on Tuesday told the FCT High Court Apo, that everybody treated him like a plague after his name appeared on the looters’ list released by the Ministry of Information.
Dokpesi stated this while being cross-examined by the defendants’ counsel in a suit he filed before Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, of an FCT High Apo, seeking N5 billion damages from Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
He dragged the ministers to the court, claiming that they defamed his character by including his name on the treasury looters’ list.
He told the court that the Information Minister had on March 30, 2018 during a press conference portrayed him as “a corrupt and crooked person, a dishonest man and a thief”.
Dokpesi insisted that his reputation has been seriously injured, adding that he has suffered considerable distress, ridicule, as well as political analysis in the media, castigating him on the basis of the inclusion of his name as number four on the looters’ list.
He, therefore, demanded N5 billion in damages for libel and also urged the court to order the defendants to publish a full retraction and apology to him in all major electronic and print media outlets in country.
Dokpesi, while answering questions from counsel for the defendants, Damian Agbe, stated that he was unjustly called a looter of treasury.
“The minister (Lai Mohammed) said I was a looter. The minister clearly in his statement stated that he is releasing the list of looters.
“The word ‘alleged’ was never used in his statement. I am in the media; I am a media proprietor,” the claimant told the court.
Though he agreed with Agbe that he was facing trial for allegedly collecting N2.1 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Dokpesi declared that he had not been found guilty by any court.
“What is in the public domain is the fact that N2.1 billion was paid to an institution called Daar Investment and Holding Company Limited, operators of Africa Independent Television and Ray Power National Network FM. But not that I, Raymond Dokpesi looted the treasury,” he said.
According to him, as a result of his being listed among treasury looters, he no longer enjoyed the goodwill of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He informed that the party recently released the lists of members of campaign councils for the forthcoming governorship elections in both Bayelsa and Kogi but he was rejected by the party.
“The list of members of campaign councils for Bayelsa and Kogi where I was rejected was released.
“Everybody is treating me like a plague. I was rejected. There are members of national campaign council of leaders nationwide and Raymond Dokpesi is conspicuously absent.”
He told the court that though he held no position in the opposition party, I was a leader a stakeholder in the PDP.
Dokpesi added that all his witnesses who came to testify for him in the case are political associates who he knew for a long period of time.
He further stated that he had suffered a lot of setbacks and discrimination by the society due to his inclusion on the looters’ list.
Meanwhile, Justice Adeniyi adjourned the case until January 16, 2020 for defence.
UPDATE: Firefighters battle building fire on Lagos island
Firefighters have arrived the scene of a multi-storey building, housing many shops, which is on fire in the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island.
A video sent in shows firemen attacking the blaze from an adjacent building while the usual crowd is milling around the trying to catch a glimpse of the scene.
Although there is yet no official word on the cause of the fire outbreak, but a number of video posts on social media shows smoke billowing from the burning building on Tuesday morning.
One shot shows that the smoke can be seen from the 3rd Mainland Bridge.
More details later…
Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria – Officials
Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.
Rasmiya Awad, 65, was detained in a raid near Azaz, the official said, referring to a Turkish-controlled Syrian town near the border. When captured, she was also accompanied by five children, reports Reuters.
“We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said.
Little independent information is available on Baghdadi’s sister and Reuters was not immediately able to verify if the captured individual was her.
Baghdadi killed himself last month when cornered in a tunnel during a raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria. Islamic State, in an audio tape posted online on Thursday, confirmed that its leader had died and vowed revenge against the United States.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Communications Director said the woman’s capture was evidence of Turkey’s determination to fight against Islamic State.
“The arrest of al-Baghdadi’s sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations,” Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter early on Tuesday.
“Much dark propaganda against Turkey has been circulating to raise doubts about our resolve against Daesh,” he wrote, using another name for Islamic State.
“Our strong counter-terrorism cooperation with like-minded partners can never be questioned.”
Baghdadi had risen from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before Islamic State’s control was wrested away by U.S.-led coalition forces including Iraqis and Syrian Kurds.
The group, also known as ISIS, said a successor to Baghdadi identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had been appointed. A senior U.S. official last week said Washington was looking at the new leader to determine where he came from.
World leaders welcomed his death, but they and security experts warned that the group, which carried out atrocities against religious minorities and horrified most Muslims, remained a security threat in Syria and beyond.
At least eight US citizens with ties to Utah — including five children — were reportedly shot dead in cartel violence in northern Mexico on Monday in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
The victims, who hold dual US-Mexico citizenships, were allegedly caught in crossfire of two cartels in the Mexican border state of Sonora — near where they worship with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The shooting victims included a mother, identified by family as Maria Rhonita Miller, and her four children, and two other women and one of their daughters, Lafe Langford Jr. told the paper.
Miller and her children were found by a relative inside the family’s burned out, bullet-riddled Chevy Suburban on the side of a road, reports the New York Post.
Langford Jr. told the paper that 12 more people inside two other vehicles were kidnapped by one of the cartels.
“All we care about is finding our missing,” Langford Jr. told The Tribune. “That’s all we care about right now.”
Langford Jr. told the paper the other dead women were his relatives, Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and Christina Marie Langford, 31. It’s unclear where they were found.
One of the missing women called a relative, who heard a woman screaming and other loud male voices, said Langford Jr.
The families lived in La Mora, about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona.
Authorities in Sonora state and the U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Uganda
Twelve people were feared dead on Monday after a boat capsized on a lake in Uganda, police said.
The boat, overloaded with fish and timber, was carrying 18 people when it overturned Monday morning on Lake Albert in the country’s north-west due to strong winds, police spokesman Julius Hakiiza told dpa.
According to Hakiiza, six people have been rescued, but 12 others remain missing, with rescue operations still ongoing.
Boat accidents occur frequently in the East African nation, mostly due to overloading, poor weather conditions and people travelling long distances using old wooden vessels.
