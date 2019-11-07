Business
Tackling bloated wage bill through IPPIS
Federal Government’s bid to reduce wage bill through aggressive implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) across ministries, department and agencies has pitched it against recalcitrant university employees, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Nigerian public sector is averse to positive reforms. Every policy initiated to deliver efficiency and improve the system is either thwarted or subverted by government employees.
This is not the scenario with the private sector where end result of policies is measured by the level of efficiency it infuses into the system.
Government employees’ aversion to efficient policies can be located in the fierce rage against implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), a mechanism conceived to capture employees and to block fund leakage in the system.
Introduced in 2007, 12 years down the line, IPPIS is yet to be fully embraced by some MDAs and a section of the education sector.
Some recalcitrant government employees, who are feeding fat on unstructured payment system through wage bill padding, dubious multiple salary earning are abhorrent to IPPIS’s implementation.
To enforce compliance, Federal Government set October 2019 as deadline for MDAs to enlist on IPPIS platform.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, during the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly on October 8, ordered that all public sector workers must register for IPPIS to save cost and fight corruption by blocking leakages in Federal Government’s salary payment structure.
Prior to President Buhari’s declaration, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, at the presentation of Medium Term Expenditure Formwork (MTEF) document for 2020 budget, admonished government workers yet to enlist on IPPIS to do so on or before October ending. She said whoever failed to register would forfeit October salary.
The minister said IPPIS was critical to blocking leakages and reducing recurrent expenditure of government.
According to her, “personnel cost (inclusive of pension costs) at over N3.0 trillion has continued to rise; the FGN is, however, taking steps to contain the rising personnel costs, including an October 2019 deadline by Mr. President for all MDAs to implement IPPIS on the expenditure side of the framework; we have tried to keep most expenditure items as low as possible.”
All MDAs have complied, leaving Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The body of academicians opposed the President’s directive, saying IPPIS negated the law of university autonomy.
Justification for IPPIS
In the old system, MDAs presented padded wage bills that rarely reflect actual number of personnel in nominal pay roll.
Prior to 2007, government was burdened with huge, unacceptable wage bill. The wage bill kept burgeoning with varying figures month after month. The wage bill got escalated so much that 80 per cent of government earnings went into overheads and personnel cost servicing.
The government took decisive step in 2007. It invented IPPIS as an integral part of holistic reforms targeted at public sector.
Office of the Accountant General of Federation (OAGF) is the implementation agency for IPPIS.
As of September 2018, 506 MDAs with total staff strength of 344,625 were on IPPIS platform translating to gross pay in the sum of N49, 071 million. IPPIS is a distinct department superintended by the director at OAGF.
Regularly, officials from IPPIS unit conduct data capturing of MDAs not yet captured on IPPIS platform. The system gives government the exact number of entire personnel in the payroll, including the cost of wage bill.
Speaking recently, Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, said IPPIS saved for government N274 billion. He said the N274 billion cumulative savings was achieved on the platform between 2017 and 2018, two years span of its enforcement.
Battle line
Since its launch 12 years ago, IPPIS is yet to go full cycle across MDAs. To ensure all MDAs embrace it, the Federal Government gave October deadline for all agencies to enroll or forfeit October salary.
Government appointees use every forum to pass on the message on the importance of IPPIS to MDAs.
Ahmed, as recent as last week, informed all MDAs that are yet to enroll their staff on IPPIS to do so without further delay.
Ahmed reiterated that for umpteenth time, President Buhari had directed that staff of MDAs not captured on the automated payroll system would not be paid their salaries at the end of October and subsequent months, until they are enrolled.
Both military and para-military institutions have enlisted into IPPIS leaving university as one of few institutions still foot dragging.
One of the many complaints put forward by ASUU is that IPPIS does not capture the peculiarities of the structure of the establishment of the university system, which is flexible and pragmatic.
Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the National President of ASUU had said: “The system does not, for example, capture the remuneration of staff on sabbatical, external examiners, external assessors, and earned academic allowances. It does not address the movement of staff as in the case of visiting, adjunct, part-time, consultancy service, which academics offer across universities in Nigeria.”
He also said IPPIS as currently implemented required staff to travel to Abuja for physical biometric data capture if by any chance such staff could not be available during the time the IPPIS personnel visited for the exercise.
“The implementation of IPPlS in Nigerian universities will further localise their operations and perspectives, thus negatively impacting their ranking in the global academic community,” he added.
The Office of the Accountant General of Federation (OAGF) , Coordinator of IPPIS, punctured ASUU claim.
In a statement signed personally by the AGF, Mr. Idris Ahmed, he accused ASUU of fact distortion.
Enumerating several interface between his office and ASUU on IPPIS, Ahmed recalled that “several meetings have been held with the leadership of universities comprising of vice chancellors, registrars, bursars, National University Commission (NUC) and the four unions (NASU, NAAT, SSANU, and ASUU), where the workings of IPPIS system have been explained and demonstrated as to accommodate all government approved peculiarities of tertiary institutions such as retirement age, sabbatical, visiting and other peculiarities.”
ASUU has already mobilised for show down, but suspended the action for wider consultation with members and by extension other relevant stakeholders.
Besides, the union insisted that not even the government’s plan to stop their monthly wage bill would compel the dons to withdraw their initial stand.
Addressing journalists at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) at the weekend, the coordinator in Kano, Professor Mahmoud Lawan, contended that the union unanimously rejected the use of force by government to enroll its members on the IPPIS platform, which was not supported by extant laws.
According to Lawan, enrolling the teachers on IPPIS negates university autonomy and will also erode extant laws establishing universities in Nigeria.
Urging Nigerians to hold the government responsible for whatever resulted from its decision, the ASUU coordinator vowed to sustain the union’s rejection of IPPIS.
“The use of IPPIS in the universities lacks legal basis as it contradicts the existing legal frameworks upon which Nigerian universities are established.
“These laws are the Nigerian Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (2003) Act, which granted the governing councils of universities absolute right and freedom without let or hindrance to govern universities for the common management, growth and development of the universities.
“In addition to this, the Universities Miscellaneous Provision (2003) Act, each university has its own peculiar act establishing it and the act provides for the council to be the governing body of the university and is responsible for the control and superintendence of the policy, finance and property of the university,” he said.
The union called on government to, without further delay, address the problems allegedly instigated by Dr. Wale Babalakin in the renegotiation committee and conclude the renegotiation “for the betterment of our education systems and stop misleading the ill- informed public with the issue of IPPIS as if it is the solution to myriad problems facing our universities.”
Last line
Except sanity prevails, ASUU’s body language signals aversion to IPPIS. Regardless of stack opposition against its enforcement, IPPIS is the antidote to tackling corruption associated with huge wage bills in public sector.
Business
Governors tackled for shunning housing corporations
As accommodation deficit has continued to increase at an alarming rate in Nigeria, state governors have been advised to partronise housing corporations in order to reduce the ugly trend.
According to the Chairman, Association of Housing Corporation of Nigeria (AHCN), Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Adamu, this singular effort will encourage affordable housing and reduce redundancy among state housing corporations.
In an interview with New Telegraph, Baba-Adamu, who claimed to have made several efforts to reach the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), lamented that government’s patronage of housing corporations was not as expected, adding that this was responsible for inactivity among the agencies.“Housing corporations in many states are almost dormant. It is like they are not even functional due to lack of patronage by the state governors,” he said.
In the past, virtually every state established housing corporations in the seventies to operate as property developers of the government.
The corporations funding came mainly from government allocations, while units were usually sold for cash.
Often, both low and middle-income earners were the target market for these housing developments.
Prospective buyers either paid cash or were allowed to make payments in installments during the period of construction as mortgage finance was not always available.
Worried by the current development, the AHCN boss said he had been doing everything possible to contact states to patronise housing corporations, noting that they have all it takes to develop houses for citizens.
He traced low or non-patronage of housing corporations by government to the era of democracy, where governors preferred to give contracts to party members at exorbitant cost instead of giving them to the agencies.
According to him, something that housing corporations would have done at half the price but probably because the agencies would not give them political patronage they expected, governors would award the contracts to party members.
Baba-Adamu said: “I am just using that as an example. I want to say that it is one of the challenges we are having.
“We just have our people sitting down, doing nothing and collecting salaries. And you are giving the jobs to other people and paying higher for it.”
To turn the tide, he disclosed that his board had been making efforts to see how it could get the attention of members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to make presentations to them so that they could patronize housing corporations.
On high cost of housing units, the president of AHCN stated that what actually affected affordability was the issue of building materials, noting that a bag of cement that sold for N1,300 10 years ago now cost N2,600.
Meanwhile, housing experts have also called for collaboration between housing cooperatives and the corporations in addressing rental and low income housing shortage in Nigeria.
The experts pointed out that cooperatives remained a viable option to enhance housing availability and affordability as well as mobilizing resources and off-takers in tackling funding mechanism challenge.
They called on state governments to speed up the adoption of legal framework for judicial enforcement of mortgages and foreclosure legislations to boost investor confidence and streamline bureaucracies in Nigeria’s mortgage market.
The experts pointed out that lack of adoption of foreclosure laws to safeguard investors was one of the impediments to attraction of housing finance to the sector.
They identifed various challenges associated with site development and management of real estates and rental housing. These, they said, had resulted in loss of money through avenues such as proliferation of materials and inflation of prices of building materials.
To solve the problems, Baba-Adamu and the secretary of AHCN, Olusola Martins, enjoined all housing agencies to embrace modern technology and digital solution for development and management of real estates and rental housing.
They bemoaned dearth of skilled and unskilled labour in the housing sector, pressing to kick-start the retraining of housing personnel especially professionals that supervises projects on sites to mitigate incessant building collapse and drive production of quality housing in Nigeria.
They also bemoaned drop in commitment by government towards National Housing Fund contribution, imploring them to sustain it in order to make funds available for housing development.
The experts called FMBN to make loans process more applicant friendly by removing all bureaucratic hurdles and demonstrate a verifiable and transparent trend of benefits to NHF contributors nationwide in order to win back the confidence of states that have withdrawn.
Business
Using technology to transform Africa’s agric potential
Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) is proposing to improve agricultural productivity in Africa with technology towards attaining zero hunger continent. Taiwo Hassan reports
Recently, Nigeria and other countries in the continent joined the rest of the world to mark the World Food Day, dedicated to creating awareness and inspire action against hunger, food insecurity and poor nutrition.
Particularly, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report indicates that hunger is rising across the world.
Indeed, AO in a report stated that the situation was worsening in most regions in Africa amid food shortage.
The report showed that almost 21 per cent of the continent’s population of 1,216 billion is undernourished and this is appalling in all ramifications.
The report stressed that many factors drive this trend.
Among these are the rising population growth, conflict and poor governance, severe weather conditions and climate change.
Basically, these challenges have led to food insecurity, a state of deprivation ranging from starvation through severe and constant hunger to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals.
It’s rooted in poverty and inequalities that deprive people of the right to adequate food to meet their needs.
However, to solve this challenge, the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) is advocating the need to explore technology to improve agric productivity in Africa to edge closer towards attaining zero hunger in the continent.
TAAT programme
According to the TAAT, the programme, an offshoot of the African Development Bank (AfDB) as part of its Feed Africa initiative, has recorded huge success since its inception, the Programme Coordinator of TAAT, Dr. Chrysantus Akem, said.
Akem, who revealed this at the sixth African Association of Agricultural Economists (AAAE) conference held in Abuja recently, said: “The very first challenge we had was to create the awareness that we needed to get all the technologies that we have in agriculture and put them into use so that we can transform agriculture in Africa, especially eliminating hunger out of our continent.
“All the technologies were all in bookshelves, some in publications and we keep lagging behind, we are not going very far in terms of productivity in the various commodities within Africa.”
The programme coordinator stated that the objectives of the programme were to intervene in 18 agricultural value chains, adding that nine of the commodities were already selected for the first phase, while the other nine would be targeted at the second phase.
He said: “The programme is targeted at 18 value chains or commodities, and it was very clear that we cannot start with all of them at the same time, so we selected nine, to begin with among which are cassava, maize, beans and we have aquaculture, we have livestock, basically in the first phase, we focused on these nine commodities.
“Then the second phase is coming up, we are right now formulating it and we brought in the other nine commodities that are still pending, and that include soybean, vegetables. “We are trying to see how we can make an impact by looking at all these commodities across the given institutions and given countries.”
Unlocking opportunities
The President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had revealed that the challenge of addressing global food security was the greatest in Africa.
According to him, it is time for the continent to unlock its potential for agriculture by using relevant technologies to stop hunger, famine, drought, climate change out of the continent.
Adesina explained that it was unacceptable that the continent is spending $35 billion annually on food imports and this is projected to reach $110 billion by 2030.
“It is unacceptable by his estimates. If the current trend continues, Africa is estimated to spend $110 billion by 2030 on food imports,” he said.
The AfDB chief called for land tax for unused agricultural land, to provide incentives for faster commercialisation of agriculture and unlocking its potential in Africa.
Adesina said Africa held the key for feeding nine billion people by 2050, adding that more than ever before, the world must help Africa to rapidly modernise its agriculture and unlock its full potential.
He said that close to 300 million were malnourished on the continent due to this challenge.
According to him, Africa is the only region of the world where its proportion of the population that is food insecure is on the increase.
“There is therefore absolutely no reason for Africa to be a food importing region. Africa has huge potential in agriculture, but, as Dr. Borlaug used to say, nobody eats potential.
“Unlocking that potential, we must start with the Savannah of Africa which covers mind boggling 600 million hectares of which 400 million hectares are cultivable.
“Africa sits on 65 per cent of the uncultivated arable land left in the world, so what Africa does with agriculture will determine the future of food in the world.
“African farmers need more than a helping hand. They need a policy lift,” Adesina said.
The president said that a top priority must be to mechanise agriculture in Africa.
According to him, over 1,200 people from more than 65 countries will address cutting edge issues related to global food security and nutrition conference in New York, U.S.A.
Role of research and development
Indeed, research and development (R&D) is critical to the development of food and nutritional security in Nigeria and beyond.
Particularly, the role being played by R&D towards boosting of Nigeria’s agricultural sector growth cannot be quantified in all ramifications.
In addition, the importance of R&D towards sustaining Nigeria’s food productivity has been focal point.
Basically, agriculture in the Nigeria involved the usage of mechanized tools in order to bring high yields and productivity in agricultural produce farming.
For instance, one of the key problems negating food production growth in Nigeria is lack of government’s support to provide farm inputs such as hybrid seeds, fertiliser, adequate funding and mechanised tools for farmers to assist them in providing food security for the country.
However, the non-availability of modern mechanised tools for Nigerian farmers is orchestrating uncertainty in the agric sector amid low productivity and threat to food security.
Not only that, the inability to develop research and development has also stalled food productivity growth in the country amid effects of climatic change, disease invasion, fake applications of fertilizer, adulterated seeds, drought among others.
Last line
Arguably, the provision of relevant technology based mechanism can solve the challenges African countries are facing in achieving food security and safety in a bid to eliminate hunger and others in the continent.
Business
Zulu: Growing youth population good for Nigeria
Dennis Zulu is the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. In this interview with REGINA OTOKPA, he challenges Nigerian government to prepare for the future of work by improving on technology, capitalise on its large population as an opportunity to grow a stronger economy. Excerpts:
ILO clocked 100 this year, how has the journey been?
The ILO is a specialised agency of the United Nations. We are celebrating 100 years this year; our centenary from 1919 to 2019, and 60 years of work in Africa, we opened the first office in Africa in Lagos in 1959.
The mandate of ILO is to promote social justice and we do this through promoting decent work which is a work that basically has four strategic components. The first one being fundamental principle of right at work, the second is equity to employment opportunities; the third is social protection and lastly social dialogue. So for any job or employment to be considered decent it must have all these four components.
Over the 100 years, the ILO has been in the thick and thin of it all. At the onset, the ILO really set out to ensure all the adverse effects of industrialization that happened in the early 1900 were workers were subjected to unfair labour practices in violations of worker’s rights were protected.
Would you say Nigeria is preparing for the future?
The future is today, so we need to start working. Already we have started working on this. I spent the last few days speaking to the labour movement about the impact of the future of work on workers in Nigeria.
The ILO in June at a labour conference passed a declaration on the future of work and it clearly outlines the future of work which includes climate change, technology which is the most talked about, demographics and also globalization. We all realized that all these factors will play a role in determining what the work place is like.
Now our ability to overcome the challenges posed by the future of work is to prepare ourselves against these challenges. The report of the ILO also prescribes what is called lifelong learning.
A few days ago, someone talked about about the jobs that we are doing now. He said that many jobs people are doing for over 30 years will not be there in the immediate future because work place with job will change.
How do you unionize workers who don’t work from a physical space known as office? The primary thing we need to talk about is equipping our workers with the right skills for the future and most of these skills for the future are really on technology.
We need to improve our literacy in technology, the basic things about computer whether a person is a bus driver or a farmer somewhere. If you don’t have the skills you would not be able to cope with the dictate of the future of work.
There is consistent talk about climate change and the movement towards climate friendly means of doing things, renewal energy, moving away from all these generators that we run everyday putting our carbon dioxide into the air to solar. How then we do prepare our local technicians to work on solar and move away from the repairs of generators.
Whose priority should this be?
Well it should be priority of everybody; it is not just the government because you and I need to prepare ourselves as well. You have to be competitive, make yourself distinct.
How would you rate Nigeria’s performance on Social Protection In line with ILO standards?
Nigeria is doing well in a number of ways; first of all we have the social protection policy which was passed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2017, so we have the framework.
We have been very active within the vice president office, working social assistance, so that is another sure commitment on the part of the government. Also, we are trying to move beyond the policies, to working with existing institutions, to looking at the capacity issues, to identifying and seeing how it can be addressed to be able to deliver.
Do you see enough commitment from the Nigerian government?
Of course. There are issues of governance around some of the social security institutions in Nigeria but those can be dealt with and I think government is already committed to doing this. Recently there was a new board inaugurated in NSITF, we are working very closely with NHIS and the new management is very kin to ensure that health insurance is accessible to all Nigerians especially the vulnerable ones.
For instance, we are looking at physical space analysis because in a lot of countries; social assistance programmes are specially supported through external funds from development partners. So one way we look at the viability of these things is by looking at the local budget to see where or if at all there are opportunities within local budgets where support can be given for social assistance programmes. We are going to do a physical space analysis for Nigeria as well.
Nigeria is not short of commitment, it is not short of institutes, not short of people, not short of knowledgeable people who know what needs to be done. I think a lot is being done but more needs to be done because in Nigeria problems are multiplied several times over given the magnitude of the country.
We want a situation hopefully in the future where someone leaves employment, and quickly get his or her benefits immediately and also get monthly payment throughout. But challenges do remain and we need to overcome these challenges. So it would take more than the political commitment, it will take the commitment of each one of us to be able to ensure that.
What would the ILO propose to enable Nigeria overcome the challenges of social protection?
Some companies deduct contributions from some of the workers but do not remit the contribution, and that affects the viability of the social security scheme because the social security scheme can only pay out what it gets in. So there has to be good cooperate governance, we don’t want social security schemes not investing the money of the workers wisely but also taking prudent steps to ensure that they account for every single money that workers put in there.
President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 brought a number of social protection programmes which nobody seems to be enjoying. what do you think Nigeria is lacking?
This is why I talked about physical space analysis, we need to know how much is available within the budget to be able to support the schemes. Evidently government like Nigeria don’t have any priorities so how then do we use the slack if it is there in the national budget to be able to carter for some of these things because these programmes cost money and the need for this programme across Nigeria is huge.
One of the things without preempting the work that we have done around physical space analysis is budgetary constrains, because like I said the challenges in Nigeria are many times multiplied because of the size of the country. Nigeria is one of the largest if not the largest youth population across Africa and Nigeria counts significant if not the most number of people who are poor on the continent.
Given the magnitude of those problems, it is easy to see that the ability for government to be able to deal with these problems is dependent on having sufficient resources, so the question is whether those resources are there and this what the physical space analysis is supposed to be done.
Recently I attended the launch of a very good report of the World Bank and it was recognized within the report that social assistance should be short to medium term. We should be looking at equipping the people with the right skills, providing employment opportunities for the poor for them to be able to fend for themselves because social assistance really is to address people who are vulnerable, so it should be short term thing, it should not be a permanent thing.
And this is why when you look at some of government job programmes like N-Power and all those, they are there to provide job opportunities, short or medium and they have been training young people as well, beyond that the young people should be able to grow the economy, contributing, get jobs themselves and start businesses. Government cannot do more than they are doing. Like the American president said, we need to ask not what our country can do for us but what we can do our country. Let’s reduce our reliance on the government, let’s take the initiatives ourselves to push the Nigerian agenda. I see that already in Nigeria.
The drive that a young Nigerian has to carry a sewing machine or the stuffs used to fix shoes and walks around looking for business, tells you that there is something distinctively different. You speak to these people and you are amazed by the sort of ambition that they have. They say one day I would be able to drive a car or I will be able to afford housing that is the drive you need.
How can Nigeria government nurture these ambitions?
By providing an enabling environment for them to be able to grow. Government exists to provide an enabling environment, to facilitate a business-thriving environment for people to grow. That is one area Nigeria government need to do more, that is what the government should be seriously doing.
Business
Losses: Underwriters’ claims profile increases by N65bn
As part of meeting their professional obligation, Nigerian underwriters suffered an increase in their claims profile in 2018 as it increased from N142.83 billion to N207.43 billion, representing an increase of N65 billion.
The payment also represents over 50 per cent cut from the premium grossed by the operators during the period.
According to the breakdown, out of the N413.01 billion generated as gross written premium in 2018, 50.23 per cent was used to settle claims to policyholders.
Nigerian underwriters’ penchant to claims payment has changed for better in the last couple of years since the industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) introduced various reforms to regain policyholders’ confidence in the sector.
As part of the measures, the Commission created a complaint bureau which in the last couple of years ensured the payment of verified claims to aggrieved policyholders.
In the current circumstance, the Director-General, Nigerian Insurers’ Association, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, also disclosed that the industry spent 39.13 per cent from the N365.05 billion it generated as gross premium in 2017 to settle claims.
Failure and inability to fulfil their claims obligation have been identified as two major factors that dealt harshly on the integrity of the sector over the years, a development that increased the degree of public apathy to the sector.
To alter the negative tide, the regulator has continuously introduced series of reforms to rebuild public confidence in the sector with the latest of such being the on-going recapitalisation.
Just last week, while addressing shareholders the Director, Policy & Regulation Directorate, NAICOM, Pius Agboola, said there was need for the underwriters to recapitalize, saying the operators had been ceding juicy risks offshore due to low capitalisation.
He said, for instance, that in 2018, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), under its consolidated insurance package, totalling N35.8 trillion ($99.5 billion), insured N27.9 trillion ($77.5 billion) locally and took N7.9 trillion ($22 billion) risk sum abroad, while Chevron Nigeria Limited, under its energy package insurance, of which its total risk sum was N5.1 trillion, retained N3.7 trillion locally and N1.36 trillion abroad.
In the same vein, Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited, in its energy package/physical damage insurance retained N3.5trillion insurance risks in the local market and took N1.15trillion of its risks offshore.
Lafarge under its combined property damage/business interruption and public liability) retained N383.4 billion risks in Nigeria and ceded N181.4 billion of its risks abroad.
Similarly, Dangote Fertiliser Limited, in its construction/erection in all risk and third party liability, totalling N396 billion, retained N237.6 billion locally and ceded N158.4 billion risks abroad.
Others in the top 10 are Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc), Yinson Production, StarDeep Water Petroleum Limited, Dangote Refinery Plc, Aviation Refuelling and Centre for Energy Research and Trainings affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) took some of their risks abroad because of the limited risk retention capacity of local insurers.
To further curtail excesses claims conflicts, the President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Eddie Efekoha, said going forward, operators, reinsurance and consumers would have to state what they are underwriting so that when it is time for claims payments, all parties would have known how much is due to them.
He said: “When it comes to claim payments, we have noticed that while the local operators may fulfil their obligation, reinsurance or foreign operators may delay in delivery their obligation,” adding that policyholders should work with brokers to avoid misinterpretation of contracts.
Business
NAQS defends port fees inspection for agric products
The National Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has defended the fees collected at Nigerian airports for inspection and certification of agricultural products by its officials.
The agency stated that the fees were explicable in terms of the token chargeable for the service.
In a release made available to this newspaper this week, NAQS responded to a complaint by a Nigerian traveler, Simisade Satgo Olorode, who in a live video accused the agency of extorting N2,000 from travelers for inspection of agricultural commodities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.
Responding to the claim, the agency noted that its officials stationed across all ports of entry, including the airports, seaports and land borders, inspect and certify all agricultural products to ascertain their wholesomeness while adding that its officials were performing their legitimate functions.
The agency said: “NAQS inspects agricultural items intended for export and issues a phytosanitary certificate when the product is determined to be safe and free of pests and contamination.
“Please note that export in our book covers all overseas-bound materials, even if such items are meant for non-commercial purposes.
“The fees that you paid are explicable in terms of the token chargeable for the service of inspection and certification of agricultural products by NAQS.
“It may interest you to know that the user fees are on our website.”
NAQS said its primary mandate was to prevent the introduction, spread, and establishment of pests and diseases into the country and minimise all associated risks to the Nigerian agricultural economy.
According to the agency, it also ensures that all products exported from Nigeria satisfy the requirements of the International Plant Protection Convention and the phytosanitary measures of the destination countries.
Also weighing in on the issue, the Director-General of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Asue Ighodalo, faulted the collection of cash payment by the officials of NAQS, rather than automated modes.
He further urged the agency to make Point-Of-Service machines available at every NAQS stationed center to avoid such situations.
NAQS has. however, stated that it had three standard modes of payment for the user fees, including bank draft, cheques and through Remita.
The agency urged Nigerians to adopt any of the three options for payment to complete the inspection and certification protocol.
Business
Osun to improve IGR, infrastructure
The Osun State Government has said that it will continue to improve on revaitalising moribund projects across the state so as to attract local and international investors.
This is even as the state government revealed that with its recent partnership with the Federal Government, its mineral resources, especially gold mining, would improve internally generated revenues (IGR) and ramp up job creation opportunities for the benefit of the people of the state.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, the Executive Governor, Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, said that government was sitting on a lot of mineral resources sufficient to even drive the economy of Nigeria, while adding that his administration remained committed to revamping the education, mining, agriculture, textile and tourism sectors in the state.
Oyetola revealed that the rehabilitation of the MKO Abiola Aerodome in Ede as well as other moribund projects across the state were ongoing while promising that the state government would come to the market soon and seek to grow the immense economic potential as well showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialisation.
“The essence of coming to the stock exchange today is to actually bring these activities to investors both in and out of Nigeria. We believe that this is their right place to be and we are convinced that with this and the economic summit that will happen on November 19-21, 2019, the story of our state will change for the better,” he said.
Business
Devt: FG harps on domestic savings, foreign capital
The Federal Government has stressed the need for mobilisation of domestic savings and foreign capital to finance the country’s needs in infrastructure, agriculture, housing SMEs and other services.
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, stated this yesterday in a keynote address delivered at the 2019 FMDQ Nigerian Capital Markets Conference in Lagos.
Osinbajo, represented by Ms. Mary Uduk, acting Director-General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the country needed to mobilise more funds to address its needs.
He said that Nigeria as a country required more capital to grow, develop and attain its potential.
“We need to mobilise domestic savings and capital as well as attract the necessary foreign capital to finance our needs in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, mining, industry, housing, SMEs, information and communication technology, transportation and other services,” he said.
The vice president said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was doing everything possible to close the gap in infrastructure deficit.
He explained that this was being done through direct expenditure and also by incentives given to private investors, domestic and foreign, to invest in the critical sectors of the economy.
“The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) (2017-2020) has a major objective of building a globally competitive economy through investment in infrastructure, improvement in business environment and promotion of digital-led growth.
“No doubt, this objective requires fresh and adequate capital. This approach to diversifying our sources of capital has assisted in making our country a destination of capital and further deepening our capital market.
“Private issuers are also encouraged to issue these instruments, leaning on the success recorded by the Federal Government. The secondary markets of some of these instruments are also getting more liquid as observed on the exchanges,” Osinbajo added.
Earlier in her opening address, Uduk said that the Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) was launched to transform the Nigerian capital market to make it more competitive, while contributing its quota to developing the nation through funds mobilisation.
She said that the plan was hinged on four strategic themes, namely; Contribution to National Economy, Competitiveness, Market Structure and Regulation & Oversight.
Uduk said that SEC In partnership with the market had worked on initiatives that simplified the process of raising capital and reduced time to market in contributing to the national economy.
“The recent efforts towards developing the Nigerian commodities ecosystem and the Fintech space are also important contributions to the Nigerian economy.
“In order to enhance market competitiveness, the minimum capital requirements for capital market operators were raised, transaction costs have been reduced for both equities and fixed income segment of the market, a robust complaint management framework was introduced and various other initiatives are being implemented to enhance liquidity,” she said.
Business
Closing the gap in social inequality with education, employment and entrepreneurship
For most developed countries, the youths remain an important focus in areas such as economic development, sustainability and nation building. When organisations and government drive conversations and activities around social investments, these discourses are usually focused on empowering young people as they hold the power to drive growth across all levels of the economy, both locally and internationally.
In a country like Nigeria, with lots of liquid resources and just about N2.11 trillion in circulation as at May 2019, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the standard of living for the average citizen does not exactly reflect the volume of Nigeria’s asset. There is an existing gap in connecting education, employment and entrepreneurship within the youths, creating a great layer of social inequality.
Globally, more than 200 million young people are either unemployed, or have jobs, but continue to live in poverty due to low income. This social and economic inequality is a challenge shared by many countries.
In fact, it is estimated that one per cent of the world’s population will own two thirds of its wealth. This level of inequality stifles growth and creates disharmony. It significantly affects disadvantaged young people, who often can’t access the skills and opportunities needed to close this income gap.
The question for us now is how we build a sustainable development agenda, spearheaded by young people now and in the future. How do we invest in them and equip them to learn, earn and grow?
Achieving a more developed and sustainable society as a nation, calls for youth inclusion in closing the obvious existing inequality and prosperity gap. Heavy and consistent investment in youths through education employment and entrepreneurship will contribute greatly to tackling this challenge.
Youths are often referred to as social actors with the abilities to bring revolutionary changes and improvement in any society so there is a need to implement long term strategies to invest in future economies. Active youthful engagement in the labour market is a necessary prerequisite to generating a young people pool of resources for both government and private entities.
In Standard Chartered Bank, we believe that education, employment and entrepreneurship are three key pillars through which young people can be empowered. We do this through our Future Makers project, which seeks to tackle the issue of inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities. We encourage young people especially from low income households to take part in programmes focused on education, employability and entrepreneurship.
Our strong ambition is focused on raising $50 million through fundraising and bank-matching between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation of young people. We also realized that the success of some of our existing community programmes are projective to include expanding our goal to education programme for girls, incorporating financial education into all of our programmes and developing new global community programmes in employability and entrepreneurship.
We must not also forget the entrepreneurs in our communities, who remain valuable assets. There is a need to inspire and encourage them to their greatest potential as they possess what it takes to change the dynamics of how we live and work. Their innovations may improve standards of living and also create wealth.
Despite the strides made in technology, the “gender digital divide” remains a major concern. There is significant difference in access to technology and financial services for women owned enterprises than men.
In Nigeria, female population comprises of 49.34 per cent of the total population of Nigeria. With fewer income generating opportunities for the population at large, this leaves nearly half of the Nigerian population constituting women deprived of economic empowerment through employment, professional growth and livelihood opportunities. For us at Standard Chartered, this just isn’t good enough.
Similar to several emerging markets like Pakistan and Brazil, Nigeria is currently passing through a demographic transition, which has resulted in an increase in the working-age population i.e. youths comprising nearly half of the population, as a share of the total population.
To reap the ‘demographic dividend’ of this change, the economy needs to provide education and create productive and remunerative employment for young workforce entrants. Moreover, innovation through digitisation and entrepreneurship is a crucial and workable element in human capital development.
The bank has recently launched the Women in Tech Incubator programme (WiT) to help close this divide. WiT Tech targets female-led entrepreneurial teams and we provide them with training, mentorship and seed funding. The incubators includes mentorship with the bank’s own staff, connecting women in tech to other prominent brands like Google and Apple, and providing a platform for them to engage with experts so they could learn how to grow their business. The programme creates tangible and measurable impact to ensure that female entrepreneurs have the right opportunities to grow and nurture their business.
We are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on the socio-economic empowerment of female led entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The support the beneficiaries will get will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country. This initiative builds on the bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability and supporting adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.
From our standpoint, the development and sustenance of a good economy in any nation is dependent on the level of quality education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities especially available to young people.
Conscious steps must be taken towards equipping the youth regardless of class and economic status, with access to opportunities needed to realize their full potential to foster greater economic inclusion.
(Aderugbo is the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank for Nigeria and West Africa)
Business
China says it has agreed with US to cancel tariffs in phases
China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, without specifying a timetable.
An interim U.S.-China trade deal is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys, reports Reuters.
Tariff cancellation was an important condition for any agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, adding that both must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other’s goods to reach a “phase one” trade deal.
“The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs,” Gao told a regular news briefing.
The proportion of tariffs cancelled for both sides to reach a “phase one” deal must be the same, but the number to be cancelled can be negotiated, he added, without elaborating.
“In the past two weeks, the lead negotiators from both sides have had serious and constructive discussions on resolving various core concerns appropriately,” Gao said.
“Both sides have agreed to cancel additional tariffs in different phases, as both sides make progress in their negotiations.”
He did not give a timeline.
A source previously told Reuters that Chinese negotiators wanted the United States to drop 15% tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods that took effect on September 1.
They also sought relief from earlier 25% tariffs on about $250 billion of imports, ranging from machinery and semiconductors to furniture.
A person familiar with China’s negotiating position said it was pressing Washington to “remove all tariffs as soon as possible”.
A deal may be signed this month by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location.
Dozens of venues have been suggested for a meeting, which had originally been set to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Wednesday.
One possible location was London, where the leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from December 3-4, the official said.
Gao declined to say when and where such a meeting could be.
Since Trump took office in 2017, his administration has been pressing China to curb massive subsidies to state-owned firms and end the forced transfer of American technology to Chinese firms as a price of doing business in China.
Business
Emefiele: Fair trade practices’ll determine AfCFTA’s success
Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement will only be realised if countries that signed the deal adopt fair trade practices.
He stated this at the 3rd edition of the Zenith Bank International Trade seminar, which took place in Lagos yesterday.
The seminar, which had as its theme, “Non –Oil export in Nigeria: Emerging Opportunities, financing options and African Regional Trade Integration (AfCFTA),” brought together key industry stakeholders, including exporters.
Emefiele, who was represented at the event by the Lagos Branch Controller, CBN, Dr. Ekhator Atise Johnson, stated that although AfCFTA holds a lot of benefit for Nigeria, other countries must ensure that they don’t allow the trans-shipment of subsidized imports to get into Nigeria and negatively impact the country’s economy.
The CBN governor’s remarks came amid an ongoing closure of the country’s land borders by the Nigerian authorities.
The Federal Government announced the border closure in mid August, a move it said, was aimed at strengthening the nation’s security as well as curbing smuggling of rice and other restricted commodities.
Emefiele said: “While I believe AfCFTA has a lot of benefits for Nigeria as it would enable our producers to assess other markets within the continent, it is important that all other parties engage in fair trade.
“If the agreement is going to be of value to our country, the situations where other countries allow transshipment of subsidized imports that will harm our local farmers and producers cannot and should not be tolerated.”
The CBN helmsman, who commended Zenith Bank for organizing the seminar, said the theme of the event was “apt and timely.”
He pledged that the apex bank would continue to implement policies that will improve productivity in the country and boost the growth of non-oil exports.
According to him, “a more diversified export base will help to create stable growth and also help to create jobs. It will also help to improve our non-export earnings thereby insulating our economy from volatility in international oil markets.”
In his speech at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank, Ebenezer, said that stimulation of the non-oil sector woukd drive economic growth.
Onyeagwu, who was represented by the CEO, Zenith Bank (Ghana), Mr Henry Oroh, said: “The most viable option for us as a nation lies in stimulating the non-oil exports.
“Zenith Bank saw this emerging opportunity early and has developed robust financial products and incentives for Operators in the sector to drive the much-needed growth.
“Escalating trade policy uncertainties remain the biggest risk to the future of the global trading system, causing the slowest pace of growth of the global economy since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, according to the IMF.
“The synchronized economic slowdown and volatility in commodity prices have continued to underscore the vulnerability of our weighty dependence on crude oil as a major source of foreign exchange earnings.
“These developments have prompted an awakening and introspection among policy makers and key stakeholders in our country on the need for accelerated economic diversification and the search for alternative revenue sources.
“This seminar, therefore, aims to refocus the attention of key stakeholders in the Nigerian export sector on the enormous opportunities in the by non-oil export trade, and to explore integrated tools and strategies for tackling inherent challenges.”
