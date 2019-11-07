That blind students may smile

In the Special School for the Blind, Opefia in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, it has continued to be tale of woes. The school is owned by the state. UCHENNA INYA, who visited the school last week, reports on the continued lamentations of students over lack of teaching and reading materials, feeding and molestation of female students by villagers, who usually invade the school premises.

In terms of infrastructure, State Special School Opefia in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, established for visually impaired students, has no comparison in the state.

The school was established in 2002 for the virtually impaired, who desires to acquire holistic education. It had no meaningful structures to make teaching and learning conducive for both students and teachers.

The institution was operating in dilapidated structures where a police division was sited. The state government, through the Universal Basic Education Board(UBEB) built modern structures for the school, which has not only changed the environment, but has made teaching and learning very interesting.

But the students have continued to lament the lack of other necessary things like feeding, modern textbooks, writing aids such as typewriting, braille machines, braile plate, tape recorders, computers, among others.

The students said some of the writing materials are very costly and out of their reach. For instance, the said braile machine costs between N150,000 and N250,000. They also complained that the textbooks in the school library are very outdated, saying “we don’t have current textbooks. The textbooks in our library are too outdated. They were written as far back as 1980 and we are not enjoying them again because it has passed our levels now.”

The students bared their minds when Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Women Affairs, Mrs. Nkechinyere Udoku, visited the school, following reports that female students of the institution were being molested by the host communities.

Addressing Mrs. Udoku, Senior Prefect of the school, Christian Anigor, said: “The challenges we face in this school are numerous. We don’t have perimeter fencing. We are facing the challenge of fencing. Sometimes, the villagers will just troop in here requesting one thing or the other and even molesting some of our female students.

“So, we need perimeter fencing, so that here will be fully secured, so that while we sleep, we sleep with our two eyes. This time around, we don’t sleep with our two eyes because of that.

“Another big challenge we are facing is writing materials. We don’t have brail papers, brail machine, brail plate; we are lacking them. We have exhausted the ones we have. As for now, we are buying them with our hands. We are buying them by ourselves and it is too costly for individuals to afford. Some the writing materials like brail machines, parkings, if you go to market, they will be saying N250, 000, N150,000.

“ So, it is not what we can afford and we don’t have current textbooks. The textbooks in our library are too outdated. There were written as far back as 1980 and we are not enjoying them again because it has passed our levels now.

“Another challenge we are facing here is feeding fee. Our principal here has been going extra mile to ensure that we feed. Government is not helping us because we are paying for our school fees and feeding ourselves and some of us are from poor background that we cannot even pay our school fees and afford money for our feeding fees. Because of this, we need government assistance for feeding.

“Also, we need computers; we don’t have computers now. We are doing computer here in our studies but we have not gone practical for once because we don’t have computer sets. If computers are made available for us, it will be very easy for us to read. We are begging government to make this school one of the pilot schools in the state, so that everything concerning us will be free and compulsory. They should give us free education.

“We don’t have mobility. If we are invited for a programme outside the school or the community, we don’t have means to attend such programme and we cannot trek. If we are to trek, we will chain ourselves while moving on the road.”

Udoku, while addressing the students, assured them that the state government will look into their plights to enhance their studies.

She said she had to visit the school following the report and urged the students not to panic as according to her, the state government would look into their plights.

She condemned the action of the villagers against the female students.

“I visited you people because of the reports I am getting about our female students here. You don’t need to panic because the state government under the leadership of our dear Governor Engr. Dave Umahi will look into your plights.

“Some of you will be President of the country, Governor of the state, Doctors, Engineers and so many other things. All you need to do is to remain focused in your studies despite any challenge you may be facing”, she said.

Principal of the school, a Reverend Sister, Rose Oguegbe, called on the state government to make boarding system of the school free.

She also called for removal of students tuition fees, saying that education should be made free for the students.

Oguegbe, who acknowledged the plights of the students while speaking with our correspondent, said hunger has become the order of the day in the school.

“We have challenges but the most important one is the feeding of the students, so that the school will be totally free.”

She explained that the students’ school fees is not enough for their upkeep and because the school is out of town, people always forget to bring succour to them.

According to her, the school depends on nearby Catholic Church at Iboko which donates food to them through weekly contribution.

She maintained that mobility has made the students not to mix up with their counterparts in other parts of the state.

She suggested that some National and state Assembly members can adopt the students and offer them scholarship as part of their constituency projects.

The Reverend Sister called on the people to show love and care to the physically challenged to give them a sense of belonging in the society.

Oguegbe called for inclusion of persons with disabilities in government policies to enhance their potentials.

“Disability is not contagious but impediment. Therefore, government should not just support the victims’ education but also appoint them in political positions, seek for their contributions in policy making in the government.’’

“I have been in this school since 2002. I started with Primary and we graduated to Junior Secondary; from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary now. We have graduated 6 sets of SS3. So, the school has been doing well with the help of government also.

“The school belongs to UBEB. They are the ones providing amenities in the school. All the structures here, teaching aids and all other things were provided by UBEB.

“It is not easy for the virtually impaired because some of their parents say they have not even finished taking care of those who see, let alone training the blind ones”, she said.

