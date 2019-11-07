The futility of using army for internal security

Ordinarily, it is not the job of the Army or other service arms (Navy, Air Force) of a country’s military to be saddled with internal security duties. This is the truth in law and in fact. This controversy tagged, “Operation Positive Identification” across the country portrays and consigns Nigeria the category of those countries in the world that is not amenable to change but hopelessly condemned to the use and deployment of archaic governance structure and norms. It is the norm in municipal and international law that you don’t ordinarily use the armed forces in carrying out internal security challenges except in dire emergencies which are factually identified and legally acknowledged and gazetted according to the law and the constitution. This is the best international practice, to borrow the hackneyed phrase by Nigerian politicians and rulers. But then, this is Nigeria, a country like no other!

Accepted, there are serious security challenges in Nigeria especially the insurgency by Boko Haram/ISWAP, banditry/kidnapping/armed robbery, etc. by the identified groups be the reason to perpetually deploy the army for internal security operations? Where then does the president or the Army derive the powers without legislative authority to organize and execute military operations across the nation and subject the people to regimen of martial law without legislative authority? Now, come to think of this abuse of power expressing itself in the unrestrained deployment of the army or indeed the armed forces in internal security duties, how could this abuse of the law and constitution be explained? Can it be explained on the fact that the other internal security agencies created by the laws and the constitution have all failed thereby leaving the option of deploying the military services for internal security of the nation? It is difficult to explain this incongruity in the management of Nigeria’s security except if we jump at the conclusion that Nigeria has failed as a state.

While it may be difficult to explain why Nigeria seems not to be working like other functional states but a keen observation will point to the fact that Nigeria as designed and patented was, and still is not meant to work as a functional state and polity serving the inhabitants and the world but rather designed and purposed to serve very narrow interests, municipal and international and in this wise, Nigeria can be said to be ‘stable’ and “effective”, fit for purpose! If we must understand this point, we have to go back to history to the genesis of ‘Nigeria’. Nigeria is acknowledged not to be a nation. The major founding fathers, except Azikiwe made this fact clear to the British colonialists, who of course knew but pretended otherwise to accomplish their colonial cum imperial agenda to create a colonial enclave; a mere economic facility. The first salvo was fired by Obafemi Awolowo who noted, borrowing an earlier expression describing Italy to match the Nigerian experiment as being “a mere geographical expression.” Then in 1950s, Tafawa Belewa (later Prime Minister) told a bewildered ‘nation’ that there was nothing like ‘Nigeria’ as it has all along been a “British intention.” Then when the series of signs of troubles started buffeting ‘Nigeria’, Ahmadu Bello thundered that the “mistake of 1914” has manifested. Nigeria’s military generals love to boast of their fighting Biafra War to unite Nigeria, but the fact is that nobody wished to unite Nigeria as a people as Lord Lugard admitted he was not hired to unite the people but to “unify administrations.” Britain and USA wanted Nigeria not the people.

Central to understanding Nigeria and why we are in this state of disfunctionality is to know why Britain formed Nigeria. Britain used its military might to create Nigeria as a mere economic facility but never tried to unify the people. Rather it sowed seeds of discord. This same tradition is the ruling template of Nigeria. History of Nigerian armed forces is a vile one. Taubman Goldie with Lugard as securityman executed Goldie’s company charter had formed an armed band that was used by the company to secure its business and to intimidate and subjugate native traders and communities in the Niger Coast and territories who did not submit to the company’s rules and trade practices. When Britain took over the area, this company’s military force together with British consular forces was transformed from the Hausa Constabulary Force to West Africa Frontier Force with Lugard as its first commander-in-chief and used in later part of 19th century to conquer and subjugate the Nigerian ethnic communities.

It is from this vile origin that one can understand and construe the norms governing Nigeria armed forces. It is an occupational force, not created for the people but for keeping and maintaining control of the people. Every other thing about the armed forces is secondary. So, when the army, police or what not behave the way they do just know that it couldn’t have been otherwise. But they do not know this since they are also victims. After all, was the Goldie’s Hausa Constabulary Force composed of natives used to conquer and subjugate Nigeria native communities not Africans? Did they rebel at killing their kinds? It is a systemic thing, but modern states in Africa, especially Nigeria are keeping this colonial legacy. We are impervious to change even when the need for change arises.

All the insurgencies and heinous crimes buffeting Nigeria now are the consequences of governance failure but no leader has accepted this fact made manifest since 1964 to date. Note in particular the Isaac Adaka Boro’s insurgency in 1965, the armed robberies of 1970 to date, the Boko Haram/ISWAP of 2000s to date and you cannot fail to observe that the wellspring of these problems is failure of governance. Governance has failed in Nigeria because the structure purposely designed by Britain between 1914 and 1950s as disclosed by its declassified imperial record now published as a book gives a graphic details of what Britain purposed to gain from that structure, and which were mainly economic and geopolitical diplomatic advantages. The declassified files in one of the entries noted that Britain knew the structure would be unjust oppressive but hoped that with time things will resolve themselves, but how you may ask. There has been a civil war, the polity has been turbulent and in ruins but yet no solution.

It is a suggestion worthy to be listened to and considered to note that the problem of Nigeria is actually the denial of the fundamental question bordering on its existence and the people’s relations. Any day Nigerians wake up to this fact and face it squarely by getting together, discussing it, reasoning it and taking a decision to live together and establish the modalities and principles to guide such habitation and structure of the polity, Nigeria will start functioning not on the parameters of fears, distrust, hatred, greed, avarice, etc. which all spring forth from ignorance. All these are responsible for poverty of thought. But it can be reversed if Nigeria is founded on law and justice.

When this is done, then there will be no need having and regarding the armed forces as the custodian of unity, peace and order of Nigeria. Nigerians as the best determiners of their best interests will be guarantors of Nigeria as their country and will fight to rid it of crimes, corruption, fears, distrusts and hatred. But will those that benefit from this system allow changes? Well, posterity will judge.

