The sweat about excessive sweating
The scene Mr OA has always sweated excessively from his palms and arm pits as far back as his memory could take him. He’s suffered series of embarrassments on account of this, the most recent being at a wedding event in a high brow area of the city. The church was richly furnished and generously air conditioned with industrial fans for same measure.
Luxury, excitement and comfort chose the interior of that edifice as a dwelling place. One song followed the other and the festivity was climaxing but Mr OA crossed a red line having being ‘’lost’’ in the ongoing activity.
This worsened the perspiration in the usual sweaty areas. He became the cynosure of all eyes as he was drenched in sweat as wet as being soaked in water. It was psychologically overwhelming as he excused himself from the ceremony, drove straight home, and his day ended………….
What it is Excessive sweating aka Hyperhidrosis is a condition characterized by abnormally increased sweating, in excess of that required for regulation of body temperature. Sweating is a normal response to heat: you get hot, you sweat, it cools your body down.
If you have a fever of some kind, chances are you’ll break out in a sweat as your body temperature is higher than normal. Normally, the sweat glands produce perspiration that’s carried to the skin’s surface when the air temperature rises, you develop a fever, you’re exercising, or you’re feeling anxious, nervous, or under stress. When those factors are no longer an issue, the nerves that signal sweating are put on hold. For about 1% to 2% of the population who have hyperhidrosis, however, the sweat glands don’t shut off.
They sweat even when the circumstances don’t call for it: when they’re in air conditioning, or while they’re sitting and watching television.
Types
•Primary hyperhidrosis (also called focal hyperhidrosis) causes excessive sweating in the hands, underarms, face, and feet without any apparent reason.
• Secondary hyperhidrosis (also called generalized hyperhidrosis) causes excessive sweating all over the body or in a larger area of the body and can be caused by excessive heat as well as a medical condition or medication.
Myths
1. Only overweight people suffer from excessive sweating
2. Putting baby powder under the armpits will stop the sweat
3. Sweat causes body odor
4. Underarms have the most sweat glands.
5. Men have more sweat glands than women Causes Hyperthyroidism – Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which there are too many thyroid hormones circulating through the body.
– The symptoms vary widely and are more pronounced in the later stages of the condition.
– Hyperthyroidism speeds up the body’s chemical processes, hence the possibility of excessive sweating – Reliable testing is available for the diagnosis and treatment of hyperthyroidism.
– Treatment may consist of medication, surgery and iodine radiation.
Cancer – The types of cancer that can sometimes cause sweating include Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes), carcinoid tumours ( a type of slow-growing cancer that can arise in several places throughout the body). leukaemia (blood cancer) mesothelioma (cancer of the lung linings), bone cancer and liver cancer.
– It is not fully understand why some cancers cause sweating, but it might be connected to the body trying to fight the cancer.
– People with advanced cancer of any type sometimes experience excessive sweating.
Certain medications
– Among the medications that can make this to happen are some psychiatric drugs, some medications for high blood pressure, medicines with which to treat a dry mouth, some antibiotics and some supplements.
– If you are experiencing this, it is essential to speak to your doctor about it. Never stop taking prescribed medication without consulting a health professional.
Abnormal blood glucose control – Glucose control disorders; diabetes and hypoglycaemia (abnormally low glucose levels)
– Excessive sweating is often a symptom of low glucose levels Menopause –
Many menopausal women report suffering from so-called hot flushes
– Some women report hot flushes and sweating during menopause and the run-up to menopause.
Psychiatric problems
– Extreme stress and anxiety disorders can cause excessive sweating. – Anxiety and stress can cause the body temperature to rise, which can lead to sweating.
The embarrassment brought about by excessive sweating can lead to more anxiety, which can lead to further sweating
– Some psychiatric drugs can also lead to excessive sweating.
– Withdrawal from drug addiction can be accompanied by prolonged sweating.
Things you can do to help with excessive sweating
Do
•wear loose-fitting clothes to minimise signs of sweating •wear socks that absorb moisture and change your socks at least twice a day if possible
•wear leather shoes and try to wear different shoes day to day Don’t
•wear tight clothes or man-made fabrics
– for example, nylon
•wear enclosed boots or sports shoes that may cause your feet to sweat more
•do things that might make your sweating worse
– for example, drinking alcohol or eating spicy food How to stop excessive sweating
• If you want to keep sweat under control but it’s not bad enough to have you heading for the doctor, try avoiding garlic, anything with excess sodium (such as fast food) and high-fat milk.
Smoking, alcohol and caffeine should be off-limits, too. Nicotine causes our bodies to release a chemical (acetylcholine) that stimulates sweat glands.
Caffeine triggers the central nervous system to send ‘go’ messages to the sweat glands, while alcohol leads to widening of the blood vessels, which carries heat to the surface of the skin.
• Beyond using deodorants and antiperspirants, it is good to consult a doctor for appropriate guidance.
Perspectives
Kidnapping: Finally, the chickens have come home to roost!
For a very long time our security outfits, mainly the police consistently made public statements that flied in the face of reality. What I am alluding too here is the statements made by the men in black whenever a kidnapping case was finally resolved with the abducted person or persons being reunited with his/her/their loved ones. Until recently in virtually all cases, the police would insist that no ransom was paid, and that the case was settled solely due to their tenacious pursuit of the kidnappers, or the sudden ‘benevolence’ of the abductors, who had a change of heart and just decided to free their victims without collecting anything in return.
Incidentally while this public posture had become the order of the day, I’m sure that even the police were also very well aware that most people took such pronouncements with a pinch of salt. I never really understood while they (police) opted to toe this line especially in a country like ours where news (both real and fake) spread like wildfire. Which meant that a victim of a “successfully” concluded kidnap situation would immediately have told family members, friends and colleagues what they did in order to get their loved one back safely. And that news would now spread across the length and breadth of the land, especially in this age of social media. Of course, the “bad boys” would also be privy to such information, (even though they would also get the news first hand from fellow members of the underworld), and while the police were busy giving the impression that there was nothing to be made from carrying out such dastardly actions, they would know it was not true.
Armed with such knowledge, one does not need to be told that what would follow would be an explosion of more people going into the “business” of kidnapping for the simple reason because it was so lucrative and in Nigeria where money is “king” it would bound to attract the many of the army of unemployed to the fold. If the police were living in a world of denial all that was to change some two years ago when more than 20 security operatives stormed the Fred Shoboyejo home of vicious kidnapper and robber, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike – aka Evans, less than a month after the police announced a N30 million bounty in return for information leading to his arrest.
For at least seven years prior to this, Evans had co-ordinated bank robberies across Oyo, Port Harcourt and Abia, as well as numerous high-profile kidnaps whose ransoms amount to hundreds of millions of naira. Now tell me in all honesty, who would not want to live the flamboyant life style of the kidnapper, who lived amongst the affluent in the upscale area of Magodo in Lagos? Pictures of the mansion he was living in and what he had inside coupled with his fleet of cars is the stuff millions of us will dream about but might never ever achieve throughout our lifetime. But here was a young Nigerian who hardly went to school and yet was able to live a very good life not based on his education ability but through anti-social activities in the name of kidnapping.
An unfortunate premise that perhaps crime does pay after all if abducting people is so lucrative why not join the “business” after all the rewards are usually instant since there are a lot of “chips” to be cashed in for a quick riches beyond the wildest imaginations.
But back to my original path, perhaps had the police acknowledge this scourge from the get go rather than basking in selfdenial maybe the problem would not have assumed such alarming dimensions across the length and breadth of the country because they (police) would have drawn the necessary attention to it with possible support from government. However, that opportunity has been lost and the police will now have to now come up with fresh strategies to mitigate the problem, which the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike recently pointed out the main reason for its proliferation – the commercialisation of kidnapping!
Wike, who made this remark on Monday during a courtesy visit by the Rotary International District 9141, to the Government House in Port Harcourt, explained that since kidnapping had become business, it could only be reduced to the barest minimum. He said: “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria; it (kidnapping) is now a business. It has been commercialised.
“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.” He said that those involved in kidnapping from security reports ranged from 16 to 22 years in age. “Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states.
When it started here, it was politicised. But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation. “A few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge,” he said.
In a previous write up titled: “Crime fighting: Beyond operational names”, published on June 8, 2019, I pointed out how the US federal crime agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was set up to help the nation tackle crime headlong across the land when it was getting out of hand.
This was the situation at the turn of the 19th Century, prompting the government of then President Theodore Roosevelt decided to set up the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on July 26, 1908 with its main goals “to protect and defend the United States, to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of the United States, and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to federal, state, municipal, and international agencies and partners.” Of course while the FBI has not been able to completely eradicate all federal crimes in the US, it has gone a long way in making the “bad guys” think twice before carrying out their nefarious activities. Although the FBI has also been given all the necessary manpower, tools and equipment needed in order to carry out their task in keeping the people safe, their main weapon is still good old intelligence.
The Nigeria Police Force used to be outstanding in this regard with their CID operatives, who seemed omnipotent, able to infiltrate anywhere in their quest to frustrate the bad guys.
This is an area I believe they will again need to devout a lot of time and energy on because without good intelligence there is virtually nothing even the world’s best mobilised and equipped police force can do. Thus unless and until the NPF can come to grips with this very important aspect then the chickens will continue to come home to roost with tones of money made from kidnapping.
Opinions
Marital relationship without peace
One of the major flaws that humans undergo is that they get old too soon and get wise too later. The desire of God for you is that you find peace in the midst of a world that is full of troubles.
“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me, ye might have peace. In the world, ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). So, it ought to be natural for every man born of a woman to seek or aspire to have a peaceful marital relationship. The journey of this search however, has been taken through the wrong route in millions of cases.
This explains the volume of cases of marital crisis and divorce in the world today. In many cases, wrong choices of spouses have been made by the victim, based on factors that are under his or her control. In some other cases, it is just ignorance.
Above other factors that produce crisis-prone marriages is the deliberate or unconscious operation of pre-marital relationship outside Biblical standards and prescriptions. For instance, ask most a young man, the kind of person he desires as wife. He tells you about height, facial beauty, walking steps and some other seasonal and periodic factors. If facial beauty or complexion for instance, was the basis of the marriage, it will with time, fade away and usher in weakness of love for that lady, thereby, ushering in marital crisis. If you married her because her parents were rich, money has wings and can fly away.
Besides, your wife’s parents’ riches should not be your motivation for marriage because it is theirs and not yours. Ask some ladies the kind of guy they desire as husband. You hear things like a guy with material wealth, blue chip organisation staff, and so on.
The character fundamentals that guarantee peace in marriage such as patience, sincerity, focus, godliness, understanding, and so on, are hardly considered or mentioned. So, how can there be a peaceful marriage?
If you are in a premarital relationship and the potential life partner is not giving you a peace of mind, it may be in your own interest to leave that relationship because the blessing of God adds no sorrow (Proverbs 10:22). You are in a premarital relationship with someone. At every point in time, you are uncertain and panicky as to what negative thing he or she is likely to do to you next. Whenever he or she comes around, your heartbeat increases.
Whenever he or she says something, you are suspecting that he or she is lying because the person has lied to you over and over again. You wish to discuss something, ask a question or make an enquiry. You are afraid as to what his or her response is likely to be.
My dear, you can see there is no peace in that relationship. Walking to the altar with such person for wedding is equivalent to a self prison sentence. It is even a step onto an endangered life if the person has been assaulting you physically. You don’t need any prophet to tell you what to do in this situation. Walk out of it and get your life saved. If you are already in a marriage where there is no peace, you need to trace back the genesis of the absence of peace.
At some point, there was peace. Then, something happened and peace disappeared. What happened? Maybe it was your character that changed or there were certain good things you were doing shortly after wedding that you have stopped doing. Perhaps you stopped dressing to impress him or her and started dressing just to please yourself. Have you started giving more attention to your biological parents at the expense of your marital relationship? Both are equally important.
Have you been so swallowed up by your work or business that you have little or no time for your spouse and family? Do you now shower all the love on your child or children at the expense of your love for your spouse? Have you started making financial demands too much without reasoning about his or her requests for prudent spending? These and many other changes in character can remove an existing peace in a relationship. Is your spouse suddenly under the negative influence of friends or relatives?
Check his list of friends. Have they changed after wedding? It is okay. But the change has to be from negative to progressive and positive. Otherwise, marital peace will disappear. If for instance, your spouse now has around him or her, people who encourage the person to have extra-marital affairs, peace is bound to elude that relationship. Where has the peace in your relationship gone? Is it possible that the relationship was never peaceful but that you walked into the marriage out of desperation, lust or coercion?
It is also possible that all was well at the beginning until you both abandoned God and his ways. For instance, this Christian couple started getting interested in carnal competition with other couples. Wealth started increasing and family altar was discarded. Prayer life dropped. Attendance to church programmes became less important. Going to church is now motivated by a desire to go and show off latest cars, dresses, phones, and all that, at the expense of feeding from God’s table for individual spiritual growth.
When this happens, peace is bound to disappear from that marriage., with time. Only the prince of peace can restore peace to your marriage. So, go back to the prince of peace. He alone can give your marriage the peace that passeth man’s understanding (John 14:27). Jesus Christ gives peace and joy that have no strings attached. His kind of peace is not a function of being financially rich or poor. It is not a function of fame, sex or material possession. Take your premarital or marital relationship to Jesus. You will find genuine peace.
Opinions
Why border closure should continue
So many comments have been advanced in favour and against the justification for the closure of Nigerian borders with her neighbouring countries. But to a large extent, it is observed that majority of the criticisms were borne out of political consideration instead of genuine intentions that will be in the interest of the generality of the people of this country. For how long do we have to operate as a dependant nation despite availability of both natural and human resources that abound in this country?
It has been the same excuses for government’s abysmal failure to operate optimally since independence to date. If we are jinxed as a nation, what has been the positive effect of plurality of churches and mosques that are ubiquitous in Nigeria?
One would have thought that the intervention of the military into the political space of this nation starting from 1966 would have made a difference for the fortune of this country. But what did we experience? It was a time that there was availability of resources in quantum. Alas! The then limitless resources were squandered through lack of administrative know-how and ingenuity of the military whose primary training is protection of territorial boarders of this country. One is not too young not to remember former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was said to have attested to the fact that the only problem with Nigeria then was not lack of money, but how to spend it!
If the then petrol-dollars accruable to the nation was justifiably managed by the military juntas in government, the present sorry state of the nation would not be her plight. The foundation of this nation was not founded on a rock; that’s one of the reasons we are not getting things right in this country. If the foundation of a house is not solid, there is no need to submit that its fall will be like a pack of cards. Another significant undoing of this nation was that time was when the country became an experimental theatre for inexperienced military juntas who seized political power by force. These military boys were too young when providence placed them in the position of running the affairs of this country. They were ruling by decrees and edicts. Woe betides whoever had the effrontery to challenge the excesses of the military governments then.
If the successive governments right from Independence to date have been alive to their statutory responsibilities in rowing the boat of this nation, our plight wouldn’t have been likened to five metres forward and the same backward which resultant effect is a state of inertia as it is being witnessed in Nigeria to date. Everything is upside down. We are not getting anything right because of the ineptitude approach of the nation’s political leaders to governance and the governed pungent lack of patriotism in virtually all ramifications. Is it not strange that Nigerians are suffering in the midst of plenty? Despite the fact that there are uncultivated, but cultivable lands across Nigeria, we are still not able to feed ourselves. We all rely on importation of goods ranging from toothpicks and matches to anything one can think of. This is balderdash! Any nation that absolutely depends on importation for her needs cannot be said to have holistic independence like ours.
It is a pity that the Nigerian nationalists sacrificed economic independence for its political version. The thought that has been running riot in my mind just like other discerning elements in this country is the rationale behind the nation having so many universities and polytechnics without any known history of invention since independence! Or what is the primary motive for establishing a university if not to advance the course of knowledge? Our universities should put on their thinking caps by engendering technological revolution that will serve the immediate needs of this nation.
There is a steel rolling mill in Osogbo which primarily should aid technological revolution in this nation. But it is sad that corruption which has pervaded the entire sphere of the nation has contributed to its becoming moribund. Strangely, the steel rolling mill, which ought to be the pride of the nation, had long been sold to an individual through dubious privatisation process which has turned the place to a cement warehouse! The plight of the machine tool company, also in Osogbo, which was also said to have been sold to an individual during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration is also not different as nothing is going on there since it was bought about two decades ago.
For having the political will to close the nation’s neighbouring countries for economic consideration, President Mohammed Buhari has broken a monumental jinx in this country; the positive effect of which will be a blessing to the socio-economic development of this nation in the long run. Things may seem to be difficult at the onset for the people of this country through the borders’ closure. With perseverance, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Political gladiators should desist from politicising the development as it’s a metaphorical labour pain needed before a new baby is welcome.
We should take a cue from India which used to be one of the poorest nations on earth. With the determination of her leaders to remove the linen of under-development, India, today, has joined other developed countries of the world. India does not use what it cannot produce. It produces its mobile phones, dresses, vehicles etc. My appeal to Nigerians is to help President Buhari in his genuine determination to earn economic independence for this nation. On this note, President Buhari should tarry with the closure of our neighbouring borders in the overall economic interest of the people of this country.
- Olabisi, a journalist, social commentator and political analyst, writes from Osogbo, Osun State.
Opinions
Incessant attacks on varsity students
The prevailing insecurity in the nation is fast manifesting with the incessant attacks on university students. There is hardly any week that passes by that one case of robbery is not reported at the off-campus hostel accommodation. During the attacks, cellular phones, laptop computers, jewelry, clothing, cash and other valuable items of students are taken away. Ordinarily, most students would prefer to stay on campus as there is the likelihood that better security would be provided in addition to the advantage of cost-effectiveness, proximity to classrooms, and the opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of campus life.
Unfortunately, due to the huge financial implication, dwindling revenues, and increasing students’ population, the existing campus accommodation has become grossly inadequate to cater for the needs of students, as most of them are overcrowded, badly-managed and unkempt. Although mature students may prefer cozy off-campus accommodation or come from home, a majority of the students residing on-campus or off-campus hostels are youths and young people. The situation is similar to what is obtainable in the colleges of education, mono-technics, and polytechnics.
In private universities, shortage of campus hostel accommodation is uncommon unlike in the public universities owned by federal and state governments. The reason for this is that private universities charge more school fees, which naturally reduces the number of intakes by moderating the pressure on infrastructural facilities. Second, most of the private universities in the country were established by wealthy Nigerians and religious organisations that may not have funding challenges. It is on this premise that off-campus accommodation is patronised mainly by students in public universities.
Recent media reports showed that armed robbers numbering about seven allegedly attacked the off-campus hostel at the Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai, Niger State. The hostel is said to accommodate both male and female students. Two students of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State were injured when armed men attacked a female hostel in the institution. The affected students were residents of the Obafemi Awolowo (Awo Hall) Hall, as another set of robbers invaded the Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university while students of the Osun State University, Ikire Campus, Osun State had their sad experience, as they were brutalised, sexually-harassed, beaten and had their belongings carted away.
A 300-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State was killed by armed robbers, who invaded his hostel. The attackers wreaked havoc at the out-of-campus students’ residential hostel, known as ‘Adam and Eve’, located along Parakin-Ede road in the town. In another breath, armed robbers invaded students of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and carted away valuables and an undisclosed amount of money at the W6 hostel, just as another student of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, was killed after some gunmen had robbed him. In the same vein, students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, who lived at the Federal Capital Territory Villa (FCT), one of the off-campus hostels had to write the institution’s management over incessant armed attacks.
From the scenarios, it can be summarised that the issue under consideration is a national problem and all off-campus students are vulnerable. The attacks can be traced to poor security, a conspiracy by fellow students, ostentatious lifestyles of some students, inadequate intelligence gathering, and lack of synergy among security personnel. To address the challenge, some options are worth considering. To begin with, campus accommodation should be provided for as many students as possible. This would reduce the risks that they are exposed to outside the campus.
Owners of off-campus accommodation should engage the services of private security guards. It has been discovered that many of the hostels are poorly kept, despite the huge rent paid by the students, as basic amenities to make the students comfortable are usually absent. Security agents need to work more harmoniously and form a synergy between the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups, landlords, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community development association. More police posts or stations should be constructed where there are a significant number of students residing. This would make it easier to prevent crime and apprehend suspects.
Regular night patrols should be carried out within such vicinities since most of the attacks recorded occurred between 1a.m. and 4a.m. As a matter of urgency, universities should collaborate with students’ union representatives since there is the possibility of connivance among the students. This pre-empts criminally-minded students and accomplices from invading and attacking other innocent and fellow students. This happened when police in Niger State arrested eight students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) for conniving and terrorising their colleagues and robbing them. Hence, universities should regularly liaise with the students to gather intelligence.
The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Felix Salako has offered useful tips on this discourse. During a visit to off-campus facilities, the VC reiterated why students’ parents and guardians should not fail to visit their children and wards, to enable them to keep a tab on their lifestyles outside the campus. The VC disclosed that some parents had formed the habit of abandoning their children and wards recklessly. He reminded such parents and guardians of their important duty of monitoring the students in their hostels off-campus. The VC equally wondered why parents, who should care for their children, would allow them to live in bushy and deserted off-campus areas, just as the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, ASP Loveth Odah, made the same observation after attacks on EBSU students mentioned above, while stressing the need for appropriate authorities to open up access roads to off-campus hostels mostly situated in isolated locations.
Salako also called on wealthy Nigerians to cultivate the habit of supporting the universities. Such interventions could be in the area of building students’ hostels. It is instructive to note that in many developed countries, wealthy individuals and corporate organisations donate generously to education in the form of endowments. More equipment and patrol vehicles should be donated to security agents and universities to help them fight insecurity.
This would become handy as budgetary allocations to education remain paltry. For instance, in the 2019 budget, only N620.5 billion was budgeted for education, a sum which fell far below the 15 to 20 per cent minimum recommended figures for developing countries by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Another strategy to explore in getting more hostels built is through public-private partnerships. Private individuals and corporate entities should explore the enormous potentials in the development of housing by investing in the building of students’ hostels, which can be extended to members of staff.
In the final analysis, students should live modest lifestyles on campus. It is disheartening that many students prefer to use expensive electronic gadgets and designer clothing. This flamboyance, not only attract undue attention, it makes them live expensive lifestyles that cannot be sustained. Parents, guardians and school authorities should intensify efforts at getting our students to have the right perspective, orientation, discipline and values about life. This would be an appropriate move by stakeholders in ending the menace.
λKupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Opinions
The futility of using army for internal security
Ordinarily, it is not the job of the Army or other service arms (Navy, Air Force) of a country’s military to be saddled with internal security duties. This is the truth in law and in fact. This controversy tagged, “Operation Positive Identification” across the country portrays and consigns Nigeria the category of those countries in the world that is not amenable to change but hopelessly condemned to the use and deployment of archaic governance structure and norms. It is the norm in municipal and international law that you don’t ordinarily use the armed forces in carrying out internal security challenges except in dire emergencies which are factually identified and legally acknowledged and gazetted according to the law and the constitution. This is the best international practice, to borrow the hackneyed phrase by Nigerian politicians and rulers. But then, this is Nigeria, a country like no other!
Accepted, there are serious security challenges in Nigeria especially the insurgency by Boko Haram/ISWAP, banditry/kidnapping/armed robbery, etc. by the identified groups be the reason to perpetually deploy the army for internal security operations? Where then does the president or the Army derive the powers without legislative authority to organize and execute military operations across the nation and subject the people to regimen of martial law without legislative authority? Now, come to think of this abuse of power expressing itself in the unrestrained deployment of the army or indeed the armed forces in internal security duties, how could this abuse of the law and constitution be explained? Can it be explained on the fact that the other internal security agencies created by the laws and the constitution have all failed thereby leaving the option of deploying the military services for internal security of the nation? It is difficult to explain this incongruity in the management of Nigeria’s security except if we jump at the conclusion that Nigeria has failed as a state.
While it may be difficult to explain why Nigeria seems not to be working like other functional states but a keen observation will point to the fact that Nigeria as designed and patented was, and still is not meant to work as a functional state and polity serving the inhabitants and the world but rather designed and purposed to serve very narrow interests, municipal and international and in this wise, Nigeria can be said to be ‘stable’ and “effective”, fit for purpose! If we must understand this point, we have to go back to history to the genesis of ‘Nigeria’. Nigeria is acknowledged not to be a nation. The major founding fathers, except Azikiwe made this fact clear to the British colonialists, who of course knew but pretended otherwise to accomplish their colonial cum imperial agenda to create a colonial enclave; a mere economic facility. The first salvo was fired by Obafemi Awolowo who noted, borrowing an earlier expression describing Italy to match the Nigerian experiment as being “a mere geographical expression.” Then in 1950s, Tafawa Belewa (later Prime Minister) told a bewildered ‘nation’ that there was nothing like ‘Nigeria’ as it has all along been a “British intention.” Then when the series of signs of troubles started buffeting ‘Nigeria’, Ahmadu Bello thundered that the “mistake of 1914” has manifested. Nigeria’s military generals love to boast of their fighting Biafra War to unite Nigeria, but the fact is that nobody wished to unite Nigeria as a people as Lord Lugard admitted he was not hired to unite the people but to “unify administrations.” Britain and USA wanted Nigeria not the people.
Central to understanding Nigeria and why we are in this state of disfunctionality is to know why Britain formed Nigeria. Britain used its military might to create Nigeria as a mere economic facility but never tried to unify the people. Rather it sowed seeds of discord. This same tradition is the ruling template of Nigeria. History of Nigerian armed forces is a vile one. Taubman Goldie with Lugard as securityman executed Goldie’s company charter had formed an armed band that was used by the company to secure its business and to intimidate and subjugate native traders and communities in the Niger Coast and territories who did not submit to the company’s rules and trade practices. When Britain took over the area, this company’s military force together with British consular forces was transformed from the Hausa Constabulary Force to West Africa Frontier Force with Lugard as its first commander-in-chief and used in later part of 19th century to conquer and subjugate the Nigerian ethnic communities.
It is from this vile origin that one can understand and construe the norms governing Nigeria armed forces. It is an occupational force, not created for the people but for keeping and maintaining control of the people. Every other thing about the armed forces is secondary. So, when the army, police or what not behave the way they do just know that it couldn’t have been otherwise. But they do not know this since they are also victims. After all, was the Goldie’s Hausa Constabulary Force composed of natives used to conquer and subjugate Nigeria native communities not Africans? Did they rebel at killing their kinds? It is a systemic thing, but modern states in Africa, especially Nigeria are keeping this colonial legacy. We are impervious to change even when the need for change arises.
All the insurgencies and heinous crimes buffeting Nigeria now are the consequences of governance failure but no leader has accepted this fact made manifest since 1964 to date. Note in particular the Isaac Adaka Boro’s insurgency in 1965, the armed robberies of 1970 to date, the Boko Haram/ISWAP of 2000s to date and you cannot fail to observe that the wellspring of these problems is failure of governance. Governance has failed in Nigeria because the structure purposely designed by Britain between 1914 and 1950s as disclosed by its declassified imperial record now published as a book gives a graphic details of what Britain purposed to gain from that structure, and which were mainly economic and geopolitical diplomatic advantages. The declassified files in one of the entries noted that Britain knew the structure would be unjust oppressive but hoped that with time things will resolve themselves, but how you may ask. There has been a civil war, the polity has been turbulent and in ruins but yet no solution.
It is a suggestion worthy to be listened to and considered to note that the problem of Nigeria is actually the denial of the fundamental question bordering on its existence and the people’s relations. Any day Nigerians wake up to this fact and face it squarely by getting together, discussing it, reasoning it and taking a decision to live together and establish the modalities and principles to guide such habitation and structure of the polity, Nigeria will start functioning not on the parameters of fears, distrust, hatred, greed, avarice, etc. which all spring forth from ignorance. All these are responsible for poverty of thought. But it can be reversed if Nigeria is founded on law and justice.
When this is done, then there will be no need having and regarding the armed forces as the custodian of unity, peace and order of Nigeria. Nigerians as the best determiners of their best interests will be guarantors of Nigeria as their country and will fight to rid it of crimes, corruption, fears, distrusts and hatred. But will those that benefit from this system allow changes? Well, posterity will judge.
Opinions
Restoring History as a teaching subject
History as a subject constitutes a branch of knowledge dealing with past events, particularly in human affairs. It is a continuous typical chronology, record of important or public events or of a particular trend or institution. Summarily, it is a continuum of events occurring in succession leading from the past, to the present and even into the future.
The teaching of History in Nigerian institutions both at the secondary and tertiary levels was influenced and brought into the country by the British colonialists. The subject, which is selected for examination by the British Examination Board invited some other Examining Bodies to assess our secondary school performances in History. Thus, the University of London (1887), Cambridge University (1910) and Oxford University in (1929) commenced the assessment and examinations for History in Nigeria.
It is of note to stress that the examination questions were centred on the explanation of policies, discussions of events, description of major reforms, comparison of personalities and the identification of problems confronting leaders and countries which assists the learners to acquire critical spirits. This assertion was that of Michael Omolewa as published in the Vanguard Newspaper edition of February 10, 2015. It was to further emphasize the relevance of History as a teaching subject in Nigerian schools and why it should be restored.
Let it be known for the purpose of clarity that the universal status of History has never contradicted the fact that the subject is a value for nation building or the development of the individuals. For instance, A.L. Rowse, a British Historian, declared: “There can be no subject of study more important than History”. Also, Dr Nwafor Orizu, an elder statesman and Historian, in his book titled: “Without Bitterness” (1944), noted that: “Unless we know what we are and how we came about to be what we are we shall certainly be unable to know where and how to go further.”
Another contributor, Professor Alice Jekayinfa, President of the History of Education in Nigeria had this to say: “History as a discipline has been relegated in Nigeria, whereas, the discipline is the bedrock of any nation”. She added: “History instils patriotism and nationalism in the minds of citizens of any nation”. In their contributions, Sir Sidney Phillipson, a British administrator and Chief Simeon Adebo, a civil servant emeritus said: “Every situation has its roots in the past and the past survives in the present, the present is indeed the past undergoing modifications.”
Robert Walker, a seasoned Historian, further emphasized the symbolic relevance of History. According to him, “History is a vast umbrella subject. It encompasses all disciplines, not just political and cultural history. It therefore includes Literature, Religion, Social and Natural Sciences, the Arts, Technology and Mathematics. To be ignorant of the political and cultural History of a people is also to be ignorant of the contributions of that people to all areas of intellectual activities.”
Our own Prof. J.K. Ade Ajayi, a consummate historian, author and a retired Vice Chancellor, observed that history is: “Looked-up to history for knowledge of the accumulated wisdom of the ancestors, the sense of values, the morality and the norms upon which society was founded. History information was imparted privately by parents, grandparents, heads of lineages and others from the level of the nuclear family to the largest lineage group.”
I am to add that human endeavour is accompanied by events, which are recorded, stored and can be retrieved when necessary to do so. These preservations of knowledge through research, references, securing information and the sustenance of culture through generations makes History as a teaching subject thick. For instance, without recorded History, Africans captured into slavery and those in the Diaspora would have been able to reconcile with their past and the rise against slavery, racism, colonialism and injustice.
Without History, too, it will be difficult for Nigerian students to have a deep knowledge of the past global wars (World Wars I and II), the Nigerian civil war (1967-1970) and even activities of the Niger Delta militants and the nauseating murderous actions of the Boko Haram. Still, it will also not be possible for Nigerian students to grab and understand the Crimean war (1853-1855); Russian Bolshevik revolution (1917); Korean War (June 25, 1950-July 27, 1953); American War of Independence (1775-1783); how Nigerian became a Sovereign nation and so on.
Yet, in spite of the merits of teaching History in Nigerian schools, those in the educational department at the national level deliberately expunged this marvellous subject from the curriculum of learning. The official reasons advanced were: that student now shuns the course at the tertiary stage of education, there had been few vacancies for the employment of History teachers and finally that such teachers were not forthcoming. It is woefully difficult to accept these official reasons in view of the narrow sense behind the thoughts of the executors of the silly policy. Such reasons can better be told to the marines. Now that history has been restored as a teaching subject or a course, it is certain that many students will benefit from it. Let me site the instance of the late Bala Usman, a radical lecturer in the History Department of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. In fact through the radicalism of Bala Usman and his History colleagues, the course or subject at ABU became pronounced and radicalized throughout the length and breadth of Africa. Those who made it possible for the return of history must be given kudos.
Opinions
Scrutinising the Nigeria’s tech sector
N
igeria as a sovereign nation clocked 59 on October 1st and we are still counting. The 59th Independence anniversary reportedly attracted countless accolades from her teeming fans across the global community.
At such a critical cum joyous moment, any rational individual or entity who thinks well of the acclaimed Africa’s giant is required to cross-examine the country towards ascertaining how far she has fared so far in many areas of human endeavour.
I have chosen to emphatically lay emphasis on the country’s technology sector, which is borne out of my quest to see a Nigeria where the citizenry wouldn’t depend on foreign products or services as they struggle for survival and greatness.
The current blurry outlook of Nigeria’s tech sector doesn’t need flurry of activity, but holistic, from those who have been delegated to salvage it, or sieve the flour, if we must get it right. It’s on this premise I thought it wise to painstakingly observe and study the area in question.
It’s quite appalling – to assert the least – that at this age, our education sector as regards science and technology is still operating in the past. On a regular basis, countless of our engineering graduates could hardly design a device related to their field of study let alone constructing it.
The aforementioned educational lapse is not unconnected with the dilapidated learning environment found in our various higher institutions. These citadels can hardly boast of standard laboratories and workshops needed to inculcate the required technical skills into the students’ minds.
Pathetically, a few of the graduates who were privileged to acquire the necessary skills, perhaps owing to their individual talents, had been compelled to leave the country for elsewhere in search of a better accommodating environment suitable for their quest. This irritating condition has continued unabated that it’s seriously telling on the system.
The ongoing lack of adequate facilities invariably witnessed in our schools is the reason many have overtime been forced to patronize foreign education, hence posing severe threat to the economy of the acclaimed giant of Africa.
Aside learning, the universities aren’t doing enough regarding research works. Basically, they were not to function as institutions meant solely for imparting knowledge, but equally a place where people or corporate bodies can seek services on all forms of research.
It’s bad that these citadels are not duly funded by the respective governments to enable them commercialize their patents. It’s noteworthy that every technological invention is directly dependent on a certain research activity.
The health angle isn’t left out while dissecting the lingering ugly physiognomy of the Nigeria’s technology at large. Nigerians quickly rush abroad when suffering from an ailment that ordinarily could easily be taken care of here, probably as a result of the unfriendly outlook of both private and public hospitals cum health centres domiciled across the country.
We have well-tested health/medical experts but lack of conducive working environment deprives them the opportunity to practise favourably. This particular menace has also resulted in colossal brain drain, thereby making our tech sector cry woefully.
In the area of agriculture, the story isn’t different. The government has continually clamoured for improved farming activity, still the country dwells on crude system of cultivation and harvest. It’s no more news that the Nigerian State is yet to get it right when it calls for mechanized farming despite the apparent willingness.
What about the manufacturing sector? It would candidly be an understatement if one opines that this area is really frowning at us. In spite of the outpouring promises coupled with seeming frantic effort to uplift it, the stakeholders involved are still seemingly marred by apathy. All our various ancient production firms have virtually gone into moribund, and till date, nothing tangible has been done to revive them.
As we collectively celebrate Nigeria in her 59th birthday anniversary, it would be nice, wise and caring of us to as well urge her to embrace a sober reflection with a view to bringing a turnaround in the country’s system, particularly the tech sector.
It’s pertinent to acknowledge that to address a certain existing anomaly, you must be ready to fish out its rudimentary attributes or fundamental causes. This is the only way such plight could be tactically tackled.
The truth is that we have in recent times neglected as well as abused our technical value as a people. We need to revisit the said value towards making amends. The governments at all levels must take drastic action to resuscitate our numerous technical colleges. There’s a compelling need to inject more life into these institutions, which bear the foundation of the nation’s tech sector.
We ought to equally reawake the essence of the ongoing Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) being participated by the science-oriented learners in our various universities and polytechnics.
Similarly, the engineering students should be meant to undergo a one-year compulsory training section, which ought to serve as a prerequisite to the national youth service, just as it’s done by the medical cum pharmaceutical students.
Inter alia, we need to in earnest rejig the country’s extant policies toward suiting the political will worn by the current government that’s ostensibly trying to end the mono-economy era. For instance, the desire to revive the country’s downstream sector in the petroleum industry requires a viable and strict policy.
It is apparent that overtime policies concerning the anticipated revival of the downstream sector have profusely been compromised, perhaps owing to lack of political will and other related pranks being played by the government at the expense of the governed. This anomaly must be addressed in earnest if we, as a people, are truly concerned to get things right.
We must, therefore, seriously learn to jettison all our old patterns of doing things as well as every obnoxious norm being upheld by those entrusted with public responsibilities with a view to embracing an era of total positive turnaround.
Technology, particularly Information and Communications Technology (ICT), is already here with us, hence we mustn’t shy away from facing the realities squarely.
This is the prime reason the government is expected to throw every needed support behind the activities of the already existing indigenous tech manufacturers such as the likes of Innoson Motors Company, among others.
It’s disheartening that 59 years after, Nigeria isn’t yet self-reliant, technology wise, hence the need not to rebuff the above candid suggestions. Think about it!
Opinions
Three types of Nigerians in U.S. prisons
D
espite the occasional negative stories about Nigerians misbehaving in the United States, most Nigerian immigrants in the U.S. don’t get into trouble with the law. Hardworking, resilient and upwardly mobile, they generally avoid any incident that might bring them in contact with the police. While anyone can get into trouble for just about any law violation either because of deliberate intent or negligence, the few Nigerians that get into trouble in the United States are more likely to have committed one of these three crimes – fraud, domestic violence, driving while intoxicated.
Immigrants, including Nigerians here, generally commit crimes far less than native-born Americans and there is a large body of literature to prove this. The demographic composition of inmates in American prisons also reflects this. The only clear-cut crime that is higher in the immigrant community than among native-born in the United States is intimate partner violence.
Some Nigerians like to cut corners. But the United States is not a place to come up with some hare-brained, get-rich-quick-schemes. The likelihood of getting caught is high because of the efficient policing aided by sophisticated forensic science. It is a country with an interconnected financial system and databank that closely monitors the movement of money, making it difficult to engage in money laundering, mail fraud and other Internet scams for long. Yet that has not deterred a few Nigerians and media reports indicate that they can only be successful for a while before getting caught.
Domestic violence is another crime that has sent some Nigerians to prison. Spousal relationship in the United States is completely different from the Nigerian conception of a romantic relationship. The African patriarchal social structure with its defined gender roles invests some degree of authority on a man over his wife and society tends to turn the other eye to some forms of physical, sexual and psychological abuse in intimate relationships. There is nothing like husbandly privileges or authority here. Such abuse is vehemently discouraged in the United States and the easiest way to end up in prison is for your wife, or even husband, to call the police on you for domestic violence. It is even worse if the police find evidence of physical injury on the victim. The law, however, applies to both men and women because some Nigerian women who do not understand the law think it protects only women. Not at all. If a police officer arrives and finds evidence of injury on the man, the woman goes to jail. But if both sustain injury from fighting, the police officer under the dual arrest policy can arrest both the man and the woman.
The third crime that Nigerians are most likely to commit also arise out of cultural differences and the inability of the average Nigerian to sometimes adjust to the American way of life. This is the habit of driving while intoxicated. In a country where self-driving is the norm and getting a chauffeur will cost an arm and a leg, Nigerians attend social events every weekend and gulp a substantial amount of alcohol at such events. Driving home afterward without getting stopped by the police becomes a problem. Yet U.S. law frowns at drunk driving. DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) or DUI (Driving Under Influence) is taken seriously here. The United States frown at driving while intoxicated because of the high annual casualties and the risk that drunken drivers pose to other road users.
Drunk driving remains the leading cause of deaths on American roads. According to the 2016 statistics of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,497 people died in drunk driving-related deaths. In 2017, the figure increased slightly to 10,874. This means one person died at the hands of a drunk driver every 48 minutes. It is a crime to drive with an alcohol level of BAC .08% or higher in one’s body. I am not exactly sure of how many bottles of beer will constitute BAC .08% or higher because factors such as age, gender, drink strength, food intake, metabolism, body type and medication taken can affect an individual’s alcohol tolerance level. But suffice to say that the police also have the power of discretion in many states to arrest a driver if he is noticeably impaired even if the alcohol level in his system is far below BAC .08%.
Except for fraud arrests which tend to command media attention, friends and acquaintances hardly know when a Nigerian has gone to jail. The usual excuse everyone gives when they are absent for a while either in church or in the neighbourhood is that they had gone to Nigeria to take care of some family matters.
Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
Opinions
For every Nigerian child, every right
Dear Naija children,
Thirty years ago – long before many of you were born – the world came together to write a document that would help to defend and protect your rights.
They did this because they recognised that childhood is a very precious time – a time when you must be able to grow as healthily as possible, learn in school, be protected from violence, be treated fairly, and have your views listened to.
This document – called the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, or the CRC – became the most widely accepted human rights treaty in history, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – recognise how important children’s rights – YOUR rights – are to the world.
In the 30 years since its adoption, the CRC has helped to transform the lives of children like you worldwide. It established that children are not the property of adults, but people in their own right, with rights of their own. It inspired governments, including the Nigerian government, to change laws and policies to protect children, and make more investments in children.
Today, more and more of you are getting the healthcare and nutrition you need to survive and develop. And more and more of you have a strong voice in your communities, participating in shaping your community and your country.
All of these advances should be celebrated. But there are still millions of children in the world and here in Nigeria whose rights are not fully respected and protected. Too many children are still subjected to violence, discrimination or exploitation…are hungry… have not been able to go to school – especially girls. And too many of you are robbed of your childhoods due to conflict and insecurity. You may be one of them.
So, while we need to celebrate how far we have come – and Nigeria has indeed made a lot of progress – we also need to recognize how much more still needs to be done to ensure that all children – each and every one of you – have every right realised – now and for generations to come.
For example, the UN has set a goal that EVERY human being on the planet will have a legal identity by 2030, and together with your government, we are working hard to make that happen in Nigeria.
We also have goals around education. Too many young Nigerians don’t have full education that will prepare them for modern jobs and business opportunities. Many children in families with low incomes are left behind and miss out on the opportunities afforded to wealthier families – these children are in a ‘poverty trap’ determined entirely by the family she or he was born into. This is not fair.
Technological advancements have also dramatically shaped our lives since the adoption of the CRC and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and your safety online must be a priority. More and more of you are going online than ever before – joining children around the world in browsing social media, playing games, and viewing videos – and this is a good thing. We want to see Nigerian children engaging with their world and expressing their views using modern technology. But there are also risks – from online bullying to violations of your privacy that are often not clear at all – even to educated adults. False information online has deceived children into handing over money, giving away their data and being exploited. We need to work hard to ensure that you are safe offline and online, and that you are equipped with the knowledge and skills to claim your digital rights.
Whether it is online or offline, I have been so inspired to see children in Nigeria standing up to let their voices be heard and advocating for their rights, including their right to a healthy and viable planet. For example, at the United Nations in New York earlier this year, Debbie – a 12-year-old girl from Lagos – was part of a group of 15 child activists who demanded that governments take action to preserve our earth for their generation and future generations of children.
All of you – every child in Nigeria – has this same right to have your voices heard and to know and understand your rights. I have recently launched an initiative called the “Passport to your Rights” with the ambitious goal that every child in Nigeria has a copy of this Passport and knows their rights by the year 2024. We are thrilled to give copies of the passport to all of you here today, and hope you will work with us to spread the word to your brothers and sisters, family and friends.
Fulfilment of your rights also depends on leaders taking action on issues that will affect your lives: fighting poverty; ensuring that children have access to quality healthcare, nutritious food, clean water and a good education; and that no child is subjected to violence, exploitation or abuse.
The roadmap for this action is the Unsustainable Development Goals – a global agreement to pursue a more equal, prosperous, safe and sustainable world for all people and the planet. Young people like you are also taking action on these global goals. Just last week, the World’s Largest Lesson – an initiative to teach children about the Goals and inspire your action – was launched in Nigeria and already 700,000 children have learned about the Goals. Let us also work together to ensure that every child knows about the Goals – and that you are helping to make them a reality through your own actions.
The fulfilment of child rights and the success of the Global Goals go hand-in-hand – and one cannot be achieved without the other.
This year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. And next year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the 10 year “Decade for Action” to achieve the SDGs.
All of this together presents an urgent, triple call for action for the children of Nigeria. We cannot fail in this mission. And we need all of you here and all of those watching to work with us in protecting the rights of every Nigerian child, so that they may have a fair chance in life to fulfil their full potential and achieve their dreams.
I started this talk with some difficult information, but I am ending it by telling you that I have a lot of hope. I have hope in Nigeria – and that is mostly because I have hope in you.
Every day in my work, I see children who are fully capable of taking the lead in demanding urgent action. I see children who are excited to learn about and shape their country and the world around them. Many of you are already taking a stand, and we are listening, as you develop into the leaders of the future. Thank you for challenging and inspiring us.
We must work together – both for you and with you – to find the solutions to the challenges of today, to build better futures for tomorrow and to improve the world you and your future children will inherit.
Know your rights; hold us accountable for helping to deliver the future you want in Nigeria.
Now is your turn; now is your time and your future starts now!
Thank you.
Hawkins, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, writes in from Abuja.
Opinions
Re: Sirika, don’t go your predecessors’ way
The above captioned as published in the Business page of New Telegraph on 29th October, obviously makes an interesting read. It depicts a cautious commendation of the high performance of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Equally appreciated is its advisory for the Honourable Minister to be more sensitive and conscious of Federal Character balancing in his appointments. The Honourable Minister being an adjudged detribalised leader with a penchant for merit would be very mindful. Indeed, his appointment of Capt. Musa Nuhu as the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) lends further credence to his preference for merit above other primordial considerations. This you have succinctly captured in the article referenced. We join you and the entire aviation industry to congratulate and celebrate Capt. Musa Nuhu on his well-deserved appointment.
But, we beg to differ with you on the listing of Aviation CEOs that are fit and competent in their appointments. Without prejudices to whatever quotient and criteria adopted by you in the scorecard; the non-inclusion of Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, the Rector, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) among your performing CEOs leaves one with a sour taste.
One thinks this is an unkind omission and oversight on the part of your highly esteemed and credible correspondent. For the avoidance of doubt, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a quiet achiever is about one of the finest finds of the Honourable Minister of Aviation.
Prior to his appointment, he’s flown and administered for some of the best airlines in the world. He’s proven to be one of the encyclopaedias of the aviation industry. He is no doubt a rich delight to any interviewing aviation correspondent. Such is assured of an incisive and enlightening session.
This is essentially as a result of his incredible capacities to effectively offer extempore, an informed contribution to any aviation related discourse. This may be the prompting for the Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and sundry others in the National Assembly generously prefixing him with a ‘professor’ title? His job track records in NCAT speak volumes for him. Under his supervision in the last three years of his rectorship, NCAT has earned the ICAO enviable recognition as a Regional Training Centre of Excellence. The college has for three years consecutively earned the ICAO TrainAir plus award as the aviation training centre with the most offered courses and most trained instructors in the world! Just recently, he has dutifully with the help of the Minister of Aviation; gotten approval, equipment and licenced instructors to commence the long eluded aviation fire fighter course in NCAT.
With the limited resources at his disposal, he has prioritized expenditure to ensure all his instructional staff are at all times current in their mandatory licences. Our Boeing 737 simulator building has been completed and ready to house our soon to be delivered machine to train both foreign and Nigerian pilots. He’s also ensuring the conservation of scarce foreign exchange by the commencement of ATPL course in NCAT. In fact, the second set just graduated last weekend in our various airlines in Nigeria. An incredible number of foreign students now attend ICAO ATSEP courses in NCAT. To further enhance this influx of foreign students, the Rector has deftly signed an MOU with Sierra Leone, Gambia CAAs including BAGASCO etc.
Capt. Mohammed has also recorded another milestone in his commencement of PGD Aviation Management Courses in Lagos. The Chairman of Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) and his executives are proud participants in the programme. It goes without gainsaying the fact that under his watch NCAT has been a beehive of behemoth infrastructural and curricular activities and developments. His prudence in the deployment of resources to gain maximum benefits cannot be overemphasized. He’s cleared huge backlogs of heavy debt profile he met on assumption of office.
Subsequently, contractors and staff alike in NCAT receives payments in due time. His renowned frugal lifestyle has instilled greater prudence in the management of scarce funds in the institution. Our course calendars run strictly as scheduled and our students are best for it in graduating within stipulated period baring the disruptive weather interference. It therefore beats one hollow that our very respected and reputable New Telegraph, steered by some of the very best brains in the fourth estate of the realm, could miss its spotlight on this unassuming Rector of NCAT. I offer unreserved apologies for any lapses on our part in marketing this great brand of ours, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed.
Jude is Head, Public Relations of NCAT.
