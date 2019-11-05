Politics
…Trains visually impaired persons on voting technology in Bayelsa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has trained visually impaired persons on the use of new technology called `Braille Ballot Guide’.
The training was aimed to aid them in casting their votes in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.
The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr. Monday Udoh, stated this while declaring the training open in Yenagoa yesterday.
He explained that the initiative to introduce the device was to make people living with disabilities to be part of the election.
Udo, however, urged the over 100 visually impaired persons who attended the training to endeavour to go out on the Election Day and exercise their franchise.
His words: “This initiative is to make sure that those with disabilities are part of the Nigerian election.
“We, the Bayelsa INEC, thank the development partners that collaborated with us to ensure that persons with disabilities now have a voice to be heard.
“We are grateful to those who have been able to bring the initiative for people to use the Braille Message Guide.
“We have arranged that in every polling unit a physical challenged person attends he/she must be given first chance to vote, he/she must be given a different line to queue; that is to show our passion to make them to be part of the election.’’
Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Civil Society Organisations Division, INEC headquarters, Mrs. Lakunuya Dorothy, said the sensitisation would help the visually impaired persons who are not versed in the Braille to learn how to use it.
She said the training become necessary because for persons with vision impairments voting could be particularly difficult “and the potential for error is high as ballots are not produced with disability in mind”.
She said that the commission was moved by obligation not to discriminate on the basis of disability.
In his address, the Bayelsa State chapter chairman, Joint National Association of People Living With Disabilities, Mr Ikilowei Eric, commended INEC for giving the physically challenged persons a sense of belonging through the training.
Politics
Edo crisis: Oshiomhole, Sagay on different pages
The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has driven a wedge between two illustrious supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the differing positions of the National Chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) on the crisis in the Heartbeat State
Gradually, the crisis of trust rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is beginning to fester beyond the Heartbeat state, and this is coming less than six months to the party’s governorship primaries ahead of the 2020 election.
Curiously, the two gladiators in the duel were once allies and friends. On one side of the ring battling for the soul of the party is the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and on the other is his immediate predecessor and political benefactor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who incidentally is the National Chairman of the party.
What started out as a normal political squabble from the leadership of the state House of Assembly where the APC has all the seats, has snowballed into a wildfire crisis, turning former political allies into arch-enemies.
For all it counts, the APC, which is the ruling party in the state, has a nearly full plate in the state as against its closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Aside from controlling the state with Obaseki serving as Governor, the state produced the party’s National Chairman in Oshiomhole, had all 24 members of the state Assembly coming from its fold and lately got two ministerial seats in the Federal Executive Council.
The current crisis which oozed from the post-election interests has been trending in both traditional and social media, but the two gladiators in the fray kept keeping a straight face on the crisis, stating repeatedly that there is no animosity between them.
Curiously, before the fire started to rage in the state chapter of the party, the two leading leaders, Oshiomhole and Obaseki, feigned ignorance and kept a straight face even when the statistics of cordiality between them was not just adding up.
Expectedly, the two allies who combined efforts and influence to decimate the raging PDP at the last governorship election in the state in 2016, don’t want to be seen or heard around such fight for relevance, they tactically made it a proxy war with the composition of the leadership of the 7th state House of Assembly as the tug of war.
In fact, the two camps had to externalised the basis for the crisis and they found the media as the scapegoat who promoted what never existed in the first place. Interestingly, not a few analysts asked when it has become a practice for the National Assembly to intervene in a matter that was only a media creation.
The Edo Assembly crisis started at the commencement of the seventh Assembly in June when the inauguration of the principal officers of the state legislature became the heart of crisis between a supposed godfather and his godson.
Obaseki was said to have wanted Frank Okiye representing Esan North East I, as Speaker while Oshiomhole was disposed to Victor Edoro, representing Esan Central constituency. Incidentally, the APC-led Assembly produced 12 members for Oshiomhole and 12 for Obaseki.
When the lawmaker-elects loyal to Oshiomhole saw the handwriting on the wall with the emergence of Okiye, they cried blue murder and took their fight to the National Assembly, urging for a fresh proclamation from the Governor.
Aligning with their position, the Senate ordered Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation and allow a new election to be conducted or risk the state legislature being taken over by the Federal lawmakers. But not satisfied with the posture of the National Assembly on the matter, some lawmakers in the troubled state Assembly approached the judiciary and got a favorable response against the moves of the Senate.
Just after that, there was lull in the political atmosphere of APC in the state and when the Governor paid a courtesy visit to his political benefactor, the intermittent heartbeat of political crisis came down and tensions got doused.
But out of the blues the feud resumed with different hostilities that expectedly come with accusation and counter-accusation. Perhaps, the height of it was last weekend’s attack on Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of Edo University, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola, and other persons at the Iyamho residence of Oshiomhole.
While the APC national chairman wittingly washed his hands off the shameful act against the eminent personalities who were on a visit to his country home after attending the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo in Etsako west local government area of the state, those on the other side of his divide said there is more to what the ruling chairman said.
Interestingly, just a few days before the Iyahmo incidence, Sagay, a Professor of Law, took a swipe at the hardline stance of the former labour union leader in the affairs of Edo politics, warning that the APC chairman will be held responsible if the party loses the state to the opposition in 2020. Edo State is the only state APC controls in the south-south zone.
Recall that the law teacher had before the 2019 general elections took a swipe at Oshiomhole and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) or threatening to punish aggrieved members of the APC for dragging the party to court.
Sagay, in a statement titled, ‘Let the APC chairman and members of the NWC be warned’ said many of the people who clinched the APC tickets were money bags with questionable character, adding that, “So, the chairman and members of the NWC of the APC are warned to heed the advice of the President or risk exposing themselves to a major embarrassment.”
Fast forward to October 28, 2019, Sagay picked up from where he stopped when in a chat with Daily Independent, warned the APC national chairman to desist from his abrasive politics if the party was not to witness a meltdown especially in Edo.
Sagay said if care was not taken, the APC might be left with no single state by the time Oshiomhole completes his tenure, given his confrontational approach to issues.
The senior advocate said: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching, and all these aggressive behaviour.
“In a leadership position, you need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained. Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method. I told him this but he ignored it.
“Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states. We lost Rivers State; we didn’t have a chance to contest. We lost Zamfara, where we won the election and all our victories were handed over by the Supreme Court to the PDP, all because of Oshiomhole’s aggression. I think there were also two other states which we lost because of his aggressive attitude.”
“This is not trade unionism. Being a leader of a political party does not involve war but this is his attitude. He needs to persuade people and even when somebody is wrong, he needs to build up the person’s confidence so that they can take your correction.
“So, I think Oshiomhole is creating more problems for the APC by his aggressive attitude. By this aggression, if we lose Edo State, which is the only state APC has in the South-South, I am personally going to call for his removal as APC chairman.
“If by what is going on now between him and the state governor we lose Edo State, I will personally call for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole. Otherwise, by the time he finishes his term, we will not have a single state left,” he said.
However, when confronted with the scathing remarks on him by Sagay, the APC national chairman said he wont exchange public altercations with the PACAC chairman, adding that he has much respect for the Professor of Law, whom he described as an elder statesman.
Oshiohmole said: “All I can tell you is that I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President. I respect him; he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believes in and he pays the price for it.
“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said. Then, I will call him and know what the issues are, what he’s not comfortable with. He is my brother and my elder statesman.”
For all it is, the Edo APC crisis, which started on a low voltage, is beginning to generate bad blood among individuals who ordinarily should maintain cordial and mutual respect. The earlier the ruling party nips the crisis in the bud the better for it and its political fortunes in Edo state.
Politics
Ahmad Lawan: Giving succor to the needy
Yobe North Senatorial district witnessed a breath of fresh air last week with the unveiling of the Free Medical Outreach and Mass Animal Vaccination by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.
Lawan took time off his busy schedule of his office to launch what will remain indelible in the hearts of his constituents. The free Medical Outreach and Mass Animal Vaccination is sponsored by the Senate President to provide medical treatments and services to his constituents to enable them enjoy good health.
While the mass animal vaccination will commence this month and is expected to take care of one million animals of various types, the free medical outreach has taken off with attention given to persons with medical needs requiring eye services, surgical services, gynecological checking and surgeries for hyena, fibroid and many others. About 800 people have been screened and are to receive the free medical treatments and services.
This is not the first time the Senate President has given out free medical and veterinary services to his people. A similar exercise was conducted last year where over five hundred thousand animals were vaccinated and hundreds of people given free medical services. The exercise was planned to be a one-off programme, with the belief that all those with such medical challenges would be taken care of. However, it turned out that more persons that required medical attention could not be attended to, therefore necessitating another outreach with a promise that the free medical services will continue to be rendered to the people who require such services.
At the launch of the current medical outreach, plans were made to provide free eye, gynecological and surgical services for only 400 persons, but those who were confirmed to be in need of the treatment after screening were nearly 800, half of whom were asked to come back next year when another free medical outreach would probably take place again.
Understanding the implication of this development, Dr. Lawan, in his magnanimity, graciously directed that the nearly 800 persons who have been screened and found to be in need of one medical care or the other be attended to. This goes a long way to show that Lawan was willing to go out of his way to do anything humanly possible to put smiles on the faces of his people.
The free medical services and the attendant costs notwithstanding, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan is not done with his people. As an academic and well read politician, he understands and appreciates the importance of education and the role it plays in individual and national development. He has stated clearly that he does not support the idea of people looking for employment after secondary school education when they can still further their education just as he did to become a Phd. degree holder. To correct this anomaly, the Senate President offered to purchase UTME direct entry forms for 1000 qualified applicants and also offered to pay the tuition fees for successful candidates. All for his constituents in Yobe North senatorial district.
To underscore his desires for easy access for his people to sit for the UTME, Lawan pledged to provide computers for the Atiku Abubakar College in Nguru so as to make the place a computer based centre for the exams. The promise is currently being implemented to ensure that the place is ready for use as a JAMB centre.
The gesture being extended to the people of Yobe North Senatorial District by Dr. Ahmad Lawan is not surprising. Since his election as a legislator, first in the House of Representatives and now in the Senate, he has embarked on numerous uplifting and lifesaving programmes and projects in his constituency, a move that has consistently earned him victory since the return to democracy in 1999.
The President of the Senate has made it a point of duty to distribute food materials worth millions of Naira to his constituents every Ramadan season. Similar gestures were extended to those in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State and the Federal Capital Territory. Lawan has also constructed and still constructing several culverts across various parts of his Senatorial district to allow easy access to and from different villages and communities.
Provision of portable drinking water is one area where Dr. Lawan has also recorded landmark achievements. Hand pumps and boreholes especially those powered by solar have been provided across the Senatorial zone. In the previous year, the umbrella body of cattle breeders known as Miyetti Allah was given the opportunity to nominate locations for the provision of hand pumps in the North East zone. During his last visit to his constituency, Lawan directed that the number provided in the previous year be doubled while 36 solar powered boreholes which the herdsmen did not enjoin until now be constructed in selected RUGA settlements chosen by the herdsmen themselves.
As part of measures to ensure the provision of electricity to the people of his constituency, the Senate President purchased and distributed several numbers of transformers across Yobe North Senatorial District. Many locations are also enjoying night illumination as a result of solar powered street lights provided across the local government areas that makes up the Senatorial zone.
The Mother and Child Hospital currently under construction and nearing completion along Yusufari road in Gashua was facilitated by Lawan. In no distant time, the hospital will be commissioned to provide adequate healthcare for mothers and children both within and outside the environs.
There are other numerous projects that Senate President Ahmad Lawan has embarked on for the people of his constituency. One may not have heard much of them in the media because SAIL, as he is fondly called, is a silent achiever and a man of little words but plenty action. He has shown love to his people and his constituents have reciprocated by constantly returning him to the National Assembly to represent them. Only very few lawmakers in Nigeria have attained this feat and it cannot be out of sheer luck. It’s with the people.
•Abubakar Sidiq Usman is the Special Assistant (New Media) to President of the Senate
Politics
Kogi: PDP adjusts campaign timetable, commiserates with campaign DG over loss of wife
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted its campaign timetable ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.
PDP disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.
Ologbondiyan said that the party had suspended its campaign in Kogi for two days to commiserate with the Director-General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who lost his wife on Saturday.
Yusuf is a member of the House of Representatives who represents Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency.
The PDP spokesman said that the campaign would resume on Wednesday, November 6 and run till Wednesday November 13.
He said that with the rescheduled timetable, the PDP campaign train would be in Kogi and Lokoja local government areas of the state on Wednesday and the campaign train would move to Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu local government areas on Thursday.
He said that the party would on Friday take its campaign to Mopa-Amuro, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas, while it would on Saturday hold its Central Zonal Rally at Okene and Ajaokuta local government areas.
Ologbondiyan said that by November 11 there would be “Door – To – Door campaign’’ in Kogi West.
“Stakeholders’ consultation, voters’ sensitisation and campaigns across the state on November 12 and grand finale in Ayingba on November 13.
“The PDP enjoins all party faithful, supporters and lovers of democracy to continue to come out in their numbers; as massively exhibited in all PDP rallies so far,’’ he said.
He acknowledged the support of the people of Kogi in standing with the party in the collective determination to vote in the PDP.
Politics
INEC deploying officials with questionable character for Kogi, Bayelsa polls – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deploying National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) with questionable character for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
The party in a statement by by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has a due diligence report on each of the commissioners.
“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and fared far below expectations in their responsibility,” the PDP stated.
The party told the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues was capable of triggering crisis and jeopardising the credibility of the electoral process.
“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated,” the party added.
It called on the INEC Chairman to rescue the commission’s image with Kogi and Bayelsa elections by allowing the will of the people to prevail
Politics
Bayelsa guber: Election will be peaceful, credible – Dickson
With just 13 days to the Bayelsa State governorship election, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has said that the exercise will be peaceful and credible.
The governor maintained that above all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate will win the election.
He said that was the only way all those things that God has used the ‘Restoration Government’ to do will continue stating that God should frustrate the enemies and those who do not wish the state well.
Speaking Sunday at the eighth Annual Thanksgiving Service of the state, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson advised the next governor to sustain the thanksgiving that was initiated and put into law by his ‘Restoration Government’.
“Today is the eighth anniversary which means it already eight years since we started this thanksgiving service.
“And I want while welcoming you all to this eighth anniversary celebration thank you and also thank God for using me as an instrument to institute this thanksgiving which will continue from government to government till the end of time.
“It is a great honour for being the one that was used as an instrument to institute this and equally it was a great honour that I was the governor that was used for erecting this edifice,” said the governor.
He maintained that contrary to the plans of the enemies and postulations the state was very peaceful adding that Bayelsa State was one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.
Politics
Atiku’s shots at the presidency
Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, last week, recorded another failure in his attempt to rule Nigeria. ONYEKACHI EZE writes on Atiku’s attempts at becoming Nigeria’s president
I
n an interview with a news medium in 2014, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was quoted to had said:
“Must Atiku be president? No. It is not a birthright. The difference I had wished to make when I ran was to give back to a country that has done so much for me. I owe to Nigeria. Nigeria does not owe to me.”
The 2019 presidential election was the fifth Atiku was seeking to rule Nigeria. And this he did in four different political parties – the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Congress (AC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Out of this number, however, Atiku was on the ballot only twice, in 2007 and 2019. This meant that he was merely an aspirant on the rest.
Atiku’s journey to rule Nigeria started in 1993 when he was drafted into the race by his political mentor, Major-General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua who was disqualified from the race by the defunct the National Electoral Commission (NEC). Atiku was, therefore, among the aspirants who sought the ticket of the SDP in the run to the June 12, 1993 presidential election.
Also in the race were former national chairman of the SDP, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and business mogul, Alhaji Moshood Abiola. The duo were later to become presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the party in the election.
Before he took a shot at the presidency, Atiku had won the SDP ticket for the governorship of the newly created Adamawa State but was disqualified, just like his mentor, due to the crisis that trailed the primary.
In the SDP presidential primary in Jos, Plateau State, Atiku came third, behind Abiola and Kingibe who came first and second respectively. But with just a margin of 400 votes that separated Abiola from Kingibe, the primary did not produce an outright winner, necessitating a run-off.
Although Atiku had a brighter chance of winning the run-off given the structure of General Yar’Adua at his disposal, he stepped down for Abiola or the instruction of the former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters. He would have been the running mate if Abiola had abide by the ‘gentleman’ agreement reached between him and Atiku’s camp.
Notwithstanding his impressive outing at the presidential primary in 1993, Atiku still nursed the ambition of becoming Adamawa State governor when Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999. He won the governorship election in the December 1998 governorship but was chosen by Olusegun Obasanjo who emerged the presidential candidate of the PDP, as his running mate. And for eight years, Atiku was Nigeria’s vice president.
When an opportunity was provided in 2007 for him to run for the presidency, Obasanjo who did not have a very cozy relationship with him, blocked Atiku’s chances of picking the PDP ticket. And in a bid to actualise his ambition, the former vice president left PDP to the newly registered AC, although he still remained a vice president in the PDP government.
Atiku said he was pushed out of PDP. He had told his supporters: “I didn’t leave. I was a victim of deliberate ejection. If a landlord begins to remove your roof, disconnect your water supply and every other thing necessary for normal habitation, you don’t need anybody to tell you that you are not needed.
“The policy of de-registration in 2005 /2006 was directed at my supporters and me, and I was eventually suspended from the party for a period longer than what the party constitution provided – three months.
“With such a hostile environment created against me, I had to leave PDP. And then I teamed up with like minds and we founded AC.”
On December 20, 2006, Atiku was chosen as the presidential candidate of AC. But it was not a smooth sail for him.
First, the PDP-led Federal Government, through Mallam Uba Sanni, Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Obasanjo, on December 23, 2006, declared Atiku’s office as vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vacant.
Atiku went to court, asking it to determine “whether having regard to the combined provisions of Section 135 and 142 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the plaintiffs (Atiku) term of office as Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which commenced on 29th of May, 2003 still subsists.
“Whether having regard to the provisions of Section 142, 143, 144 and 146 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, or any other provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 or any law, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can declare vacant the office of the plaintiff as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The matter was pursued uptil the Supreme Court, and the apex court, in a unanimous judgement held that the office of the vice president, having been created by the constitution, can only be removed by the constitution. It therefore, said that the president has no power to declare the seat of the vice president vacant.
The idea of declaring his office vacant was for him to lose his immunity so that he could be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption.
But the party was not done yet. It set up an administrative panel of enquiry, which found Atiku guilty of corruption.
On the basis of this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed Atiku’s name from the list of 24 presidential candidates for the April 21 presidential election, claiming that he was indicted for corruption by a panel duly constituted by the government. INEC went ahead to remove his name from the ballot papers prepared for the election.
Again, on March 16, 2007, just Again, on March 16, 2007, just few weeks to the presidential election, Atiku returned to the court, to challenge his exclusion. The apex court, on April 16, few days to the election, ruled that INEC has no power to disqualify any candidate submitted to it by a political party.
It added that “INEC has no constitutional power to disqualify a candidate from contesting elections without a valid order of a court.” That was another victory for Atiku. INEC was forced to reprint the ballot papers just 24 hours to the presidential election. But the harm had already be done. Atiku came a distant third in the presidential election with 2, 837, 848 votes, behind the PDP candidate, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and General Muhammadu Buhari of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). This did not dampen Atiku’s morale as he returned to the drawing board to prepare for the 2011 presidential election.
He left AC and returned to PDP in 2009, and on October 2010, he announced his interest to seek the party’s ticket. A number of aspirants from the north, including former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and former National Security Adviser (NSA), also indicated interest in the ticket. But in attempt to brighten the region’s chances against the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, Northern Political Elders’ Forum (NPEF) led by former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, organised a shadow election among northern presidential aspirants to chose a consensus candidate who would face Jonathan at the PDP presidential primary. Atiku beat the others and emerged the north’s sole aspirant. At the PDP primary in January 2011 at Eagle Square, Atiku lost 805 to Jonathan’s 3,542 votes.
That was another fractured ambition for Atiku. The former vice president’s fourth attempt at the presidency was in 2014. This time, it was on the platform of the APC. He had again left PDP for the APC, and said the former ruling party has lost touch with Nigerians. Atiku said it was concluded that the PDP was irredeemable.
“In short, the PDP has abandoned Nigerians, the very people who gave it life and many electoral victories. “In addition, the PDP continues to be beset with many crises, mostly leadership-induced crises. “Many founding members of the PDP, I included, continue to be marginalized and excluded from the affairs of the party. “For instance as a former Vice President, I am by virtue of the PDP constitution, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees and its National Executive Committee.
“However, I am not invited to the meetings of those organs nor consulted on their decisions, apparently because I dared to exercise my right to contest in the party’s primary election for a chance to be its flag-bearer in the 2011 elections,” he explained.
He said APC was a party that would bring the desired change in Nigeria, and declared interest in the party’s presidential ticket. In the primary held in Lagos on December 2014, Atiku again came third with 954 votes as against Buhari’s 3, 430 votes. Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scored 974 votes to come second. Again, it was an end of the road for Atiku. Expectations were high that 2019 would be Atiku’s date with destiny.
He returned to PDP once again on November 24, 2017 and began to reach out to his political associates. Atiku worked harder than any of the then 12 presidential aspirants who obtained the party’s nomination form, visiting more than 36 states of the country twice. His campaign headquarters was almost the size of the PDP National Secretariat. At the Port Harcourt convention on December 6, 2018, Atiku garnered total of 1, 585 out of the 3, 374 accredited delegates, to beat eleven other aspirants. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State came second with 693 votes.
The stage was then set between him and Buhari who was the APC presidential candidate. Expectations were high that the election would go Atiku’s way. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of The Economist of London, predicted victory for the former vice president. In its publication few weeks to the presidential election, the magazine predicted: “Abubakar’s pledge is to reinvigorate the economy with promarket reforms.
Both candidates are from the northern Nigeria, where Buhari’s support base lies, presaging a fierce contest there. “With the vote likely to be split in the North, Abubakar will find it easier to garner support from the country’s south, which has traditionally been a safe haven for the PDP. “This gives Abubakar an edge, as does popular frustration over the rise in joblessness and poverty (two of the biggest voter concerns) on Mr. Buhari’s watch, as well as growing insecurity in central Nigeria.”
But the result of the February 23 presidential election showed otherwise. Atiku lost by 3, 928, 869 votes. He scored 11, 262, 978 votes to Buhari’s 15, 191, 847.
His attempt to upturn this result was rejected by the Supreme Court. The apex court last week, said Atiku’s appeal lacked merit. In the judgement read by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, the seven-man Supreme Court justices said, “We have examined all the briefs of argument and the exhibits for over two weeks and we have all agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is hereby dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.” What does future hold for Atiku? The next presidential election is about three years and a few months away.
And by that time, Atiku would be 76 years old. Many people did not believe he would run in the last election because of his age. Even if he decides to run, on which platform would that be? PDP?
Or will he move to another political party? One of the things people believe worked against Atiku was his movement from one political party to another. He has moved to two different political parties, AC and APC, and twice, from to PDP, within a space of 13 years. But even if he decides to stay in PDP, will the party give him the ticket? With the call for Igbo presidency in 2023, PDP which has its major support base in the south might try to assuage the feelings of the people of South East by zoning the ticket to the region. Only future will tell Atiku’s next line of action.
Politics
Buhari’s foreign trips not frivolous, says Ndoma-Egba
…’discourse on 2023 Presidency unnecessary now’
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) is the former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, the former Senate Leader speaks on the state of the nation, the need to strategically reposition state governments to be more viable, and the race for 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on the Supreme Court ruling that validated the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?
First of all, as the name suggests, the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land and when it makes a pronouncement, it brings to closure all the issues before it. The Supreme Court has spoken over President Buhari’s election and it is final. We are still awaiting details of the judgement because it didn’t give any details. It is when we have seen the details that we will be able to interrogate it. But be it as it may, the judgement has already made a difference.
In a broader perspective, what does this declaration by the apex court portend for the President Buhari-led administration?
Well, I think the administration has been freed from whatever distractions were hanging over from the February 23 elections. Now they have no excuse not to concentrate on the challenges the country is facing especially the common man.
Some Nigerians and the opposition have faulted the decision of the Supreme Court that it was a premeditated ruling. What is your take on this?
I think that will be rather unfair because in all we do we must respect our institutions. There are usually two sides to every case and the case must end one way or the other; either in victory or in a loss. Also, what makes us democrats is that we submit to institutions like the Supreme Court and we must remain bound by its judgement without trying to scandalize it.
With questions about his mandate answered once and for all by the court, do you think President Buhari can achieve his goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of the poverty line in the next four years?
I think it is possible especially if we have sufficient investment in agriculture and infrastructure where there is a huge deficit. I really don’t see why it won’t be possible to achieve that.
President Buhari recently ordered the forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). What is your take on the directive?
It’s long overdue and it’s not just the forensic audit but I also believe that the processes, projects and programmes of the NDDC will have to be audited as well. This is not to look for scapegoats but to make the place more efficient so that it will deliver value for money to the people of Niger Delta who so badly deserve development. I think it is long overdue and it’s a welcome development. Let us see whether we have had value for money in the Niger Delta. The NDDC has a number of problems; the first is that you cannot develop a region without a masterplan and you know NDDC has no masterplan. There is no quality assurance; a project by the NDDC should speak for itself, I mean the quality should speak for itself but it is not so. So, if the whole essence for the forensic audit is to guarantee efficiency and value for money, then I welcome it. That is not to say though that people should not be accountable for their actions.
Do you also welcome the appointment of the steering committee of the NDDC by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to run the commission?
Well, the law establishing the NDDC said the President will forward the names of his nominees to the Board to the Senate. The President has already done that and he has forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate. I think what the minister has done by setting up a steering committee has no support under the NDDC Act. You cannot move from one interim management committee to another interim management committee especially at a time when the President has already forwarded names of his nominees to the Senate for approval. That, to me, is undermining the President.
But some stakeholders in the Niger Delta including governors protested against the names the President forwarded to the Senate for confirmation….
It is the President’s prerogative to nominate. The law is very clear on the rotation amongst oil-producing states. So, as long as the list complies with the requirement of the NDDC Act, I have no problem with Mr. President’s nomination.
As a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, are you not worried about the crisis in Edo State, the only APC state in the zone?
Contention is normal in politics but the beauty of politics is that we always find a resolution. I believe that the problems in Edo won’t be dragged too far and the dramatis personnae will see the need for them to resolve their differences in the interest of the party in Edo State and the good people of Edo State.
But has the zonal leadership of the party in the South-South made an attempt to broker peace between the factions?
We have been playing our roles in the background, you know that at times when you take a public position, it compromises the role you can play. Sometimes some of us are better left in the background to see what kind of resolution we can foster and we have been doing just that.
The current 9th National Assembly has been tagged in some quarters as a rubber stamp of the executive. What is your take on this?
I think it is too early to reach such a conclusion. This Senate is just a few months old and they still have a long way to go. I think reaching such a conclusion will be premeditated and it’s not fair on the Assembly.
Do you think the 9th National Assembly can actualize the January-December budget cycle?
There is a Fiscal Responsibility Act that gives a timeline for the budgetary process and all those deadlines have been stated in the Act. It is for us to comply with the act. I think the January-December cycle is what the Fiscal Responsibility Act provides for.
There are already permutations ahead of the 2023 presidency and the race is already gaining momentum. What is your take?
I think the 2023 talks are a distraction. After an election, there should be a period of serious governance. We are in that period of governance; we cannot be politicking every day of our lives. This is the time for development and politicking doesn’t bring development. It is too early in the day for 2023 to command the kind of attention it is attracting now.
Do you think your party, the APC, will still be strong by 2023 going by the crisis the party is facing in some of its state chapters?
I believe the APC will be stronger by 2023. The issue of crisis you alluded to is not peculiar to the APC, we will be stronger. The other parties will have their share of crises, if not now, later.
Do you support the decision of the Federal Government to close Nigeria’s borders to her neighbouring countries?
I think there is justification for that measure from the Federal Government. If you look at the statistics of imports to our neighbouring countries especially Benin Republic, that country does not have the population to absorb the amount of imports coming into her shores; which means that all of those imports are directed to a market other than the Benin Republic market.
The question you ask is which market is that? It is simply the Nigerian market. You cannot build an economy based on smuggled products or smuggling because it will discourage local production. Economies grow through local production. Yes, we have signed the ECOWAS protocol but it doesn’t provide for indiscriminate movement of goods. Let there be some sanity and all these movements of goods should be regulated. I believe the government acted in the right direction.
But the condemnation against the government is that it hasn’t really encouraged local production of goods, yet it is closing borders…
Well, if you are not challenged, you won’t do anything. The Peoples Republic of China closed its borders to foreign countries for many years; India did the same. It is not by the flip of the finger that these things will happen. We will have to pass through some inconvenience before we can get there. So, any measure that will encourage and improve local productivity I believe it is in the best interest of the economy.
What do you say to those who said that President Buhari’s foreign trips are getting too many and that he should sit back at home?
I don’t think the trips are frivolous and we should consider the number of trips he has made with presidents before him given the same period. He just came back from Russia and he came back with results. We now have hope that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill that has been stalled for almost 40 years can be completed. So, the trips are not frivolous as he is coming back with packages that are substantial and verifiable.
With his trip to Saudi Arabia, the government there is beginning to show interest in our oil sector.
Could it be that those faulting his numerous trips are unaware of the gains from the foreign trips?
I’m sure they do, but you know us, we must find fault in everything and we must play politics always.
Do you subscribe to plans by the government to regulate social media?
I think the issue of the activities of social media is of concern to virtually everyone across the globe. In the United States, they are in talks with Facebook and other social media platforms on how to have their activities regulated. There have been various suggestions on regulating social media; some think that by using the law you get to regulate its activities, while others feel you can regulate via technology. But the concern that social media has come with its own challenges is real. The most prominent among the challenges is that of fake news. It is a concern because of its reach and depth of penetration and it has a very serious impact on the society.
So, we are coming face to face with the challenges of social media. I really don’t have a clue about how we should go about it either by regulation or technology, but it’s an issue that is acknowledged all over the world today that there is a need to interrogate social media one way or the other.
The high cost of governance in Nigeria is seemly worrisome considering the volume that goes into the recurrent expenditure every fiscal year. How do you think this can be tackled?
I was in government at the state level in the early ’80s when we still had 19 states and I believe that even as far back as that time the issue of the cost of governance was a major issue.
When you look at the cost of governance, you are not just looking at the recurrent aspect of governance, you are also looking at cost relative to other countries, what it costs us to provide infrastructure. I remember that in the early ’80s, the argument then was that Nigeria was spending far more on a kilometre of road than other countries in Africa.
That is also part of governance. So, it always has been an issue of concern. We are in a situation today where almost 80 per cent of our budget goes for recurrent and less than 30 per cent goes for capital expenditure.
The question is what is the reason for that? Why do we have our capital expenditure so small relative to recurrent? We can go back a bit in history when we had three regions what was the ratio between capital and recurrent? When we had four regions, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
When we had 12 states what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
When we had 19 states, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?
And then what is the ratio now that we have 36 states between capital and recurrent? Does this ratio have any bearing with the proliferation of the federating units? It is something that we should investigate; I believe it does.
We have come to the point when we have too many bureaucracies, so you have to address the issue from a fundamental perspective; it is a structural problem as far as I am concerned. I have heard the argument that they should scrap the Senate and that it will impact on the cost of governance, I don’t think so.
What is the budget of the National Assembly?
The budget of the National Assembly is about three per cent of the total national budget. As of today, the budget of the National Assembly is under N150 billion.
So, even if you scrapped the National Assembly completely, what would you be saving?
The question is what are you spending on waivers, for instance?
I think we shouldn’t make the National Assembly the scapegoat in this high cost of governance issue.
We must look at the totality of our federal structure and the economy, and then address this matter with seriousness and holistically.
What can be done to the insolvent of states in the country which has been largely attributed to their dependability on federal allocation?
When states were created in Nigeria no reference was made to their economic viability, rather they were created more for political convenience.
Moreover because of the ease of federal allocation to states they lost creativity and resourcefulness as against the days of the regions when each region was financially independent and explored and exploited their potentials for sustainability.
Like I said earlier the problem of insolvency of states is structural. We created states beyond our efficiency levels and now created dependent rather than independent units.
To address the matter fundamentally we have to look at our current federal structure and abrogate our ‘’feeding spoon’’ federalism (Courtesy of Senator Ike Ekweremadu).
Any solution that does not address our current structure will merely be scratching the surface.
Politics
Guber poll: Wada pledges a new Kogi
Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Engineer Musa Wada has promised to change the Kogi narrative from bad to good if elected.
Engr. Wada who took his campaign train across the nine local government areas of the Eastern part of the state over the weekend to seek for the people’s votes, said the state in the last four years has gone through untold hardship, ranging from infrastrural decay and poverty.
He said under his watch, he would turn around the fortunes of the state and make it better than it is now.
Wada promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the incumbent governor by reviewing the screening of pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensure justice.
He said pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.
The PDP candidate, described the screening exercise as lacking human face, saying that it had led to untimely death of many civil servants, pensioners and their relations.
Politics
I’ll create jobs when I become Bayelsa governor – Accord candidate
The governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Diriyai Ebizimo, has said that when he is elected governor of Bayelsa State, the first task he will fulfil would be to tackle insecurity through employment; declaring that solving the problem of unemployment will settle all the unrest in the state.
He said when jobs are created, there will be adequate security adding that nobody will then have the time to engage in kidnapping and other social vises.
Diriyai, who spoke to New Telegraph at the weekend in Yenagoa, stated that the Imiringi gas turbine will be fixed and put back to use.
The Accord Party candidate also assured that he will make sure that the dividends of democracy were given to Bayelsans starting from the power sector which he said if tackled will impact many other areas including insecurity, economic growth, attraction of investors among other gains.
Diriyai, who wondered why Yenagoa, the state capital is in total darkness whereas lighting of it will amount to almost nothing, said: “We shall take away the burden of hard lives from the shoulders of the populace and put it on the shoulders of the state government by crashing the school fees of Niger Delta University to make education easy for the people.
“We will re-introduce bursary payments, give free and compulsory education in primary and secondary school sector and ensure we put volunteers in place to arrest defaulters.
“We have contacted Germany and found out that most of their schools do not pay fees so our scholarships will be focused in Germany and Finland which also have an affordable schooling structures.
“We shall fuse all the leadership of our institutions to have a single management structure to reduce cost. A structure that will have a single Vice Chancellor, (VC), Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) with the campuses remaining where they are and becoming a center for excellence.
“On primary health care facilities, we will ensue that our hospitals are established in the rural area so that Yenagoa will not be flooded with people.”
The governorship election in the state comes up on November 16.
Politics
2023: Igbo presidency sacrosanct – Iwuanyanwu
Elder statesman and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says there is no going back on the emergence of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.
Iwuanyanwu stated this while speaking at the 81st birthday celebration of politician and four-time Senator, Chief Francis Arthur Nzeribe at his Haven of Peace country home, Oguta, Imo State at the weekend.
He reminded guests at the event that the celebrant, Senator Nzeribe always made a strong case for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, even as he argued that the restructuring of Nigeria was long overdue.
“The Northern part of Nigeria has ruled the country more than the South. Presently, power is still in the North. In 2023, being eight straight years of the North holding unto power under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is expected that power will shift to the South. When you come to the South, the South West and South-Southern part of the country have both produced Presidents. It is therefore the turn of the South-East to produce the President of this country come 2023 in the interest of equity and fairness.
“These are among the things Senator Nzeribe fought for, in his active days in the Senate and the time has come for its realization. This is non-negotiable,” he declared.
Speaking on the person of his age-long friend, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, Chief Iwuanyanwu described him as a strong and dependable ally, who always stood firmly in the defence of the South East.
In his remarks at the event, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona, testified of the philanthropic and patriotic activities of Senator Nzeribe, describing him as a blessing to the country.
He expressed gratitude to the Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for what he described as a show of love for people of the area, reassuring him of their continued loyalty and support.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
JUST IN: One dead, many injured in Ondo-Akure auto crash
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
LASU student robbed, deflowered us –Victims
-
Sports15 hours ago
Everton midfielder, Gomes, ‘to make full recovery’ after successful ankle surgery
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Three children dead as building collapses in Ebonyi
-
Business8 hours ago
Norway floods Nigerian with N8.07bn fish heads
-
News17 hours ago
Kano APC Chair fails to make Ganduje’s commissioner’s list
-
News7 hours ago
How we fought insurgency during my tenure – Ihejirika
-
News15 hours ago
Plan to establish cattle colonies, a mistake, says Obasanjo