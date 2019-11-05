…Trains visually impaired persons on voting technology in Bayelsa

…’discourse on 2023 Presidency unnecessary now’

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) is the former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In this interview with WALE ELEGBEDE, the former Senate Leader speaks on the state of the nation, the need to strategically reposition state governments to be more viable, and the race for 2023 presidency, among others

What is your take on the Supreme Court ruling that validated the election of President Muhammadu Buhari?

First of all, as the name suggests, the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land and when it makes a pronouncement, it brings to closure all the issues before it. The Supreme Court has spoken over President Buhari’s election and it is final. We are still awaiting details of the judgement because it didn’t give any details. It is when we have seen the details that we will be able to interrogate it. But be it as it may, the judgement has already made a difference.

In a broader perspective, what does this declaration by the apex court portend for the President Buhari-led administration?

Well, I think the administration has been freed from whatever distractions were hanging over from the February 23 elections. Now they have no excuse not to concentrate on the challenges the country is facing especially the common man.

Some Nigerians and the opposition have faulted the decision of the Supreme Court that it was a premeditated ruling. What is your take on this?

I think that will be rather unfair because in all we do we must respect our institutions. There are usually two sides to every case and the case must end one way or the other; either in victory or in a loss. Also, what makes us democrats is that we submit to institutions like the Supreme Court and we must remain bound by its judgement without trying to scandalize it.

With questions about his mandate answered once and for all by the court, do you think President Buhari can achieve his goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of the poverty line in the next four years?

I think it is possible especially if we have sufficient investment in agriculture and infrastructure where there is a huge deficit. I really don’t see why it won’t be possible to achieve that.

President Buhari recently ordered the forensic audit of the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). What is your take on the directive?

It’s long overdue and it’s not just the forensic audit but I also believe that the processes, projects and programmes of the NDDC will have to be audited as well. This is not to look for scapegoats but to make the place more efficient so that it will deliver value for money to the people of Niger Delta who so badly deserve development. I think it is long overdue and it’s a welcome development. Let us see whether we have had value for money in the Niger Delta. The NDDC has a number of problems; the first is that you cannot develop a region without a masterplan and you know NDDC has no masterplan. There is no quality assurance; a project by the NDDC should speak for itself, I mean the quality should speak for itself but it is not so. So, if the whole essence for the forensic audit is to guarantee efficiency and value for money, then I welcome it. That is not to say though that people should not be accountable for their actions.

Do you also welcome the appointment of the steering committee of the NDDC by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to run the commission?

Well, the law establishing the NDDC said the President will forward the names of his nominees to the Board to the Senate. The President has already done that and he has forwarded the names of his nominees to the Senate. I think what the minister has done by setting up a steering committee has no support under the NDDC Act. You cannot move from one interim management committee to another interim management committee especially at a time when the President has already forwarded names of his nominees to the Senate for approval. That, to me, is undermining the President.

But some stakeholders in the Niger Delta including governors protested against the names the President forwarded to the Senate for confirmation….

It is the President’s prerogative to nominate. The law is very clear on the rotation amongst oil-producing states. So, as long as the list complies with the requirement of the NDDC Act, I have no problem with Mr. President’s nomination.

As a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South, are you not worried about the crisis in Edo State, the only APC state in the zone?

Contention is normal in politics but the beauty of politics is that we always find a resolution. I believe that the problems in Edo won’t be dragged too far and the dramatis personnae will see the need for them to resolve their differences in the interest of the party in Edo State and the good people of Edo State.

But has the zonal leadership of the party in the South-South made an attempt to broker peace between the factions?

We have been playing our roles in the background, you know that at times when you take a public position, it compromises the role you can play. Sometimes some of us are better left in the background to see what kind of resolution we can foster and we have been doing just that.

The current 9th National Assembly has been tagged in some quarters as a rubber stamp of the executive. What is your take on this?

I think it is too early to reach such a conclusion. This Senate is just a few months old and they still have a long way to go. I think reaching such a conclusion will be premeditated and it’s not fair on the Assembly.

Do you think the 9th National Assembly can actualize the January-December budget cycle?

There is a Fiscal Responsibility Act that gives a timeline for the budgetary process and all those deadlines have been stated in the Act. It is for us to comply with the act. I think the January-December cycle is what the Fiscal Responsibility Act provides for.

There are already permutations ahead of the 2023 presidency and the race is already gaining momentum. What is your take?

I think the 2023 talks are a distraction. After an election, there should be a period of serious governance. We are in that period of governance; we cannot be politicking every day of our lives. This is the time for development and politicking doesn’t bring development. It is too early in the day for 2023 to command the kind of attention it is attracting now.

Do you think your party, the APC, will still be strong by 2023 going by the crisis the party is facing in some of its state chapters?

I believe the APC will be stronger by 2023. The issue of crisis you alluded to is not peculiar to the APC, we will be stronger. The other parties will have their share of crises, if not now, later.

Do you support the decision of the Federal Government to close Nigeria’s borders to her neighbouring countries?

I think there is justification for that measure from the Federal Government. If you look at the statistics of imports to our neighbouring countries especially Benin Republic, that country does not have the population to absorb the amount of imports coming into her shores; which means that all of those imports are directed to a market other than the Benin Republic market.

The question you ask is which market is that? It is simply the Nigerian market. You cannot build an economy based on smuggled products or smuggling because it will discourage local production. Economies grow through local production. Yes, we have signed the ECOWAS protocol but it doesn’t provide for indiscriminate movement of goods. Let there be some sanity and all these movements of goods should be regulated. I believe the government acted in the right direction.

But the condemnation against the government is that it hasn’t really encouraged local production of goods, yet it is closing borders…

Well, if you are not challenged, you won’t do anything. The Peoples Republic of China closed its borders to foreign countries for many years; India did the same. It is not by the flip of the finger that these things will happen. We will have to pass through some inconvenience before we can get there. So, any measure that will encourage and improve local productivity I believe it is in the best interest of the economy.

What do you say to those who said that President Buhari’s foreign trips are getting too many and that he should sit back at home?

I don’t think the trips are frivolous and we should consider the number of trips he has made with presidents before him given the same period. He just came back from Russia and he came back with results. We now have hope that the Ajaokuta Steel Mill that has been stalled for almost 40 years can be completed. So, the trips are not frivolous as he is coming back with packages that are substantial and verifiable.

With his trip to Saudi Arabia, the government there is beginning to show interest in our oil sector.

Could it be that those faulting his numerous trips are unaware of the gains from the foreign trips?

I’m sure they do, but you know us, we must find fault in everything and we must play politics always.

Do you subscribe to plans by the government to regulate social media?

I think the issue of the activities of social media is of concern to virtually everyone across the globe. In the United States, they are in talks with Facebook and other social media platforms on how to have their activities regulated. There have been various suggestions on regulating social media; some think that by using the law you get to regulate its activities, while others feel you can regulate via technology. But the concern that social media has come with its own challenges is real. The most prominent among the challenges is that of fake news. It is a concern because of its reach and depth of penetration and it has a very serious impact on the society.

So, we are coming face to face with the challenges of social media. I really don’t have a clue about how we should go about it either by regulation or technology, but it’s an issue that is acknowledged all over the world today that there is a need to interrogate social media one way or the other.

The high cost of governance in Nigeria is seemly worrisome considering the volume that goes into the recurrent expenditure every fiscal year. How do you think this can be tackled?

I was in government at the state level in the early ’80s when we still had 19 states and I believe that even as far back as that time the issue of the cost of governance was a major issue.

When you look at the cost of governance, you are not just looking at the recurrent aspect of governance, you are also looking at cost relative to other countries, what it costs us to provide infrastructure. I remember that in the early ’80s, the argument then was that Nigeria was spending far more on a kilometre of road than other countries in Africa.

That is also part of governance. So, it always has been an issue of concern. We are in a situation today where almost 80 per cent of our budget goes for recurrent and less than 30 per cent goes for capital expenditure.

The question is what is the reason for that? Why do we have our capital expenditure so small relative to recurrent? We can go back a bit in history when we had three regions what was the ratio between capital and recurrent? When we had four regions, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?

When we had 12 states what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?

When we had 19 states, what was the ratio between capital and recurrent?

And then what is the ratio now that we have 36 states between capital and recurrent? Does this ratio have any bearing with the proliferation of the federating units? It is something that we should investigate; I believe it does.

We have come to the point when we have too many bureaucracies, so you have to address the issue from a fundamental perspective; it is a structural problem as far as I am concerned. I have heard the argument that they should scrap the Senate and that it will impact on the cost of governance, I don’t think so.

What is the budget of the National Assembly?

The budget of the National Assembly is about three per cent of the total national budget. As of today, the budget of the National Assembly is under N150 billion.

So, even if you scrapped the National Assembly completely, what would you be saving?

The question is what are you spending on waivers, for instance?

I think we shouldn’t make the National Assembly the scapegoat in this high cost of governance issue.

We must look at the totality of our federal structure and the economy, and then address this matter with seriousness and holistically.

What can be done to the insolvent of states in the country which has been largely attributed to their dependability on federal allocation?

When states were created in Nigeria no reference was made to their economic viability, rather they were created more for political convenience.

Moreover because of the ease of federal allocation to states they lost creativity and resourcefulness as against the days of the regions when each region was financially independent and explored and exploited their potentials for sustainability.

Like I said earlier the problem of insolvency of states is structural. We created states beyond our efficiency levels and now created dependent rather than independent units.

To address the matter fundamentally we have to look at our current federal structure and abrogate our ‘’feeding spoon’’ federalism (Courtesy of Senator Ike Ekweremadu).

Any solution that does not address our current structure will merely be scratching the surface.

Like this: Like Loading...