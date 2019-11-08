Metro and Crime
Truck rams into FRSC van, kills official, other
An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) was killed while a yet-to-be-identified man lost their lives when a truck rammed into the commission’s vehicle.
The accident occurred on Wednesday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed this yesterday in a statement.
Kazeem said the accident was caused by a Mercedes Benz truck driver who rammed into the FRSC vehicle.
According to report, the accident occurred around Guru Maharaj Ji Village at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Witnesses said the accident also left many people injured.
“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to the unfortunate road traffic crash that occurred in Ibadan that claimed the lives of an FRSC staff and one other person who is yet to be identified.
“Due to the sensitivity of the incident and the need to commence immediate investigation, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed the Oyo State Sector Commander to carry out full investigation into the cause of the incident and report immediately.
“While investigation is still ongoing, the public is advised to remain calm and peaceful. Meanwhile, first information report at our disposal indicates as follows: ‘About midday of Wednesday, around 11a.m., a team of FRSC men assigned to monitor and control traffic were approached by a truck driver who intended to make an enquiry from one of the members of the team.
“In the course of the inquiry, a Mercedes Benz ran into the patrol vehicle and in the process killed the arresting marshal and the other person while they were discussing with the other FRSC official occupying the driver’s seat who was also seriously affected by the crash.
“The sector commander, along with her management team, inspected the scene to conduct a crash investigation and also to gather information from first responders (eyewitnesses).”
“From that investigation, it was gathered that the FRSC patrol vehicle was not in motion when the incident occurred. The seriously injured victim has since been rushed to hospital for medical attention while the deceased have been taken to the morgue.
“The Corps Marshal commiserates with all affected and sends his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured victim quick recovery,” Kazeem said.
Metro and Crime
Police parade fake EFCC lawyer, female soldier in Edo
Police in Edo State have arrested a housewife who used the military camouflage of her late husband who was a soldier to defraud and carry out illegal businesses for unsuspecting members of the public.
The fake soldier, identified as Angela Maidoki, was arrested by officers of 4 Brigade command of the Nigeria Army in Benin the state capital.
Also paraded by the state command was 42-year-old Uchenna Duru, who allegedly posed as fake lawyer to the Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.
Duru was arrested following a petition by one Mrs Abdulahi Ruth of Air Force Primary School Road in Benin for allegedly defrauding her of an undisclosed sum of money and stealing her Toyota Camry 2.4 model saloon car with registration number GU 514 LV.
During investigation, one Madam Adams Dora was nabbed in the process, though she denied any involvement in the case but alleged that Duru had fraudulently obtained N1 million and an additional N1.5 million to buy one RAV 4 jeep with the promise he would marry her on December 2918.
He was arrested with one black Lexus RX SUV, lawyer’s identity card bearing his name and other attires belonging to lawyers.
Also one Faith Eriamiatoe had come forward and alleged that Uchenna Duru introduced himself to her as a lawyer with the EFCC in Benin City and defrauded her of N73, 000 with the pretence of helping her to buy auctioned rice from the Nigerian Customs Service in the state.
However, Angela was arrested in Benin while wearing military camouflage uniform to escort alleged smuggled vehicles.
Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspect, said she would soon be charged to court.
Metro and Crime
N30m Fraud: EFCC closes case against Ilorin herbalist
Precisely five months after the arraignment of a self acclaimed herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, who allegedly defrauded a Korean National, Keun Sig Kim, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally closed its case against the defendant.
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC had on June 11, 2019 arraigned Isiaka before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on a six-count charge bordering on fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.
The self acclaimed herbalist was accused of obtaining the sum of N30 million from his victim under the pretence of helping him to secure a licence from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Office of the Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Count one of the charge stated: “That you, Jamiu Isiaka (a.k.a Femi Adeshina ) between the month of April and September 2018 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the total sum of eighty eight thousand, five hundred and twenty one dollars, forty one cents from a Korean national named; Keun Sig Kim by false pretences that the money was for the procurement of NNPC approval/marketing form and license certificate to buy crude oil in Nigeria, facts which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”
At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the EFCC presented its second prosecution’s witness, Barrister John George Itodo, who is the counsel to the complainant in the matter.
Metro and Crime
Ikosi-Ketu Fruit Market demolished for proposed new N2.8bn modern market
The popular Ikosi-Ketu Fruit Market in Ketu area of Lagos was on Friday demolished to pave way for a modern market.
New Telegraph learnt that the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, has awarded the reconstruction of the dilapidated market to Total Value Integrated Service Limited, which is committing about N2.8 billion to reconstruct the market.
Around 10.00am two bulldozers, escorted by policemen, mostly from the state task force stormed the market to ensure that there was no resistance during the demolition.
There was initial resistance from touts in the market who hauled bottles at the police. The police responded by shooting sporadically in the air to scare away the touts and also shot several canisters of teargas to disperse traders unwilling to leave the market.
Some traders, who were in the market earlier were able to rescue some of their wares, but others were not so lucky as they were prevented from gaining access into the market to salvage their wares.
Some of the traders lamented that they were informed sometime ago about the demolition, but said they were not informed a day before the demolition that they were coming to pull down the shops.
One of the local Coordinators of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in the area, Adebowale Adetona said they were informed some weeks ago that they were coming to demolish the market, but that they did not notify them of the latest development.
But Chris Onyekachi, Managing Director, Total Value Integrated Service Limited, when contacted told newsmen that the traders were giving adequate notice to vacate the market for redevelopment, adding that series of meetings were held with the traders union, traditional rulers and council members on the proposed reconstruction of the market.
“We gave them notice three weeks ago which has expired and we gave them another seven days notice to move their wares to other areas of the market. They are aware,” he said.
“We held meetings with the Iya Olojas, Baba Olojas and we agreed on the mode of demolition. Some people kicked against it and because we want peace to reign, we met with the obas and we saw reasons why the market should be reconstructed. Some miscreants don’t want the redevelopment. We are not interested in chasing people away from the market. Those who owns shop earlier will be considered first in re-allocation at a discounted rate.
“We want to upgrade the market to meet the Lagos mega city standard and we are doing it in phases. We will not shut the whole market. The development will be in four phases and the market occupies 25 acres. We have 18 month duration to rebuild the market and we will invest about N2.8 billion in the reconstruction. The reconstruction of the first phase will begin in January,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Evans: Court admits police statement of gang members in evidence
An Ikeja High Court, Lagos on Friday admitted in evidence the confessional statement made by two gang members of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to the police.
Justice Hakeem Oshodi ruled on the issue of voluntariness and admissibility of the confessional statements made by the 4th and 6th defendants after hearing submissions and final written addresses of both the defence and prosecution counsels.
Evans is standing trial alongside five accomplices; Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.
The six were arraigned on August 30, 2017 for the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, from whose family they allegedly collected the sum of 223,000 euros (N100million) as ransom.
The judge, in his ruling, said that there was no evidence before the court to prove that the defendants were tortured during the process of obtaining their statements by the police.
Metro and Crime
JUST IN: Police storm Ketu market for demolition exercise
Information just reaching us is indicating that there is a heavy presence of security operatives at the popular Ketu Market in Lagos.
Unconfirmed reports have it that their presence might not be unconnected to plans by the state government to carry out a demolition exercise there.
Details later…
Metro and Crime
JUST IN: Accident on Simpson Bridge
A fairly serious accident has occurred on Simpson Bridge inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The accident which happened not too long ago, has caused traffic to back up along the route extending beyond Adeniji.
From pictures on the lastmareports site, a commercial bus rammed into the back of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), causing injuries to a number of passengers in the bus.
The injured passengers have since been taken to hospital, while LASMA officials are at the scene controlling traffic.
Metro and Crime
70 soldiers face trial for desertion, cowardice, indiscipline
- Military hands over 86 child fighters to Borno
- 1,370 Boko Haram fighters surrender
Nigerian Army yesterday inaugurated a General Court-Martial (GCM) at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State to try 70 soldiers for alleged cowardice, desertion and other related offences.
The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, inaugurated the GCM. He warned officers and soldiers against acts of indiscipline and disloyalty to service rules.
This came as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said 1,370 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had surrendered to the state since September 2015, when the Federal Government established Operation Safe Corridor.
The Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement.
Khalifa said the Army remained a professional and responsible institution, whose cherished tradition would never be compromised.
New Telegraph recalls that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had reiterated the compelling need for troops to submit themselves to rules of engagement, as well as other guidelines for their conduct and operations.
During the inauguration, Khalifa said he inaugurated the General Court Martial in pursuance of the powers conferred on him as the Acting GOC of the 7 Division Nigerian Army under Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN.
He said: “Acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly and other forms of indiscipline have no place in any army executing war.
“The military world over is known for the maintenance of discipline and decorum while discharging their duties. The ability of the military to ensure success in operations is better achieved when the ethics and traditions aimed at enhancing discipline are encouraged.
“In this regard, acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly behaviour and other forms of indiscipline have no place in the army, more so, an army executing war. It is against this background that I decided to convene a General Court-Martial under my command.
“The powers conferred on me as a General Officer Commanding under Section 131 Sub-Section (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN are brought to bear in fulfilling this command’s responsibility.”
Khalifa, nonetheless, assured the accused soldiers of justice at the end of the trial, saying the GCM was a routine duty that must be done.
He said: “This court does not have any special interest to serve rather than routine duties carried out within the legal confines of regimentation.
“This goes to show that the principle of natural justice, equity and fairness, which are enabling pillars of this General Court Martial, will surely guide its conducts throughout.”
The GOC called on the President and members of the court, as well as other stakeholders to remember that an enormous task had been placed on them, stressing the need to discharge the burden without fear or favour.
The 13-man GCM is presided over by Brig.-Gen. Wisdom Etuk, with Captain Aminu Mairuwa as Judge Advocate (JA).
Meanwhile, Nwachukwu said the operation encouraged repentant Boko Haram combatants to surrender and subsequently undergo a structured programme of ‘de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration’.
The DDI said that in continuation of its de-radicalisation efforts, the outfit had handed over 86 Boko Haram “child fighters” to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.
According to him, the fighters, who are between ages of 10 and 19, will undergo child care programme.
He said: “In an effort to ensure that minors and other repentant Boko Haram fighters in the North-East are given the necessary support and opportunity to embrace peace through the auspices of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), the outfit has handed over 86 Boko Haram child fighters who voluntarily surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.
“Following the handover, the repentant child fighters would undergo comprehensive Child Care Programme sponsored and organised by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.
“The child fighters, who are between ages of 10 and 19, are part of over 1,370 Boko Haram fighters who have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. After a thorough profiling and screening, the minors were considered suitable for the six months De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme.
“Arrangement is also ongoing to transfer another set of 500 repentant insurgents to Operation Safe Corridor for DRR Programme.”
The DDI said Operation Safe Corridor was a Defence Headquarters-led non-kinetic multi-national and multi-agency humanitarian operation conducted in tandem with extant international humanitarian laws to encourage willing and repentant Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East to shun violent extremism.
He added: “The operation is designed to also de-radicalise, rehabilitate and reintegrate repentant Boko Haram combatants who willingly surrender to troops. The scheme is a global model that enjoys collaboration and support from local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as Multi-national Organisations, such as United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Department for International Development (DFID), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and North East Regional Initiative (NERI).
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to use this medium to call on willing Boko Haram fighters to abandon the futile struggle and surrender to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. Those who voluntarily surrender to troops are guaranteed of safety and will benefit from the Operation Safe Corridor de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme. The AFN is further committed to its strict adherence to the rules of engagement and other extant laws especially as it relates to minors in conflict situations.”
The handover ceremony, according to him, was witnessed by the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, and a UNICEF official, Mr. Clement Adams.
Metro and Crime
Sanwo-Olu okays financial assistance for Lagos fire victims
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday approved financial assistance for the victims of this week’s fire on Lagos Island to enable them to get over their losses.
The governor, who also warned against undue interference by touts and other unscrupulous individuals, said his administration would deal with anyone who disrupted the process of financial disbursement, screening and enumeration of property and good lost to the disaster.
The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this yesterday.
Oke-Osanyintolu said the enumeration of the items lost and the owners of the lost property had begun.
The DG promised that everyone, who lost property, would be captured in the financial assistance in line with the laid down procedure.
Osanyintolu said the agency would involve market leaders and other stakeholders in the area to get the correct figure and rightful owners of the burnt property and goods.
He added that a building, which collapsed due to the impact of the inferno, had been completely demolished to ensure the safety of the people in the area.
On the amount approved as financial assistance by the governor, Oke-Osanyintolu said it was yet to be unveiled since the enumeration of the property lost and victims was still ongoing.
He, however, said Sanwo-Olu was concerned about lifting the people affected by the inferno.
The DG, who also warned residents to be safety conscious, lamented the hazardous and unsafe conditions created by some traders, who used heavy generators on topmost floors of multiple-storey buildings in the market.
He said Lagosians should stop keeping inflammable items in homes and in offices to avert fire disasters.
Metro and Crime
Dad offers to sell son for N5m in Nasarawa
Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State have apprehended a middle-aged man, Ayuba John, for allegedly attempting to sell his son, Solomon, for N5 million.
The NSCDC Commandant, Alhaji Mohammed Gidado Fari, yesterday paraded John and a suspected rapist at the command headquarters in Lafia.
Fari said John was arrested on Tuesday behind GSM village in Lafiia.
The commandant examined that the command deployed its intelligence officers when it got information that the suspect was trying to sell his child.
He said his officers pretended to be buyers and negotiated with the man and agreed at a price of N5 million.
When asked how he wanted to be paid, John, according to Fari, demanded payment in cash.
The commandant disclosed that it was at that point that the officers established what his described as devilish intention of the suspect.
He added that the suspect was immediately apprehended when he brought some bags to receive the payment.
Fari disclosed that the suspect had earlier sold one of his children to ritual killers in Oweri, Imo State.
The suspect was also allegedly caught by his wife sleeping with his daughter at home.
The commandant said the suspect confessed committing the crime during interrogation.
After his arrest, John reportedly told his interrogators that he wanted to sell his son to boost his financial status.
Fari said the suspect would be handed over to the police for prosecution.
The commandant, who reiterated the determination of the command to continually fight crime in the state, cautioned residents to be peaceful and law-abiding.
Metro and Crime
Two hospitalised in Osun auto crash
Two people were injured and hospitalised yesterday after sustaining injuries in a multiple-accident on Gbongan-Ibadan Road in Osun State.
The accident involved four vehicles – one bus and three trailers. The vehicles also caught fire.
Firefighters from both Oyo and Osun states were at the scene to rescue victims.
Some witnesses said about three persons were injured.
But one of the injured, who was presently in the hospital, said it was only two passengers in the bus and both of them survived.
The accident, however, hindered the free flow of vehicles but officials of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and policemen were on ground to control the vehicles.
