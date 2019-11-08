Two hospitalised in Osun auto crash

Military hands over 86 child fighters to Borno

1,370 Boko Haram fighters surrender

Nigerian Army yesterday inaugurated a General Court-Martial (GCM) at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State to try 70 soldiers for alleged cowardice, desertion and other related offences.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, inaugurated the GCM. He warned officers and soldiers against acts of indiscipline and disloyalty to service rules.

This came as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said 1,370 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had surrendered to the state since September 2015, when the Federal Government established Operation Safe Corridor.

The Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement.

Khalifa said the Army remained a professional and responsible institution, whose cherished tradition would never be compromised.

New Telegraph recalls that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had reiterated the compelling need for troops to submit themselves to rules of engagement, as well as other guidelines for their conduct and operations.

During the inauguration, Khalifa said he inaugurated the General Court Martial in pursuance of the powers conferred on him as the Acting GOC of the 7 Division Nigerian Army under Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN.

He said: “Acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly and other forms of indiscipline have no place in any army executing war.

“The military world over is known for the maintenance of discipline and decorum while discharging their duties. The ability of the military to ensure success in operations is better achieved when the ethics and traditions aimed at enhancing discipline are encouraged.

“In this regard, acts of cowardice, desertion, un-soldierly behaviour and other forms of indiscipline have no place in the army, more so, an army executing war. It is against this background that I decided to convene a General Court-Martial under my command.

“The powers conferred on me as a General Officer Commanding under Section 131 Sub-Section (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN are brought to bear in fulfilling this command’s responsibility.”

Khalifa, nonetheless, assured the accused soldiers of justice at the end of the trial, saying the GCM was a routine duty that must be done.

He said: “This court does not have any special interest to serve rather than routine duties carried out within the legal confines of regimentation.

“This goes to show that the principle of natural justice, equity and fairness, which are enabling pillars of this General Court Martial, will surely guide its conducts throughout.”

The GOC called on the President and members of the court, as well as other stakeholders to remember that an enormous task had been placed on them, stressing the need to discharge the burden without fear or favour.

The 13-man GCM is presided over by Brig.-Gen. Wisdom Etuk, with Captain Aminu Mairuwa as Judge Advocate (JA).

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu said the operation encouraged repentant Boko Haram combatants to surrender and subsequently undergo a structured programme of ‘de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration’.

The DDI said that in continuation of its de-radicalisation efforts, the outfit had handed over 86 Boko Haram “child fighters” to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.

According to him, the fighters, who are between ages of 10 and 19, will undergo child care programme.

He said: “In an effort to ensure that minors and other repentant Boko Haram fighters in the North-East are given the necessary support and opportunity to embrace peace through the auspices of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), the outfit has handed over 86 Boko Haram child fighters who voluntarily surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to the Borno State Rehabilitation Centre in Bulumkutu.

“Following the handover, the repentant child fighters would undergo comprehensive Child Care Programme sponsored and organised by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in conjunction with Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“The child fighters, who are between ages of 10 and 19, are part of over 1,370 Boko Haram fighters who have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. After a thorough profiling and screening, the minors were considered suitable for the six months De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme.

“Arrangement is also ongoing to transfer another set of 500 repentant insurgents to Operation Safe Corridor for DRR Programme.”

The DDI said Operation Safe Corridor was a Defence Headquarters-led non-kinetic multi-national and multi-agency humanitarian operation conducted in tandem with extant international humanitarian laws to encourage willing and repentant Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East to shun violent extremism.

He added: “The operation is designed to also de-radicalise, rehabilitate and reintegrate repentant Boko Haram combatants who willingly surrender to troops. The scheme is a global model that enjoys collaboration and support from local and international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as Multi-national Organisations, such as United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Department for International Development (DFID), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and North East Regional Initiative (NERI).

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to use this medium to call on willing Boko Haram fighters to abandon the futile struggle and surrender to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. Those who voluntarily surrender to troops are guaranteed of safety and will benefit from the Operation Safe Corridor de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme. The AFN is further committed to its strict adherence to the rules of engagement and other extant laws especially as it relates to minors in conflict situations.”

The handover ceremony, according to him, was witnessed by the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, and a UNICEF official, Mr. Clement Adams.

