Sports
U-23 AFCON: Go for the Olympics ticket, Rohr charges team
Charles Ogundiya
S
uper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was at the camp of the national U-23 team in Ismaila, Egypt at the weekend where he charged the team to go all out and secure the Olympic Games football event ticket as they continue preparation for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The coach currently in Egypt on vacation ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers was welcomed by coach Imama Amapakabo and other members of his backroom staff when he arrived at the team’s Mercure Hotel base in Ismaila.
The Franco-German said he was in Ismaila to support the U-23 team and hope they make the country proud.
Rohr said he looked forward to seeing some of the members of the team in the Super Eagles very soon and said they must give their all to achieve the ticket.
“I’m here for a solidarity visit,” he said.
“I believe some of you will join me at Super Eagles someday. This team is full of potential and I will be here to watch your first game against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.
“I hope you will give all your best to make sure the team achieve its aim in this AFCON U-23 tournament.
“I will be leaving on Sunday because the Super Eagles are also preparing for the AFCON qualifiers.”
The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on Saturday November 9 at the As-Salam stadium in Cairo.
The national U-23 team departed Nigeria last week as they perfect strategies ahead of the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal.
Nigeria are in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and will hope to qualify for the final four while also picking one of the three tickets allocated to Africa.
Sports
Ndidi helps Leicester to EPL top three
W
ilfred Ndidi played a key role as Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.
The midfielder was afforded his 10th league appearance this season and delivered an impressive defensive performance.
Ndidi made six tackles – the highest from any player in the encounter – to help the King Power Stadium outfit keep a clean sheet against Roy Hodgson’s men.
Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy’s second-half efforts ensured the Foxes claim maximum points and extend their winning run to four games.
The victory saw Brendan Rodgers’ men leapfrog Chelsea to the third spot on the league table after gathering 23 points from 11 games.
Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for the fourth time this season.
Sports
Kienkas rule AIICO tennis at Ikoyi Club
S
ports Administrator and former International Tennis Federation badged umpire Godwin Kienka and son Kalada Kienka were in superlative form as they both won in different categories of the AIICO Singles Tennis Championship.
The competition which ran for one week witnessed interesting matches across the categories at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts.
Kalada defeated Nishant Abbi 6/4, 6/1 in the final of the Men’s Group A Singles event decided at the weekend. Abbi gave a very good account of himself but his efforts were not enough to stop rampaging Kalada from emerging champions.
In the veterans Singles cadre, senior Kienka, Godwin, also beat Akpaso Edet 6/4, 4/2 (scratch) to complete the double for family.
“It is not a new thing for us winning together. Tennis runs in our blood in the family and we are looking forward to record more wins in the days ahead,” Godwin said at the weekend.
Sedan Dada had a tough time in the Men’s Group B singles as he defeated Emeka Azinge 4/6, 7/5, 10/6 to emerge champions while in the Ladies singles, Falase Clara defeated Maryann Chuks 6/3, 6/1 to emerge tops.
Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena, expressed joy over the overall standard of the tournament.
Okubena said: “We had fun at the AIICO Singles Tennis event and we expect better tidings towards the end of the year.
“The club players are already getting better because we have had three tournaments under six weeks now. I am happy with our progress made so far and I thank AIICO and all other sponsors for keeping faith with us.”
Sports
CAF CC: Enyimba, Rangers through to group stage
T
wo Nigeria club sides remaining on the continent, Enyimba and Rangers, are through to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after securing needed results against their opponents in the second legs of the final qualifying rounds of the competition.
Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba, went into the second leg with a 2-0 first leg win in Aba and followed it up with a 2-1 away win South Africa against TS Galaxy to scale through 4-1 on aggregate.
Two second half goals from Ghanaian import, Daniel Darkwa and Martins Usule, secured the victory with Galaxy scoring their consolation goal in the 89th minute of the game.
In Enugu, Rangers overturned their first leg loss against ASC Kara of Togo with a 1-0 defeat of the Togolese, as they qualified to the group stage on away goal as the aggregate ended 2-2.
Chinonso Eziekwe scored the only goal of the game in the first half while defending well to secure the win.
Sports
Bayern part company with coach following 5-1 defeat at Frankfurt
Bayern Munich have parted company with manager Niko Kovac.
The decision follows Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, which was the German champions’ second in 10 Bundesliga games this season.
Kovac leaves with Bayern fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, reports the BBC.
The 48-year-old former Croatia midfielder had been in charge since July 2018 and led Bayern to a league-and-cup double last season.
Kovac won 45 of his 65 games in charge of Bayern but Saturday’s defeat was the club’s heaviest in the Bundesliga in 10 years.
Bayern said in a statement the decision had come as “result of a mutual discussion with Niko Kovac on Sunday.”
Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said: “The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action.
“We had an open and serious discussion with Niko this Sunday based on that and came to the mutual decision that Niko is no longer head coach of FC Bayern.
“We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season’s double win.”
Kovac was also quoted in the statement on the club’s website as saying he thought it “was the correct decision for the club at this time”.
“The results and the way we’ve played lately have led me to this decision,” he said. “My brother Robert and I would like to thank FC Bayern for these past 18 months. During that time our team won the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the very best.”
Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of Bayern in the Champions League against Olympiakos on Wednesday (17.55 GMT) and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (17.30).
Sports
EPL: Everton midfielder, Gomes, suffers horrific injury in Spurs draw
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg injury in Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham at Goodison Park.
A distressed Son Heung-min of Spurs was sent off in the 79th minute for the tackle on the Portuguese player, reports the BBC.
The incident looked innocuous, but the mood changed among the players and crowd after they saw the full impact.
There was a six-minute stoppage as medics tended to Gomes before he was taken off on a stretcher.
The match eventually finished 1-1 after Cenk Tosun’s header in the 97th minute cancelled out Dele Alli’s earlier effort.
Reaction from Goodison Park
Former Everton midfielder Pat Nevin, who was a summariser for BBC Radio 5 Live at Goodison Park, described the events in the immediate aftermath of the injury to Gomes.
“This is horrible, horrible,” said Nevin. “The players look devastated and there is utter confusion here. Players with their heads in their hands.
“Son was distraught before he was sent off and his team-mate Serge Aurier can’t watch and is praying.
“There is so much confusion. He is being led straight to the corner to the ambulance to take him to hospital.”
Sports
Arsenal deny Mourinho meeting as pressure increases on Emery
Arsenal have denied any meetings have taken place between head of football Raul Sanllehi and Jose Mourinho as pressure continues to mount on head coach Unai Emery.
A section of supporters have turned on the Spaniard following a run of two wins from their last nine Premier League games.
Emery came in for criticism after his side allowed a lead to slip for the third time in a week as they drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday, reports Skysports.
Raul Jimenez’s header earned Wolves a point at the Emirates Stadium after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th Arsenal goal had put Emery’s side in charge.
And with continued scrutiny of Emery’s results and tactics, speculation over who could replace him if Arsenal wield the axe has led to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho being linked to the post.
The Portuguese was in attendance for Arsenal’s 3-2 Europa League win over Vitoria last week and reports claim he is keen for another managerial job in England.
There was also fresh speculation on Sunday morning Sanllehi had met Mourinho for dinner, fuelling the fire over a potential move for the 56-year-old.
However, Sky Sports News understand such a meeting did not take place and the pair have not had a conversation for years.
Unai Emery has reached a point where his position at Arsenal is untenable, the Daily Mirror’s John Cross told Sunday Supplement.
Emery’s Arsenal are on a run of 11 points from their last nine games, have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and failed to win either of back-to-back home games with Crystal Palace and Wolves, on top of an increasingly divisive atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium where captain Granit Xhaka was booed off last weekend.
Newspaper reports have suggested the Spanish manager’s job is under threat with Jose Mourinho touted as a potential replacement, and Cross told the Sunday Supplement his relationship with the club’s fans had never developed enough for him to ride out their current poor run of form.
“I think we’ve reached a point where Unai Emery is done,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll sack him until maybe Christmas or top four is out of sight, though.”
Sports
EPL: Leicester go third with Palace win
Leicester moved up to third in the Premier League as second-half goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy saw off Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Turkey centre-back Soyuncu, who joined from Freiburg in 2018, has been one of the shining stars for the Foxes this season and further endeared himself to their fans with a stooping header that broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.
Jamie Vardy, who scored a hat-trick in the 9-0 win at Southampton, then sealed the away win in the 88th minute with a first-time strike after a swift one-two with substitute Demarai Gray, reports the BBC.
Full-back Ben Chilwell came close to adding a third in stoppage time but saw his angled strike come off the inside of the post.
Up until the first goal the fixture, which had yielded nine goals in the previous two encounters, had been a tight affair.
Vardy had an angled shot saved by Vicente Guaita and the Palace keeper did brilliantly again to snuff out the danger after the striker had got between his central defenders.
Mid-table Palace, who came into the match with seven points from 12, failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel aside from a Jeffrey Schlupp deflected strike that had to be tipped over the bar by the Dane.
The Eagles remain ninth with 15 points while Palace are level with Chelsea on 23 points, but with a better goal difference, and just two points behind second-placed Manchester City.
Sports
Boxing: Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
Canelo Alvarez used a big punch to beat a big fighter.
Alvarez landed a left-right late in the 11th round Saturday night, dropping Sergey Kovalev to the canvas and ending their light heavyweight title fight. Kovalev was left on his knees, his arms draped over the middle ring rope as the fight was stopped at 2:15 of the round.
It was a dramatic finish for a fight that had little drama up to the knockdown. Kovalev was more than holding his own late in the fight and hadn’t been hurt when Alvarez landed the left followed by a right.
The Mexican great, who moved up two weight classes, won his fourth title in as many weights. He celebrated by kissing the glove on his right hand as Kovalev’s handlers jumped into the ring to see if their fighter was OK, reports The Associated Press.
The punch was one Alvarez had been looking for the entire fight, stalking Kovalev while taking a lot of jabs and right hands to the face.
Both fighters fought cautiously for the most part, with Kovalev content to use his jab from long distance and Alvarez looking to land hooks to the body. The crowd at the MGM Grand booed on several occasions, unhappy with the lack of action.
Alvarez was a 4-1 favorite despite moving up two weight classes to fight for a piece of Kovalev’s 175-pound title. He took the fight against Kovalev rather than a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin as part of a $365 million deal he signed with the streaming service DAZN.
Both fighters took naps in their dressing rooms as they waited some 90 minutes from the last undercard bout before entering the ring. The delay was for DAZN, which wanted to wait until the UFC card in New York was finished before the fight began.
Fans at the MGM Grand arena watched the UFC main event on big screens in the arena while the fighters waited.
Kovalev controlled the distance early with his jab, sticking it in Alvarez’s face as he plodded ahead with gloves held high looking for an opening on the inside. Alvarez threw punches sparingly, winging a few big punches that missed as Alvarez came back with jabs and an occasional right hand.
But Alvarez began finding the range with his left hook in the middle rounds, working Kovalev’s body and trying to wear him down. He kept advancing with gloves held close to his face, putting pressure on his bigger opponent.
Sports
Kenyan wins JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km race
Kenyan athlete, Biwott Kemboi, ran 28 minutes and 16 seconds and got a sprint finish to win the maiden JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race on Saturday. The 21-year-old claimed the gold medal for his country after beating over 3,000 runners in the historic marathon in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Kemboi also clinched $5,000 overall prize in the male category, while an Ethiopian athlete, Tadu Nare, who crossed the finish line in 33 minutes and 43 seconds, won the $5,000 overall prize in the female category. Athletes from 18 countries took part in the road race which was organised by Nilayo Sports Management Company, owned by a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade.
Two Ethiopian athletes, Rotich John and Alemneh Tegene, emerged second and third in the male category after completing the race in 29 minutes and four seconds and 30 minutes and 16 seconds respectively. Sunday Telegraph reports that for the indigenous athletes, Emmanuel Gyang won N1,000,000 first prize in the male category and fourth overall, having crossed the finish line in 31 minutes and one second. Fadekemi Olude, a Nigerian athlete, won the N1,000,000 first prize in the female category, after completing the race in 37 minutes and 29 seconds.
Sports
EPL: Comeback wins for Liverpool, Man City, Bournemouth upset United
Liverpool scored two late goals – including a dramatic injurytime winner from Sadio Mane – as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa and preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. With their 10-month long unbeaten league record seemingly about to end, the Reds dug deep to conjure a stellar finish, begun when Andy Robertson arrived at the back post to head them level. Mane then provided the final, remarkable twist, glancing a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Tom Heaton and into the far corner of the net, reports the BBC. It was a cruel blow to Villa, who had led from the 21st minute through summer-signing Trezeguet’s first goal for the club – a volleyed finish from John McGinn’s free-kick.
The home side had shown huge endeavour, in a display that saw them match the European champions in the first half and then hold them largely at arm’s length until the dying moments of the second. And Manchester City remain six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after fighting back to clinch a thrilling late victory over Southampton.
With the Reds simultaneously staging a similar last-gasp rescue act to overcome Aston Villa, it was a dramatic day at the top of the table that leaves the top two as they were, a week before they meet at Anfield. The overriding emotion on the final whistle at the Etihad Stadium was still relief at City’s triumph, with the focus from the champions on securing three points rather than any potential Liverpool slip-up. In the first game of the day, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a “step back for us” as his side’s three-match winning run ended at Bournemouth.
United made a positive start after going four unbeaten but their newfound belief seemed to evaporate in driving rain and swirling wind on the south coast. Former United trainee Joshua King struck on the stroke of halftime to claim Bournemouth’s first goal in nearly six hours and give the Cherries their first win since September.
Trending
-
News7 hours ago
Oshiomhole fires back at Obaseki, says ‘you brought thugs to boo me’
-
Sports22 hours ago
Boxing: Alvarez stops Kovalev in 11th round to win 175-pound title
-
News22 hours ago
More boos for Trump at Mixed Martial Arts fight
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
‘Chip Whip’: FRSC denies production, issuance of illegal number plate in Kano
-
News11 hours ago
Niger Delta vultures after me, says Akpabio
-
News15 hours ago
Borders to remain closed till Jan 31 – Customs
-
Energy21 hours ago
S’Arabia formally starts IPO of state-run oil firm
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Police arrest fake doctor, shutdown hospital in Adamawa