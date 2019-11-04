U-23 AFCON: Go for the Olympics ticket, Rohr charges team

Charles Ogundiya

S

uper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was at the camp of the national U-23 team in Ismaila, Egypt at the weekend where he charged the team to go all out and secure the Olympic Games football event ticket as they continue preparation for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The coach currently in Egypt on vacation ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers was welcomed by coach Imama Amapakabo and other members of his backroom staff when he arrived at the team’s Mercure Hotel base in Ismaila.

The Franco-German said he was in Ismaila to support the U-23 team and hope they make the country proud.

Rohr said he looked forward to seeing some of the members of the team in the Super Eagles very soon and said they must give their all to achieve the ticket.

“I’m here for a solidarity visit,” he said.

“I believe some of you will join me at Super Eagles someday. This team is full of potential and I will be here to watch your first game against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

“I hope you will give all your best to make sure the team achieve its aim in this AFCON U-23 tournament.

“I will be leaving on Sunday because the Super Eagles are also preparing for the AFCON qualifiers.”

The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on Saturday November 9 at the As-Salam stadium in Cairo.

The national U-23 team departed Nigeria last week as they perfect strategies ahead of the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and will hope to qualify for the final four while also picking one of the three tickets allocated to Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...