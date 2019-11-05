U-23 Eagles, NFF spoil for showdown over bonuses

Signals from the Dream Team VII’s camp in Egypt ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals are not good as the players are poised for a showdown with the Nigeria Football Federation over the non-payment of their bonuses and allowances.

Our correspondent learnt that the players and officials were unhappy with the NFF because they were yet to receive any money since they began training for the U-23 AFCON.

This is besides the bonuses for the home wins over Libya and Sudan in Asaba in the last qualifying matches.

The coach of the team Amapakabo had told the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare before their departure for Egypt that they were being owed allowances and bonuses with the later promising to look into the issue.

One of the angry players also said before they left for Egypt that : “This is very unfair. No one has received any money since we got to camp last month.

“We are also yet to be paid any bonus for the home wins over Libya and Sudan.

“This is not good for our morale.”

This year, both the U-20s, the Flying Eagles, as well as the Super Falcons have had a face-off with the NFF over allowances and bonuses.

Nigeria will begin the defence of the U-23 AFCON championship Saturday afternoon against Cote d’Ivoire in Cairo.

They will also battle South Africa and Zambia for a place in the knockout rounds of the competition, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

