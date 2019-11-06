UEFA League: Man City draw as defender ends in goal, Son double in Spurs win

Manchester City held out for a draw with Atalanta in the Champions League after defender Kyle Walker had to go in goal for the closing stages of the match.

The full-back replaced Claudio Bravo after the substitute goalkeeper was sent off during the 1-1 draw in Milan.

Bravo was shown a straight red for a sliding tackle on Josip Ilicic outside the box, having replaced first-choice keeper Ederson at half-time, reports the BBC.

Raheem Sterling had given the Blues a 1-0 lead in the first half before Chelsea loannee Mario Pasalic equalised four minutes after the restart.

City striker Gabriel Jesus also missed a penalty in the first half in a bizarre game at the San Siro.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored in a 15th consecutive Champions League campaign and 18-year-old Rodrygo netted a hat-trick as they beat Galatasaray 6-0.

Benzema, 31, became only the second player – after Barcelona’s Lionel Messi – to achieve the feat when he turned in from Rodrygo on the verge of half-time.

In Bulgaria, Son Heung-min scored twice following a difficult few days to take Tottenham towards the Champions League knockout stages by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 4-0.

Spurs lie second in Group B, four points clear of Red Star in third, knowing one victory from their final two games will ensure progression to the last 16.

And Douglas Costa scored a brilliant stoppage-time goal to give Juventus a 2-1 win away to Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday, which clinched their place in the Champions League round of 16 with two games to spare.

Juventus went ahead when the Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme allowed Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful free kick to squirm through his legs and Aaron Ramsey touched the ball over the line after four minutes.

Aleksei Miranchuk levelled eight minutes later for the Russian side, scoring from the rebound after his own header hit a post. The game was heading for a draw until Costa, a substitute, played a one-two with Gonzalo Higuaín, raced into the area and poked the ball past Guilherme.

Bayern Munich clinched a place in the last 16 by beating Olympiakos 2-0 at home thanks to second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic. Playing their first game since Niko Kovac was sacked after the 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern outplayed the Greek champions and Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

The Poland striker prodded home a cross from Kingsley Coman from close range to score his 21st goal of the season in all competitions and set the interim coach Hansi Flick on the way to victory in his first game since being put in charge. Perisic slammed the ball home with his first touch, less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench.

In Paris, Paris St-Germain booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a scrappy victory over Club Bruges in Group A.

RESULTS

GROUP A

PSG 1 – 0 Bruges

Madrid 6 – 0 Galatasaray

GROUP B

Bayern 2 – 0 Olympiakos

Red Star 0 – 4 Spurs

GROUP C

Atalanta 1 – 1 Man City

Dinamo 3 – 3 Shakhtar

GROUP D

Lokomotiv 1 – 2 Juventus

Leverkusen 2 – 1 Atletico



