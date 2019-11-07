War against corruption must be systematic – Kila

Anthony Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, is the Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on governance, anti-corruption war, security and state of the nation, among other issues

What is your take on the state of the nation?

If we look at the story of Nigeria of 59 years; so far, it is a story of three generations. The first generation was generation of dreamers, visioners and people with big speeches. That was the generation we had during pre-independence and early independence. The generation of dreamers, visioners and people with big speeches took power through persuasion and governed with ideas. Then came a generation of squanders; they took power through the guns and governed by tyranny and their governance was not inclusive. They wasted everything they met on ground. They wasted the federal system of the country and turned it to unitary system. They wasted the trajectory of a country that had agriculture as source of income with diversification, especially in the Western Nigeria. They killed the growth of planned industrialisation and destroyed the project of the highly educated society. They wrecked the growth of projected infrastructure. A lot was done in Nigeria, at least in the Western Nigeria from 1954 to 1966. We had the first television station (Western Nigerian Television, WNTV), which is the first in Africa as well as many European countries. But today, what do we have again that we can say we are the first to have it? The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is a sorrow case compare to CNN and BBC of this world. Where is the WNTV that we were all proud off many years ago? The squanders came and destroyed many things.

After the squanders we had generation of beggars and orphans. Those are people who suck up to power. They were sycophants because they are mentally, spiritually, intellectually and materially poor. All they did was to conform to power. They had invented religious bigotry and division; invented zoning for themselves so that they can get a clime of the power. The problem of Nigeria is not religion, tribe or ethnicity; it is incompetence because if it was tribalism and everybody took things to there own people, every parts of Nigeria would have had something good now. But rather those who had power more have less to show for it.

Why didn’t they have anything to show for it?

It is because of incompetence. They are children of squanders and they are beggars. They are not children of dreamers. Those governing the country are the children of squanders and they are beggars and confused. They got to power through sycophancy. They didn’t get to power through persuasion nor through bullet like their fathers did. They got there through begging and sycophancy, so they have no idea. There is no merit. It is a generation of godfatherism and not about competence and idea. It is about people pushing.

Is that why we are where we are in the country today?

Yes because what we had have been squandered and what is left is being shared. But then in this bleak picture, I am an optimist. I think the beautiful ones are yet to be born and they will come. What will help them is technology. Technology is going to break up this arcade analogue system. Because today each of the readers of the New Telegraph Newspapers can share a story to about 200 people just by click of a button. So they are bigger than some media houses. Now things can be done quicker and there is access to the world. Now, everybody knows what is going in the world. We discovered a lot of things going on in Nigeria through foreign journalists including the recent story on sex for grades in Nigerian universities, which our journalists have being doing but it gain gravitas when the whole world came to look at it. That is the situation at the moment.

We have also made some marginal steps forward. We should not convinced things; it is not that nothing has happened, we have done some things; our problem lies in comparism. When we compare what we could have achieved to what we had achieved, you will see that it is a sorry case. When we consider what others had achieved in the same time; then we know it is a sorry state.

Like you said, the first generation of leaders was dreamers, visioners and people with big speeches who governed the country with persuasion and ideas. But those after them didn’t toe that line. Why is quality leadership lacking in Nigeria?

It is the fault of the generation of squanders because they squandered everything. They squandered materials, ideas, structures and mentality; they killed all those things. And because they killed it, the selection process of leadership had been broken. It is very difficult for people of idea to emerge in the system because every thing in the system had been monitised and people are poor. There is no politician in Nigeria that has not spent money elsewhere that would be considered illegal for elections. I ran for office in England before any governor in Nigeria today started running for election. I ran for office in the biggest democracy in the world and in that system, if you do what they do in Nigeria, you would go to jail.

The problem is the system, not the people. I know there are good people individually but the system is so corrupt that if you emerge out of that corrupt system you cannot expect anything good and people do not see it. How can people give you money to vote them into public office to serve you? It is ridiculous. So, if people spent so much money to get into public office, by the time they get to office, they would recoup what they spent. When you spent so much money, it can’t be for passion of the country. When people go about, they don’t trust themselves. When they go about with sirens and bodyguard and army; it is not common man they are afraid of, it is their fellow politicians that can kill them. We have had cases of assassinations. There is no need to kill each to serve; that is not service. We also have a situation where people go into politics rich or poor but definitely come out rich; most of them come out very rich. It shows that people willing to do that cannot be thinking of serving the country. The energy, the focus required to go through that process leave very little for service.

How do you think we can address such issues?

We have to go to teachers, pastors and imams. We have to re-orientate the mind of our people. We also have to talk about civilizing our people to understand civic and understand what is it to leave in a democratic society. To know that democracy is not just about right, it is also about people. So, people have to see through it and understand that I am a citizen and I am a consumer. When it comes to democracy, I am not voting because I am from this ethnic group or religion. Even if somebody is from my party and he is doing something bad, I must think of the country first. I must know that his person regardless of the affiliation is he doing something bad or not.

Many have attributed corruption as a major problem in Nigeria….

People are corrupt because the system is corrupt. When President Muhammadu Buhari was an aspirant in 2014, many people are of the view that with his ascension into power, he would be the true nemesis of corruption in Nigeria. There were some people, who are very lazy I must admit, are laughing at people who have regrets in voting Buhari. The theory that was sold basically was that Buhari would go there and deal with corruption and security. And the other people led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and similar will deal with economy and growth. That has not happen; we must tell ourselves the truth. It has not happen because we feel that Prof. Osinbajo and his likes are not in-charge of the growth of the country. It is not happening because we feel that President Buhari is not focusing solely on anti-corruption and security. There were confusion, perhaps if that vision had happened; we might be in a better place.

We must tell ourselves the truth. Buhari is not famous for his understanding of the economics; he is not famous for his understanding of diplomacy and he is not famous for great speeches. What he is famous for is anti-corruption and security, which I believe are the greatest problems of Nigeria. If he had focused on the issue of anti-corruption and security, may be we would be better off than where we are at the moment. But what we have is a confused slow government depending on few and the result is that the country is not flying. Contrary to what people say, there is fight against corruption. Corruption is being fought but it is just that it is not fought in a systematic way. It is not being fought in a modern way. It is not being fought in a strategic way and unfortunately the presidency and incumbent administration had not been decisive when it comes to people close to power. It appears as if, if you are close to power, you are not to be prosecuted; the prosecution is for those outside power. That is not good. A good fight against corruption will start from inside. Apart from personal touch, you also need to put system in place to fight corruption. You need the system that would make it impossible and difficult to get away with corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...