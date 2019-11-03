News
We’ll expose environmental genocide –Cleric
The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, John Santemu at the weekend assured the people of Bayelsa State that his report on the level of environmental degradation caused by the international oil companies will soon be made public. Santemu, the Archbishop of York, was speaking in Yenagoa during the submission of the interim report of the Commission to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State. He said the oil companies cannot do what they were doing in the state or in Niger Delta in any other part of the world and go scot free.
He described their actions in the region as “environmental genocide”. “Oil and gas exploration has had an adverse effect on Bayelsa land and her people. We have gathered evidences of the adverse effects and impact of oil on the environment in Bayelsa. “I believe what we have seen amounts to environmental genocide taking place here in Bayelsa State.
This has been happening for over 50 years and I call it organised theft by these oil companies. “These companies have done unimaginable damage to the environment. I want to make sure that the standards applied in other parts of the world are the same standards applied here,” he said. Speaking earlier the state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson said he wants the whole world to know that “what we have been talking about for over 60 years is real and that in all of these beyond making money, at the end of this is a story of a people being dehumanized.”
He, however, instructed the Commissioner for Environment to start a new hash tag called “Bayelsa lives matter” which he said will be domiciled under the ministries of justice and environment. The leader of the Experts Working Group and the Secretary of the Committee, Kate Nwajiaku in her own remarks maintained that she has been observing what was happening in Bayelsa for 20 years adding that “what is shocking is that the situation is getting worse instead of better.” Recall that Governor Dickson had established the Commission in March this year to hold oil companies to account and to ensure global best practices.
News
Borders to remain closed till Jan 31 – Customs
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the country’s land borders will remain closed till January 31, 2020.
It disclosed this in a letter addressed to the sector coordinator, joint border operation drill.
According to the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of ‘exercise swift response’ because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved”.
Nigeria’s land borders have been closed since last month to checkmate smuggling activities.
“I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved. Against this background, Mr President has approved an extension of the exercise to 31st January, 2020,” the letter read.
“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.
“Meanwhile, the allowances for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.”
News
More boos for Trump at Mixed Martial Arts fight
Donald Trump was met with raucous boos – and some cheers – on Saturday as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in New York.
The US president attended the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event with high-ranking Republicans and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
A small anti-Trump protest was held at the Madison Square Garden arena.
It comes less than a week after the president was booed at the baseball World Series in Washington DC, reports the BBC.
Chants of “lock him up” echoed around the stadium earlier in the week – a reference to a chant sometimes heard at Trump’s political rallies, which calls for the imprisonment of his former presidential rival Hilary Clinton.
The reception was mixed on Saturday night, however, with cheers and clapping heard from some spectators, and boos and profanities from others.
Signs reading “Remove Trump” and “Impeach Trump” were also spotted in the crowd.
Trump is currently facing an impeachment probe relating to allegations he pressured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his rival in the 2020 White House race, former Vice President Joe Biden.
UFC, or the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is an American MMA promotion company. Its first mixed martial arts event was held in 1993.
UFC President Dana White is a long-time friend of the president’s. Trump hosted UFC events decades ago, when the sport was shunned by most venues and mainstream media.
“I would never say anything negative about Donald Trump because he was there when other people weren’t,” said White, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support of Trump’s presidential campaign.
News
Border closure: We stand to lose over N3trn –Northern textile traders
…as chemical union says closure is threatening their jobs
While the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is boasting that it has made nothing less than N2.5 trillion as a result of the closure of borders, the Northern textiles traders are lamenting of incurring huge losses as a result of the policy. The Northern textile traders, through their Spokesperson Alhaji Gambo Danpass, said their losses may hit N3 trillion soon if the closure persists. Dampass, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said the government should remember that the policy is not only about rice smugglers, it is impacting negatively on other genuine business.
He said: “For the past 15 years we have been engaged in genuine businesses of importing and exporting textile materials, due to the death of textile companies in Nigeria as a result of lack of power. We are not doing illegal business.” Worried by the biting effect of the sudden closure of the borders, Dampass said: “We have over N3 trillion products trapped at the borders, both the ones that were supposed to come in and the ones for other African countries which have all been paid for. In no time, we will become debtors as the interests on the capital will continue to mount if the situation persists.”
The business tycoon said government should have consulted the stakeholders in the export and import business before unilaterally taking the action they did. “If this had been done, there would have a time frame by which the goods coming in going out would not have been trapped. This would have also earned government more revenue as duties would have been paid on them.
“The textile companies like the United Nigeria Textile Ltd (UNTL), Kaduna Textile Mills, Arewa Textile, Gaskiya Testile, Asaba Textile and Lagos Textiles, with several others, are no longer operating and their equipment has gone bad. Where do we get the materials to sell if not imported? That is why government must be sensitive to our feeling,” he added. The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hammed Ali (rtd) has said that the closure of the borders is in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians as rice farmers who previously lacked patronage are now making a fortune as millers are rushing to buy the rice off them and they are happy. Also, Ali said that in less than six months of closing the borders, Nigeria has made over N2.5 trillion from seized rice and other contrabands. But Dampass differs with the CG and said that millions of Northern business men would soon go bankrupt.
“From Kano to Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Kwara, Kaduna and Zamfara people have lost huge sums of money in the form of goods which they imported legally into the country but blocked from getting into the country. “Don’t misunderstand us, we are not against closing of the borders for security reasons, but government should give us a leverage of allowing us to bring what we imported and exports what is been purchased from us, then they can close the borders till eternity,” he explained. And in a related development, the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) on Saturday said that the recent border closure by the Federal Government was threatening the jobs of its members.
Mr Goke Olatunji, NUCFRLANMPE’s President, who fielded questions from journalists after a council meeting in Lagos, said that chemical companies could no longer export goods to neighbouring countries. Olatunji said that chemical companies were threatening to downsize their workers as several goods had remained in the warehouses unsold as a result of the closure.
“Some of the member companies are already lamenting over the poor sale, because their products cannot be exported to neighbouring countries,” the union president said. He urged the government to put in place effective monitoring and control measures at the border to curb illicit importation and exportation of outlawed commodities. Olatunji said that government’s closure of the land borders without considering locally-produced products meant to be exported to neighbouring countries should be reviewed.
News
Suspected thugs attack Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, others in Edo
•Hold Edo Deputy Gov responsible –Oshiomhole
Tension was in the air yesterday at Iyamho, country home of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as political thugs attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki and pelt him with pebbles in the process. The incident happened shortly after the convocation ceremony by the Edo University Iyamho as Governor Obaseki was accompanied by his guest, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola, who had been installed Chancellor of the institution at the ceremony, Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and some dignitaries were heading to the country home of the National Chairman of Oshiomhole’s for a courtesy visit.
However, the hoodlums, in their large numbers, prevented them from gooing in and started throwing stones at them. Sunday Telegraph learnt that in the process, the windscreens of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed forcing the convey to abandon the visit. Speaking at the Edo University shortly after the attack, Governor Obaseki described the incident as unfortunate “It is really unfortunate that we can’t feel safe at the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I went to the house of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they will attack me the way they did at the house of our chairman.
“It is really unfortunate that thing has degenerated to this extent but we will continue to pursue peace and we cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years,” he said. Before the convocation supporters of both Obaseki and Oshiomhole had stormed the institution chanting solidarity songs in support of the two men.
Trouble was said to have started when Obaseki’s supporters started shouting “four plus four”, while Oshiomhole’s supporters shouted “three plus one, no more four”. It took the intervention of the security agents that dispersed the group with tear gas canister to avert a possible clash between the supporters of the duo at the convocation venue.
However, reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem in a statement last night said: “The incident that occurred at the gate of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his Iyamho country home was unfortunate and the National Chairman expresses his apologies to the governor, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Steven I Makanjuola whom he held in high esteem.” Continuing he said: “But I want to state that the people who unleashed mayhem on vehicles were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu. “The tension in the community started last Friday when the Deputy Governor imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents.
“However, after the event, Comrade Oshiomhole invited the Oba of Lagos, the Chancellor and others for lunch at his country home which is right opposite the university. Consequently, he left instructions at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders. So when the visitors came, the governor drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the National Chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm.”
News
Border closure: Customs records 35% increase in vehicle imports
The Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has being witnessing increase in the number of imported by Nigerians through the port, saying the figure has rose by 35 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the year.
Customs Area Controller of the Command, Mrs. Florence Dixon who dropped in a recent interview with newsmen in Lagos, said the development is sequel to the recent closure of the Nation’s land borders and the subsequent reduction of smuggling of vehicles and other prohibited goods into Nigeria through the land borders. She said in view of the rising cargo throughput of the Command, she is optimistic that the command will surpass its revenue target this year, even as it posted N116.5 billion between January and September 2019, less than N4 billion of its N120 billion revenue target in 2019. Mrs. Dixon who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Mohammed said when compared to the performance of the Command in the corresponding period in 2018, it was in surplus by N28, 915,886,401 which is a 33 per cent increase over last year’s performance. She noted that since the closure of the land borders by the Federal Government, there has been an upsurge in vehicle throughput coming into the Lagos Ports most especially the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited.
A development, according to him, has translated to high revenue collection by the Command within the review period. A peep into the Q3 revenue profile of the Command in September indicate that over N13.2 billion was collected as against the money collected during the same period in 2018 when N10.2 billion was collected.
Lauding port users for their high level of compliance with the provisions of CEMA Act and officers dedication to duty, Mrs. Dixon expressed her confidence in the command’s capacity the revenue target given to it this year by the management of Nigeria Customs Service. Meanwhile, the PRO, Yakubu Mohammed has expressed satisfaction over the volume of vehicles so far received at the command in recent times. According to him, the border closure has impacted positively on the vehicle traffic at the command, thereby raising business activities at the command and by extension a rising revenue profile for the command.
News
Troops arrest six suspected kidnappers, robbers in Abuja
Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau, and five of his accomplices at a hotel in the central area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Jatau and his gang are believed to be behind some kidnappings and robberies in the FCT. The army said on Saturday that preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspects were involved in a recent Plateau State crisis and moved to Abuja to resort to “kidnapping, exploiting and unleashing unprecedented carnage on residents.” The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Saturday confirmed the arrests, adding that the troops also rescued seven kidnapped victims from bandits in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. Iliyasu said: “A notorious Tarok militia gang leader, Shehu Jatau and five of his accomplices were also trailed and arrested in a hotel in the Central Area, Abuja.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were very active in the unfortunate Plateau crisis that caused the lives of citizens and destruction of properties worth billions of naira. However, with the return of peace in the state, the criminal gang resorted to kidnapping, extortion and unleashing unprecedented carnage on innocent residents. “Furthermore, troops of 2 Battalion, while on a routine patrol between Polewire and Gayam villages in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnapped victims from a group of bandits.”
News
Glo records 2m new customers, regains 2nd position
National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has emerged the preferred network for 2 million new subscribers in Nigeria in September, the largest in the industry, according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
In the report for September, 2019, Globacom added a record 1,945,846 new subscribers. With the addition, the company’s subscriber base leapt from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474, the second largest customer base in the industry. Airtel, which had briefly occupied the second position in the industry, now has a subscriber base of 48,909,678 at the end of September, after adding 987,787 new customers, representing 50% of Globacom’s new addition within the period under review. Its figure at the end of the preceding month of August was 47,921,891. It is now the third largest operator in the country. The NCC statistics showed that it was only Globacom and Airtel that added new subscribers to their networks, as MTN and 9mobile recorded a decline in active subscriptions for the month.
News
$1.66bn from international donors increases power generation –TCN
The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed has said that the $1.66 billion received from international donors increased generation capacity in the country. News Agency of Nigeria reports that TCN recently received $1.66 billion from multilateral donors to boost power supply in the country. Mohammed disclosed this at the Nigeria electricity awareness walk, organised by TCN and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited in conjunction with other Nigerian Electricity Industry Stakeholders on Saturday in Abuja.
He said that the capacity was less than 4,000MW but increased to over 7,500MW, which also increased the distribution capacity from about 3,500MW to 5,375MW at the highest peak in February. “There is need to sustain investment in the sector especially in the distribution segment,’’ he said.
The TCN boss said United Nations’ SDGs classified infrastructure along with industry and innovation as goal number nine, while the availability of clean and affordable energy stands alone as the goal number seven. Mohammed said power stands out as the most important infrastructure, adding that many citizens knowingly or ignorantly were contributing to the crisis confronting the sector. He attributed the poor development of the sector to vandalism of power infrastructure, building under power lines, preventing the acquisition of power line Right of Way (ROW) among others.
News
CBN has not taken over National Theatre –Board
The Board of the National Theatre/National Troupe of Nigeria has debunked reports that the National Theatre complex Iganmu Lagos has been handed over to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Board, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Agbo A Ira, assured stakeholders that the status quo ante remains. According to the statement, the Board met on Wednesday, October 30, to deliberate on the issue of the purported handing over of the National Theatre to the CBN by the Federal Government.
It noted that: “There were rumours, fabrications and falsehoods trending about this matter in the print electronic and social media”, and recognising the iconic status of the National Theatre as a National Monument and creative hub of Nigeria, the Board decided to meet and discuss the larger implications of the visit to the National Theatre.
The statement reads in part: “Concerned about the unscheduled visit of his Excellency, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in company of the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, with other officials without informing either the Board or the Management of the National Theatre on Saturday, 5th October, 2019.
“Recognizing the iconic status of the National Theatre as a National Monument and creative hub of Nigeria decided to meet and discuss the larger implications of the visit to the National Theatre “Affirm that there is no iota of truth in the purported statement or newspaper reports that the National Theatre has been handed over to the Central Bank of Nigeria nor to the Lagos State government by its bona-fide owner, the Federal Government of Nigeria. “We call on all stakeholders in the creative and entertainment sector and workers to remain calm as the status quo ante remains and nothing has changed.”
News
Rotary gives160, 000 people free medical care
About 160, 000 people across Nigeria benefited from free medical care courtesy of the Rotary District 9110, Nigeria, during the just concluded Rotary family health week programme. The programme, which took place simultaneously in more than 120 locations nationwide, commenced on Thursday and ended yesterday.
Basically, the exercise saw beneficiaries getting free medical tests, treatments and referrals backed with sponsorship in more serious cases, the programme’s coordinated explained. Some of the ailments covered by the medical care programme included, AIDS, malaria, diabetes, prostate cancer, cervical cancer and eye screening. “What we want people to do is to know their status,” District Governor elect Bode Oyebade said. He added that the medical outreach is a signature programme of the Rotarians for family health and Aids prevention. “We have been running this programme in the last seven years. It is a prgramme that cuts across all over communities in Nigeria. We started with about 40,000 people that we tested in the communities.
“By the time we finish this year’s programme we will be having more than 160, 000 people all over Nigeria,” Oyebade said. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Rotary for Family Health is working in partnership with primary health care centers in the local governments, state and federal levels to ensure that people in all communities can access the free medical care.
In Lagos and Ogun alone about, 68 centers were designated in the different communities for residents to benefit. “To access the free medical facilities we are offering we have decided to have sites in location wherever the Rotary club is located. “We also got in touch with those primary health care centers local governments, state and the federal levels and they have given us permission to use their centers. “In some places we are only using our own designated sites; it could be schools markets and large spaces with halls. Yes we are making use of partnership,” Oyebade added.
Trending
-
News15 hours ago
LG polls: Kebbi APC rejects results, alleges irregularities
-
Politics13 hours ago
Akpabio’s action in NDDC an insult to Buhari, Niger Delta people –Asari Dokubo
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
2019 Eloy conference, awards holds this November
-
News15 hours ago
We’re with Kanu’s family over wife’s death –Community leaders
-
Politics14 hours ago
I’m still Kogi’s deputy governor, says Achuba
-
News12 hours ago
Border closure: We stand to lose over N3trn –Northern textile traders
-
Body & Soul16 hours ago
Gibraltar boss, Olu Okeowo, adds another feather to his cap
-
Christianity16 hours ago
The necessity of tithe and offering (2)