We’ll expose environmental genocide to the world, Bishop Santemu assures Bayelsans
The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, John Santemu at the weekend assured Bayelsans that his report on the level of environmental degradation caused by the international oil companies will be exposed to the whole world.
Santemu, the Archbishop of York, was speaking in Yenagoa during the submission of the interim report of the Commission to the governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson.
He said the oil companies cannot do what they were doing in the state or in Niger Delta in any other part of the world and go scot free describing their actions in the region as “environmental genocide”.
“Oil and gas exploration has had an adverse effect on Bayelsa land and her people. We have gathered evidences of the adverse effects and impact of oil on the environment in Bayelsa.
“I believe what we have seen amounts to environmental genocide taking place here in Bayelsa State. This has been happening for over 50 years and I call it organised theft by these oil companies.
“These companies have done unimaginable damage to the environment. I want to make sure that the standards applied in other parts of the world are the same standards applied here – Bayelsa lives matter,” he said.
Speaking earlier the state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson said he wants the whole world to know that: “What we have been talking about for decades over 60 years is real and that in all of these beyond making money, at the end of this is a story of a people being dehumanized.”
He, however, instructed the Commissioner for Environment to start a new hash tag called “Bayelsa lives matter” which he said will be domiciled under the ministries of justice and environment.
The leader of the Experts Working Group and the Secretary of the Committee, Kate Nwajiaku in her own remarks maintained that she has been observing what was happening in Bayelsa for 20 years adding that “What is shocking is that the situation is getting worse instead of better.”
Recall that Governor Dickson had established the Commission in March this year to hold oil companies to account and to ensure global best practices.
Police arrest 72 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Bauchi
The Police have arrested no fewer than 72 suspects for various criminal activities including kidnapping, armed robbery and thuggery in Bauchi State within the last one month.
This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Abubakar, while parading the suspects before journalists at the Police Headquarters in Bauchi on Saturday.
He said that of the number arrested, 57 were charged to court while 15 others are still under investigation.
According to him, the feat was achieved under the special operation code-named “Operation Puff Adder,” as part of the proactive measure in the ongoing fight against crimes and criminality in the state.
Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said some of the suspects arrested included two high profile, notorious and wanted armed robbery/homicide suspects.
He gave their identities as Nazif Yakubu (23), Male, aka Mai Kare of Yakubu Wanka area, Bauchi, Male, Ibrahim Yusuf aka Mai Gidan Sama of Rariya Quarters, (26), Male and their gang members.
He said that the gang members are: Nura Mohammed, (20), Male, aka Pilo, Umar Yusuf, Male, (21), Usman Ahmadu, Male (22), Umar Ismail, Male (20) and Yusuf Adamu, Male (19) all of Bauchi metropolis.
He said: “The suspects confessed to have been involved in the armed robbery attacks on residents of the following areas of Bauchi; Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quarters, Turum, Madina Quarters and Bakaro among others all within Bauchi metropolis.
“The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019 along Zaranda Hotel Road. Some of the victims have identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them.”
Abubakar said that some kidnapping gang suspects terrorising Mansur Gwana and Gwaram areas of Alkaleri LGA of the state were also arrested.
He said the suspects were involved in the kidnapping of one Alhaji Kawun Kawu, Male (60) and his Son one Hamisu Alhaji Kawu, Male (29) on August 30, at 0130hrs and collected N1.5 million ransom.
$1.66bn from international donors increases power generation —TCN
The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed has said that the $1.66 billion received from international donors increased generation capacity in the country.
News Agency of Nigeria reports that TCN recently received $1.66 billion from multilateral donors to boost power supply in the country.
Mohammed disclosed this at the Nigeria electricity awareness walk, organised by TCN and Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited in conjunction with other Nigerian Electricity Industry Stakeholders on Saturday in Abuja.
He said that the capacity was less than 4,000MW but increased to over 7,500MW, which also increased the distribution capacity from about 3,500MW to 5,375MW at the highest peak in February.
“There is need to sustain investment in the sector especially in the distribution segment,’’ he said.
The TCN boss said United Nations’ SDGs classified infrastructure along with industry and innovation as goal number nine, while the availability of clean and affordable energy stands alone as the goal number seven.
Mohammed said power stands out as the most important infrastructure, adding that many citizens knowingly or ignorantly were contributing to the crisis confronting the sector.
He attributed the poor development of the sector to vandalism of power infrastructure, building under power lines, preventing the acquisition of power line Right of Way (ROW) among others.
The TCN boss also said that electricity theft through illegal connection, meter by-pass and the refusal to pay electricity bills by consumers was a challenge for the sector.
Mohammed said the objective of the walk was to highlight the need for all Nigerians to appreciate sustainable development and growth of the Nigeria electricity industry as a national issue.
Wealth of Nigeria lies in innovation, creativity, not oil – Peter Obi
The former governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi has advised the ruling government and others on the continent to invest more in innovation, creativity and education as the new and future wealth of Africa.
He gave the advice while delivering the maiden convocation lecture of the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State titled: “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A Critical Intersection For Economic Development in Africa” on Friday.
Obi called on governments to invest heavily in innovation, encourage creativity and entrepreneurship as a critical component and the pedestal on which the development of the continent rests.
Identifying the problem of the continent as economic development, he urged leaders to deliberately invest in the youth and begin to think out of the box by approaching issues from different perspectives to achieve new results.
He commended the proprietor of the university, High Chief (Dr.) Winifred Awosika for investing and providing quality education as an entrepreneur in a country where the government does not support owners of schools nor render help.
“What government only does is to collect taxes from private institutions and not support them for growth, development and training of high level human resources required by the country.”
He decried poor investment in the education sector, saying that South Africa with a lesser population than Nigeria in 2018 alone budgeted $17billion where Nigeria had over the years failed to match the figure.
Obi took time to offer advice to the new newly graduated students, tasking them to deplore their education to the practical realities of contributing solutions to the problems of humanity. He advised them to always be agent or positive change in the society.
Earlier in her welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Chinedum Babalola said the take-off point of the university was not easy expressed appreciation to Dr. Awosika for never-die approach to life, saying the result was the maiden convocation of the seven pioneer students of the university.
The highlight of the event was the conferment of different degrees on the graduating students and award of prizes to to outstanding students.
Lagos to close Olusosun, Solous landfill sites – LAWMA
The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Saturday said plans had been concluded to decommission its Olusosun and Solous landfill sites.
The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said in a statement that the decommissioning was due to urban encroachment and increased human activities around the areas.
Gbadegesin said that the move became necessary as both sites drew close to the end of their lifespans.
He said that the process of decommissioning the landfill sites had commenced.
The LAWMA boss said: “The government is opening a new chapter in modern waste management for the state, through a number of comprehensive short and long-term strategies.
“The strategies include the reactivation of Kesse Landfill project at Badagry; construction of additional material recovery facilities and transfer loading stations around the metropolis,” he said.
The LAWMA boss said that the government also planned to build community recycling centres in all the local governments and development areas of the state.
OPI: Inform us about fleeing Boko Haram members, Army begs Nigerians
The Nigerian Army on Saturday called on Nigerians to assist the ongoing Operation Positive Identification (OPI) by giving information that will assist in the identification and arrest of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in any part of the country.
The army said the operation, which is to last from November 1 to December 23, “is integral and complementary to Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.”
The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said this in a release. He said that the aim of the operation is to arrest terrorists fleeing from the war zone and theatre of operation to a “safe haven or peaceful areas in Nigeria.”
He said: “In order to complement the ongoing operation in the North-East, the army has an ongoing Operation Positive Identification which is an intelligence-driven, deliberate, targeted operation and not an independent operation.
“But it is integral and complementary to Operation Lafiya Dole. The aim of the operation is to arrest all those terrorists fleeing or escaping the war zone and theatre of operation to a safe haven or peaceful areas in Nigeria.
“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the hitherto faceless and mischievous alert by one company.
“The army wishes to use this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians to cooperate with it and indeed all other security agencies by giving credible information that will assist in the identification and eventual arrest of the fleeing criminals and terrorists in any part of our beloved country.”
The army noted that it is a false alert to say “residents shall witness large numbers of uniformed Nigerian Army personnel parading the roads in an exercise” as alleged by the company and other individuals.
We’ll be professional, neutral in conduct of Kogi/Bayelsa elections – IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday, pledged that the police would be professional and neutral in the conduct of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayalsa States.
The IGP stated this in Lafia at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum.
Adamu said that the police would draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fear and credible elections in the two states.
According to him, the police force will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties.
He also said that the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.
The IGP further expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.
“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu added.
In his address, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, said the state was proud of Adamu and his achievements since his assumption of duty as IGP.
The governor also commended him for his efforts at instilling professionalism into the force and promoting the welfare of personnel.
Sule also expressed gratitude to him for efforts to establish a Mobile Police training School, Police College and Police Public Relations (PPRO) training school in Nasarawa State.
He said that these institutions would go a long way in curtailing criminality in the state.
Earlier, Hudu Musa, Chairman of the forum, said that the reception was in honour of the contributions of the IGP, who is from Lafia, in internal security of the country.
Buhari leaves Makkah for UK on 2-week private visit
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday departed Makkah via Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah for Unitted Kingdom after he successfully performed the Lesser Hajj.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President left Makkah for Jeddah at about 1.30pm (local time) while his presidential aircraft took-off for London at exactly 3.05pm.
The departure was after all the airport protocol led by Mayor of Jeddah, Almeer bin Abdallah bin Jalawi.
Before performing the Umrah, President Buhari had attended three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh from October 29 to 31.
While in Riyadh, the President on Wednesday held bilateral talks with King Salman in Riyadh, during which both leaders committed to deeper partnership especially in the areas of oil and gas for the development of both countries.
On Thursday, the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at his hotel room at The Ritz Carlton.
At the event the prince called for the establishment of Nigeria-Saudi Council aimed at promoting investments and enhancing relations between both countries.
The Council would be made up of government officials and business leaders from both countries and the areas of focus are: economic growth and development, investments in oil and non-oil sectors, and security cooperation.
President Buhari thanked the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s interest in investing in Nigeria and the initiative to establish the Council which would form the foundation for a stronger Nigeria-Saudi relationship.
‘‘Nigeria has a large population mainly made up of dynamic, young people and partnerships of this type will help them to be productive and prosperous,’’ he added.
Speaking on regional and international issues, President Buhari shared the view of the Crown Prince that with the collapse of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the next frontier for terrorism is the Sahel region.
The Nigerian leader commended the concern by the Saudi authorities to keep the issue of the security situation in Sahel region on the front burner.
The Nigerian leader also met with U.S Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh and they had positive discussions on investments in Nigeria under the new United States International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC).
The U.S. agency provides $60 billion for investments in developing nations.
Speaking at the meeting held on the margins of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum, President Buhari said Nigeria would leverage on the U.S facility to address current challenges confronting the power sector as well as general upgrade of infrastructure.
The President thanked the U.S government for supporting Nigeria’s anti-terrorism efforts.
Buhari and Mnuchin also discussed areas of strengthening Nigeria’s ongoing collaboration with the U.S. on stopping terrorist financing.
Mnuchin was accompanied by Brent Macintosh, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs and Marshall Billingslea, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing in the U.S. Treasury Department.
The Treasury Secretary used the occasion to introduce Macintosh who was recently promoted Under Secretary for International Affairs by President Trump after the previous Under Secretary David Malpass was elected President of the World Bank.
The Nigerian leader congratulated Macintosh on his elevation and requested for his continued support to Nigeria especially in accessing the $60 billion infrastructure fund under the USIDFC.
The president was accompanied on the Saudi trip by Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno and Aminu Masari of Katsina.
The governors and other members of the entourage departed Jeddah for Abuja as President Buhari only travelled with very few of his aides to London.
5th victim dies following shooting at US Halloween party
A fifth victim has died following a shooting at a Halloween party near Berkeley, California — and reports say the large house party was being held at an Airbnb rental.
Four victims were initially pronounced dead following the shooting on Thursday night, and at least four more were hospitalized. The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that one of those being hospitalized, identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins, had died from her injuries, reports ABC News.
The home where the party took place, in the affluent town of Orinda, just east of Berkeley, had been rented through Airbnb, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.
One partygoer told the San Francisco Chronicle that most of the party’s attendees were college students. An Instagram post earlier in the week advertised an “Airbnb Mansion Party,” KGO reported.
The owner of the home told the ‘Chronicle’ that he had rented out the house to a woman who was planning to have a family reunion for about a dozen people.
He told the paper that as the party got underway he began getting calls from neighbors about the level of noise, and that he called police after checking his home security camera and seeing well over a dozen people in the house.
The shootings occurred while the police were still on their way, according to reports.
“When the officers arrived, the encountered at least 100 people running from the home,” Orinda Police Chief David Cook told ‘KGO’.
Video from the scene showed partygoers running — and others limping — away from the residence, as first responders lifted patients into ambulances.
Police on Friday identified the others who had been killed as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, 24-year-old Omar Taylor, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. and 29-year-old Javin County.
“We are still investigating the scene,” Cook told ABC News in an email Friday morning.
Spain to host UN climate talks in Dec after Chile cancels
Spain will host U.N. climate change talks in December after Chile withdrew, the United Nations said on Friday, a last-minute switch which raises big logistical challenges and has left activist Greta Thunberg stranded on the wrong side of the Atlantic.
The U.N. climate change talks, known formally as COP25, will be held Dec. 2-13, as originally planned, but in Madrid – over 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles) away from Chile’s capital Santiago where it was initially meant to take place, reports Reuters.
Chile’s government on Wednesday announced here it was withdrawing as host of both the December climate summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled this month, after two weeks of riots over inequality in the South American country left at least 18 people dead.
“Excellent news: Madrid will host the Climate Summit on December 2-13,” Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter. “Spain is working from now on to guarantee the organisation of the #COP25.”
Alexander Saier, a spokesman for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that the Spanish government would help expedite the issuance of visas and set up an agency to help organize the travel and accommodation of the roughly 25,000 people expected to attend.
“It is more important that the conference takes place, politically. I think it would have been not a good sign if the conference would have been canceled or postponed,” Saier said.
PROTESTS
Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida called his city’s role hosting the conference a “good opportunity to show our commitment in the fight against pollution and show that we are prepared to welcome its 25,000 attendees.”
The conference comes amid calls for swift action from environmental groups and climate protesters, with recent scientific reports urging sweeping measures to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who has led a high-profile global climate strike movement to focus attention on global warming, said the change of venue for the summit had stranded her on the wrong side of the Atlantic.
Thunberg, currently in Los Angeles, traveled to the United States by yacht from Europe and had planned to continue her trip to Santiago for the climate talks carbon-free.
“It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:),” she wrote on Twitter. “Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”
Spanish Environment Minister Teresa Ribera on Friday offered to help her get to Madrid for the summit.
“Dear Greta, it would be great to have you here in #Madrid. You’ve made a long journey and help all of us to raise concern, open minds and enhance action. We would love to help you to cross the Atlantic back. Willing to get in contact to make it possible,” she said on Twitter, without giving details.
Chile will continue to assume the presidency of the climate talks while in Madrid. The so-called Conference of the Parties (COP) conference is aimed at fleshing out details of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015.
News that the summit will be held in Madrid comes at a tense time for Spanish politics, with pro-independence protests that have sometimes turned violent in the northeastern region of Catalonia, and the second parliamentary election this year set for November 10.
Sanchez, whose popularity has been declining, may hope the conference will burnish his international and environment credentials.
It is not the first time recently that Madrid has stepped in at the last minute as replacement host for a event that was supposed to take place in South America.
In December last year, the Spanish capital hosted the Copa Libertadores soccer final instead of Buenos Aires, after violence led the original match to be called off.
‘Terrorist attack’ on Mali military post kills more than 50 soldiers
Fifty-three soldiers were killed Friday in a “terrorist attack” on a Mali military post in the northeast of the country, the government said.
The assault is one of the deadliest strikes against Mali’s military in recent Islamist militant violence, reports France24.
A civilian was also killed at the outpost in Indelimane, in the Menaka region, close to the border with Niger, the country’s communication minister Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.
“The situation is under control. A search and the process of identifying the bodies is continuing,” he added, after giving the latest update on the death toll.
He said 10 survivors were found at the outpost, which suffered “significant” damage.
No further details of the attack were given.
The Malian government earlier condemned the “terrorist attack,” saying it had left numerous dead or wounded but without giving a precise toll.
“Reinforcements have been dispatched to secure the area and hunt down the attackers,” the statement added.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s assault.
It comes a month after two jihadist assaults killed 40 soldiers near the border with Burkina Faso, however, several sources said the death toll had been down played.
The deadly assault sparked protests outside a military camp in the country’s capital Bamako.
Mali’s army has been struggling in the face of a jihadist revolt that has spread from the arid north to its centre, an ethnically mixed and volatile region.
The recent assaults are also a humiliation for the so-called G5 Sahel force — a much-trumpeted initiative under which five countries created a joint 5,000-man anti-terror force — and for France, which is committed to shoring up the fragile region.
Northern Mali came under the control of Al-Qaeda linked jihadists after Mali’s army failed to quash a rebellion there in 2012.
A French-led military campaign was launched against the jihadists, pushing them back a year later.
But the jihadists have regrouped and widened their hit-and-run raids and landmine attacks to central and southern Mali.
The violence has also spilt over into Burkina Faso and Niger where militants have exploited existing inter-communal strife, leaving hundreds dead.
