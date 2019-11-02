We’ll expose environmental genocide to the world, Bishop Santemu assures Bayelsans

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, John Santemu at the weekend assured Bayelsans that his report on the level of environmental degradation caused by the international oil companies will be exposed to the whole world.

Santemu, the Archbishop of York, was speaking in Yenagoa during the submission of the interim report of the Commission to the governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson.

He said the oil companies cannot do what they were doing in the state or in Niger Delta in any other part of the world and go scot free describing their actions in the region as “environmental genocide”.

“Oil and gas exploration has had an adverse effect on Bayelsa land and her people. We have gathered evidences of the adverse effects and impact of oil on the environment in Bayelsa.

“I believe what we have seen amounts to environmental genocide taking place here in Bayelsa State. This has been happening for over 50 years and I call it organised theft by these oil companies.

“These companies have done unimaginable damage to the environment. I want to make sure that the standards applied in other parts of the world are the same standards applied here – Bayelsa lives matter,” he said.

Speaking earlier the state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson said he wants the whole world to know that: “What we have been talking about for decades over 60 years is real and that in all of these beyond making money, at the end of this is a story of a people being dehumanized.”

He, however, instructed the Commissioner for Environment to start a new hash tag called “Bayelsa lives matter” which he said will be domiciled under the ministries of justice and environment.

The leader of the Experts Working Group and the Secretary of the Committee, Kate Nwajiaku in her own remarks maintained that she has been observing what was happening in Bayelsa for 20 years adding that “What is shocking is that the situation is getting worse instead of better.”

Recall that Governor Dickson had established the Commission in March this year to hold oil companies to account and to ensure global best practices.

