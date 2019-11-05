We’re challenged to lay solid foundation for varsity’s growth – AKSU VC

Eno James Ibanga, a Professor of Physics and Materials Science, is the Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University. In this interview with TONY ANICHEBE, he speaks about his passion for the development of the institution, accreditation of academic programmes, establishment of postgraduate school, infrastructural provision and security. Excerpts:

After the crisis in the university, what is the situation presently?

Well, the management met with stakeholders and resolved to beef up security around the university campus, and to do this we need to assist the security agencies. So, we contacted the Governing Council, which approved the purchase of two Volvo cars for security agencies to help in tackling insecurity in our two campuses, located in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government and Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

We have also entered into a synergy with the host communities on the use of vigilantes in order to ensure security of lives and property of our students and other members of the university community. You will also realise that the university is non-residential and as a result most of our students stay off campus within the host communities.

We are, therefore, partnering vigilante groups in the communities to ensure adequate protection of students and to curtail crime. We have put several security measures in place, which is not for public consumption, but worthy of note is that anyone suspected to be a member of any clandestine group is strictly warned to change or stay completely out of the university community.

Our security measures are already paying off as 10 boys were arrested two weeks ago on their way to the initiation ground of one of the cult groups. As a university we have zero tolerance for any misconduct and for the suspects already arrested, appropriate laws will be applied. I will not want to disclose publicly everything concerning our plans to ensure adequate security on our campuses.

Also, there are cases of lecturers harassing students for grades, what is the university doing to checkmate this trend in its system?

Let me say this without ambiguity that this university has guidelines, rules and regulations governing the activities of both students and lecturers, and we made provision for the students to report any complaint through SMS whenever they have any issue. Since my appointment as vice-chancellor of this university, we have terminated the appointments of no fewer than eight lecturers based on harassment and other unacceptable relationship with students.

At the moment, we have an ongoing case which is yet to be concluded. We want the students to speak up whenever they have issues because if a matter is not reported to constituted authority, there is nothing we can do about it.

Today, our students are very happy because we are giving them the necessary protection, even those who have reported such cases knew that there will be no intimidation. Here, we play both roles as parents and management for our students.

What is the status of accreditations of the institution’s academic programmes?

Of course, when I came on board as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in 2013, we presented 11 programmes in the Faculty of Applied and Natural Science in 2014, and they all got full accreditation. Now, over four and half years that I have been in the saddle as the vice-chancellor, we have 38 programmes and a new course in Fishery and Agricultural Science, which started few years ago. I am happy to say that none of our graduates across all departments have issues with their courses concerning accreditation.

Meanwhile, the accreditation exercise we are going for presently is that of the pioneer faculty that was accredited in 2014 for five years and which is now due for re-accreditation.

In fact, 11 programmes in the Faculty of Biological and Physical Sciences (five in Biological Sciences and six in Physical Sciences) have been accredited, and the only remaining one is the Fisheries and Agriculture that started few years ago with 12 academic programmes.

After the next visit by the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation team, all the programmes offered in the university would have been fully accredited.

Already, we are set for the postgraduate programme after the approval of NUC’s and which students are applying. By next year, we will have our first set of postgraduate students. We have some programmes that will be run at Masters and PhD levels.

What have been the challenges and the milestones of your administration in the last four and half years?

Well, on assumption of office, I inherited the crisis of lecturers that were not properly employed, but we have weathered that storm. The management team, after proper interview regularised and staffed the affected workers while the state governor and Visitor to the university pay-rolled their salary. That was a major challenge because of the crisis the issue generated. I was locked out of office on several occasions; while most of the affected staff at a time had lost hope and stopped coming to work until the governor intervened and rescued the situation. It was really a trying period for us.

Again, when I assumed office, I discovered that most of the university lecturers were brought from other institutions on temporary teaching appointment or as adjunct lecturers. The management sought the permission of the state governor to do away with this temporary arrangement and to recruit our permanent staff. That was also a major challenge, but we got the approval to recruit 160 lecturers and we did just that in order to have a university we can all see today.

But, we can minimally seek the services of adjuncts lecturers in some specialised areas.

For instance, if we need such services in areas as Nuclear Physics, we can get someone from the University of Uyo to come and teach, but the core staff strength should not be adjunct lecturers. We also surmounted that challenge as well. Another problem was that of inadequate infrastructure, which delayed our accreditation. And, what we did was to embark on massive building of structures. Today, if you move round the campuses, you will discover that the university has provided adequate faculty buildings and infrastructure. The Agricultural Faculty, for instance, has machines that were hitherto abandoned because nobody could operate them. We, therefore, recruited experts from other universities and we did not only put the machinery into viable use, we also started commercial agriculture which the governor commissioned.

Part of our milestones is that we have ensured regularization of staff, appointments and promotions and getting workers properly placed. We also standardized appointments as obtained in other universities. We also carried out certificate verifications in which we discovered that some staff members were working with fake certificates, and we also found out that those who did not possess the basic entry requirements were working in the university.

But, those we sent away ran back to their godfathers and before we knew what was happening I was summoned by the state House of Assembly. At a point we had to encourage people to go back and remedy their certificates. Those without basic entry subjects such as English language were given one year to obtain the right papers and we regularised their appointment after they did that.

This was also a serious challenge considering the pressure we faced. Now, I am happy to announce that everybody that needed to be promoted in 2019 have received their letters of promotion.

Indeed, staff welfare has remained our priority and we carry every staff member along in the process. We ensure we have a well-motivated workforce to ensure good results.

The last four years have been full of ups and downs, but we are surely making steady progress.

Since the university is non-residential, is there any deliberate effort to encourage developers to build hostels for students?

Yes. If you look round, you will see some hostels built by private individuals for the students. We are planning to establish a data base to know where every student is residing. The former Chairman of Governing Council donated a postgraduate hostel to the university at the permanent campus, which shows our seriousness to open up the permanent site for full occupation. Off course, I brought in the state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen to provide us access roads to the campus.

What is the university doing to improve its internally generated revenue?

We have gradually started consultancy services in different areas and the university will soon go into oil and gas services. We are starting from somewhere. The former deputy vice-chancellor is the head of our consultancy unit. In a short while these efforts will blossom for all to see.

What is the level of support the university is receiving from the state governor and Visitor to the institution?

If you will agree with me, the governor is very passionate about education, growth and development. The essence of the education summit held recently is to improve the fortunes of education in the state and his vision is to see every child educated to fit into his industrial revolution and developmental strides. As a university, we have spoken to Ibom Airline management to partner us in the area of Aeronautics Engineering and we are bringing in professionals and stakeholders in the field to assist in that regard. So, the governor is not only passionate, but also supportive in all ramifications of our development. Our fund is first line charge; ours is so unique in that even before the Federation Account Allocation Committee, we would have received bank payment alert. That shows how passionate the governor is about education and growth of the university.

In fact, the governor has given us full support for the accreditation of our academic programmes we are presenting to the NUC. When the NUC team came for resource verification of our postgraduate programme, the government released N150 million to upgrade our facilities in order to scale the hurdle. For the coming accreditation of Agriculture and Fisheries, he has released N60 million to the university. We are working together to ensure the development of the institution and the state.

How have you been coping with the challenges of running two campuses as a young institution?

Well, at the university permanent campus, we have utilised the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention maximally because on assumption of office, I discovered that the university runs on bungalow buildings, and I had to convince the governing council on the need to have signature buildings on the campus as obtainable in other universities.

The first of such building to construct is the Biological Science Building phase one, which is almost completed and when we are through with this phase, we will bring together all the departments scattered over the campuses under one building. We have built the School of Postgraduate and presently there is massive construction and development at the permanent campus, following the approved of the council.

